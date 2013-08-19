On last week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, we asked you for lots of reader mail questions, and you rose to the occasion, giving us many more good questions than we had time for, even in one of our longer shows to date – and the first one with Dan recording from the new HitFix offices in LA. Hopefully, we’ll get some of the acoustic issues there licked, and soon. In the meantime, we answered lots of mail, discussed last night’s “Breaking Bad” and did a J.J. Abrams pilot re-watch double bill with “Felicity” & “Alias.” (Up next, either next week or the week after: “Miami Vice,” and watch both parts of “Brother’s Keeper,” please.)

The rundown:

Listener Mail: Hamm/Cranston Swap (00:01:45 – 00:07:50) Listener Mail: Gilligan/Weiner Follow-ups (00:08:00 – 00:15:05) Listener Mail: OnDemand (00:15:10 – 00:20:40) Listener Mail: ABC Segmenting (00:20:45 – 00:27:45) Listener Mail: Podcast Show Selection (00:27:55 – 00:34:00) “Breaking Bad” (00:34:00 – 01:07:15) Summer Pilot ReWatch: “Felicity”/”Alias” (01:07:30 – 01:38:20)

