‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘Winter Is Coming’: Reviewing the series premiere

“Game of Thrones” just made its long-anticipated debut on HBO tonight. I reviewed the first six episodes as a whole earlier in the week, and I posted an interview with George R.R. Martin on Friday. Now I have a review of the debut episode, coming up just as soon as I explain to you the meaning of a closed door in a whorehouse…
“He won’t be a boy forever. And winter is coming.” -Ned
I think I’ve told this story before, so forgive me for the repetition, but there’s a point here. About a year and a half ago, Mo Ryan came to New York, and she invited James Poniewozik and I out to a pizza dinner that eventually sprawled into a long discussion of the state of television, TV criticism, etc., which Mo posted a long transcript of back at her old Chicago Tribune blog. At one point in the transcript, you’ll see Mo and James giving me the “homework” assignment of reading “A Game of Thrones,” and after the recorder turned off, the two of them worked on me some more on that score. They pushed so relentlessly, and were so laudatory in their praise of the book series, that if the hardcover copy I got from the local library hadn’t been so darned big, I likely would have brought it on a trip I took a few weeks later and read it then.
Instead, I ultimately decided that since I had yet to read the books, I wanted to go into this show cold – to see if the show could stand on its own, and be both understandable and compelling without the background of the books. And as I said in my pre-season review, I found that it was, though I also have to confess that, starting with the second episode, I usually had a Wikipedia page listing the show’s characters open on my laptop so I could refer to it whenever I wanted to be sure of somebody’s name – and that, on occasion, skimming that page helped clarify a relationship I don’t know that the show concretely explained.
But, as I often do with pilot episodes – particularly for complicated, immersive shows like this – I watched the pilot episode with no computer handy, took no notes, made no references, and had to rely entirely on what David Benioff, Dan Weiss, Tim Van Patten(*) and company presented in front of me. And, again, I was able to follow more of it than I wasn’t. Admittedly, I enjoy deconstructing these kinds of complicated shows as quickly as I can – to bring back “The Wire” comparison I made in my review, I was able to identify the major players in the Barksdale crew more quickly than a lot of other people I know who were watching at the time – but I think the core ideas and people are presented as well as possible in an hour’s time.
(*) And, to an extent, Tom McCarthy, who directed an earlier version of the pilot (before Michelle Fairley and Emilia Clarke were brought in to replace other actresses, and before a bunch of other location shooting was redone), a few scenes of which survived to the finished version.
The horror movie-style opening sequence introduces us to the period, and to the many dangers (in this case, the monstrous “White Walkers”) that lurk on the edges of this kingdom. Then we meet Ned Stark and his family, most of whom are introduced economically: that younger daughter Arya is a tomboy, that older daughter Sansa is a teacher’s pet who enjoys the feminine trappings her sister hates, that Ned Stark is tough but fair and kind, that Ned’s wife Catelyn is uneasy around Jon Snow (who’s clarified as a bastard in a later scene with Tyrion Lannister), etc. Seeing Ned personally execute the runaway guard is another reminder of this tough environment, but also of Ned’s particular sense of honor and personal responsibility, and the discovery of the direwolf cubs – exactly enough for the five legitimate Stark kids, plus a white-colored runt for Snow – offers another hint of magic, or destiny, ala the White Walkers.
Then we swoop down to King’s Landing to meet the Lannister twins, Cersei and Jaime, and get our first hint of palace intrigue. And after lusty King Robert makes it all the way up to see his old friend Ned in Winterfell, we race across the Narrow sea to meet the Targaryen siblings, would-be conqueror Viserys and his sister Dany(**), learn that Viserys is yet another with designs on Robert’s throne, and that he’s ready, willing and almost eager to pimp his sister out to local warlord Khal Drogo to amass the army necessary to pull it off.
(**) As I noted in in the George R.R. Martin interview, I have never once successfully spelled her full name correctly, so I shall refer to her by the nickname I’m told many of the fans use. She is Dany. Done. And I apologize in advance for the inevitable misspellings of other names going forward. I’m 99.99% certain that at some point Jaime Lannister will be referred to as Jamie, just for starters. I’m just thankful that our central character goes by “Ned.”
