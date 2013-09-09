Only four topics for this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, but they were all meaty enough to add up to a good-length show, including the return of “Sons of Anarchy,” the American premiere of Ricky Gervais’ “Derek” on Netflix, some contentious “Breaking Bad” discussion and the conclusion of our summer pilot rewatch with “The Wire.”
Note: While this is the 200th episode of the podcast, Dan objects to the notion of it being our bicentennial, since I recorded one podcast with Mo Ryan while he was out of the country. So whatever anniversary things we do (if any) will be on next week’s show.
The rundown:
I felt the suspense construction towards the end was intentionally frustrating. The entire point was to build a sense of dread towards the inevitability of it all.
On BBad, I chuckled at how the ability of experienced gangsters and trained lawmen to hit their targets after discharging many bullets is no better now than it was on Simon and Simon in the 80s.
Or the A-Team. Seriously, I’ve seen GI Joe cartoons with more accuracy and fatalities than that 2 minutes of gunplay.
I usually am on the Dan Train but I gotta go with Sepinwall 100% on Breaking Bad this week … ;-)
Agreed. Alan’s right, Dan’s wrong (as usual for me).
I don’t understand how it is so out of character for Walt to spend five minutes of real time in the desert trying to figure out what has happened. He got completely schooled. I would find it unrealistic for Walt, or anyone, to show up, not see Jesse, and think, “Oh, I know what happened – Jesse’s working with the DEA, and they faked the money barrel picture, which is something neither Jesse nor the DEA knew about! I better get out of here post haste.”
Same with Hank after the arrest. “You know, Gomie, even though we just made the biggest arrest of our lives and are standing on top of a huge piece of evidence related to the case, we better jump in our cars and book it out of here even thought there’s no reason to suspect that anyone else on earth knows where we are and there are no conceivable threats or dangers to us. No, let’s not talk about our plans for the case now while we’re standing here and the most dangerous man in town in completely neutralized in handcuffs in my car. He might have already called in a gang of machine gun toting criminals.”
I submit that either of those actions would be unrealistic even without the satire.
Sorry to be so tough on you, Dan.
Don’t take it so hard – everybody is wrong on something. For example, Alan and the end of The Sopranos… No, I didn’t say that.
Dan’s got quite the nitpick bug re: Breaking Bad! But I don’t think he understands Walt very well if he thinks Walt should’ve figured out Jesse was working with Hank. Walt’s always had a blind spot about Jesse’s intelligence and capabilities and that was re-emphasized in this very episode, when Saul said “the kid is not as dumb as you think.” Walt made very clear this ep that he expects Jesse to be high or doing something stupid somewhere. Considering that, it makes perfect sense that Walt wouldn’t realize Jesse (A) was smart enough to pull off a complex scheme to outthink him, and (B) was working with Hank and had access to his resources, which is the only way he could get the info about the money that only Saul’s henchmen know. If Walt was facing Gus, he would’ve gamed it out — not Jesse.
Two other reasons Walt’s reaction was both in-character and great. First, Walt’s own continuing self-delusion that he himself is a good guy. Last ep Walt told Skyler he was gonna make Jesse listen to reason, he was just gonna explain why he had to poison Brock. Eventually he became convinced that Jesse was, sadly, a rabid dog that had to be put down — he tells Uncle Jack that Jesse won’t listen to reason, but was very regretful for it. This leads into the second great thing about Walt’s reaction — hid delicious hypocrisy. Walt calls Jesse “coward” for the ignominy of involving Hank, just before Walt’s actual Nazi buddies show up. Not to mention Walt working with Tio to take out Gus. Walt just can’t conceive that he himself is the bad guy, that he’s the cancer, he’s the one ruining the lives of everyone around him. He can justify working with Nazis, but he can’t conceive that Jesse would act against him like he acted against Gus.
That’s not completely accurate if you ask me. Late in the game, Walt accepts Jesse’s ability to come up with great ideas. Jesse develops the magnet plot and he completely designed the entire train heist. Walt is so impressed with that plan that he lets Jesse take all the credit and even explain its intricacies to Todd. I can see how Walt wouldn’t conceive of Jesse working with Hank, but I think Walt has finally come to appreciate that Jesse is capable of complex thinking and intricate planning, even if he still believes Jesse is open to blatant manipulation.
WE know that Jesse did those two impressive things, but is there any indication that they changed WALT’s fundamental view of Jesse? After the magnet and train heist, Walt went on to condescend to Jesse just as much as before. And Jesse’s actions in this half-season so far — getting arrested for throwing money all over the place, going postal in Saul’s office, pouring gasoline all over the White house — haven’t exactly been a testimony for “brilliant complex scheming.”
Walt may have seen that Jesse was smarter than he initially thought, but he never suspected him of being a worthy adversary to The Genius of Walter White. In the moment, I don’t think Walt would ever suspect Jesse of playing him, or of working with Hank. And they went out of their way in the episode leading up to that point to underline both parts of Walt’s thought processes. Walt was given opportunities to see that Jesse could be a rat or could be out-thinking him, and in both cases he flatly denied it, continuing to marginalize Jesse as a dumb kid who was just so angry that he wouldn’t see reason.
The “rat” aspect is really even more important, because the truth is that Jesse is NOT a genius or capable of complex planning most of the time. He can come up with really good ideas that require massaging from more detail-oriented types. In this episode, there’s plenty of indications that Jesse came up with the idea of getting to Walt through his money, but most of the planning of how to do that actually came from Hank: Jesse pointed to Huell, Hank came up with the scheme to manipulate him with the “dead Jesse” picture; Jesse assumed it was a lost cause after they found out the rental van didn’t have GPS, Hank came up with the plan to send Walt a pic of the fake barrel of money and act as if Jesse was going to torch it.
Along similar lines, I think it’s about 99.9% certain that Jesse would have fallen for the Andrea/Brock gambit, if Hank hadn’t intercepted the phone call (and smartly not even told him about it). Walt’s biggest blind spot is not realizing that Jesse would EVER go to the DEA, and without being able to clear that hurdle, it’s reasonable to conclude that Jesse is really not that big of a threat to him beyond the immediate physical threat of wanting to kill him (and then the later threat of burning his money). Those are the kind of actions an angry Jesse would take. Outsmarting and setting an elaborate trap for him basically requires the combined resources of Jesse AND Hank, and Walt can’t conceive of that until he sees it with his own two eyes.
“WE know that Jesse did those two impressive things, but is there any indication that they changed WALT’s fundamental view of Jesse?”
No, that’s a good point, Andrew. I agree that he hasn’t changed his fundamental view of anyone, including Hank. And I admit I was surprised at how much effort Walt made to protect Jesse from harm in the previous episode after treating him with such disdain for so long. But I do think Walt has (at times and only recently) revised his view of Jesse’s capabilities. I wasn’t surprised he didn’t see this coming because he had no reason to assume Jesse would ever work the DEA or Hank, but I think Walt’s appreciation of Jesse is greater than Hank’s or Gomez’, even if admittedly that’s not raising the bar a ton.
“Along similar lines, I think it’s about 99.9% certain that Jesse would have fallen for the Andrea/Brock gambit…”
I agree with that. Jesse’s weak spot is Brock and Andrea, and Walt was smart to exploit that pressure point. However, I’m sure at this point Jesse would be far more cautious rather than simply blundering into such an obvious trap.
Another thing occurred to me just now. One of Dan’s big issues was that Walt didn’t immediately flee as soon as he realized he’d been conned and his money was still buried. However, you could argue that as long as we accept that Walt wouldn’t think Jesse is a rat (which was thoroughly established) and also thinks Jesse is on his own (because who has he got?), then there’s no good reason for Walt to run. He thinks Jesse has tricked him, and he thinks Jesse is coming to kill him, or is already there lurking somewhere to spring a trap. But he’s been trying to find Jesse anyway, and thinks he needs to take him out to protect himself and his family. Leaving is probably not on his mind, as long as he thinks he can out-fight or out-think Jesse. Which we all know is exactly what Walt would be thinking.
@Dale: I agree and I didn’t really get Dan’s point in the podcast. I assumed Walt was attempting to ambush Jesse, or at least hide when he realized Jesse wasn’t lying in wait for him.
Dan was just nitpicking about everything. He first nitpicked about whether the Nazis would really open fire on the cops, and then turned 180 degrees to repeatedly complain that they hadn’t started firing *sooner*. Love you Dan!
Yea how could you possibly complain that they didn’t open up fire soon enough? How would you know how anyone would react in a situation like that, let alone characters we’ve seen in like 4 episodes? They waited like 45 seconds, maybe they just needed a beat to figure out what the deal is. Its a high octane situation, even for murderous Nazis
I totally agree with Dan’s opinion – I think he’s hit the nail directly on the head. In the Inside Breaking Bad podcast, Gilligan and Tom Schnauz talk about how this episode (5-13) and last week’s (5-12) were the two most difficult episodes to break – it took them more time than normal (even going so far as to throw out a finished act and start over) and, unfortunately, it shows. Both episodes have an overt artificiality to the plot construction that wasn’t present in the first 3 episodes of the season.
