Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 215: Worst TV of 2013

Happy holidays, Firewall & Iceberg fans! We didn’t want to guarantee a Worst Of podcast, just in case there was not time to get it done before year’s end, but it turns out that there was time! So Dan and I sat down for an hour and went back and forth on some of the worst and/or most disappointing television we watched in 2013. Lots and lots of Angry Dan in this one! Enjoy, and travel safe, everybody! The rundown:
TV’s Worst of 2013 – 00:00:00 – 01:04:30
Can you guys give a heads up on the time the Homeland discussion is over. Thanks!
MarcusC – 12:55.
-Daniel
Haven’t listened yet, but seeing this first comment is like when i poked a hole in the wrapping paper and saw that I was in fact getting a Sega Genesis. Yes yes, 13 minutes of bashing Homeland. All is right with the world!
Christmas has come early, thanks guys! So happy to see Dexter in the headlines to know you`ll be dissing that `memorable` last season and especially the finale.
I think Dan should include H8er in his “Worst Of” every year, just because it’s so awesome to hear him go off on it.
It may not have been broadcast this year, but it still exists on tape or in a hard-drive somewhere. And I think that’s enough.
Mario Lopez is here to see you now, Eric…
I didn’t make it through season one of Homeland. Jumped ship when Walker was revealed to be alive.
It appears I made the right choice.
I too jumped ship–even earlier in the first season (though I did like the pilot and one or two eps after that). I was aghast to see how many plaudits and awards the show received that first year, and I confess to feeling increasingly smug as more and more people peel away, slowly coming to the realisation I did early on, that the emperor is wearing no clothes.
I’m a season behind on Homeland – maybe I’ll just stay there after everything I’ve heard.
The worst episode of television I saw all year was the Sons of Anarchy finale. The years-long nosedive of stupidity finally crashed into the ground at full throttle.