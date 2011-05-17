Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 73

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls. Time for a one-day-delayed installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

With Alan zipping around Manhattan on Monday for FOX and NBC’s upfront presentations, there was no chance to podcast and we wanted to wait until after ABC announced today, hence the late hour.

The result is roughly an hour-and-twenty minutes of upfronts conversation, covering NBC, FOX and ABC giving first impressions of their schedules and the little bits we’ve seen of their new shows. With any luck, we’ll find time to podcast again on Friday so that we can give similar depth to CBS and The CW.

Here’s the breakdown:

NBC’s Upfront — 06:00 – 36:40

FOX’s Upfront — 36:45 – 53:30

ABC’s Upfront — 53:35 – 01:20:30

And here’s the podcast…