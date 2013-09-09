Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 200

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! It’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Depending on how you keep count, this is either Episode 200 for the podcast, or the 199th podcast that Sepinwall and I have done together. It all depends on whether or not you believe in Podcast No. 34.
In any case, if this was a milestone, it goes unremarked upon within the podcast. Instead, we talk about “Sons of Anarchy,” Netflix’s “Derek,” Sunday’s “Breaking Bad” — Sepinwall loved it, I do not, disagreements ensue and y’all will take Alan’s side — and we conclude our Summer Pilot Rewatch with a long segment on “The Wire.”
And next week? All Hell breaks loose, fall season-wise.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Sons of Anarchy” (00:00:40 – 00:19:00)
“Derek” (00:19:00 – 00:29:40)
“Breaking Bad” (00:30:00 – 01:03:00)
Summer Pilot Rewatch – “The Wire” (01:03:40 – 01:33:40)
Sometimes, Dan, I feel like you enjoy receiving derision.
The image of Dan tossing his computer into the garbage just makes me chuckle
I thought Dan had some points about the plot-constructs. While I liked the episode bunches…I did think Walt was a bit too befuddled, even under the circumstances. Once he got to where the money was, and saw it was still safely buried, why would he stop? My first thought would have been “something is not right, at least move to somewhere further away from the money.” While I have a healthy self-esteem, I still have to admit Heisenberg is smarter than I am, and has shown the ability to think quickly. Yes, I get it, he’s super distraught/distracted/frustrated/stressed/etc. He has been all that in the past and still functioned well enough. The other thing, which a friend of mine pointed out, is the gunfight was too G.I. Joe. You have some presumably somewhat-trained Nazis with semi-automatic rifles (and Todd with a pistol), presumably some training, and plenty of time to aim at stationary targets who initially have no cover, and hundreds of rounds into the gunfight nobody is hit. That was a bit much. Totally fine for 80’s cartoons. A bit less fine for a show as flavored with realism as Breaking Bad.
I bought Hank calling Marie. I did not really buy them leisurely hanging out. At minimal, it should have been a thought that maybe somebody with seven huge barrels full of cash MIGHT have somebody on retainer as backup. That might seem remote (even if it 100% happened in this episode), yet you have somebody on the level as Pablo Escobar in custody, you celebrate with cigars and Knob Creek after you get him back to the station without bullet holes. I guess a little more caution would have been nice. A call for backup, maybe not having quite the pow wow before the Nazis show up. And what’s the deal with them not seeking cover when two truckloads of people come to this isolated place when you’re making a bust on the biggest druglord in the southwest? Why not at least try to protect yourself?
While some of it did seem put there to build tension, I do largely agree with Alan’s sentiment that most of it worked. I actually think under the circumstances, Saul would go see Walt personally. Considering things were falling down around him, things would be very stressful for Walt (just not to the point of him being that clueless at the end). So most of the decisions and mood made sense to me.
FWIW, no way the Nazis shoot haphazardly at Walt. Why not just aim at Hank & Gomez? There seems no benefit to shooting without aiming with the risk of hitting Walt. If he is accidentally shot, that is kind of the risk of a gunfight. However, it seemed like they were doing a pretty senseless/cliche pray-and-spray, almost as if nobody was really aiming in any real sense of the word. I do not think they would logically be o.k. with killing Walt, at least not until/unless they had to. The possibility of Walt putting them away for life? Who cares? He’s not a threat right now, however he IS kind of the goose that lays the golden egg. You take out the guys actively aiming guns at you that are police. If they live, you are already going to be wanted for shooting at (possibly killing, next week’s episode dependent) police. If Walt dies (or if Walt and Jesse die), this was all just a waste regardless of what happens next.