These are a lot of people, places and pre-existing relationships to learn in a short period of time – and that’s not even mentioning clever Tyrion, or Ned’s brother Benjen, or exiled Jorah Mormont, who helps explain Dothraki customs to Viserys and Dany – in an episode that also features an execution, a wedding, a raucous party and a whole lot of sex involving prostitutes, a child bride and even siblings(***). And yet I was only occasionally confused, and never outright lost.
(***) For those of you who weren’t readers of the book, were you surprised to see Cersei and Jaime’s fun and sexy time together in the tower? I got one hell of a sexual vibe off of them in their opening scene, even as the dialogue was making it clear they were siblings.
Much of that’s to the credit of the many fine actors on display here, who are often required to establish what their character is about in very short order, and usually do. Maisie Williams has just the right mischievous expression when Arya shoots the arrow, for instance, and as Jon Snow, Kit Harrington carries himself much more cautiously than the legit Stark kids. Peter Dinklage needs all of five seconds to tell you most of what you need to know about Tyrion Lannister – not just because of his size (which informs so much about his role in the family and, as he explains to Jon Snow, how he’s chosen to deal with it), but because of the sheer joy on his face as he enjoys the prostitute’s company. Emilia Clarke makes an immediate impression, even before her brother takes off her robe to study the merchandise, etc.
But much of that is also due to Benioff and Weiss’s decision to have the characters deliver a metric ton of exposition – not only in this episode, but in the coming ones. And it’s there that I’m going to be most interested to see the reaction of both the book readers and the newbies like me.
I brought up the Ryan/Poniewozik story earlier because Mo’s reaction to the TV show was actually less positive than mine. I found the exposition to be frequently clumsy in execution, but welcome overall in helping me acclimate myself to this place, Mo (who knew all the backstory going in) only felt the clumsiness. She had other issues with the adaptation, too, which she found overly literal (you can read her full review here), but that was definitely one area where having read the books actually turned out to be a hindrance.
But that’s often the way with people who read the book first. Adaptations always have to cut things, or tweak things, and it’s very rare that you hear the phrase “the movie was better than the book.” (“The Godfather” is the most obvious example of that.) I’m sure there will be plenty of GRRM fans who will just be giddy to see the world of Westeros brought to life (Poniewozik liked the show much more than Mo did), while others either won’t be able to resist obsessing over the differences or getting impatient at all the scenes where the characters stop to expound at length on history that’s already familiar. Either reaction is natural, and understandable; I’m just going to be interested to monitor that, just as I am to see how many fellow novices can make heads or tails of the place, and how many decide it’s just not worth the bother.
Some other thoughts:
• One of the themes running through this episode – through the series, really – is the notion of men, particularly men of power and breeding, being able to take and do what they want, particularly from and to women. Viserys seems almost giddy to check out his naked sister and imagine the army she can fetch him (“I would let his whole tribe fuck you – all 40,000 men and their horses, too, if that’s what it took.”), and Dany in turn has no choice but to wed this alien hulk, and to tearfully let him have his way with her on their wedding night. As Ned notes of his best friend, King Robert gets what he wants, when he wants – up to and including making out with other women in full view of his wife. (Though Robert, of course, doesn’t know what we’ll learn about Cersei’s own extracurricular activities.) It’s not the most female-friendly environment, but the series is very much aware of that, and sympathetic to the plight of its female characters.
• As I talked about near the end of my pre-season review, the animated map opening title sequence is up to the standards of some of the best HBO has used. And it’s one where you’re actually going to want to pay attention to each week, as it changes depending on which parts of Westeros (and the nation across the Narrow Sea) are featured in that episode’s action.
• The pre-credits sequence also gives us our first glimpse of the Wall that separates the northern end of Westeros from the badlands where the massacre takes place. The Wall is home to Ned’s brother Benjen, and one of the more impressive pieces of CGI in the series.
• Roger Allam, who plays Illyrio, Viserys and Dany’s bearded host across the Narrow Sea, sounds so much like the actor Michael Gambon (Dumbledore from the later Harry Potter films) that it proved incredibly distracting for me during his scenes. Anyone else notice this?
