Firewall & Iceberg podcast, episode 15: Community, Friday Night Lights, The Shield and more

Time for the first of what will hopefully be many Firewall & Iceberg podcasts with Dan and I both working here at HitFix.
No matter who employs us, however, we still have the occasional technical bug, but hopefully those issues won’t be as noticeable to you as you listen as they were to us as we recorded. On the agenda this week:
“American Idol” — 02:15 – 05:20
“Community” — 05:20 – 13:20
Reader Mail/”Friday Night Lights” on NBC — 13:50 – 25:00
“Lost” — 25:10 – 35:15
Dan finally watches “The Shield” — 35:45 – 47:22
abouth the family guy/community comparisons, i think the one big thing you forget to mention is family guy got cancelled. family guy is an exception to a rule that was brought back due to word of mouth when FOX was a top network. Community wont have the same luck where it can risk getting cancelled and being brought back later like family guy has.
I don’t know why but when I hear Daniel speak, I always think it’s Alan (and visa versa). I come to the podcast as a long-time Alan fan and maybe because Daniel’s voice comes over a little stronger it’s some sort of mind-link thing.
Just one of those things that make you go hmmm.
I always think Alan’s voice comes over as stronger. Dan has a bit of a quiver to his voice.
Maybe louder or clearer would be a better description. Alan’s voice sounds a bit muddied on most of the podcasts.
Can’t wait to listen to Dan’s thoughts about The Shield as I was one of the commenters yelling at him for not having it on his “best of the decade list”. :)
To respond to Dan’s comments about community and it’s narrow appeal. I don’t think it has anything to do with its reference humor. Parks and Rec which is one of the least reference heavy comedies on the network (almost all of the humor comes out of the characterizations), and Community and Parks gets virtually the same ratings.
What’s holding Community down is that it’s on a 4th place network that hasn’t launched a mass appeal sitcom in years (even the Office is a niche show. Albeit a niche show with excellent demo numbers).
Honestly, I find the references more distracting on Chuck than on Community. As I think Dan pointed out, most of the gags on Community are pretty broad so that even if you don’t know exactly what they’re talking about you have a sense of what type of atmosphere or situation they are trying to replicate (everyone understands jokes about Die Hard and The Matrix at this point, even if you haven’t seen them). Sometimes the references on Chuck are so specific and indicative of a precise time period that I feel like if I don’t get it, I have missed something.
No Breaking Bad discussion this week? Very disapointing!!
Gotta mix it up, folks. We spent a lot of time on Breaking Bad last week, and I’m sure we’ll hit again once or twice before the season’s over.
Another good podcast, although I also wish you’d talked about Breaking Bad.
Question, though – what’s your spoiler policy? I get why you don’t want to give away anything about Friday Night Lights, even though it’s already aired on DirecTV, but why do you tiptoe around something that happened on The Wire, or any other show that’s been off the air for a while?
We tiptoe because TV-on-DVD has changed the game, particularly for niche shows like The Wire and The Shield, where you never know when someone might be first discovering it on DVD. If we can avoid spoiling, we do. Those who watched The Wire season 5 know what I was talking about; those who haven’t but are going to still have that surprise waiting for them.
Thanks, Alan. I get that, but it puts a damper on the conversation when you can’t give details, especially if you’re trying to compare one show to another. I guess the solution is to do what you did with your “Shield” discussion, but how do you handle it in other venues. For example, would I breach spolier etiquette here on this blog if I wrote about a plot point from a “Sopranos” episode?
Alan, I get what you’re saying, but does it really matter when the podcast is presented with a list of what’s discussed when? Why not just put a spoiler warning there?
One other thing – you guys didn’t even say anything all that spoliery about “The Shield.”
I disagree. The scene we talked about from the show’s next-to-last episode is one of the biggest spoilers of the series.
And Bix, because the podcast doesn’t have chapter stops and people can’t necessarily sit there and study the running times (I listen to podcasts in my car, for instance), it’s often better safe than sorry.
I’m behind the times I guess, but this was the first of your podcasts of listened to.
I must say, you two had me giggling during my walk to and from work to the point where I was concerned that folks on the street might think me odd for laughing so much at my ipod.
Keep up the great work!
Also, I actually only just finished The Shield myself two or three weeks ago, so it was great to hear commentary on that in this week’s podcast. I hope you continue to do that every now and then–mix in discussion of shows that have gone off the air. As you’ve mentioned in the past, the DVD/netflix era has allowed shows that have been off the air for several years to keep their relevance and to keep finding new audiences.
Anyway, now that I’ve started, I’ll be sure to listen again next week. If you could perhaps be less funny though, so I wouldn’t get so many strange looks… ;-)
Great podcast. The Shield has been off the air for a while so Alan thanks for reminding Dan to review it. Can’t wait for more on Breaking Bad and Lost in future podcasts.
Late to this party, but I wanted to point out the one Lost main character without a solo centric episode you missed: Charlotte.