-Cheers
Semi-automatic rifles AND a fully automatic shotgun with a 20-round drum magazine. Also, look at captured images of the layout of the showdown. The shootout is not THAT far-fetched. Here is an image someone else posted somewhere: [i.imgur.com]
I find the complaints about this episode to a large degree to be pedantic and rather… annoying, actually, and it is something that doesn’t sound entirely out of character for Fienberg. “Entirely a mechanical plot construction” – no, it wasn’t! I felt the same thing was true last year as well, where perceived flaws or issues were given seemingly huge importance (my favorite example being that the complaint over the fact that Walt and Junior were watching Scarface and that was terrible because it was so incredibly obvious and on-the-nose. Which, in actuality, it wasn’t).
The layout of the shootout from that angle does not make it seem much less far-fetched that nobody got caught. Especially considering the numbers and firepower involved. From the perspective of the Nazis they had straight-on shots because the car was (from their perspective) to the right of Hank & Gomez. The guys in the truck had straight-shots on non-moving targets with plenty of time to aim as they discussed the merits of Hank & Gomez proving they were cops. I mean, five people aiming at two people, three of which had pretty clear shots, and seemingly all of their shots are misses? I really liked the episode and that seemed a bit of a stretch, especially after this same posse just took out that heavily-armed meth organization where Lydia was hidden down in the underground cook room. Maybe if they had not JUST shown how brutally effective these guys were I could let it slide a bit easier.
As for the other complaints? I think they are valid. They are somewhat weighted complaints to me because they generally work, and you can point to extreme stress of the circumstances. Still, if you had told me upon finding his barrels still unearthed Walt would have just run around aimlessly and completely befuddled, I would have probably not believed you. I mean you can make an argument for it, however that is not how I see Walt/Heisenberg working. This is the man that faked distress to buy Jesse enough time to find and kill Gale while at gunpoint a few seasons back. He is pretty sharp. I do not see this as catching him that off-guard after having a few seconds to realize things were wrong and it was a setup. I though the Scarface scene was fine, perhaps because to me it seemed like a bit of a wink at the audience and that it might not end exactly like Scarface. It was a nod to the parallels, and maybe that Walt would even see himself as a (hopefully ultimately more successful) version of Scarface.
For me, while the episode worked, some of the things I have (admittedly relatively minor) gripes with upon further review were just things that could have been handled slightly different to avoid the comparisons with cliche’s. However, I also did like that Hank called Marie, I just thought the whole chilling out with Walt in the desert was a bit too leisurely and obvious from a plot-construction side of things.
You might disagree or even actively dislike such complaints, however I would still argue there are valid critiques to be made. This is from somebody who very much liked the episode. That does not mean I can not be critical of things that I did not find perfect, or that seemed a bit off on some level in my opinion.
-Cheers
@DAVE I: First of all, I was actually not really responding to your initial post, but rather using it as a jumping off point. I agreed with most of what you wrote.
The layout of the shootout is what it is, I can actually buy that bit as a bit of stylistic flourish to add to the final moments of the episode and we will be treated to something more brutally efficient in the opening of the next one. And even if not, I’m OK with it.
When Walt arrives at the burial site, he sees no barrels, he realizes something is wrong, then he should do… what, exactly? Leaving wouldn’t help. Moving the money isn’t doable. I don’t know that there are many other options open to him, but I honestly feel that calling Uncle Jack at that moment is his last resort and what we are seeing is him struggling with that decision.
He needs a way out but there is none. This is actually a pretty big moment in the show, Walt is backed into a corner and has no way out, the incident is entirely out of his control. His reaction feels TOTALLY in character. Same with Hank calling Marie, that is something I firmly believe he would do. He really has no reason to expect a band of crazed Nazi killer meth heads to arrive at the scene and in his mind he’s won. In any case, to call it something that is ENTIRELY in service to the plot and the mechanical building of suspense, which is what Dan did in the podcast, is actually something I take issue with, and I feel it misinterprets the show and its characters such as they are presented to us. Obviously, it could be the other way around, and I’m reading it wrong, but I lack the humility to admit to any such shortcomings.