• Dothraki wedding reception antics: a swell time for all involved, an apocalyptic nightmare, or mild compared to most cinematic frat parties?
Finally, let me include the warning that’s going to accompany these reviews for however long this series runs: I have not read the books yet. While I’m sure many of you have, I figure (at least in the early going) that just as many (if not more) of you have not. Regardless, this is going to be a place to discuss the show as a show, which means no talk of any kind about plot events from later in this book – let alone the other books in the series – before the show gets there. You can make comparisons to a comparable point in the books – talking about how you feel Peter Dinklage is playing Tyrion so far, or whether the direwolves looked the way you imagined them – but anything past where we are is not cool and will be deleted instantly. There are many places on the web in which you can talk about the books in great detail; this is not one of those.
What did everybody else think?
I’m not a fantasy fiction fan but I liked this premiere. A lot of characters and it’s a bit difficult to keep track of exactly how everyone is connected to each other but I figure that’ll sort it self out. Also-this show is dark material. I kind of like that. Plus, mostly interesting identifiable characters so far.
I agree fantasy stuff is usually hit or miss for me, but I was really into this premiere.
Absolutely loved it. Well worth the wait! I didn’t find it too dense or hard to follow at all (as someone who hasn’t read the books yet).
I can definitely see the potential in this show possibly joining the ranks of Deadwood/Sopranos/Wire caliber.
gonna be a big week for nerds, with GAME tonight and the first episode of DR WHO on Saturday.
Im not familiar with the books but enjoyed the episode. Beautiful set, cast and costumes.Look forward to the rest, and sorting out all these characters and kingdoms.
I would prefer to watch a comlex story like this, with SO many characters on DVD, where I could watch the whole thing in a couple days, to get the characters straight, but HBO takes TOO DAMN LONG to put out their DVDs.
Never would have guesed the king was Mark Addy.
The young blonde exiled prince, whatever his name was, was creepy. A bit to familiar with his sister for my taste, plus whoring her out to that savage.
That was the brother and sister screwing in the tower…..are they the queens siblings or what is the relationship. Off to wikipedia I guess
Duh! That WAS the queen! Too many blondes.
Yes they are brother and sister.
if i’m not mistaken, i believe that was the queen and her brother. but of course, given all the characters, i could be wrong.
felt bad for the kid at the end. any chance he survived that fall?
The sister -is- the queen. That was Cercei and Jaime going at it in the tower.
That was the queen and her slimy brother doing the nasty in the hole in the wall; that they were incstuous seemed telegraphed at their first scene. No, the boy couldn’t possibly survive that fall, the episode hinted at savagery, that was the first real jolt of casual cruelty.
Let’s put the question of whether Bran could/did survive the fall under the No Spoilers umbrella, and just wait to see what happens next week (or wait to discuss it if you’ve read the books). Thanks.
Did I catch that the queen and her brother are twins?
Yes you did. That’s true.
The creepy blonde prince (Visrys?) was played by Harry Lloyd, who was also notably creepy in the Family of Blood episode of Doctor Who. He is hard to recognize because he normally has dark hair.
nic919 – That’s how I know Viserys! I knew I’d seen the actor before. And yes, he was incredibly creepy in his Doctor Who episode.
HBO’s viewers guide ([viewers-guide.hbo.com]) does a pretty good job of explaining all the relationships and locations without revealing as much as Wikipedia does. I looked it over before watching the pilot, and it definitely made everything less confusing.
I also was lost and had no idea that was the queen until reading comments afterwards.
They followed the book faithfully…
I was surprised how quickly Catelyn received the letter from Lysa about John Arryns death and Brans push from Jamie happened in the first episode!
I thought they wouldnt be able to reach that until episode two.
But it looks good!! I am excited.
And Daenyrs is going to be the star! Poor girl had to get maked twice in the first episode. LOL
But she is going to be the true star….The one character everyone loves.
There was one difference which I don’t know if we can talk about. It involved Dany. I rather liked it.
Alex, are you referring to her age? GRM discussed that with Alan in their interview, so I am guessing it is not off-limits.
