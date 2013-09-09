Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 200: ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ & more

The

Only four topics for this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, but they were all meaty enough to add up to a good-length show, including the return of “Sons of Anarchy,” the American premiere of Ricky Gervais’ “Derek” on Netflix, some contentious “Breaking Bad” discussion and the conclusion of our summer pilot rewatch with “The Wire.”

Note: While this is the 200th episode of the podcast, Dan objects to the notion of it being our bicentennial, since I recorded one podcast with Mo Ryan while he was out of the country. So whatever anniversary things we do (if any) will be on next week’s show.

The rundown:

“Sons of Anarchy” (00:00:40 – 00:19:00)
“Derek” (00:19:00 – 00:29:40)
“Breaking Bad” (00:30:00 – 01:03:00)
Summer Pilot Rewatch – “The Wire” (01:03:40 – 01:33:40)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

