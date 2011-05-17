Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 73: Upfront Week, part 1: NBC, FOX & ABC

Welcome to the first of what will hopefully be two different Upfront Week editions of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I talk about the many, many, many, many scheduling moves and new show clips we’ve seen over the last couple of days. The run-down:
NBC’s Upfront — 06:00 – 36:40
FOX’s Upfront — 36:45 – 53:30
ABC’s Upfront — 53:35 – 01:20:30
Pan Am looks really, really, really great judging from the trailer.
How is there talk about a ‘J.J. Abrams show’ without mentioning an even WORSE offender than a moving island?
Rambaldi.
Also, ‘Awake’ looks so good and I’ll take your commentary on the Arrested Development upfront when looking at these comedies again in the fall. The only one that seems good to me is Free Agents. Not because of the content, but because Anthony Stewart Head does a mean Jimmy James impression.
Is it possible that you’re unaware of the phenomenon that is RuPaul’s Drag Race? It’s totally mining comedy gold from the drag experience.
I’ll add a vote to Rupaul’s Drag Race, probably the funniest reality show around at the moment.
I’m surprised ABC were able to get away with making a copycat of Fables without getting into any legal problems since they were developing the pilot.
The Soup clips I’ve seen making fun of RuPaul’s drag race are really funny. If I recall correctly, the people doing that show supposedly have a draft that predates Fables and therefore can’t get in trouble? I’m not 100% sure on that though.
Thank you for humoring an old frumpy dumpy, even if Dan feels constrained. Is there freedom in boundries? I did laugh at Dan’s weakness.
Senor Spielbergo’s union American coutnerpart had a good run in the 1990s attatching himself to some good animated shows: Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain and Freakazoid.