I think he’s talking about the water being too hot in the bath
What happened to the Targaryens having purple eyes?
Martin discussed that. Apparently they couldn’t get purple contacts to work at all on film.
Think I read soemwhere they tried it out and it looked too fake.
I’m a huge fan of the books and I understood where Mo was coming from in her review. However, I loved the first episode. I think all the choices they made to be different from the printed word were the right calls.
Since Alan made a Harry Potter reference, let me make a comparison to that adaptation. I like the Harry Potter books and I also enjoy the films. But most of them have made so many changes and/or omissions from the books that I know people who only watch the movies would be confused about many things. I think the assumption there is that most (if not all) of the viewing audience has read the books and can make the necessary adjustments. I can see why that would be the choice, especially with cinema releases. But since this is a television show and the time is there for the exposition, I think it’s good to make sure your audience knows what’s going on.
As a reader of the books, I LOVED the pilot. I worried that I wouldn’t be able to enjoy it knowing what’s going to happen in each scene, but I found myself completely pulled into the world as soon as it got going.
To answer your question about Cersei and Jaime, in the book I had no idea about their relationship until the scene where Bran catches them in the act.
Not really a spoiler, but in the books, the wedding night between Dany and Drogo does not go down the way it did in the episode. In the episode, it is rape. In the book, it is awkward at first but becomes consensual. I was disappointed that they made this change because it alters how I view Khal Drogo going forward.
Illyrio is nothing like I pictured from the books. He was a rotund, almost flamboyant characters, as I recall.
Also, that last scene was almost as shocking to watch as it was to read. It really sets the tone for this series.
Anyway, I’m curious what non-readers thought.
I didn’t see that wedding night as rape; the real rape was her brother’s, touching her breasts, pimping her out. She was given to Drago. and for a giant savage, he seemed pretty tuned into her tears. We never really got to see any of the sex at all, which was disappointing.
I understand how the wedding night could be considered a rape, but i too felt that Khal Drogo acted more kindly than he could have. I hope that future episodes show him in a better light, but we mostly have seen him in his public’s eye and i hope that this may be the reason he acts as so. I’m a dreamer and i want Daenerys to be happy after the treatment of her brother and therefore hope the Drogo is kind to her.
Sareeta, I was disappointed with Khal and Dany’s “wedding night” as well. Maybe the writers are going in a different direction with their relationship. I missed Dany telling Khal “You have given me the wind”, when he gave her the horse.
Silly me, I wrote essentially the same thing down below. Should have finished skimming. I was also disappointed with this choice. Drogo tried to make Dany as comfortable as possible in the book, basically asking her for permission before things went to far, which permission she gave. And you’re right, it does REALLY change how we view Drogo.
@Loretta: thanks for that, I don’t know the books, and that was the only real unsatisfying scene for lack of knowing how it went, he’s presented as all surface. And your heart goes out to her, he’s physically daunting. Fun scene: the dwarf remarking, in bed with a whore, that he was blessed in one area (I parapharase)!
Okay, we are talking about it. See my comment above. I liked the change because in the book the transition from fear and deep reluctance to lust is in a second. Implausible. This way, we can see a gradual change in her, which is I why I think the writers did this. Then her conversion becomes all the more powerful and her character deepens.
I didn’t see the wedding night as rape. He did cut off her top, but he didn’t jump on her, he wiped away her tears and said no. and then wiped them away again…..then there was another scene.
I was pretty sure a scene where a weeping girl is made to have sex with a giant man that scares the bejeezus out of her would be interpreted by most viewers as rape — but, hey — what the hell do I know.
I understand the view that the way the show handled it is more believable than the book, but the downside of this is (as others have noted) it makes Drogo more your standard issue fantasy genre barbarian. I would’ve been happier if they kept the part of Drogo asking permission and Dany giving verbal consent, while showing viewers she’s really not okay with it. She’d have given consent because the alternative would’ve been getting sent back to her sadistic brother.
