Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 99: ‘Boss,’ ‘Once Upon a Time,’ ‘Pearl Jam 20’ & more

Before we get to this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, I need to issue an apology for inadvertently playing Dane Cook to Fienberg’s Louis CK and appropriating one of his jokes without realizing I had done it. (For those wondering, it’s the “Happy Endings” drinking game one during the “Once Upon a Time” segment, which Dan reminded me after the fact he had made on Twitter a few days ago.) All hail Dan, all shame me.
As for the rest of the episode, no more “Breaking Bad” discussion, but plenty of reviews, listener mail, and even a brand-new sponsor! The line-up:
I haven’t listened to the podcast yet so maybe this has been addressed, but has there been any thought towards making Homeland the weekly discussion show? I know it would probably fall a bit short on viewers from Breaking Bad, but it’s a lot more fun than Boardwalk Empire would be and gives a lot more for analysis than The Walking Dead would (there are zombies everywhere, and probably everyone is gonna die).
It’s what I’m putting my vote in for at least.
DON’T READ BELOW IF YOU HAVE INTEREST IN THE SHOW BUT HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET, MILD THEMATIC SPOILERS PRESENT.
For one I’m just beyond confused that there’s so many people willing to consider that maybe Lewis’ character wasn’t turned. I think that if the incredibly explicit scene from the first episode turns out to be a red herring that would be a HUGE betrayal of the audience. We saw what happened, and unless they introduce the possibility of large disconnects and inaccuracies in the flashback memories (which I admit the scene starting the second episode might be opening the door to) I think it would be incredibly unfair of the show creators to at the end of the season turn around and simply say “nopewrongLOL”.
So yeah. Homeland. Let’s do this weekly.
I’d rather see them add Fringe, but that’s me.
I’d also love to hear what the fellows think of some of the new ESPN shows, like Dan Lebatard’s ESPN2 show with his dad.
Are you aware with the RSS bug that causes every single one of your articles to appear as new articles every 2 or 3 times? For instance, this was posted as a new article at 6:58 and again at 7:56 in Google Reader. It’s especially bad on active days when you have a mess of posts showing up over and over as new articles in the RSS feed.
Seconded, way late! The RSS repeats along with the lack of any text are making me want to unsubscribe. Thankfully, your titles are pretty descriptive, but I liked getting a bit of text in the feed.
In your discussion of things Mather Zickel has been good in, you guys left out Delocated. He plays Jon’s bodyguard in that show, and he’s great at it. I assume this wasn’t mentioned because neither of you watch Delocated, which is too bad because it’s one of the funniest shows on television.
I guess my point is everyone should watch Delocated.
Pearl Jam fucking blows. Why waste everybody`s time discussing them when you could talk about a good 90s band, like Fugazi, Unrest, Guided by Voices or Polvo? But then, we are dealing with They Might Be Giants afficionados here.
Stay golden, Echos Myron. Don’t ever change. Your predictability gives me much happiness.
I think the other real problem with Metacritic’s scores is that they’re always taken from the beginning of the season, rather than at the end, which really skews towards shows with good pilots, but not necessarily towards good shows in general.
I do like that they have individual scores per season, but it would be nice if there was a retrospective score that took into account the entirety of the entity that is being reviewed.
Is there enough of a sample to do this? I’d love to see that kind of scoring, but my impression has been that other than some weekly writeups, most critics don’t do mid or end of season “reviews.” That kind of review would be far more useful than one of the first episode alone.
Any big special plans for Episode #100?
Aggregator critic sites are stupid because every critic is not created equal. Some critics are better at their job than others. The opinion of a fan-turned-critic who has very narrow likes and has never watched anything that didn’t include a laugh track or CGI is not as helpful as a trained journalist who reviews film, TV or the arts in a thoughtful or introspective manner. Today, the two of you mentioned that you rarely discuss PBS. Is it because their programming isn’t very good or is it that you feel your audience wouldn’t pay attention to those postings? At this point, sites like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic merely reduce critical examination down to a number. That’s similar to Monday reviews of new films which only reports box office returns and not the quality of the film. The number means nothing if it isn’t backed up with an explanation of what experiencing the film or TV show was like. Otherwise, criticism become as thin as a posting on a website, like this one.
That’s not entirely true. Rottentomatoes breaks out the top critics, who tend to be trained journalists, into a separate category. There are also blurbs from these reviewers, along with links to the entire review. I’m not sure that metacritic even picks up “fan-turned-critic” reviews, though I could be wrong. My tastes don’t align perfectly with any one critic, so it’s nice to get a general sense of critic reaction, as well as easy access to the in-depth reviews. The aggregated critic scores are not as informative as the recommendations from sites like the big red mail-order rental service, which are keyed to my own tastes, but it’s still useful inforamtion.
What I find troubling is that the aggregator sites often just miss a significant number of the reviews.
I watched Boss On Demand last night. While Kelsey Grammer is very good, I found my mind wandering during most of the episode. I am interested in learning more about his relationship with his wife and daughter, but the campaign stuff was losing me.
It depresses me to hear that ‘bazinga’ is apparently a real thing that has caught on and not a desparate, shoe-horned catch-phrase.