We’re a few days late for this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, and we’re taking next week off while I go on vacation. But in the interim, we have a very early review of “Sons of Anarchy” season 4, more mailbag, more “Breaking Bad,” and more “Pants.” The rundown:
“I Just Want My Pants Back” — 02:00 – 11:00
“Sons of Anarchy” — 11:00 – 20:30
Listener Mail — 20:30 – 42:00
“Breaking Bad” — 42:20 – 01:05:30
I am with you Alan brother, that scene in which Walt tells Skyler he is the one who knocks is awesome and it is about time that she finally see’s who Walt is and that is Hiensenberg. I mean if you think about it he has killed all those people you mentioned also he is responsible for the airplane crashes where hundreds of people died! I mean if one was to think about it, this series in terms of time is only 7 months old and so the airplane crashes are only about 2 to 3 months ago, he has a city in a state of panic! who wants to fly over ABQ in the breaking bad world? no many people I would think at this moment! He has caused so much death and even if he is not killing people with his own hands he is killing them through his product or he is a part of their death like Tuco or the cousins or even how he orchastrated Gales death. Walt may have not knocked on his door but he was the one who ordered the hit and Jesse only did it to save Walt, Jesse could have run but he did it to save a man he views as a father. This whole mess is on Walt and to some extent Jesse but he is the man who knocks! metaphorically or actuality and the show is awesome for that…I do concede to some of Dan’s arguement that he is oblivious to how perilous his own situation is but that does not change how deadly he has become to all around him. What a great and brilliant show and what an A hole Walt really is….Love it!!!!!!!!!!
In response to the question you (Alan) pose to Dan about “Putting them on a bus” as a euphemism, I have to say not only do I think that the ONLY response Gus would have to that is A)they gotta be killed and B)of course he blames Walt for that. Gus seems to typically treat his employees (like those at the laundry or the chicken shop) rather well and would be most displeased with them seeing the superlab. No disrespect, but Dan suggesting that they would be handed over to I.C.E. actually brought into focus for me just how implausible it would be that their fate would be anything other than death.
My prediction for next week is that the show will open with the three Guatemalan women getting on a bus driven by Tyrus, only to be driven out into the desert and shot (mirroring the fate of the chicken truck occupants this week).
The way Alan mispronounced my name was fun.
By the way, my question about the strike was more centered on what the writers gained and lost. You guys did answer it, but I didn’t really expect anyone, least of all you, to think it was creatively good. My point was more “we got X and Y in the shows themselves, and it seems like the writers got diddly-squat.” Good answers, though :)