I think it would be rape if these were modern, Western people. But given the situation, I don’t think so. The real violation is being forced by her brother into the marriage to begin with. But I don’t think either she or Drogo envisioned a version of their wedding night in which they did not consumate the marriage. It simply isn’t an option. She wasn’t fighting him; she was resigned to an experience she didn’t want.
Which isn’t to say that a scene like that isn’t meant to affect modern viewers in a very specific way. It was unpleasant for me (in part, and I have to admit this, because Jason Momoa is gorgeous and that scene in a different context could have been played as sexy and seductive). But I don’t think it’s quite fair to apply our idea of rape to someone like Drogo, for whom consent probably has a totally different meaning that we could barely understand. But given the behavior at the wedding party, I’m not sure I would have bought as realistic a tenderer version of this scene.
Drogo’s behavior was practically gallant compared to what happened to poor Lucrezia Borgia over on Showtime. Last night mst have been Newlywed rape night on Cable television.
Spousal rape is a relatively new term, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t exist prior to people giving a name to it. I don’t disagree that the character Drogo (as depicted) most likely viewed what he did as nothing more than a husband’s prerogative. I do disagree that this, and Dany’s resignation, somehow make it *not* rape. Plenty of people don’t fight when physically threatened, and “resign” themselves to being robbed, raped, or whatever, but that doesn’t mean a crime wasn’t perpetrated against them.
I haven’t read the book.
I agree with Fran. Dany was raped, and it’s going to have an impact on how people view the characters. (It certainly affected how people viewed Joan’s relationship with her fiance/husband on Mad Men, for more than a season). As far as romance and fantasy go, Young Virgin Unwillingly Bedded by Dark Exotic Other and Learns to Love It is one of those played-out tropes from epic fiction that I’d sort of hoped we’d gotten past. I wish we could have had Drogo wait to undress and claim her when she felt she had more power.
Pretto: Can we please not discuss other series? Not everyone is expected to be up to date with other shows while reading these comments.
Responding way too late to be read: I guess my point is that the whole experience is a violation of Dany’s dignity and personhood. The sex act is the least of that, for me. Honestly, the idea that the gulf between what we saw and consensual sex could be bridged by a “Please may I” just proves the inadequacy of our definitions. Could she really say no? What would happen if she did? Would he also ask her if she wanted out of the marriage?
I feel like having him request her consent would be insulting. At least this was honest.
From what I remember, the last thing we saw of Dany and Khal Drogo was him removing her clothing, so I assumed that perhaps the next episode would pick up where they left off. I can understand that asking two actors who probably don’t know each other very well yet to recreate what happened in the book, and get all of that nuance across without words, might be expecting too much in the intimacy department, but I do hope they find a way to convey what happened. If they simply leave it where they did without making it clear what happened after that, I’d be really disappointed, because the possibility of wedding night rape shouldn’t be a “fuzzy detail” if we’re to fully invest in and understand such a morally and culturally complicated storyline.
And to be honest, I really, really hated the early stages of the Dany/Drogo relationship in the book. It was way too “Barbarian Almost-But-Not-Quite-Rape Fantasy” for my taste. I think I might find a sort of perfunctory rape-y consummation more believable, and considering the cultural differences we’re dealing with, it’s not necessarily a deal-breaker for me as far as being interested in the Khal as a character.
In any case, maybe there’s a possibility that we haven’t seen all there is to see with regards to their wedding night.
Since I consider rape a violation of a person’s dignity, etc., we’re not in disagreement there. And no, her situation would be no less messed up, nor would her consent be truly consent if what motivates her is fear of harm from her brother, if not from Drogo. But the act of asking for consent by Drogo would’ve shown that he, at least, acknowledges her “personhood,” as you say. And I don’t think it would’ve been all that unbelievable despite what was shown at the wedding festivities. Also, people of most if not all cultures treat folks differently — men and women alike — based on their perceived role in society. A wife and mother of two is treated better than, say, a streetwalker. It’s not that unlikely, then, that a Dothraki might treat his wife at least a little better than he would other women. And even if they didn’t, there’s no reason why Drogo as a character has to live down to the stereotype that’s already formed in the viewers’ minds based on the wedding scene.
Sorry for running on, but….
To the readers above:
In the TV version, Khal Drogo wipes away her tears, says “no” gets behind her and pushes her onto all fours. The last thing we see is her face wincing. If you don’t consider that rape, you don’t know what rape is.
I’m normally not one for being all like “oh, they departed form the book!” Adaptations have to work on their own terms in a new medium (lord knows, Harry Potter and LORT woudl have both been far better had their writers and directors felt they could be free to adapt them more).
That being said, the scene between Dany and Khal Drogo in the book is *overtly* consensual. He wipes way her tears and says “no,” they he undresses himself, then he undresses here, then there’s about a page and a half of non-penetrative foreplay and then he asks her again and she says Yes.
This is important because it serves a narrative purpose. It’s the first moment when a character who has had no agency in her entire life is given a choice about something. It fuels the rest of her arc for the book, if not the series. It also is the first moment when Khal Drogo appears as anything other than a racist stock character foreigner savage.
It’s a very major change to turn it into a rape. Given both the fantasy genre and HBO’s not-great reputation when it comes to treating female characters with decency and respect, this was the one really f’ed up blemish on an otherwise great show. It felt completely exploitative, gratuitous and degrading of both the actress and the character. Not to mention it keeps the problematic-but-at-least-complicated racial politics of the books firmly in the all-stereotypes-all-the-time zone.
Thanks for the Michael Gambon reference. I was dying trying to figure that out during the episode. As a reader of the books, but not a fanatic, I was very impressed with the entire production.
I’m not a fantasy fan, but Game rocks; it makes me fondly recall HBO’s Rome, which was swell viewing, lots of orgies and intrigues and hacking and fighting, great acting and sets. I wasn’t so disturbed at having to follow along; just assume there’s likely incest going on, and everyone wants the power.
Thanks, Alan, for cutting off the book people; I quit following recaps about True Blood, a less successful HBO show, because of all the tiresome whining from faithful devotees of how much it differs from the book. It’s a TV show, not a book-come-to-life.
Game of Thrones has me: I can’t wait for more.
True Blood is HBO’s most successful series since the Sopranos. On their discussion board on facebook-there are discussion where books are not allowed to be compared. I love that show-I seperate in my head the books and the show. So, it is like having 2 pleasures out of one. Don’t pay attention to the whiners-I hope you give True Blood another chance.
Is it bad that I’ve read all four books and had no idea it’s Jaime and not Jamie until now?
I didn’t either. Maybe I used to… it’s been so long since I read book four.
I was somewhere in book 3 many years ago before I realized it was Jaime and not Jamie, although both are pronounced the same I understand
I always pronounced it in my head as Hi-may, a Latino-ish pronunciation.
I have yet to watch the episode so I just learned it wasn’t pronounced Jamie…
As a fan of the books I thought this episode tracked how I felt the first time reading the books. When I first picked up the books, I was not really into them until the scene were Bran catches the incestuous Jaime and Cersei and gets shoved out of the tower by Jaime. That is when things picked up for me.
Here, I felt the same way. The beginning parts did not grip me, partially because I already knew all of the background information being a fan of the books and partially because it was a lot of exposition giving us the story. I expect it will be like this for a few episodes since this a large world and there is a lot to explain but, knowing what I know about what is coming, I hope people who are still on the fence stick with it because things pick up and pick up in a hurry.
I was very happy with the first episode. I read the first book and part of the second, but it was a while ago, so I was able to follow the story and felt that it moved rather fast, but there is so much story to tell, I’m glad they didn’t go into too much explaination because we only get 10 hours and I want the story to move along and not get too bogged down in backstory.
GREAT CALL on Allam/Gambon. Recognized the voice but couldn’t place it.
Dothraki wedding party- what a fun sexy time for everyone. Well except for that one guy.
debbie, the sister is the queen, cersei lannister. she has a relationship with her brother, jaime lannister.
I have no knowledge of the books, and I had no trouble following the major plot points. I had some minor points of confusion, though, which I’ll put out there in case anyone has non-spoilery answers:
– are the dire wolves just really big wolves? I couldn’t figure out if there was anything else to see there.
