Happy Wednesday, boys and girls! Welcome to the first-ever Firewall & Iceberg Podcast to be ended due to one of us being in physical distress. I won’t say who it was or what exactly happened, lest I ruin the surprise, but suffice it to say that all involved were fine within minutes of the podcast’s end. Before things got weird, Dan and I discussed CBS’ summer suds-fest “Reckless” and HBO’s ambitious “The Leftovers,” answered some mail, and then got to our ongoing “Friday Night Lights” season 2 discussion.

The rundown:

“Reckless” (00:00:55 – 00:12:00) “The Leftovers” (00:12:00 – 00:31:10) Listener Mail – Trans Characters on TV (00:31:30 – 38:30) Listener Mail – Desert Island Showrunners (00:38:35 – 00:44:30) “Friday Night Lights” Season 2 – (00:44:40 – 01:01:20)

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.