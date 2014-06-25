Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 236: ‘The Leftovers,’ ‘Reckless’ & more

06.25.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

The

Happy Wednesday, boys and girls! Welcome to the first-ever Firewall & Iceberg Podcast to be ended due to one of us being in physical distress. I won’t say who it was or what exactly happened, lest I ruin the surprise, but suffice it to say that all involved were fine within minutes of the podcast’s end. Before things got weird, Dan and I discussed CBS’ summer suds-fest “Reckless” and HBO’s ambitious “The Leftovers,” answered some mail, and then got to our ongoing “Friday Night Lights” season 2 discussion.

The rundown:

“Reckless” (00:00:55 – 00:12:00)

“The Leftovers” (00:12:00 – 00:31:10)

Listener Mail – Trans Characters on TV (00:31:30 – 38:30)

Listener Mail – Desert Island Showrunners (00:38:35 – 00:44:30)

“Friday Night Lights” Season 2 – (00:44:40 – 01:01:20)

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

