Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 261: ‘Mozart in the Jungle,’ ‘Serial’ & more

Happy Friday, boys and girls! We pushed this week's Firewall & Iceberg Podcast so we could give you some more podcast-on-podcast action, discussing the “Serial” finale along a review of Amazon's “Mozart in the Jungle,” a lot of comic book TV talk, plus spoiler-iffic discussion of “Jane the Virgin” and the finales of “Sons of Anarchy” (very briefly) and “The Newsroom” (less briefly). Busy busy busy. And next week is our Worst TV of 2014 episode! Angry Dan!

The rundown:

“Mozart in the Jungle” (00:00:55 – 00:12:00)
The Year in Superheroes (00:12:00 – 00:55:15)
Listener Mail: The “Sons of Anarchy” Finale (00:55:20 – 00:58:55)
“Jane the Virgin” (00:59:00 – 01:08:00)
“Newroom” finale (01:08:10 – 01:24:25)
“Serial” finale (01:24:25 – 01:42:35)

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan's blog.

There's also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

