Firewall & Iceberg podcast, episode 23: Emmys, ‘Undeclared’ and a whole lotta reader mail

It’s a slow week in TV, which means time for a little improvisation on The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, with Dan and I talking about all our Emmy posts of the last two weeks, answering a lot of reader mail, and then covering three different episodes of “Undeclared.” 
As we mention several times in the podcast, next week’s show will be on Thursday, not Wednesday, so we can respond to that morning’s Emmy nominations announcement.
The rundown:  
Farewell to “Party Down” — 01:00 – 03:00
Emmy nomination preview — 03:00 – 22:00
Reader Questions — 22:50 – 34:50
“Undeclared”  — 35:00 – 48:50
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, or stream it at Dan’s blog. And you can send new questions to either sepinwall@hitfix.com or dan@hitfix.com

