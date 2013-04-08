Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 176

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! It’s time for a busy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
With finales for “Shameless” and “Justified,” premieres of “Veep,” “Nurse Jackie” and “Da Vinci’s Demons” and our first in-depth “Mad Men” discussion of the season, we went 90+ minutes and could have done much more except for scheduling restrictions.
Whee!
It’s unclear if next week’s podcast is going to be delayed a day or two. We’ll let you know when we know!
Anyway…
Today’s breakdown:
“Da Vinci’s Demons” (00:01:10 – 00:18:00)
“Nurse Jackie” (00:18:15 – 00:28:45)
“Veep” (00:28:50 – 00:36:05)
“Justified” finale (00:36:40 – 00:48:35)
“Shameless” finale (00:48:40 – 01:03:30)
“Mad Men” (01:03:30 – 01:31:55)
Based on the line-up and having not yet listened ,,,,
Nothing on Ebert?
Very surprised and disappointed.
OdessaSteps – Yup. We blew it. Between scheduling silliness and having a lot of things on our plate, Ebert just never made it on the outline. Alan assures me next week won’t be too late to do a tribute and so we will.
-Daniel
Why? You both wrote obituaries that said what you wanted to say. There’s no obligation to also cover the same ground in a podcast. No one is keeping score.
I would have to agree with Chuckie. If you have more to say separate from those posts, then by all means, but don’t feel obligated to talk about it just because.
Been meaning to say this for a while but thanks for keeping your show of the moment discussions to the end of the pod where the listener can skip out.
I know Mad Men (or Girls) is one of those shows I ‘should’ like but I’ve never been able to summon any enthusiasm for it. Being able to jump out for that discussion makes the rest of the pod much more accessible.
Cheers.
Accessible … and *much* shorter!
Our pleasure.
-Daniel
It’s true that I will now be able to fit you into my commute in a way I wouldn’t had I been part of the cult of Mad Men.
Season 4 of Nurse Jackie was shorter than usual, there was only 10 episodes.
Ew Alan, come on. James Wolk wins against Jon Hamm looks wise on his worst day. He’s such a dreamboat! Can HE come back to Shameless and be Fiona’s boyfriend now JimmySteve is gone?
Saying that this premiere is “What Mad Men does” and that it is “no different” from what usually goes on is absurd. This premiere was flat out boring. All of the brilliant writing, techniques, symbolism aside… it failed to entertain. I am not alone in these sentiments. It’s “no different” from last season, but the first few seasons had no problem with BOTH an engaging plot AND heavy handed writing.
BrettPoker – I was entirely entertained from the first minute to the last. Subjectivity is a beautiful thing.
-Daniel
That may be so. What I’m saying is that this episode is nothing like the episodes that made me a fan. So when I hear this is “what Mad Men does”, I have to hold up the most urgent of stop signs. This entire episode was trying too hard, IMO.
yea… sorry dan… brett is objectively 100% correct…
The premiere did feel somewhat slow, I admit. I didn’t care for much that happened in the Hawaiian scenes. I feel that could have been trimmed significantly. But other than that, this felt very much like Mad Men to me, more than last years premiere even. I would have liked MORE time at the office of course, and the second half of the episode moved along much better than the first. But overall, very Mad Men-esque. P.S. I’m team Wolk.
It was Mad Men, so it was still better than most of what’s on television. But it was slow, definitely disappointing for a premiere. But Mad Men routinely does a couple of subpar episodes each season, and this one just happened to be in a premiere. I wouldn’t even mind that much of TV critics didn’t keep insisting that the episode was “excellent.” No, it wasn’t. It feels like it was getting those rave reviews on reputation than actual merit. At its best, Mad Men can match just about anything on television not named Breaking Bad. But this was not Mad Men at its best. Not even close.
I thought the Mad Men section may have been a little too focused on the negatives considering it was an episode you both enjoyed a great deal. It seemed like your discussion was sort of out of proportion with what you thought of the episode.
At the same time, I realize the podcast is live and you can be 10 minutes off on a tangent without really realizing you got on one. Still, it would have been nice to hear more about what it was you thought made the episode so great.
Personally, I think Mad Men discussions are best when they stick to the themes of each episode, but I also think that of the Walking Dead, so take that for what it’s worth.
Other Scott – We talk about the show as we talk about the show and as we’ve talked about it for three years… We chat about the show. Alan does a post every Sunday that analyzes the whole show built around theme. Our discussions tend to be more free-form chatter. Somedays they’ll be more about things we love. Other days they won’t be, even if there’s still love…
-Daniel
I loved season 4 of Nurse Jackie, and was worried when they brought on the new showrunner. Glad to hear that it’s working out.
Dan–good call reminding us about all the reasons Betty has to have issues with younger women…especially her husband’s comment that he couldn’t be blamed for leaving her for a teenage musician. I didn’t put that together in the moment since Betty’s words were so shocking, and I’m not sure I’m okay with the comment just for that, but there is a more interesting context around it than I initially recognized…
Chekov was an idiot. Why is there this persistent desire for everything to “pay off”? Thats not the way it happens in real life. Pete Campbell’s shotgun stays on the wall and gets left to his grandkids in his will.
Same with Justified. The storyline with the barmaid and her chicken-fighting husband was resolved, wrapped up, and tied with a pink ribbon. Why would they need to be brought back?
Stan Rizzo is awesome. My sister and I voted for his fantastic beard, and we’re both shipping Stan/Peggy.
Listening to the podcast right now and just had to stop and make a comment about Dan’s problem with the Raylan/Boyd conversation. IMO that conversation wasn’t heavy handed exposition for the audience. That conversation was for Raylan’s benefit not ours. Since when are the characters in any form of fiction precluded from discussing the theme? I think that’s taking show-don’t tell to extremes.
