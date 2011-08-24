Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 90

#Breaking Bad #Sons Of Anarchy
08.24.11 7 years ago 8 Comments

Happy Wednesday, Boys and Girls.
Apologies for this delayed, mid-week installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
And even more apologies for next week, when Alan’s vacation will actually leave us podcast-free.
And then minor apologies for the following week, when Monday is Labor Day and we won’t podcast until at least Tuesday.
Sorry.
Now here’s the breakdown for this week’s podcast:
“I Just Want My Pants Back” — 02:00 – 11:00
“Sons of Anarchy” — 11:00 – 20:30
Listener Mail — 20:30 – 42:00
“Breaking Bad” — 42:20 – 01:05:30

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And here’s the podcast…

