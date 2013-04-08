Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 176: ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Da Vinci’s Demons,’ ‘Nurse Jackie,’ ‘Veep & more

Senior Television Writer
04.08.13 15 Comments

The

I had to rush out on the end of today’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, and yet we still wound up talking for over 90 minutes, thanks to a dense “Mad Men” premiere, a pair of notable finales and three premieres. And we didn’t even talk at all about Roger Ebert, which was a giant failure on our parts, and something we can hopefully rectify in next week’s podcast – though it’s not clear what day that will be published on, depending on Dan’s travel schedule. The lineup:

“Da Vinci’s Demons” (00:01:10 – 00:18:00)
“Nurse Jackie” (00:18:15 – 00:28:45)
“Veep” (00:28:50 – 00:36:05)
“Justified” finale (00:36:40 – 00:48:35)
“Shameless” finale (00:48:40 – 01:03:30)
“Mad Men” (01:03:30 – 01:31:55)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

