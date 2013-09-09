Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 200

09.09.13 5 years ago 35 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! It’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Depending on how you keep count, this is either Episode 200 for the podcast, or the 199th podcast that Sepinwall and I have done together. It all depends on whether or not you believe in Podcast No. 34.
In any case, if this was a milestone, it goes unremarked upon within the podcast. Instead, we talk about “Sons of Anarchy,” Netflix’s “Derek,” Sunday’s “Breaking Bad” — Sepinwall loved it, I do not, disagreements ensue and y’all will take Alan’s side — and we conclude our Summer Pilot Rewatch with a long segment on “The Wire.”
And next week? All Hell breaks loose, fall season-wise.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Sons of Anarchy” (00:00:40 – 00:19:00)
“Derek” (00:19:00 – 00:29:40)
“Breaking Bad” (00:30:00 – 01:03:00)
Summer Pilot Rewatch – “The Wire” (01:03:40 – 01:33:40)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

