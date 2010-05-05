Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 15

It’s Wednesday and it’s time for the first Firewall & Iceberg Podcast with me and Alan Sepinwall under the same professional roof.
Unfortunately, we aren’t under the same literal roof, so there were a couple Skype-based problems this week, but nothing catastrophic.
In addition to the usual time on “American Idol” (less and less each week) and “Lost,” we also spent a lot of time on “Community,” the return of “Friday Night Lights” and, because I just finished my marathon series viewing, “The Shield.”
Here’s the breakdown…
“American Idol” — 02:15 – 05:20
“Community” — 05:20 – 13:20
Reader Mail/Return of “Friday Night Lights” — 13:50 – 25:00
“Lost” — 25:10 – 35:15
“The Shield” — 35:45 – 47:22
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s this week’s podcast…
Thoroughly entertaining as always guys. Keep up the good work.
Enjoyed the podcast. I feel compelled to point out that … Friday Night Lights … the Season 2 disconnect w/Santiago (and other plot points) happened because of the writers strike. (They didn’t even have an entire season.) Therefore, I cut it some slack.
If you like stuff, the Firewall & Iceberg podcast is for you!