FX’s ‘Justified’ to end after season 6

It’s FX’s day at the Television Critics Association press tour, which, as always, brings with it a load of news about new shows (Louis C.K. and Zach Galifianakis are developing a comedy for Galifianakis to star in), new deals (the FX Now streaming app is finally ready to launch, if your cable system cuts a deal with FX), and on returning shows. On the latter case, the biggest news was official confirmation that “Justified” will end after next season, the show’s sixth. (The second episode of the fifth season airs tonight at 10; I’ll have a review up later, but it’s a good one.)
In the middle of his executive press conference (Fienberg has all the details on it in his live-blog), FX president John Landgraf called “Justified” one of his favorite shows, and would have gladly kept the show around for several more seasons. Instead, creator Graham Yost and star Timothy Olyphant said they felt the story was winding down.
“We talked about it a year ago and they felt that the arc of the show, and what they had to say, would be best served by six seasons instead of seven,” Landgraf said, “so regretfully I accepted their decision.”
Yost, Olyphant and the rest of the “Justified” gang will also be here for a panel, and I imagine they will have a lot more to say about the decision then. But I’m fine with it. “Justified” is one of the best shows on TV, but for the most part, TV shows shouldn’t run forever, and too many shows in this golden age suffered from sticking around past their creative expiration date. If Yost and Olyphant think they’ve only got one more year of good stories after this one (just as Terence Winter apparently felt about “Boardwalk Empire,” which will end after its next season), I trust them.
What does everybody else think? Sad our time in Harlan is running out, or do you agree we’d be risking diminishing returns if it ran much longer?
Probably a better idea to end it sooner rather than later. Then you don’t water down the product.
I have to wonder then about this season and will it lead to a conclusion that leads to a final confrontations between Raylan and Boyd next season?
Yeah, if the star and creator are ready to move onto other projects and feel like they can end it while it’s still strong, I prefer that to dragging it out until everyone’s sick of it.
It did feel like they were laying the groundwork to grow Boyd’s criminal operation, so I’d think that’s the direction they’re going.
Love Justified!! Best tv show on, heartbroken to only have one season left!
Gutted. Best show on TV. I’d have loved 10 seasons.
This is my favorite drama. But I can live with this decision, as long as season 6 doesn’t waste half of each episode with some kind of pointless afterlife plotline.
For the love of god GET OVER IT ALREADY
I didn’t expect anyone to take that seriously.
It’s the kind of thing no one would assume was serious, unless there was a bizarre cyber-world full of people who actually do sincerely harp on that STILL.
What is this even in reference to?
I think it’s about “Lost.”
What????????
Justified is one of my favorite shows currently airing but I’m ok with this decision. I very much prefer when a show ends on a creative high note and with the creative team building toward it rather than watching it grasp toward the end.
I love this show and will miss it ALLOT! but I agree you can only go so far before it just gets repetitive. Plus I’m a fan of the actors as well as the characters..well, most of them :)…I believe they deserve a chance to expand their horizon and spread their wings to other projects. It wouldn’t be fair to allow such talent to be stereotyped. I look forward to the rest of the story and to seeing these actors move on to bigger/better opportunities.
Sad to see it go, but the show could only tantalize real consequences for Raylan and Boyd before it lost all dramatic heft. This way, the choices those (and other) characters make in this season will have real weight. When Boyd or Raylan burn a bridge, there’s no guaranteeing that it will have to be repaired to keep the status quo for perpetual seasons.
Knowing how many episodes they have left, they can shape the characters and stories to an intelligent conclusion. When Jim and Pam’s baby got kidnapped and boated to Ireland, THAT’S when I knew the Office (US) had overstayed it’s welcome.
Sad to hear. I will miss it.
Sad! I will miss it.
