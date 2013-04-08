I had to rush out on the end of today’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, and yet we still wound up talking for over 90 minutes, thanks to a dense “Mad Men” premiere, a pair of notable finales and three premieres. And we didn’t even talk at all about Roger Ebert, which was a giant failure on our parts, and something we can hopefully rectify in next week’s podcast – though it’s not clear what day that will be published on, depending on Dan’s travel schedule. The lineup:
“Da Vinci’s Demons” (00:01:10 – 00:18:00)
“Nurse Jackie” (00:18:15 – 00:28:45)
“Veep” (00:28:50 – 00:36:05)
“Justified” finale (00:36:40 – 00:48:35)
“Shameless” finale (00:48:40 – 01:03:30)
“Mad Men” (01:03:30 – 01:31:55)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
To each his own, I thought it was a perfect season of Justified, and especially loved the first half of the season.
It seems like a variety of critics read too much into Boyd’s comment in the car in the finale – that was Boyd talking, not the showrunners making a statement about Raylan. It was illustrating Boyd’s warped point of view.
Raylan broke the law in the end – but for heroic purposes to rid the world of a multi-murderer. Boyd however, is responsible for a lot of murders and attempted murders this season – for basically everything his employee Colt did, and for contributing to an attempted murder of the marshalls in Decoy.
Raylan has an offwhite hat, Boyd has a charcoal, or off-black hat. They are similar in a few mannerisms and personality, in both being survivors, but anything beyond that is Boyd’s delusion.
Interesting. I thought the first half of the season was easily the worst stretch the show has ever done (the rattlesnake plot was particularly stupid), but I thought the second half was awesome enough to make up for it. I still have to rank it as the weakest overall season, though that says more about the quality of the other seasons than anything else.
Yeah I know there are some fans and critics who want it to be all one long important serialized plot from the start so those early episodes must have been frustrating. But to me the main appeal of Justified is the detours and side-tracks, both in the way they talk and in the plots.
Just listening to your discussion of what doesn’t work on Veep that works better on The Thick of It, and I think partly it just comes down to Ianucci knowing British politics better than American politics, and feeling freer there to take shots at actual contemporary British politics and politicians. It gives The Thick of It an edge that Veep simply can’t attain. It’s as simple as the fact that Veep carefully avoids naming political parties, where The Thick of It is very specific about the relationships among parties and the types represented in each. As cynical and satirical as Veep wants you to believe it is, the truth is that it pulls its punches. It’s not mocking real politics, only its broadest cliches. Ultimately that isn’t satisfying or sustainably funny.
I laughed so hard at “pog form.”
Me too! Glad to know I am not the only one old enough to remember that!
Hey, I am only 32! I couldn’t remember which Simpsons ep it was, though.
Just listened to your podcast and read your review on Mad Men yesterday. I don’t understand the fascination or length of discussion about Linda Cardellini’s character having a college aged child. Why is that so hard to believe? For a different perspective and also for comparison reasons, If ER were still running today, her son on that show would either be off to college by now or serving 5-10. Did you find it so hard to believe her character on ER could have a son that age? If not, then there is no difference with that and with her character on Mad Men.
On a separate note, like many of the commenters on your review, I found the Mad Men premiere to pretty boring. So much so that I fell asleep with 30-40 minutes to go in the episode (started drifting off on Peggy’s phone call while she was working late). In reading the review it seems that the only things I missed were a skiing trip through the city and a dye job by Betty. For me, Mad Men is just Sunday filler until the final 8 of BB this summer.
I think the Cardellini issue was more with her playing a high-schooler 13 years ago (granted at the age of 24) and a bewilderment at the idea that Lindsay Weir from Freaks and Geeks (who was a Junior I think) could have an 18-year old kid now.
It was mainly just a compliment to her to say that it doesn’t seem possible. As in, she doesn’t look that old.
Just heard the podcast today, mostly to hear the Justified review.
I don’t understand the frustration (particularly referring to Dan here) with the Drew Thompson mystery. I never felt like the show attempted to make the mystery a central focus or point of concern, so I never felt as though it was something I should have cared about more. I’ll put it this way – it wasn’t like The Killing, which made “Who killed Rosie Larsen” it’s central focus from the get-go. The outcome was never the point, and I never got the impression that it was. It was simply there as an obstacle that both Raylan and Boyd were pursuing and would eventually force them to cross paths. It was a season long chase with an elusive and unidentified goal, rather than a genuine whodunit.
I also want to dispute the notion of Season 2 as the gold standard for the show. My ranking of the Seasons goes 3,4,2,1. Season 2 is definitely the most linear of the four, and Margo Martindale was incredible. Also really enjoyed the girl, though I forget the actress’s name now. But Season 2 also had the Winona money storyline, which IMO was a low point for the show, and a big distraction. It also damaged Winona as a character. The Bennetts in general were just a little too goofy as a family to take seriously as a powerful criminal enterprise. While I genuinely felt sorry for and empathized with Dickie, I also couldn’t buy him as a credible antagonist. Later in the season, I couldn’t have cared less about the coal company rep who Raylan was guarding. Her big speech to the people of Harlan fell flat to my ears, and there was no surprise when Mags swooped in and stole her thunder. Squeezing Boyd into that storyline also felt forced.
