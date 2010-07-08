Firewall & Iceberg podcast, episode 24: Emmys, ‘Covert Affairs,’ ‘Haven’ and more

Senior Television Writer
07.08.10

The

 As promised last week, the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast got moved to Thursday because of Dan’s vacation and our desire to go after the Emmy nominations were announced rather than before.
What was not planned was that my computer would die the morning of those nominations, which would force me to use my wife’s older, slower, twitchier computer, and also that the ridiculous LeBron James saga would have me so distracted. Apologies for both sound quality and the amount of time I spend ranting about the Miami Heat.  Also apologies for being unable to talk Dan out of opening the show with the song he chose to open. 
 Busy show, thanks to the Emmys and a bunch of new series, plus two of my favorite “Undeclared” eps. Here’s the rundown:
Emmy Nominations — 03:15 – 20:30
“Haven” — 21:40 – 27:00
“The Glades” — 27:00 – 30:00
“Rizzoli and Isles” — 27:00 – 36:15
“Covert Affairs” — 36:10 – 42:20
“Undeclared” (“Rush & Pledge” and “He– 42:25 – 56:50
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it at Dan’s blog.

