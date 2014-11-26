Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 258: Grumpy Cat, Toy Story & more

Happy day before Thanksgiving, boys and girls! (And if you're in certain parts of the country, Happy Snow Makes Holiday Travel Especially Nightmarish Day!) On this week's Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, Dan and I discussed one bad holiday special and one good one, a new series debuting next week, and answered your questions about the dire state of network TV comedy, the “How to Get Away with Murder” mid-season finale, and an important philosophical question that eventually pivoted into an impromptu Firewall & Iceberg On Sports segment.
The rundown:
“Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever” (00:01:30 – 00:09:15)
“Toy Story That Time Forgot” (00:09:20 – 00:15:10)
“Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce” (00:15:10 – 00:24:10)
Listener Mail: State of TV Comedy (00:24:35 – 00:48:10)
Listener Mail: The Correct Number of Cooks (00:48:15 – 01:01:40)
Listener Mail: “How To Get Away With Murder” (01:01:50 – 01:13:05)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan's blog.
There's also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
“Grumpy Cat is limited as a thespian” is the best line I’ve ever heard on a podcast. I’m going to back to listening to the episode now!
I’d pretty much given up on comedies, but I must say that I’ve grown quite attached to “Benched,” despite USA’s best efforts to bury it at 9:30 CST on the same night as just about every other show I watch regularly comes on.
Eliza Coupe needs, no, deserves to be a star. She’s a born comedy performer, both physically and with her line delivery. Strangely enough to this child of the ’70s she reminds me a lot of Penny Marshall, not only willing but ready and able to make herself look incredibly stupid for the sake of a laugh. I know Alan didn’t like Jay Harrington in his role in this, but I think he’s worked out great. This latest episode had that whole “lean into me” scene that was just gold.
And the supporting cast is marvelous.
RWG (so long as the writing can keep up with the talent, I’ll keep watching)
Wow, the ‘How many cooks’ discussion may be the most tedious segment in podcast history.
And I’ve heard them all – including the road trip podcast.
I was going to listen to all of it, then I looked at the counter and realized I had 9 minutes of cooks discussion left and gave up due to incomprehension.
I thought it was thematically appropriate in an episode discussing the difficulty of comedy.
Been a fan of the show for over 2 years. Absolutely BRUTAL and that was after 4 min. Kudos to any who stuck around for the whole segment
Sitcoms have been pronounced dead more than once before. All it takes is a hit that everyone can copy and they will come back.
The Cosby Show brought them back, Seinfeld/Friends brought them back. Something else will bring them back.