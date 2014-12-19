Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 261 – ‘Serial,’ Superheroes and More

#Serial #The Flash #Gotham #Constantine #Arrow #The Newsroom
12.19.14 4 years ago

Happy Friday, Boys & Girls.

We wanted to push back this week's installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast because we suspected we'd have things to say about the finale for the Serial podcast. And we did!

Delaying a couple days also allowed us watch seven episodes apiece of Amazon's “Mozart in the Jungle.”

In this podcast, we also talked about The Year in Superhero TV Shows, a segment that includes spoilers for “Arrow,” “Gotham,” “Constantine,” “The Flash” and “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” We also did our first check-in on The CW's “Jane the Virgin' since the pilot and we discussed the series finale for “The Newsroom.”

So it may seem like this is a slow-ish time for new TV, but we managed to fill over 100 minutes, our longest podcast in a while. 

Today's breakdown:
“Mozart in the Jungle” (00:00:55 – 00:12:00)
The Year in Superheroes (00:12:00 – 00:55:15)
Listener Mail: The “Sons of Anarchy” Finale (00:55:20 – 00:58:55)
“Jane the Virgin” (00:59:00 – 01:08:00)
“Newroom” finale (01:08:10 – 01:24:25)
“Serial” finale (01:24:25 – 01:42:35)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

