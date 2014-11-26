Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 258: Grumpy Cat, Toy Story & more

11.26.14

The

Happy day before Thanksgiving, boys and girls! (And if you're in certain parts of the country, Happy Snow Makes Holiday Travel Especially Nightmarish Day!)  On this week's Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, Dan and I discussed one bad holiday special and one good one, a new series debuting next week, and answered your questions about the dire state of network TV comedy, the “How to Get Away with Murder” mid-season finale, and an important philosophical question that eventually pivoted into an impromptu Firewall & Iceberg On Sports segment.

The rundown:

“Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever” (00:01:30 – 00:09:15)
“Toy Story That Time Forgot” (00:09:20 – 00:15:10)
“Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce” (00:15:10 – 00:24:10)
Listener Mail: State of TV Comedy (00:24:35 – 00:48:10)
Listener Mail: The Correct Number of Cooks (00:48:15 – 01:01:40)
Listener Mail: “How To Get Away With Murder” (01:01:50 – 01:13:05)
