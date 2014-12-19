Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 261: ‘Mozart in the Jungle,’ ‘Serial’ & more

Happy Friday, boys and girls! We pushed this week's Firewall & Iceberg Podcast so we could give you some more podcast-on-podcast action, discussing the “Serial” finale along a review of Amazon's “Mozart in the Jungle,” a lot of comic book TV talk, plus spoiler-iffic discussion of “Jane the Virgin” and the finales of “Sons of Anarchy” (very briefly) and “The Newsroom” (less briefly). Busy busy busy. And next week is our Worst TV of 2014 episode! Angry Dan!
The rundown:
Nothing on the Black Mirror Christmas special?
We pretty much never discuss things that haven’t aired in the United States. So… No.
-Daniel
Alan doesn’t like that Barry Allen arbitrarily doesn’t tell the girl about his secret identity, but isn’t that a comic trope? If you like comics (I don’t) then that’s one of the pieces of nonsense you have to put up with. I don’t like that protagonists have superpowers and are goodies who fight baddies. When Joss does it, it’s never really about the nonsense, but I don’t get that impression from *any* of these shows (all of which I quite like anyway).
As I’ve said in my Flash and Arrow reviews, I think it’s one of those pieces of nonsense that translates very poorly to these ongoing live-action projects, where characters like Iris and Thea are kept in the dark solely for the convenience of the plot, and not because any of the heroes actually has a good reason to keep it a secret from them.
You guys are too funny.
No full segments on the Colbert Report and The Late Late show with Craig Ferguson?
Nope. Haven’t watched Ferguson in years, missed most of Colbert’s last few weeks. Late night’s not our thing, mostly.
I liked the “Colbert” send-off. I think that’s all I would have to say about it, though…
-Daniel
Ferguson’s ending was touching. I cried as he thanked his staff and people who made the show. He made a big deal of not caring about his job but as he sang on his desk you could see him taking it all in for the last time being content in the moment.
He did a Newhart ending with Drew Carey and a reference to the Tommy Westphal ‘verse. Hope you do get to catch it. Colbert’s was funny and fun but not as touching.
I do look forward to next week’s podcast, heh.
FWIW, Clarence shot Drexl in the face at the stripclub and then steals his cocaine. So the project would have to be a Drexl origin story. Maybe a young Drexl Spivey, wide-eyed graduate of Wayne State, falling under the spell of “Blue Lou” Boyle (winkingly played by Christian Slater).