Bryan-A – It’s not the first time that characters have said variations on the same theme regarding Raylan and the line separating him from the criminals he’s employed to stop.
-Daniel
And now I really want to see Mad Men with James Wolk as Pete Campbell.
Just a general question/observation about the Justified conversation; do all the episodes or plot lines of a season have to have anything to do with the overall theme or season arc? For me, some of the pleasure of Justified is that I don’t always know what will turn out to be important, whereas a more novelistic show like Mad Men seems to feel like every scene and character have to support the season arc. Justified, for me at least, strikes the perfect balance between serialized continuity and remaining an actual television show with distinct episodes.
Pete’s shotgun paid off in the Season 2 finale, Dan.
I laughed out loud when you called the guy who interviewed Alan a dolt.
But it must be said…he’s married to ESPN’s Lindsey Czarniak. He wins at life.
Dan–when you say you didn’t like the mystery on Justified, do you mean the guessing game of who Drew Thompson was or the subject of bringing him on in the first place? Because if you’re wondering about theme, and how everything story-wise related to to it, the Drew Thompson bit was very critical.
Here is a man who changed who he was for the better, left his former violent identity behind to do the opposite and be a lawman who helped people. But his past like the past of all the characters caught up with him and he had to pay, despite all the good he’d done since leaving his former self behind.
Raylan has always been a lawman and never a criminal, but he is so because he did have a violent father, and this was a way to channel the anger from that into something non-destructive. But, he’s still his father’s son and the end of the season has him indulge in that anger (no matter how justified) to basically become a criminal. That’s the contrast in opposites from the Drew Thompson story.
But being a professional critic, you probably knew all of that, so why did I insult your intelligence there by explaining it too you. Oh well! Sorry, sorry.
But as for the chicken coop guy and Jody–variations on the theme. The criminal fighter tries to go straight by comically going into cock fighting, but his old impulses get in the way by fittingly the same reason Raylan becomes a criminal at the end–love for his family. Jody, like Raylan commits (more and higher) crime due to his family, but because he hates them, not out of love. He doesn’t even try to change and has to be killed. I don’t remember if he was or wasn’t.
Tim changes from messed up PTSD veteran to helping his friend by shooting his killer, and helping the killer take the final out. Colt changed from competent military man to out of control druggie, and murderer of innocents, and only in the end redeemed himself through suicide.
Boyd wanted to go straight–open a Dairy Queen with his family and never do crime again. He and Ava look for a home. But because Ava killed a man (changing from law abiding woman to madame crime boss earlier in the show’s life) he and her have to reap what they sowed and pay for their mistakes.
Constable Bob wants to change from perceived buffoon cop to a real badass like Raylan. When he gets the snot beat out of him, you can imagine that he changes his mind, knowing what the job really entails. Ellen May went from druggie whore to born again.
The theme of all these characters rebelling against who they are, wanting to change, and succeeding and failing, for good and for ill was what this season was really about.
On Betty Draper’s rape comment: I took it as a very dirty joke. She’s playing around with her husband who started it by saying he would have an affair with a teenager. Betty hasn’t exactly been a humorous character, and not with Don, because she was unhappy with him. But now she’s married to a guy she loves. More importantly, she just had a conversation with a teenage girl who reminded her of herself as a teenager.
We can assume that Betty, before the unhappy marriage with Don that turned her into a cold, isolated woman, she was wild and carefree. She was a model living in NYC and the world was hers. Life could be anything. But she made a bad decision, life got unpleasantly narrower, and she changed into someone her younger self wouldn’t recognize, and she settled into a dreary existence.
When she marries the right guy (he may be the wrong guy too; I didn’t see the second half of last season), and has a conversation with a younger version of her, she feels free to joke around. To go crazy. I don’t think it’s malice at her husband because she was smiling when she said it, and not in a sarcastic way. If there were no problems between them last season, why would she be mad at him to make those comments?
That’s how I took it. It ties in to why she goes to NYC to look for the girl–because she doesn’t want her to end up badly, like she did when she married Don. But I didn’t like changing her hair color because that came right after and it was implied that she went looking for the girl for selfish, rather than concern for the girl. Though you could say Betty can’t do anything about this person anymore, and she feels frisky, as we saw with the rape joke, so why not change her hair color?
i agree that the prosthetics of betty’s fat suit is distracting and weird. betty is getting strangled by the inevitably fake looking prosthetics — and january jones doesn’t use her facial expressions much to begin with. very problematic.
the dark hair and stuff: did it occur to anyone else that betty is turning into her mother-in-law? the dark hair really pushes her into that zone, to me. not elizabeth taylor at all of course, but i think he’s trying to be nice (it’s a major complement in the 1960s era, right?).
Henry and Betty have such a weird relationship as it is, and Henry doesn’t mind Betty being plump or saying off the wall disturbing things like the rape comment. i don’t know, it’s all very strange.
Linda Cardellini was really stiff and weird — didn’t seem comfortable in the makeup or clothes at all. hope her scenes with Don are better….
James Wolk is like a younger Mr. Coach crossed with a beagle puppy dog. he’s attractive yes but could he be various characters on Mad Men? i am not convinced. i know Lone Star was not Wolk’s fault necessarily but i’ve yet to see true acting chops beyond him being attractive and charming. i guess i’m hoping for more — maybe that will be revealed this season on Mad Men for Wolk. but i’m sceptical.
loved the Peggy and Stan Rizzo phone friendship. it was sort of weird and wonderful and jarring. but i liked it.