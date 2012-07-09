Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 137: ‘Perception,’ ‘Hit & Miss,’ listener mail & more

Time for the first of two installments this week for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as Dan and I talk about TNT’s “Perception” and the American premiere of “Hit & Miss,” as well as checking in on a highlight and lowlight of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” season 1, and dipping into the mailbag to talk Aaron Sorkin and “Cheers.” We’ll be back on Wednesday or Thursday with another one of our wildly popular road trip podcasts, this time to discuss “Breaking Bad,” USA’s “Political Animals,” and more.
The line-up:
“Perception” (00:02:00 – 00:14:45)
“Hit & Miss” (00:14:45 – 00:27:25)
Listener Mail – Reviewing shows (00:28:00 – 00:33:15)
Listener Mail – Writerly tics (00:33:20 – 00:39:49)
Listener Mail – Why “Cheers” still looks good (00:39:50 – 00:48:00)
Two “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” episodes (00:48:15 – 01:12:50)
Will there be more “Buffy” on the road trip, or is that set aside for next week?
Next week, or possibly the week after. Next week’s show will be on Thursday the 19th, and may be Emmy nominations only.
Alan, could you post a link to the Monty Python video/film sketch? I’ve never seen it and couldnt’ find it on youtube.
I believe it’s this: [youtu.be]
Thanks!
Wow, I totally missed the point of that sketch until now. I thought they were just being paranoid.
I came here to find out what you thought of Perception before deciding whether to bother with it but can’t find anything you’ve written. Do I really have to listen to the podcast to find out?
Speaking of writers liking certain tropes, I’ve been re-watching The Sopranos, and I noticed that in “Kaisha” (in which Matt Weiner is one of three credited writers) there’s a scene where Christopher grabs Julianna Marguiles’ hair while they’re making out, which is something that Pete does to Peggy (and Don to Megan), this apparently being the kind of thing that Matt Weiner likes.
Also, in season five Adriana says, “Who knows why people do what they do?” after Carmela has been tearing into Pussy for being an informant, which is what Don says to Betty after Betty has been complaining about Carlton cheating on Francine.
While culturally popularizing a taboo subject can educate people about that issue and help with instigating social change–see how Joe Biden’s favorite show, Will and Grace led to President Obama’s same-sex marriage endorsement and the popular acceptance of homosexuality by the nation at large–there is the dangerous drawback with certain issues that a TV show can ill-inform and do harm.
Having not seen Perception, I fear this might be the case with its apparent treatment of schizophrenia as some sort of magical gift that can solve crimes and lead to happy, beneficial results–” That doctor’s schizophrenia helped bring my husband’s killer to justice” one grateful wife can say. Mental illnesses do not give the sufferer superpowers. They are horrible diseases that the victim wishes would go away. And they can lead people to violence towards others. For the record, I’m not speaking from experience, just basic common human empathy. I can see many cases of ignorant people watching this show and making jokes to schizophrenics or other mentally ill people, or asking them questions that minimize or glorify their disease. I hope that doesn’t happen and I hope Perception has some intelligence and compassion as to how it portrays mental illness–instead of making it a TV mystery trope.
I wish you two had talked about this in the podcast.
Bob7 – But I instigated a discussion on casting of transsexual actors versus Chloe Sevigny and missing the opportunity to be progressive in that respect. Only one soap box per episode…
-Daniel
Dan–Ah-I skipped over the Hit and Miss discussion because I don’t have Direct TV. But I’m almost certain the producers of that show handle their subject with some insight, plausibility, sensitivity and class, unlike this repellent sounding show. I know I’m being unfair and need to watch the damned thing, but I just can’t make myself.
Bob7 – I would say that the treatment of mental illness is “Perception” is simultaneously more thoughtful and pragmatic than what you’re fearing and yet also *less* sensitive and realistic/thorough than one might ideally hope for? I didn’t find the show repellent at all. Just dull and half-baked…
-Daniel
I have only been listening to the Buffy talks on and off since I’m not rewatching along but I just have to mention Angel’s spectacularly awful OYRISH accent in the flashbacks. HI-larious even these many years later to think about.
EdithKeeler – We haven’t gotten to those flashbacks yet! But yup. He’s Lucky Charms Leprechaun-y!
-Daniel
No Breaking Bad screeners?
“We’ll be back on Wednesday or Thursday with another one of our wildly popular road trip podcasts, this time to discuss “Breaking Bad,” USA’s “Political Animals,” and more.”
Alan said he agrees with most of Aaron Sorkin’s political views.
I hope we can get a little actual comics talk during one of the comic-con related podcasts.