“too many shows in this golden age suffered from sticking around past their creative expiration date” Which shows are you talking about, Alan? I’d argue that most of the pantheon tier shows of the past 15 years were either cancelled to soon or at least ended at the right time. Season 6b of the Sopranos is one of my favorite seasons of TV, Breaking Bad ended on a good note, FNL and Deadwood could’ve gone on even longer, Mad Men is still awesome, 30 Rock ended on a very good note, as did the original run of Arrested Development – and while the 5th season of The Wire is arguably the shows worst season it still is a season of The Wire and comes with a lot of good stuff in it.
Dexter, Homeland, 24, Sons of Anarchy, The Office off the top of my head. The final season of Lost remains polarizing. We’ll see how Mad Men ends but I think splitting the final season BB-style is the wrong move based on the DNA of that show.
I can’t answer for Alan, but even the biggest fans of Dexter seem to think that show was dragged out way too long. Same story with True Blood on HBO.
The difficulty with shows like “Lost” is that I think it had about the correct run time in terms of when it should’ve ended, I just don’t like the WAY it ended.
“Six Feet Under” is a show I think would’ve been remembered in a MUCH better light had it ended about three season sooner (and had roughly the same last season, its problems are in its middle section).
Yeah well, Dexter was good for like one season and never a pantheon show IMO. (Same goes for Homeland and Sons of Anarchy). And LOST’s problems were in other areas. I give you The Office though.
Gotta disagree with you on 30 Rock. The last 2-3 seasons were mediocre at best. Parks & Rec easily overtook it, and it became a difficult decisions to stick with 30 Rock and follow it through to the end, and then somewhat of a chore to sit through it.
But most of the shows you cite are those rare exceptions. There and bundles of shows that went on too long. And whatever we’re defining as a “pantheon” show, Dexter is definitely in there if Friday Night Lights is.
I would argue that 30 Rock’s lull was in the middle, and that 6 and 7 were creatively re-invigorated.
Also, HIMYM is a good example. Man, can you imagine if they had enacted the series endgame in season 4-into-season 5?
Wait…are you seriously saying that -Dexter- is in the same conversation as FNL?
Really?
…Really?
Unfortunate because I enjoy the show so much, but agree with everyone else here. Id rather see the show go out on a creative high than a creative low because it went on too long.
Good move, but god damn it’s one of my favorite shows. I just love TimmyO as Raylan and the rest of the cast are superb.
Maybe they can cast Olyphant as Roland now!
By far my number one favorite show on TV. It will really leave a hole in my TV watching experience.
Hope next season ends with a bang. I trust the people behind the show to give us a satisfying conclusion.
I don’t understand all the positive reactions. This is terrible news!
I don’t want great shows to understay their welcome.
We need as much of Elmore Leonard’s fictional universe as we can get.
Because good stories require endings, and if you ask any TV fan whether they would prefer a long run or a planned one, they will vote for a planned one every single time.
Justified was likely to get a good ending whether it ended after 6, 8 or 10 seasons. I don’t think the creative team that brought it this far was going to run out of talent in two seasons.
That is how TV shows should be run. You get a definitive arc and story line. I hate to lose Justified, but I’d hate for it to turn into sad mess worse.
Obviously we hate to lose great shows where everything is working, but part of the reason that everything is working is because all of the creative elements are in place and firing on all cylinders. The best way to keep the best in the business producing great stuff is to allow them to follow their creativity and move on to something else when the time is right. As much as I’ll miss Justified, seeing as it’s one of my favorite shows right now, hopefully these guys can move on to something new that equally inspires them and gives them some new fire to stoke before this one burns out.
thank God
I am sad, but I much rather see the go out on a high note than squeezing another few stories out of no ideas. Kudos to them
Just another reason to love this show. They know when it’s time to bud out. I’ll be depressed as fuck, for sure, but there you go.
I’ll be very, very sad watching Season 6 and knowing it’s the last. But I certainly understand and respect the decision from a creative standpoint.
Six seasons of Justified means that about 75-80 shows will be produced. Most successful TV shows top 100 before thinking about shutting down.
When looking back over the past thirty years of watching TV shows come and go, it always amazes me how many actors and directors walk away from the most successful thing ever linked to their name to begin searching for the next hit show that they never find.