No sweat!
I can admit , I am not oppososed to “stylistic flourishings.” It just seemed they could have been a bit more true-to-life/tactical in the firefight. There just seemed a lot of bullets with clear shots hitting nothing but car. Maybe if they had cut-to-black with the first shot(s) and showed the fight/aftermath next week I would not have much time to focus on criticizing a small portion of the episode. It still felt a bit G.I. Joe to me though. Not an episode-killer for me, just a bit more fantasy than I would have liked all things considered.
“When Walt arrives at the burial site, he sees no barrels, he realizes something is wrong, then he should do… what, exactly?”
Well, stay in your car unless you plan on giving yourself up. What I would have done personally is, upon realizing nobody was there and that I had probably been set up, gotten back into my car (or likely never left it if I could see the dirt undisturbed), kept driving out to somewhere NOT where my money was, and at least put Hank & Jesse (or whomever) on a wild goose chase to make the location of seven barrels of money not quite so obvious to find. He knew he was, or at least might be, getting tracked when he took his phone battery out, why not just lead them (quickly) someplace not quite as obvious. Sure, they might have figured it out after the fact, however it makes it a little harder on them to find the damning evidence if they look where he ultimately led them and they find nothing. I might agree this is what Walt would do, if not for his decisiveness in dealing with Gale, running over the drug dealers who tried to kill Jesse, crashing the car when Hank wanted to check out Gus’ factory for evidence of the meth lab, etc. I was just not sure I bought him losing it because he was emotional about Jesse’s involvement, or the money/legacy, his cancer, etc. I could be wrong too, that is just not how I see Walt at this point. He has just been so calculating.
Hank being so leisurely. Maybe. I can buy him calling Marie. However, as driven as he has been, I still found it odd that he was quite so relaxed having Heisenberg in cuffs. Maybe I am just projecting, however as smart and lucky as Walt has been, I would not relax until he was behind bars, and maybe not until he was convicted or dead. Although, I admit it seemed unlikely a couple vehicles of Nazis coming in for backup may have seemed like an unlikely scenario to Hank (for good reason), and calling Uncle Jack was his last resort, and an unsavory one at that.
Really though, I think this does make interesting conversation fodder. These characters are all flawed, so mostly I can roll with this.
I did get a good chuckle out of “Obviously, it could be the other way around, and I’m reading it wrong, but I lack the humility to admit to any such shortcomings.” That was both humorous and honest, I can appreciate that.
-Cheers
:)
Glad you liked that little… “flourish”. It’s actually not entirely disingenuous, and I will admit to wondering what exactly was going on when the shooting started and nobody got hit. That is one part that I’m actually really excited to see how it plays out next week, because it is another one of those famous corners the Breaking Bad writers like to write themselves into just to see if they can get out of it.
To go on (and on) about the burial site: Once Walt stops there (I would argue the second he arrives there) and finds nothing, his secret is out, the game is over. Because Jesse recognizes the place as well. If they are following in his footsteps/tyre tracks, they would pass that spot, Jesse would recognize it and go “waitaminnit…”
And even if Walt goes on and manages to trick Jesse for a while, he still can’t be ABSOLUTELY sure the money is still there when he gets back. So he can’t leave it.
If Walt stays, on the other hand, and Jesse shows up alone or perhaps with “Beaver” and Skinny Pete in tow, he can realistically expect to be able to stall long enough for the truck Nazis to get there. Turns out it’s Hank and Gomie and it all goes pearshaped. Actually, the more I think about it the more elegant I find the whole thing.
Totally agree that it’s all good food for conversation.
…and Cheers to you too!
Ok, you guys HAVE to do a Breaking Bad only podcast after the series finale. You did it for freaking Chuck, you have to do it for BB. There’s plenty to discuss to fill a whole podcast: extensive finale discussion, ranking the five seasons, character arcs over the entire serialized show (was where they ended up a good place?), where’s BB placed in the pantheon of great shows, compare the series finale with other infamous series finales (like The Sopranos, Six Feet Under…), favorite moments. Please! Tell me this is happening!
