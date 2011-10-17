Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 99: ‘Boss,’ ‘Once Upon a Time,’ ‘Pearl Jam 20’ & more

Before we get to this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, I need to issue an apology for inadvertently playing Dane Cook to Fienberg’s Louis CK and appropriating one of his jokes without realizing I had done it. (For those wondering, it’s the “Happy Endings” drinking game one during the “Once Upon a Time” segment, which Dan reminded me after the fact he had made on Twitter a few days ago.) All hail Dan, all shame me.

As for the rest of the episode, no more “Breaking Bad” discussion, but plenty of reviews, listener mail, and even a brand-new sponsor! The line-up: