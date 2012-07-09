Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 137: ‘Perception,’ ‘Hit & Miss,’ listener mail & more

Time for the first of two installments this week for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I talk about TNT’s “Perception” and the American premiere of “Hit & Miss,” as well as checking in on a highlight and lowlight of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” season 1, and dipping into the mailbag to talk Aaron Sorkin and “Cheers.” We’ll be back on Wednesday or Thursday with another one of our wildly popular road trip podcasts, this time to discuss “Breaking Bad,” USA’s “Political Animals,” and more.

The line-up: