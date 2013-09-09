Only four topics for this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, but they were all meaty enough to add up to a good-length show, including the return of “Sons of Anarchy,” the American premiere of Ricky Gervais’ “Derek” on Netflix, some contentious “Breaking Bad” discussion and the conclusion of our summer pilot rewatch with “The Wire.”

Note: While this is the 200th episode of the podcast, Dan objects to the notion of it being our bicentennial, since I recorded one podcast with Mo Ryan while he was out of the country. So whatever anniversary things we do (if any) will be on next week’s show.

The rundown:

“Sons of Anarchy” (00:00:40 – 00:19:00) “Derek” (00:19:00 – 00:29:40) “Breaking Bad” (00:30:00 – 01:03:00) Summer Pilot Rewatch – “The Wire” (01:03:40 – 01:33:40)

