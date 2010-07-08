Firewall & Iceberg podcast, episode 24: Emmys, ‘Covert Affairs,’ ‘Haven’ and more

As promised last week, the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast got moved to Thursday because of Dan’s vacation and our desire to go after the Emmy nominations were announced rather than before.
What was not planned was that my computer would die the morning of those nominations, which would force me to use my wife’s older, slower, twitchier computer, and also that the ridiculous LeBron James saga would have me so distracted. Apologies for both sound quality and the amount of time I spend ranting about the Miami Heat. Also apologies for being unable to talk Dan out of opening the show with the song he chose to open.
Busy show, thanks to the Emmys and a bunch of new series, plus two of my favorite “Undeclared” eps. Here’s the rundown:
Emmy Nominations — 03:15 – 20:30
“Haven” — 21:40 – 27:00
“The Glades” — 27:00 – 30:00
“Rizzoli and Isles” — 27:00 – 36:15
“Covert Affairs” — 36:10 – 42:20
“Undeclared” (“Rush & Pledge” and “He– 42:25 – 56:50
Alan, what made you so sure that Community would get shut-out? Was it just that Modern Family & I guess Glee made such large initial impressions from right out of the gates.
But having Tony Shalhoub over Joel McHale just makes my blood boil. Ah well, maybe next week.
Agreed about Sons Of Anarchy, it was a long shot, but still very disappointing. Great listen as usual though.
Gah, sorry, meant “next year”.
Paul, I knew Modern Family and Glee were locks, and I didn’t think the voters would be willing to just flood the category with fresh blood.
It was a real surprise to hear How Bizarre in this week’s Undeclared. The lead singer died earlier this year, and all the news coverage here in NZ referred to the song being a big success internationally – a comment I had thought was an overstatement, but apparently it really was known in the US. But I agree, it is an awful song.
This week really was a couple of great Undeclared episodes. Samm Levine’s obsession with pickles was hilarious, I loved the little sisters being all excited about an awful Springer sketch, and Monica Keena dancing to “What’s New Pussycat” may be one of the greatest moments of television history.