Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 137: ‘Perception,’ ‘Hit & Miss,’ listener mail & more

Time for the first of two installments this week for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I talk about TNT’s “Perception” and the American premiere of “Hit & Miss,” as well as checking in on a highlight and lowlight of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” season 1, and dipping into the mailbag to talk Aaron Sorkin and “Cheers.” We’ll be back on Wednesday or Thursday with another one of our wildly popular road trip podcasts, this time to discuss “Breaking Bad,” USA’s “Political Animals,” and more.

The line-up:

“Perception” (00:02:00 – 00:14:45) “Hit & Miss” (00:14:45 – 00:27:25) Listener Mail – Reviewing shows (00:28:00 – 00:33:15) Listener Mail – Writerly tics (00:33:20 – 00:39:49) Listener Mail – Why “Cheers” still looks good (00:39:50 – 00:48:00) Two “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” episodes (00:48:15 – 01:12:50) As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store , where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog