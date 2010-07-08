Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 24

Happy Thursday.
That sounds weird, but it’s time for another summer episode of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, on a special day.
Beset by technical problems, this week’s podcast doesn’t sound terrific, but we have a ton of ground to cover, including reactions to Thursday morning’s Emmys announcement, this week’s two episodes of “Undeclared,” plus the premieres of Syfy’s “Haven,” A&E’s “The Glades,” TNT’s “Rizzoli & Isles” and USA’s “Covert Affairs.”
Here’s what came up:
Emmy Nominations — 03:15 – 20:30
“Haven” — 21:40 – 27:00
“The Glades” — 27:00 – 30:00
“Rizzoli and Isles” — 27:00 – 36:15
“Covert Affairs” — 36:10 – 42:20
“Undeclared” — 42:25 – 56:50
The Will Arnett guest star nomination bothers me less than the Jon Hamm nomination, for an episode in which he was only in one scene. Were the Emmys just trying to fill their usual quota of nominations for “30 Rock”? But as you said, James Franco probably did deserve a nod.
Bill – Arnett and Hamm are *both* weird choices, given the number of “30 Rock” candidates in that category, including Franco, Michael Sheen, Matt Damon, Buzz Aldrin, etc, etc etc… It was another fine year for “30 Rock” guest stars, so the voters just went with a couple people they’d nominated before. They’re cool like that…
-Daniel
Great show as always.
But sorry Dan, I just can’t buy into your justification of the Nurse Jackie nomination on the grounds that it should be respected. It’s in the Comedy category and although it is funny at times, the drama greatly outweighs any attempt at jokes.
Edie Falco is terrific, but it just seems more a case of lazy Emmy voters voting for the show due to her association.
But then again, I had issues with most of that category. Glee I’m not a fan of and 30 Rock & especially The Office weren’t great this past year.
Paul C – Don’t get me wrong. “Nurse Jackie” wouldn’t get my vote. But if it’s in the comedy category, that’s where it is and voters have to decide: Do I vote for the show I find funniest, or for the six best shows in the category? If it’s the former? Clearly “Nurse Jackie” doesn’t belong. Then again, neither do “Glee” or “The Office,” among others. But I can just see why somebody would think that “Nurse Jackie” is a richer, more emotional (and therefore “better”) show than most of what’s in the category… In theory.
-Daniel
Finally a Jarrett Grode shoutout!
As a (former?) Floridian from the Tampa Bay, I can attest that it is nowhere near the Everglades. If they did a police procedural set in Tampa it would probably look a lot like those white trash episodes of Cops. Whole other kind of people, there.
The lead character of The Glades makes me stabby. He is such a jackass. Despite the Florida connection, I will not be watching again.