PC 2.0 – Like we said: A “Breaking Bad”-only podcast will absolutely happen. At some point. It just may not be THAT week, since there are enough premieres and things to review/comment on that we could do two full podcasts even without making one “BB”-only. It’ll happen. Just possibly not immediately…
-Daniel
There’s plenty to do. There’s simply not time at the end of September to do it in. We’ll still be drowning in fall premieres at that point. Down the road, definitely.
Well, if not that week, the week after? I’m with PC, this needs to happen yo! Surely this would be more fun to talk about than most fall shows. You can cut those to only one podcast in one week and then talk about BB in another podcast. That week is pretty much just CW shows, the rest will have premiere by that point.
I don’t know if The Wire works as a pilot, but as a rewatch pilot it works phenomenally because after watching the pilot, it always makes me want to watch the rest of the series yet again.
Game of Thrones introduces a similar number of later-important characters in its pilot, but I suppose it wisely relegates many to the background and gives many others introductions in expository dialogue, either in the pilot or whenever they become more relevant.
I agree with both Dan and Alan to varying degrees on Breaking Bad. I think every character action was plausible to some extent. It was the combination of all the actions together that sort of bothered me.
None of what happened in this episode was organic in any way. All the actions were pretty clearly reverse engineered to get the result that Gilligan and co. wanted to make that end of episode showdown. And to use a phrase you guys used last half-season, you can see the seams of them stretching to try to get that ending they wanted.
So, I guess I agree more with Dan. And I usually agree with Dan. Except on “The Fall.” Which I think is great.
It definitely had some of the plot-construct issues that the Season 5.1 episodes had. But, in that vein, it reminded me of “Dead Freight” (which made even less sense…wtf train?). There were moments that do NOT hold up to scrutiny, but it was such an awesome ride that I can’t say I cared in the moment. How this season will hold up on rewatch, I don’t really know. I just went through Season 4 again, which has REALLY heightened moments, and I liked it even more than I did the first time through, so I don’t think this will make the show “suffer” per se. It is for better or worse part of the show’s DNA, though, and is a reason I’m hesitant to agree with people who want to put it in the same class as “The Wire”/”The Sopranos” while it’s still running.
Right. And I acknowledge that a lot of people are fine with stuff that’s reverse engineered. It’s more personal preference than anything. I like Breaking Bad a lot. I just don’t like it quite as much as those who proclaim it the best show on TV, and in the Top 3 ever.
And nothing in this episode is more egregious than Mike only using tie wrap to handcuff Walt while he’s sitting next to a heater.
typical dan fienberg… can’t let any show threaten mad men as the best thing on tv ever…
I’d say the fact that he’s not a fanboy and is willing to go against the internet consensus is his best quality as a critic.
Definitely. I don’t always agree with Dan but will champion everyone who dares to go against the grain of popular opinion and even the mythical ‘internet consensus’.
This time, I was in the exact same mental space as Alan. After watching the episode, I thought “now THAT was really something.” I had loved the first two episodes of this half season unabashedly; same for the majority of the third until the whole Jesse/Brock situation at the end. (Then, it seemed like those of us who hated that plot points were in the minority.) I was pretty happy with episode four as well, even though it was not up to the level of the season’s beginning. But then I thought this episode was nearly as good as those, and just really intense, really clever in the way that Hank tricked Walt, and so on.
Fired up Alan’s review immediately afterward, as well as some other sites, and was quite surprised to see so many people complaining about the episode. So, yeah: Dan, I think you are in the majority opinion on this but I still see it as Alan does.
Majority opinion being negative – what?
[www.metacritic.com]
Sorry, I see now that I was not clear. I articulated this point better elsewhere, but what I meant was that while the critics generally liked the episode, the nonprofessional commenting class was surprisingly negative about it. So I meant that he is I think in the majority in terms of everyone on the Internet, but you are right that he is not in the majority among professional critics.
