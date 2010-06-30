Firewall & Iceberg podcast, episode 23: Emmys, ‘Undeclared’ and a whole lotta reader mail

It’s a slow week in TV, which means time for a little improvisation on The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, with Dan and I talking about all our Emmy posts of the last two weeks, answering a lot of reader mail, and then covering three different episodes of “Undeclared.”
As we mention several times in the podcast, next week’s show will be on Thursday, not Wednesday, so we can respond to that morning’s Emmy nominations announcement.
The rundown:
Farewell to “Party Down” — 01:00 – 03:00
Emmy nomination preview — 03:00 – 22:00
Reader Questions — 22:50 – 34:50
“Undeclared” — 35:00 – 48:50
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, or stream it at Dan’s blog. And you can send new questions to either sepinwall@hitfix.com or dan@hitfix.com
How about Hard Knocks with the Jets? That’s probably the only thing I’m looking forward to watching this summer on HBO…
Hey Alan, I’m currently catching up from the beginning of Breaking Bad and Sons of Anarchy this summer. I’ve been steering clear of Emmy columns for potential spoilers. Is it safe to listen to the Emmy section of the podcast or no?
Run.
I realize this is off-topic, but I wasn’t sure where else to go; is there a reason why you can’t tag your posts by topic anymore? I know some recaps are on the sidebar, but even those are only the most recent (ep 1 of both The Wire and Firefly are gone)
Andrew, tag functionality is still something being worked on. In the meantime, I’m going to be adding more stuff to the sidebar, and while the initial click may not list every recap, if you click on the “More Recaps” link below, say, Firefly, you’ll be taken to a page that has them all.
Game of Thrones? Although it’s winter or new years or something.
HBO PR – The question was about reasons for keeping HBO for the rest of the summer. “Game of Thrones” is set to premiere next spring at some point TBD…
-Daniel
Dear Mr Sepinwall,
If it’s not too much trouble, could you put the titles of the UNDECLARED episodes you’re reviewing in these posts? I want to rewatch them before listening to the podcast, but I don’t always remember which ones are up for the week. Thanks.
This week, we did “God Visits,” “Parents’ Weekend” and “Eric Visits Again.”
According to TVGuide, IFC is going to run Freaks and Geeks and Undeclared (including a never aired ep) starting in September. Sweet!
Shocked not to hear Fred Savage’s name mentioned in the discussion of actors turned TV directors. He’s been turning out some great work on both Always Sunny and Party Down. I also get a kick of seeing his name in the opening credits to a show.
Good catch on Fred Savage. The one who came to my mind was Robert Duncan McNeill, who played Paris on all seven seasons of Star Trek: Voyager, and is now a regular director on Chuck.