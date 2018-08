We’re a few days late for this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, and we’re taking next week off while I go on vacation. But in the interim, we have a very early review of “Sons of Anarchy” season 4, more mailbag, more “Breaking Bad,” and more “Pants.” The rundown:

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.