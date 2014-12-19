Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 261: ‘Mozart in the Jungle,’ ‘Serial’ & more

Happy Friday, boys and girls! We pushed this week's Firewall & Iceberg Podcast so we could give you some more podcast-on-podcast action, discussing the “Serial” finale along a review of Amazon's “Mozart in the Jungle,” a lot of comic book TV talk, plus spoiler-iffic discussion of “Jane the Virgin” and the finales of “Sons of Anarchy” (very briefly) and “The Newsroom” (less briefly). Busy busy busy. And next week is our Worst TV of 2014 episode! Angry Dan!

The rundown:

“Mozart in the Jungle” (00:00:55 – 00:12:00) The Year in Superheroes (00:12:00 – 00:55:15) Listener Mail: The “Sons of Anarchy” Finale (00:55:20 – 00:58:55) “Jane the Virgin” (00:59:00 – 01:08:00) “Newroom” finale (01:08:10 – 01:24:25) “Serial” finale (01:24:25 – 01:42:35)

