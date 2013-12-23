Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 215: Worst TV of 2013

Happy holidays, Firewall & Iceberg fans! We didn’t want to guarantee a Worst Of podcast, just in case there was not time to get it done before year’s end, but it turns out that there was time! So Dan and I sat down for an hour and went back and forth on some of the worst and/or most disappointing television we watched in 2013. Lots and lots of Angry Dan in this one! Enjoy, and travel safe, everybody! The rundown:

TV’s Worst of 2013 – 00:00:00 – 01:04:30

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.