Season 3 on the other hand – I can’t call myself an Elmore Leonard expert in the least, but I there’s a feeling that the best adaptations of his work all share. “Out of Sight” is the best movie adaptation I know of, but Season 3 is in that same vein. Lots of characters, mistrust to go around, dark humor, and villains who are simultaneously a little wacky yet capable of terrible things. Kind of a mess, but an organized mess. Quarles was the centerpiece of that mess last season, and I enjoyed the hell out of it.
I’d sum it up this way – I think there are a few shows out there capable of telling a Season 2 kind of story, but Justified is the only one I can imagine pulling off Seasons 3 and 4.
Also, season 2 played into stereotypes of rural southerners with the family of mama’s-boys types. It was the least subtle season in my opinion.
I don’t want to restart the whole race and Mad Men meme, at least not entirely. I just wondered if either of you have read the script written by Erika Alexander, Mad Men Uptown Saturday Night. If so, does it strike you as plausible and/or of a piece with the Mad Men series as we know it.
I placed this here because it is about Mad Men generally and not the specific episode. Plus, I would be interested in what either of you think about it.
Thanks for the podcast guys. Love to hear your thoughts on Mad Men. Also makes my time on the treadmill fly by!
Looking through many of the recaps and reviews of the “The Doorway”, there seems to be a general consensus that Weiner’s reason for having Don read Dante Alighieri’s ‘The Inferno’, was to indicate the beginning of a descent for Don – the slide towards hell. But having just re-watched the episode, I think Weiner’s real intent is to illustrate the following: Don is NOT descending towards hell – Don is already there – fully inhabiting all of Dante’s Nine Circles.
After ‘causing’ Lane’s suicide last year; being scorned by Lane’s wife; realizing his Jaguar pitch isn’t what catapulted the agency to success; and then reluctantly giving-in to Megan’s request for a ‘favor’ to be cast in the agency’s own commercial – Don has completely lost his way – and despite outward appearances, is mired in a hell of his own creation – the lowest and darkest place we’ve ever seen him occupy.
Over the course of the two-episode premiere, Weiner appears to reference, sometimes overtly – sometimes quite subtly, each of the Nine Circles of Hell that are now Don’s residence:
First Circle (Limbo): The unbaptized reside in the first circle, and although never explicitly stated, it would probably be safe to assume that Don (the bastard) was never baptized after his prostitute mother died in childbirth. But just in case the subject would never cross our mind, Weiner uses the dialogue at Roger’s funeral to summon up, not only Don’s mother (and by extension – his beginnings), but the idea of baptism itself (using the Jordan River water gift as the pretext).
Second Circle (Lust): This sin hardly requires reiteration in conjunction with Don – but nonetheless Weiner gives us Don smiling – and then a slow-motion shot from his POV of one of the sexy Hawaiian dancers – which dissolves into a shot (still Don’s POV) of Megan – in bra and panties.
Third Circle (Gluttony – overindulgence in food or drink): When was the last time we saw Don such a glutton with drink that he was falling down drunk?
Fourth Circle (Greed – which also includes misers) and Fifth Circle (Anger): Although Don’s default attitude at SCDP often seems to be one of simmering anger – a nicely written piece of dialogue has Don committing both of these sins simultaneously – by getting angry at their housekeeper for leaving the sliding-door cracked open and announcing he was going to dock the cleaning bill for the carpet from her Christmas present; a strange departure from the way we would normally expect Don to react in this situation.
Sixth Circle (Heresy): Not really considered a sin by most people anymore – it was still subtly touched upon by Weiner in Don’s ‘Jumping Off’ pitch, in which he talks about the soul exiting and re-entering the body – without a doubt heretical speech by the standards of Dante’s period.
Seventh Circle (Violence – which includes violence against self, i.e. suicide – as well as against nature, i.e. homosexuals): This is perhaps the one sin (aside from Limbo) which we don’t literally watch Don perform in the premiere – but the multiple references to suicide (and the conclusion that it’s something Don is thinking about, consciously or not), as well as the story about the gay men in the toilet stall – seem to allude to this.
Eighth Circle (Fraud): This is another obvious one that hardly bears mention, yet it’s drummed over and over again into Don via the lighter that won’t go away – he’s a fraud, an impostor – and he played the part anew with Dinkens.
Ninth Circle (Treachery): The worst and final circle – and in Dante’s subdivisions of the sin, treachery against guests is the second worst treason (only against God is it deemed worse). It was quite clever of Weiner to have Don not only befriending the doctor, but actually hosting him as a guest – before the final reveal.