Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 99: ‘Boss,’ ‘Once Upon a Time,’ ‘Pearl Jam 20’ & more

10.17.11 17 Comments

Before we get to this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, I need to issue an apology for inadvertently playing Dane Cook to Fienberg’s Louis CK and appropriating one of his jokes without realizing I had done it. (For those wondering, it’s the “Happy Endings” drinking game one during the “Once Upon a Time” segment, which Dan reminded me after the fact he had made on Twitter a few days ago.) All hail Dan, all shame me.

As for the rest of the episode, no more “Breaking Bad” discussion, but plenty of reviews, listener mail, and even a brand-new sponsor! The line-up: 

“Man Up” — 02:15 – 13:15
“Pearl Jam Twenty” — 13:15 – 21:35
“Boss” — 21:40 – 32:45
“Once Upon a Time” — 32:45 – 42:40
Listener Mail: Showrunners winging it — 42:50 – 48:30
Listener Mail: Unintended meaning — 48:40 – 52:45
Listener Mail: Critic aggregator sites — 52:50 – 57:15
Listener Mail: Baseball’s impact on FOX — 57:20 – 01:04:00

 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