And how many of those 100+ shows are prestige dramas with consistently great runs?
Justified has only won two acting Emmys — one for Margo Martindale as Mags Bennett and another for Jeremy Davies as Dickie Bennett.
Given that none of the principals have won Emmys, I don’t think it can be said that this is a prestige drama that has reached its peak yet.
For this reason and others, I think it’s premature to be deciding that it will end.
So, you wouldn’t call The Wire a “prestige drama” since it never won an Emmy?
The Wire got a lot more critical praise than Justified. I just referred to Emmys as one obvious measure of critical acclaim.
I don’t see Justified being called the best show on television by critics.
Writers always like to say that good things stuck around too long. But when does a TV critic ever quit his career early so he can go out on top?
Just because non of the main actors on Justified haven’t won an Emmy doesn’t mean anything. This show has flown under the radar a bit and gets lost in the more popular TV shows like Breaking Bad (good), Mad Men (never seen it) and Game of Thrones (saw first season, really boring).
And if you look. Justified has been on several critics best of lists. It may not be number one but it is there.
Plus, how can a TV critic go out on top?
Of Sepinwall’s 12 shows in TRWNBT, only 3 made it to the 100 episode mark (Lost, Buffy, 24).
Network shows need only 5 years to crank out 100 episodes. But with the cable model, you’d need 8. And given the amount of cast/staff turnover and creative burnout that is inevitable when you last that long, keeping a high level of quality over that period of time is almost impossible.
The number of Emmys won is a terrible measure of critical acclaim. Jon Cryer has more than Steve Carrell.
Fine. Let’s not talk Emmys.
Under what criteria is Justified a “prestige” drama on the same level as The Sopranos, The Wire and Breaking Bad?
It’s an entertaining, well-written, well-acted show. But I’m not seeing in it the kind of dramatic depth and narrative brilliance that would justify its inclusion in such exalted company.
Does any serious critic call Justified the best show on television?
Justified is a drama. It just may not be the same kind of drama as the ones you listed. The three shows you mentioned are all well written and plotted, but I can’t really quote anyone from those except maybe White, and there are only a few quotes that really stand out.
Justified has some of the best writing of any show. There are numerous quotes from several characters that I could mention.
Does Boyd’s evolution through the series so far not count as dramatic depth?
Does season two not count as narrative brilliance?
Justified also has some of the best secondary and one-off characters. The series is based on characters from Elmore Leonard, one of the greatest crime authors of our time.
Of course we’ll have to see how this series ends, but people are really wasting their time with mediocre crap like Walking Dead so they are missing out on some of the
best entertainment on TV today.
I don’t care what anyone says, this is better than Breaking Bad in my opinion. I like BrBa too just so you know, I guess it just didn’t capture me like it did some other people.
I’m okay with it. I prefer a show leave me with good memories rather than shaking my head over how it lost it’s luster at the end.
While its great to try to go out on a high note or before people get sick of you, this is too many shows now that will be gone after next year. I’m gonna have nothing to watch!
I will miss it, but glad it’s going off while it’s still good
Has there been any serialized drama that has lasted 7+ seasons that actually stayed good in the later seasons? I’m sure some exist, I just can’t think of any right now.
The only ones I can think of are The Shield (7 seasons), The West Wing, The Sopranos (sort-of – 6a and 6b) and (possibly) Mad Men.
Perhaps you fail to consider NCIS among those you’ve mentioned but I feel that it’s a drama that is continuous and is now in at least its 7th season. Just a thought.
I’ll miss it for sure, but I do hope they don’t split the final season into two.
Justified is my favorite ongoing drama right now. I’ll be sad to see it go, but it sounds like the right decision if even the creator and star both think so.
Can we get a movie? Because that would be six seasons and …
Dammit, I knew someone would beat me to it!
Why do we need a movie? Graham Yost even said they didn’t need a movie. They could just have a two hour series finale in my opinion.
It’s a reference to “Community.”
If the result is Goggins cast as Jesse for PREACHER, it’s all good.
