Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 176

#Shameless #Mad Men #Veep #Justified
04.08.13 5 years ago 32 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! It’s time for a busy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
With finales for “Shameless” and “Justified,” premieres of “Veep,” “Nurse Jackie” and “Da Vinci’s Demons” and our first in-depth “Mad Men” discussion of the season, we went 90+ minutes and could have done much more except for scheduling restrictions.
Whee!
It’s unclear if next week’s podcast is going to be delayed a day or two. We’ll let you know when we know!
Anyway…
Today’s breakdown:
“Da Vinci’s Demons” (00:01:10 – 00:18:00)
“Nurse Jackie” (00:18:15 – 00:28:45)
“Veep” (00:28:50 – 00:36:05)
“Justified” finale (00:36:40 – 00:48:35)
“Shameless” finale (00:48:40 – 01:03:30)
“Mad Men” (01:03:30 – 01:31:55)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shameless#Mad Men#Veep#Justified
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLDA VINCI'S DEMONSdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergJUSTIFIEDMad MenNURSE JACKIEPODCASTSHAMELESSveep

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP