Back to roughly standard length for this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, including reviews of a series, a miniseries and a movie all with murder as the backdrop, plus lots of talk about the “Veronica Mars” Kickstarter initiative and the “Girls” season finale. The lineup:
“Top of the Lake” (00:00:50 – 00:13:40)
“Bates Motel” (00:13:40 – 00:27:20)
“Phil Spector” (00:27:20 – 00:39:50)
“Veronica Mars” Kickstarter (00:39:50 – 01:04:20)
“Girls” finale (01:04:55 – 01:24:00)
Girls finale was excellent. Here’s hoping Game of Thrones season 3 has that heartwarming of a finale.
Do you think Deception is hopeful at all? I personally don’t like it and think that a few of the more well-known actors should have stayed far away from the project but the fans seem to think this show will survive with the dismal ratings it brings in every week. What’s the real deal, insiders?
Soulstice – I don’t want to say there’s zero chance for a “Deception” renewal. It’s NBC. ANYTHING could happen. So I’ll put chances of renewal at 2%.
-Daniel
Holly Hunter looks like Jane Campion herself in Top of the Lake. I wonder if that could have been intentional…
I wondered the same thing.
“Pretty much everyone got a digital download of the movie”
25.3% of backers will not get any version of the film, which is very high for Kickstarter. For video games its usually less than 5%.
Dan really nails the problems with this kickstarter campaign. He’s right…it is “icky.” And I have a hard time that people put money toward a project they love, and somehow that makes them “proven fans”…except all along we’ve been buying dvds and going to veronica mars parties, etc.
I agree completely with this. Warner Bros. should have made this movie on the demand alone…they don’t need more of our (my) money to do this, especially when I’m just going to pay for a movie ticket to see the movie anyway.
I like the fact that we might be heading in a direction that shows can now have a shot at being made or having a true ending, but I really think there is a chance that these distribution companies can manipulate people into giving them money in order to make their “dream shows” into movies.
I think shows like Firefly, Deadwood, Terriers, etc…they had their turn, they don’t need to come back. Let sleeping dogs lie.
Just an afterthought to my comment: I don’t quite understand the demand for these long dead shows to come back and either have a movie made (Veronica Mars) and start up the series again (Arrested Development). These shows had their time…they were products of the era they were made. I think it cheapens them to bring them back just because of fan demand.
I am a huge Buffy fan (my wife and I had a Buffy themed wedding)…and having said that, I don’t want it to come back. That show had its chance. It was a late 90s/early 00s show. It doesn’t make much sense anymore. It fits into my sense of nostalgia for a specific time period…and I think it’s ok for it to stay there.
Jerico was a great show, which they tried to tie up in a shortened season 2 (and failed)…but I wouldn’t want it to come back now. It’s been too long. That show was great for what it was. Same with so many other shows.
I guess I feel like the idea of perpetuating these shows long after they are off the air just cheapens them, and generally just plays to our sense of nostalgia and sentimentalism.
Last point: The X Files movie that came out a few years ago…it was good. Pretty much a long x files episode…but I don’t have a new found appreciation for the show because they made a second movie. It was just kind of cool at best.
i agree with dan. you completely misread adam’s state of mind. he was certainly conflicted about where his relationship with shiri appleby’s character was headed once they opened each other’s worlds up to the other, but any effort to wreck the relationship through sexual assault (and im not sure it was even that. as far as i could tell it was consensual.) was subconscious if at all. the mask of his normality was lifted and she wasnt prepared for the darkness that lurked underneath. and he was completely aware of this which is why he asked if it was over, which it wasnt as they got together another time if i remember correctly.
Although Alan’s analogy to political reporters and voting is interesting, I’m not certain I agree.
Political reporters do, of course, vote, but by its very nature, the voting booth is sacrosanct. We know not – and can never know – for whom a political reporter voted or whether they voted in a particular race on the ballot. It’s generally difficult, though not impossible, to confirm whether someone voted in a particular election.
A critic’s endorsement of a Kickstarter campaign, however, is public. One can view the list of supporters or investigate what projects a user has supported. To say that it is akin to simply buying a DVD isn’t quite right, either. Traditionally, DVD’s, like most products, already exist. Here, the contributor is playing a role into whether the product actually ever comes into being. Although the Veronica Mars Kickstarter campaign likely would have succeeded without any one contributor’s contribution, that would not always be true.
Accordingly, I think Dan’s suggestion of a disclaimer is a good idea.