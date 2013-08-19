On last week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, we asked you for lots of reader mail questions, and you rose to the occasion, giving us many more good questions than we had time for, even in one of our longer shows to date – and the first one with Dan recording from the new HitFix offices in LA. Hopefully, we’ll get some of the acoustic issues there licked, and soon. In the meantime, we answered lots of mail, discussed last night’s “Breaking Bad” and did a J.J. Abrams pilot re-watch double bill with “Felicity” & “Alias.” (Up next, either next week or the week after: “Miami Vice,” and watch both parts of “Brother’s Keeper,” please.)
The rundown:
How soon do you think BB will jump to the Mr. Lambert flash forward for good? Just the finale? Maybe the last 2 episodes?
Do you have anything special planned for #200? A double-sized team-up of the entire HitFix Universe with a wraparound cover by George Perez or something, maybe?
They have to get Mandy Patinkin to come on and sing.
Actual appearance by stat phoebe tonkin?
Alan,
Killing Tuco didn’t lead to Hank’s PTSD, the exploding turtle in Negro Y Azul did.
No, I’m not sure that correction was necessary.
He was already messed up from Tuco, which actually saved his life when the turtle exploded, because he was hiding in the truck and puking. When he talks to Marie about it all in “One Minute,” he specifically pins everything on killing Tuco.
But, yes, I would take any opportunity to discuss the exploding turtle with Danny Trejo’s head on top of it.
#Toddputsthelotioninthebasket
I desperately want a segment where Dan gets to rant for a few minutes on the stupidity of this season of True Blood now that it’s concluded. I know you had a mini-rant near the premiere, but I want a real throwdown.
Is it possible the Saul show would be a prequel to all the happenings on breaking bad? The show seems to be heading such a dark direction (saul did just propose murdering a federal agent) that it might feel weird to have him softened somewhat to do a comedy
Regarding your discussion of how Hank will approach Jesse, and if he might make the same mistakes he did with Skyler:
NOT SPOILERS BUT STILL, SPECULATION
It is my feeling that Hank will be able to put together that Jesse killed Gale. It’s a leap, but Hank has his police instincts and he can obviously see that Jesse has guilt over something. I’m betting that’ll be a topic of discussion for those two next week. Could even be a bottle episode. Maybe not, but, you know… The episode is called “Confessions” after all.
No mention of shovel cam?
Thanks for answering my question about On Demand. That made my day! Okay, we do watch a few things live.
Not coffee. The ricin would have to go into Lydia’s bergamot (not Earl Grey!) tea.
Todd’s gang are not skinheads. They clearly have hair on top of their heads, and often on their face. Neonazis are not a subset of skinheads, nor are skinheads a subset of neonazis.
The poetic justice of using the ricin on Lydia is that was Walt’s original plan when he met Lydia at the coffee shop. He backed out of the plan when Lydia proved her worth with the plan to sell to the Czechs.
Your mentioning of a Vince Gilligan superhero show as something you’d like to see made me immediately think of what Gilligan’s version of X-Men for TV might be like. And now I desperately want to see it happen.
You brought up Vince Gilligan doing a superhero show as something you’d want to see and now I can’t get the idea of Vince Gilligan’s version of X-Men for TV out of my head.
Thank you so much for talking about one of my favorite series of all time, Felicity. I couldn’t be more excited!
I think the point that was made concerning gender issues/spouse characters/plot consequences of that/etc and comparing Skyler with Larry from OITNB was a good one.
But I still think this is an avoidable situation. On “FNL,” for example, we never grew to dislike Tammy Taylor even when sometimes her interests clashed with Coach’s.
I really enjoyed the Alias premiere. Is it worth watching the rest of the series? I already have a number of series in the queue: Friday Night Lights, Orphan Black, State of Play, Dr Who, and more. I am ashamed to say I never watched the Wire and I have HBOgo.
DTanneb – I’d say at least two seasons of “Alias” are worth watching, but I’d watch ’em after The Wire and Friday Night Lights and State of Play from your list there…
-Daniel