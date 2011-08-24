Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 90

Happy Wednesday, Boys and Girls.
Apologies for this delayed, mid-week installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
And even more apologies for next week, when Alan’s vacation will actually leave us podcast-free.
And then minor apologies for the following week, when Monday is Labor Day and we won’t podcast until at least Tuesday.
Sorry.
Now here’s the breakdown for this week’s podcast:
“I Just Want My Pants Back” — 02:00 – 11:00
“Sons of Anarchy” — 11:00 – 20:30
Listener Mail — 20:30 – 42:00
“Breaking Bad” — 42:20 – 01:05:30
And here’s the podcast…
I was so glad to see Dan take on the “I am the man who knocks” love. I felt like I was taking crazy pills when everyone was totally enthralled with it. Walt isn’t, and it’s delusional that he thinks so! He’s not comparing himself to Jesse, he’s comparing himself to Gus. He’s clearly the one in danger!
The writer’s strike killed “Pushing Daisies.” A bad thing without question.
There wouldn’t have been a season 2 of Pushing Daisies without the writer’s strike, in all likelihood.
Hmmmmm . . . I think Walt is becoming a man of action, hence he IS more the man who knocks. Literally, as in the case of taking out the two guys who killed Andrea’s brother, Tuco, and becoming more proactive. However, he is not entirely transformed to that person he is portraying. Hence, I do not entirely disagree with Dan’s take, and yes it is a great line that does not entirely reflect Walter at this point. However, it is telling that is how Walter views himself, and if not who he is it seems to be who he is becoming.
I would also argue Walter is likable until you take a step back. He is like your friend that you love even though he did terrible things, and you make excuses, however over time if you look at it from afar realize he has turned into a bad man. We are sympathetic to him because of his kind of tragic beginnings as well as how Cranston portrays his more charming and charismatic moments. He does very well at going from the sinister looking moments (like the scene with Bogdon for instance when he officially took over the car wash) to almost befuddled or unsure of himself (like when he came out of the shower to explain/apologize to Skyler or when he tried to connect with Walt Jr.) to very capable and almost admirable (just his cool expertise with the chemistry and how he was able to effortlessly expand on Hank’s “mineral” collection). Walt still has some likable attributes and has his moments, so on a guttural level he is likable. Intellectually, it is hard to truly like him from the moment he let Jane die.
-Cheers
Dan, were you off visiting the set of GI JOE 2? Were The Rock and Lorenzo positively transplendent?
On the question about research, the major agencies have creative departments that are devoted almost exclusively to gathering interesting, niche material and contacts. These can be extremely random, like a source in the FBI’s “Mad Scientist” division.
Recall when Jesse came back from rehab and told Walter that is was ready to accept that he is a bad human being, and Walter gave him a series of scenarios as to why Jesse was wrong in his assessment. It seems, Walter White is ready to accept that he is the bad man, or is he speaking with bravado? I don’t believe Walter has morphed into the man that knocks, in spite of what of his many murders, but these murders were committed for self-preservation, out of a sense of responsibility and affection for Jesse, or simply letting nature take its course as in the case of Jane. Even Walter White marks her death as his tipping point, but I wonder what will happen in the final 6 episodes of this season that will complete is transformation….
I am with you Alan brother, that scene in which Walt tells Skyler he is the one who knocks is awesome and it is about time that she finally see’s who Walt is and that is Hiensenberg. I mean if you think about it he has killed all those people you mentioned also he is responsible for the airplane crashes where hundreds of people died! I mean if one was to think about it, this series in terms of time is only 7 months old and so the airplane crashes are only about 2 to 3 months ago, he has a city in a state of panic! who wants to fly over ABQ in the breaking bad world? no many people I would think at this moment! He has caused so much death and even if he is not killing people with his own hands he is killing them through his product or he is a part of their death like Tuco or the cousins or even how he orchastrated Gales death. Walt may have not knocked on his door but he was the one who ordered the hit and Jesse only did it to save Walt, Jesse could have run but he did it to save a man he views as a father. This whole mess is on Walt and to some extent Jesse but he is the man who knocks! metaphorically or actuality and the show is awesome for that…I do concede to some of Dan’s arguement that he is oblivious to how perilous his own situation is but that does not change how deadly he has become to all around him. What a great and brilliant show and what an A hole Walt really is….Love it!!!!!!!!!!
I hate to say it but Skyler is becoming as annoying a character on Breaking Bad as the horrible wife in Lights Out. Her scenes are a total kill joy.