I’ve gotta get some new favourite TV shows, it seems.
Where now for a BE/Justified/BB fan?
The way the show should end from a diehard fans perspective. Boyd and Raylan both die while fighting a mutual enemy/group of enemies and the 2 helping each other like in season 1, with one getting shot while attending the other wounded one. I can see it now. Only 2 mins left on the finale- Boyd and Raylan lay slain, side by side, (Overhead view of bodies). A local resident says “What a shame…. These 2 fellas dug coal together growing up, they suuure took a different path in life but ended up at the same destination, its funny how things play out in these here hills.” You hear the famous “You’ll never leave Harlan Alive” song play at the end. That ending would give me goosebumps to be honest and probably shed a few tears and talk about how awesome of a show this was and rewatch it for days. “You’ll never leave Harlan alive is the theme of the show forsure!!
I HOPE THE WRITERS CAN VIEW THIS COMMENT AND MAKE IT HAPPEN OR ATLEAST A SIMILAR CLIMAX. Don’t worry, that many people wont see my comment so it wont be a spoiler. Especially 2 years from now. Just please Play the Most GRAND Version of “You’ll never leave Harlan Alive”..Preferably the version from “Season 1”. I dont listen to country but that song brings tears to my eyes. -Tony
I love the show, but it’s better to leave an audience wanting more then an audience falling away and wishing it is already gone. I’ll miss it but I’m existed to see it go out on it’s our terms.
I enjoy watching ” Justified ” every week and to hear it’s coming to an end is sad. I don’t understand why good shows are terminated and other shows that have no business on T.V. remain. I understand and respect the decision, but being a law enforcement show one would think is wide open. Oh well, all I can hope for at this time is that like ” 24 ” a decision will be made and ” Justified ” will return BIGGER than before.
Justified is possibly one of the Very Best Dramas I’ve EVER watched. Great Cast/Great Writing/Great Acting with Great Humor Thrown In The Mix.. Sad T See It Go. It’s Had A Great Run.
I would like to see Olyphant get transferred to another town and start again with new story line! I love his acting!!!!
I am just a fan who has thoroughly enjoyed the show. I will be sad to see it finish next season.
My favorite show. Will miss
It
This show is GREAT, the LOVE/HATE relationship between Boyd Crowder and Raylan adds a lot to the show. Justified is definitely one of my TOP 10 BEST SHOWS. Thank you for 5 almost 6 very enjoyable seasons. Dave H, Siler City NC
I actually lived in north central Kentucky after I got out of the Navy (sewing oats in a ‘rented for 3 months {prepaid} single room cabin part-way between Henderson and Owenboro on the Green River in “Spotsville” Population-27) and this depiction of the way back mood of folk is very typical and traditional in the party folk I was put in touch with back then thus I’ll sorely miss the connection and comraderie I get from watching Justified and even though they’re taking her away… don’t mean that they can’t create a split with the new chief?
So sad to hear that Justified has only one more season. I love Timothy O. and the show. I hope Timothy finds another show real soon.
Where is Justified for the fall season. I have been waiting for the new season to start. All my family 6 different homes and friends want Justified to be on TV. This is a very good show. Did you cancel it, if so the people who cancelled it don’t know what people want to see on FX. Please put on FX. Thanks love Justified .
I want Justified back . Loved the show. Who ever cancelled it doesn’t know what people want to see on FX. All my family and friends want to see Justified back.
I love justified and will be devestated when it finishes please make a seventh series. Boyd is my favorite
I wish it would run for at least 9 seasons, I love this show!
Damn good show, hate to see it end. So many shows are a waste of airtime , don’t ever recall a bad episode of Justified.
I think its time to end it with dignity. Seems like the writers at time are getting writer’s block i.e.the long scene of Rylan and his baby in the hotel with his ex wife and bringing the baby to work and Boyd going from one hair brained sxcheme to another without getting scathed. Just time to move on.
I hope that Timothy gets into another series soon love his acting and loved justified