Personally, I would go even further than Dan and say that the whole chain of events leading Hank to Walt’s money (and the site of the first cook) is so tenuously sewn together that it’s seams are about to pop.
Not only do you have a criminal – who works for a criminal lawyer and has committed kidnapping, conspiracy, handling of chemical weapons, and other assorted felonies – breaking down and talking to the police in 10 seconds because they sang him a little illustrated fairy tale – but you have the whole silliness of the GPS on the van.
Walt didn’t think to check if the van had GPS? It didn’t dawn on him that Saul or Kuby or Huell would be able to just get any GPS data from it after and steal his money later?
I’m afraid there’s no denying there has been some sloppy plot-driven mechanics in this (and the last) episode – characters not acting as you would expect the characters to act in order to drive the plot forward to that confrontation in the desert.
To me, it felt EXACTLY like they first dreamed up the idea of Hank arresting Walt at the scene of his first cook – and then said, ‘Well, how do we get them all there?”
“To me, it felt EXACTLY like they first dreamed up the idea of Hank arresting Walt at the scene of his first cook – and then said, ‘Well, how do we get them all there?””
Right, and if you listened to the podcast you’d know that Gilligan also says they run through every possible idea they can come up with, no matter how silly and mundane, until they’ve eliminated every possibility to find the best possible ending. The essence of that is to work backwards from that and construct a plausible and emotionally resonant series of choices and circumstances that get us to that resolution. That is writing.
While I agree that we can nitpick some of the narrative elements, all the various elements of this episode are plausible in the essence of the moments in which they occur. Huell swallows a total load of horse shit because he’s already afraid of Walter White and he knows he’s screwed up with Saul re: Jesse. Walt never for a second conceives that Jesse would betray him, so he essentially confesses over the phone to try and stop Jesse from destroying the only thing he has that makes all of his Breaking Bad worth a damn. He falls for Jesse’s ruse because he panics, as Walt has done before, and doesn’t stop in that oh-shit-my-money moment to consider the obvious angles. Whether or not a bunch of non-marksmen can hit each other at 30 yds with semi-auto handguns, a shotgun, and full-auto machine guns is debatable, but it’s entirely plausible they’d be missing, especially when they’re being shot at. These are not precision weapons at that range.
“The essence of that is to work backwards from that and construct a plausible and emotionally resonant series of choices and circumstances that get us to that resolution. That is writing.”
I understand that. But sorry, I just didn’t find it plausible that a criminal admits to conspiracy to manufacture and distribute schedule 1 drugs (which is what Huell does the second he mentions moving the money) 30 seconds into a conversation with an arrogant prick of a DEA agent. Call a lawyer.
@Madmeme – that kind of thing strikes me as too nitpicky. First of all, we’ve spent very little time with Huell, so we really don’t know exactly how he thinks or how he would act in any situation. But second, we DO know that Huell is kind of goofy and not that bright or competent; Saul has had to chastise him a few times for failing even in his simple bodyguard duties, and while him laying on the bed of money was funny to us viewers, it also showed a certain lack of seriousness and awareness of the stakes of that situation (at least Kuby had to be talked into it – Kuby seems a whole lot more on the ball). Finally, in reality low-level criminals act stupidly and admit to things they shouldn’t a LOT. There are stories all over the web if you care to go digging – or just hit up the Smoking Gun and while away an afternoon.
The only question I think is worth focusing on is not, “Would Huell be that big of an idiot,” but rather, “Would Saul HIRE that big of an idiot?” Saul should know better; I’m comfortable with the idea that Huell might not. However, I can forgive that because this is a show where creating comedy and drama sometimes have to take precedence over realism – if they want Saul to have an idiot henchman because it’s first funny and later plot-convenient, then OK. And you can fanwank it away pretty readily. Saul may have kept Huell out of most of the really bad stuff (kidnapping aside) on the logic that he wouldn’t be a likely target for the police to arrest or interrogate, and therefore his idiocy isn’t as big of a weakness as if Mike or Kuby were dumb guys.
Also, it’s funny about the “spot of the first cook” thing. Yes, that’s very tidy from a narrative standpoint and I’m sure they wanted to get there, but I didn’t find the basic plot to make that happen at all creaky or implausible. Boiled to its essence, it was just that Walt buried his money out there (makes sense – a place he already knew that was in the middle of nowhere), and then lacking other hard evidence, Hank would go after the money and end up in the same place. Some of the details may feel off to you, but that basic framework seems completely plausible.
@Dale – I think we’d seen enough of Huell to assume he wasn’t particularly bright – but he was generally calm and collected (Kuby was the one who seemed more of the nervous type). Hell, Saul had him pick-pocketing something that contained a vial of deadly poison – one bad move could have been the end of everyone in the office (BTW, that’s a felony, as is helping to hide drug money). But even if you disagree with my assessment of Huell, you have to agree that we know quite a lot about Saul. And Saul seems like the kind of careful lawyer who would make sure to tutor his employees who undertake criminal activity on what to do if every picked up (no matter what the pretext) by law enforcement officials.
But what else can I say? The scene just felt ‘forced’ to me – although it seems the majority of viewers were fine with it.
And I still think that it’s another awkward plot hole that mastermind Heisenberg decides to bury his money using a rental vehicle – but without even considering whether the rental has GPS or not – he goes out and buys a portable GPS unit to use. Huh? Wouldn’t you first check on GPS availability in the vehicle? Not logical at all – except as a plot device to allow Hank to trick him.
Well, I agree with you about Saul. Although I think it’s more likely Saul would have figured out a while ago that Huell was a dimwit and let him go, rather than try to tutor the un-tutorable. But it’s funny so I give it a pass for that reason alone.
As for the GPS, I think one of us is misunderstanding something (though it might be me). I don’t think they were talking about conventional on-dash GPS at all, but rather some kind of LoJack-esque unit that would allow the rental company to track where their cars were going, similar to the thing Hank planted on Gus and Walt’s cars. That explains the mention from Hank that they had to remove it due to grief from the ACLU. If you find this notion plausible (I have no idea if it’s realistic, but I can see why a penny-pinching rental company would consider it), then Walt just asking if the rental vehicle has GPS would not have gotten him a truthful answer; they’d never inform regular customers that their locations were being monitored. But they would inform a DEA agent under duress, and I think we’re supposed to understand that Jesse found out (in the fiction he spins for Walt anyway) by some means other than asking nicely at the customer service counter.
@madmeme I agree that scene is the weakest and most contrived of the episode from what we must *assume* about Saul and Huell based on what we know of Saul, but Huell isn’t a master criminal. Remember this is the guy who failed in his basic duties as a bodyguard with Jesse and let Ted nearly kill himself. Huell is not quick on his feet, literally or figuratively. The second he’s informed he’s in line to be killed he cracks. I can buy that based on what little I know of Huell, but it *is* a real stretch. However, we have no idea how competent a criminal Huell. Even assuming Saul has coached him, there’s no previous evidence that Huell would know how to handle this situation.
Ok, that makes more sense then. I assumed the (fictional) GPS was something that the rental company would either inform the client about – or offer as an option if specifically requested.
@Dale: I don’t think Saul could fire Huell at this point. His only option is to have him killed. Huell knows way too much about Saul, Walt, and Jesse to just let him go. This subject reminded me that TV criminal defense lawyers aren’t always the smartest hiring managers: The Wire’s Maurice Levy hired Herc, possibly the least competent and least intelligent member of the BPD.
@Joel – I think Levy’s hire of Herc was genius: an ex-cop who had connections on the force, but was also pissed at BPD because of his termination – with no scruples about dealing with scumbags – plus lunkheaded, predictable, and easily manipulated.
He wanted Herc to leak Marlowe’s phone number to his old friends on the force – because he knew it would lead to some busts (which he could likely get thrown out of court) generating income for the firm.
Ha, really? Because the beauty of Herc is that his incompetence always burns those who trust him the most and he manages to fail upwards due to a system of incompetent management and corruption. We will never get to see the moment where Herc’s incompetence burns Levy but it’s inevitable. Herc may be well-positioned for Levy’s short-term needs, but he’s a time bomb of stupidity just waiting to go off. Just ask Carver.
@Joel – I don’t think that’s the case here. I think the point Simon was making was that Herc was always a bit corrupt – bad for long-term goals at the BPD – but perfect for Levy. His skill set (buying drinks for cop buddies while bullshitting and leaking/trolling for information) was exactly what Levy wanted. In fact, Levy was so happy with Herc’s performance through the Marlowe case, he invited him to his house for dinner (a brisket). The irony, of course, is that Herc, of all people, ends the series in one of the best ‘positions’.
Its probably not that easy to find somebody willing to do whatever there told and stay available at all times at an affordable price. Anybody that good and criminally inclined is going to be involved in more profitable endeavors, ie mike. Besides, After mike saul wanted somebody he could control. Huel is clearly easily manipulated
I’m not fully on the Dan train regarding Breaking Bad but I’m at least 70% on the Dan train. Walt confessing to all of his crimes over the phone with Jesse felt like something that was completely because the plot needed it to happen.
That was definitely conveniently written. Although I don’t think, like Dan seems to, that Walt would really be thinking about what he should or shouldn’t say in the moment; Walt’s a regular genius but he’s never actually been a criminal mastermind, as much as he wants to think he is. A year in the Avon Barksdale operation would do him a world of good. His street smarts and knowledge of law enforcement have always been somewhat lacking. Personally, if I’d written that scene I would have had him say one or two damning things, but with a little ambiguity around at least some of it. Ideally you want it to sound as natural as possible – like something he’d really say in a moment of panic, but still saying as little as possible. Maybe even have him say almost nothing except implicitly confirming his involvement in things Jesse says, like dropping in a mention of Brock or Gale. The reference to the two drug dealers that got run over was the part that felt a little overdone to me.
However, aside from this particular quibble, I disagree with Dan about all the rest. I feel like he’s guilty of watching TV the way a lot of people do where they expect characters to A) always act exactly the same within a narrow range of defined behavior, and B) always be their perfect, best, smartest selves (unless they’re dumb characters, in which case they should always act dumb and never do anything right). He doesn’t seem to give them a lot of room to resemble actual human beings. And the beauty of this show for me is how complicated they all are. Walt in particular is both brilliant and an idiot; particularly when stressed out, both qualities can tend to come out in force. Likewise, while he’s been cool and self-aware enough to outsmart some great opponents (especially Gus), he’s also been so full of hubris and sure enough of himself to badly underestimate others, particularly those he thinks aren’t his equals – like Hank and Jesse.
But Walt mentioned running over the drug dealers because he truly, honestly believes that he’s always been working to help Jesse and he’s flabbergasted about how Jesse doesn’t see that. And that particular action honestly was a rather selfless gesture aimed at helping Jesse. That was made explicit last ep — Hank himself mentioned Walt running over the drug dealers to make the case as one example showing that some part of Walt does truly care for Jesse.
There’s this funny graphic that someone sent around headlined “Why I’m still rooting for Walt” — [bit.ly] It cherry-picks all the times Walt saved Jesse and helped Jesse, and cherry-picks all the times Jesse screwed up. But that is actually close to how Walt sees the world. So it makes sense to me that Walt would blurt out the “running over the drug dealers” thing to make the case to Jesse that he’s done so much for him.
Dan if you drop another condescending “okay” in the next podcast I’m going to go out of my way to send you on a trip to Belize
Michael – Hey bud, try limiting yourself to either insulting me *or* jokingly threatening to have me killed. Because when you do both, it kinda pisses me off.
Okay.
-Daniel
i would defend how the wire has white dudes use racial slurs. Think of the race/racism themed movies in America. Have you ever seen a decent examination of priviledge? No, it’s all “This racist is a Monstrous Creature!” type of nonsense. IM GLAD HES DEAD AND I HOPE HE BURNS IN HELL
the wire has like, rawls, who later on we see likes sleepin w/ black dudes so he’s using racism to build his “character” as the tough guy at the police station. you have guys like sobotka who work everyday with black ppl but says if you don’t dredge in the next year we’re gonna all be n——. you have things like the subversion where mcnulty goes to get information from the country police guy and pretends to be racist to make a connection with him but it backfires b/c he has a black wife. and you have actual racists like herc/colicco on the street who still have to abide by P.C. department policies and use euphemisms like “animals” or “gorillas” to describe the hoppers wilin’ out
it was an interesting examination of what racism is, from the guys down low who genuinely feel it, but are bound by rules to not be so explicit about it, even like prezbo after he shot that black cop, and the people in positions of power, who are a bit more socially liberal, and can stand to be oblivious/make the rules to their advantage. not defending racism at all, but the textured potrayal of how it functions now beats the old twilight zone style where it only serves to identify the psychopathic mustache twirling villains
Thank god somebody agrees with me with this weeks episode of bb.
I was shaking my head through most of this episode saying just about the same things Dan says in this episode. Such a relief after reading just about every recap where they praise this episode to such an extreme.
I’m finally ready to admit this. I hated every second of The Wire’s pilot. There. I said it.
It’s too real. I don’t want to watch it. I don’t like the poverty. The swearing. The dull colors. The weird pacing. The old technology. The everything.
Do I appreciate how groundbreaking this is? Yes. But that doesn’t mean I have to like it.