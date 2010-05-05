Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 15

#Community
05.05.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

It’s Wednesday and it’s time for the first Firewall & Iceberg Podcast with me and Alan Sepinwall under the same professional roof.
Unfortunately, we aren’t under the same literal roof, so there were a couple Skype-based problems this week, but nothing catastrophic.
In addition to the usual time on “American Idol” (less and less each week) and “Lost,” we also spent a lot of time on “Community,” the return of “Friday Night Lights” and, because I just finished my marathon series viewing, “The Shield.”

Here’s the breakdown…
“American Idol” — 02:15 – 05:20
“Community” — 05:20 – 13:20
Reader Mail/Return of “Friday Night Lights” — 13:50 – 25:00
“Lost” — 25:10 – 35:15
“The Shield” — 35:45 – 47:22
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s this week’s podcast…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Community
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLAMERICAN IDOLCommunitydaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergLostPODCASTTHE SHIELD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP