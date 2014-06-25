Happy Wednesday, boys and girls! Welcome to the first-ever Firewall & Iceberg Podcast to be ended due to one of us being in physical distress. I won’t say who it was or what exactly happened, lest I ruin the surprise, but suffice it to say that all involved were fine within minutes of the podcast’s end. Before things got weird, Dan and I discussed CBS’ summer suds-fest “Reckless” and HBO’s ambitious “The Leftovers,” answered some mail, and then got to our ongoing “Friday Night Lights” season 2 discussion.
The rundown:
“The Leftovers” (00:12:00 – 00:31:10)
Listener Mail – Trans Characters on TV (00:31:30 – 38:30)
Listener Mail – Desert Island Showrunners (00:38:35 – 00:44:30)
“Friday Night Lights” Season 2 – (00:44:40 – 01:01:20)
There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
You discussed the possibility of a trans character on a network show, but there’s already Hudson on Elementary. I only watched the first season though.
That’s the same actress as on Dirty Sexy Money, and she’s only appeared a couple of times so far, I believe. Network shows have featured trans characters as guests; we were talking about an ongoing character in the fashion of Sophia on Orange Is the New Black.
How about the main character in “Hit&Miss” ?
Martin, Hit & Miss was made for British TV and aired here on DirecTV (as opposed to an American broadcast network show, which is where the discussion started). But, yes, that was a show with a central character who was trans.
There have definitely been shows with prominent regular characters who are trans, and I imagine there will be even more soon. But it’s been a relatively rarity so far.
I remember “Hit & Miss”, advertised on the same youtube channel as Thronecast. Even watched it online, though it seems hardly anyone in America did. Hence no second season. Seeming like it was the premises for two different shows combined (because that literally was the case) probably contributed.
That hiccup attack made me laugh so hard that *I* got the hiccups.
Lorne Michaels is the correct answer to the producer for a desert island question. Most of SNL + Kids in the Hall + 30 Rock + Portlandia + Conan + Jimmy Fallon (if that matters).
AW – I’m still sticking with James L. Brooks, but Lorne Michaels is a good one and we certainly could have/should have mentioned him. Absolutely…
-Daniel