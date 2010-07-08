Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 24

Happy Thursday.
That sounds weird, but it’s time for another summer episode of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, on a special day.
Beset by technical problems, this week’s podcast doesn’t sound terrific, but we have a ton of ground to cover, including reactions to Thursday morning’s Emmys announcement, this week’s two episodes of “Undeclared,” plus the premieres of Syfy’s “Haven,” A&E’s “The Glades,” TNT’s “Rizzoli & Isles” and USA’s “Covert Affairs.”
Here’s what came up:
Emmy Nominations — 03:15 – 20:30
“Haven” — 21:40 – 27:00
“The Glades” — 27:00 – 30:00
“Rizzoli and Isles” — 27:00 – 36:15
“Covert Affairs” — 36:10 – 42:20
“Undeclared” — 42:25 – 56:50
And here’s this week’s podcast…

