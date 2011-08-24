Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 90: ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ & more

08.24.11 3 Comments

The

We’re a few days late for this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, and we’re taking next week off while I go on vacation. But in the interim, we have a very early review of “Sons of Anarchy” season 4, more mailbag, more “Breaking Bad,” and more “Pants.” The rundown:

“I Just Want My Pants Back” — 02:00 – 11:00
“Sons of Anarchy” — 11:00 – 20:30
Listener Mail — 20:30 – 42:00
“Breaking Bad” — 42:20 – 01:05:30
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

