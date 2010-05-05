Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 15

It’s Wednesday and it’s time for the first Firewall & Iceberg Podcast with me and Alan Sepinwall under the same professional roof.

Unfortunately, we aren’t under the same literal roof, so there were a couple Skype-based problems this week, but nothing catastrophic.

In addition to the usual time on “American Idol” (less and less each week) and “Lost,” we also spent a lot of time on “Community,” the return of “Friday Night Lights” and, because I just finished my marathon series viewing, “The Shield.”





Here’s the breakdown…

“American Idol” — 02:15 – 05:20

“Community” — 05:20 – 13:20

Reader Mail/Return of “Friday Night Lights” — 13:50 – 25:00

“Lost” — 25:10 – 35:15

“The Shield” — 35:45 – 47:22

And here’s this week’s podcast…