Hank would be suffering from severe PTSD given the year he has been through. Any action by him toward Walt is possible. Hank is one character where the 6 years of TV v. 1 year (a little more now) makes a big difference.
I think Walt will come back to family over self, too late. I’m not sure that is the best ending. There needs to be a grey line.
It makes perfect karmic sense for Walt’s money to remain buried in the desert out of the reach of everyone.
Can’t stop watching the Wire now. I am on episode six. Thanks for the pilot project this summer..it was a great idea.
I’ve never watched “The Wire” pilot by itself. It’s still almost unique, imo, in how non-functional it is as a stand-alone hour of TV as first episodes go (I’ve seen comparisons to the Game of Thrones pilot, but I actually think that one hit the world-building/character introductions pretty succinctly for what was there at the beginning, and had a killer final cliff-hanger). Even for this I watched the first and second ep together (the second episode is a somewhat more traditional “getting the detail gang together” piece, and actually functions OK as a stand-alone hour). I came to the series later on DVD (which seems more common than the reverse), and I was warned about its approach to storytelling, so I knew to expect a slow burn. Even so, I did not at all get what all the love was about until the fourth episode. I was hooked at that point, but it’s easy to see why more people weren’t watching week-to-week.
Sidenote, I always forget about the use of “found video” from surveillance cameras in the first season. It never worked organically and I’m glad they did away with it, but I like the overall point about how benignly watched everything in our lives is. That’s even truer today (hello, NSA staffers reading this post!)
“Is Lydia creeped out by Todd or can she use him to her advantage?” Can’t it be both?
How could you confuse Rush and Def Leppard?
I’m even more confused because I thought the Armageddon song in question was by Aerosmith.
[www.youtube.com]
Listening to Dan on the ‘cast was really irritating me, I feel like your criticism were based on your knowledge and relevance to the timeline, as opposed to how someone in the situation would react. Walt has real affection for Jesse (and doesnt realize how messed up Jesse is due to Walt) and cannot comprehend he would go to DEA. He is bewildered, and that makes sense. Hank and Marie have been tormented physically and emotionally my Walt, of course he wants to share with her. And why would he expect company in the middle of nowhere? Plot device? Maybe, but within normal expectations. Not sure why you were so vociferous against this awesome episode.
Ari – Because I didn’t like it as much as you did. That’s why I was so vociferous. Sorry if that irritated you.
-Daniel
I absolutely agree with Dan on Breaking Bad.
BB is the one great television series where the viewer can constantly spot the workings of the almighty wand of the writers. Instead of letting things develop organically, they often resort to forcing the action and in process making the show seem a bit contrived. It takes you out of the moment and it’s a shame that the show is resorting back to this in its last moments.
AIM. AIM. AIM. No I am not referencing AOL. How on earth despite the suspense is there no mention in this review of the fact that 7 guys with automatic rifles MISS two guys without cover. The staging was ridiculous. Bullets travel really really really fast. When Nazi coz open fire… how is HANK or at least Gomez not dead IMMEDIATELY. Seriously, the notion of a cliff hanger is one thing, the A-Team staging is dumb. How do they miss in their initial volley given both their firepower and the distance This is a gang that took out an ENTIRE compound 2 episodes ago in seconds (them controlling power form the former “gang”) COME ON.
Only one episode into ‘Derek’ — an interesting surprise, and a show with such a soft heart could probably use a gentler approach (especially as far as pratfalls and music cues go) — but thought it possible that Gervais’ character is the way he is because he wanted an innocent at the center of the thing without having the plausible/logistical/sappy distraction of an actual child in an old folks’ home? A staff solely populated by practical-minded administrators or weary, good-hearted caretakers wouldn’t exactly lend itself to a sense of play.
As far as I’m concerned he’s earned the benefit of the doubt, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the series.