– Who is the fifth child of the Starks? I thought at first it was the guy who was going to slit the wolf cub’s throat, but then he wasn’t in line with the rest to greetthe king.
– is there a reason Ned’s wife and younger children wouldn’t accompany him to the capitol? I would think Ned’s son would take over, but they all seemed to indicate that the whole family would have to stay.
I definitely picked up the sibling sex vibe and was curious if they’d go there…that scene did manage to shock me, though, in how it ended.
One more – how old should we assume Dany is? She misses a home that she’s been exiled from for 17 years, so she isn’t a child. Is she in her 20s?
Harry Lloyd is one of those actors who is just built to play a bad guy, isn’t he? As soon as I heard his voice I got the willies.
Rickon is the youngest of the Starks, he was standing down at the end of the line when they met the king. The one who went to kill the wolf is I believe Theon Greyjoy who is a ward of the Stark family.
Dany is probably around 17 as she was a baby when their father was overthrown, but I’m not 100% on that because they changed it. In the books she was like 13, so 17 or 18 is probably right.
-Dire wolves are basically wolves that can grow to the size of ponies. They are not typically found South of the Wall and, as the show indicated, are the sigil of House Stark.
-The fifth child is Rickon, he was the one whom the King patted on the head I believe. I don’t know how old they are having him play here since all the children seemed to have been aged from how old they are in the books, but in the books he is 3 years old.
-This will be explained in further episodes.
I’ll leave the direwolf question to those who’ve read the books and might be able to better explain. On the others:
-The Starks have another son, even younger than Bran, whom you can glimpse briefly in the scene where the family lines up to greet the king.
-I had the exact same question about why Ned’s family couldn’t go with him. As best as Fienberg and other book readers have explained it to me, somebody’s gotta stay in charge of Winterfell, and the only reason his daughters are going is because one’s now engaged to marry Prince Joffrey, and the other shares a nanny with her.
-In the book, Dany is, like, 13 at this point. She’s been aged up a bit – which I talked about with George R.R. Martin in our interview – but it’s not clear how much. She’s still a teenager, I think.
I’ll answer non-spoilery. 1) Yup. Direwolves are actually a real (albeit extinct) animal. In the show, they live north of the Wall, and are unheard of around Winterfell.
2) The fifth is Rickon, the youngest, who we see (briefly) watching Bran’s archery fail. He’s around five years old and, as a result, isn’t as important as the others. The guy you’re thinking of is Theon Greyjoy, who is a ward (read: captive) of House Stark, taken as a child to ensure the obedience of his rebellious father.
3) Someone has to stay and govern, so Robb (the oldest) gets the job, with Catelyn as his adviser. Sansa has to go for the potential betrothal, and I don’t think the show has yet told us about the other children. (It will)
Hope that helps!
“are the dire wolves just really big wolves?”
—
Pretty much.
*
“Who is the fifth child of the Starks?”
—
The young boy who was laughing during Bran’s archery practice. His name is Rickon.
Question: are we to assume that in this patriarchal, women-as-bargaining-chips society, that Dany is a virgin? Do the women remain virgins until marriage (unless they’re incestuous?)
In the books, noble women were wed very young, so it was often the case that they were still virgins. The common women typically are more carnal in this world.
Thanks, everyone, very helpful! I did actually notice the other kid, now that you mention him. I guess a slightly clearer shot of the receiving line might have been helpful there.
There does seem to be something more to the dire wolves. It would be quite the coincidence for there to just happen to be as many of them, already linked to the family’s heraldry, as children and for it not to mean something. I don’t know if it is just symbolic or what but it definitely seems like too much of a stretch for it to be meaningless.
How’s this for oppressive patriarchal societies: if Dany weren’t a virgin she wouldn’t be nearly as valuable. Hooray for girls and women as property! It would (this is based more on history and less the novels) be viewed as a bit of an insult if she weren’t. Which would be bad for poor Viserys.
@ROBIN “There does seem to be something more to the dire wolves.”
Did anyone notice that a lot of the statues down in the crypt also had statues of their pet wolves next to them?
I haven’t read the books, but I’m already hooked from the premiere. Can’t wait for more of the mythology surrounding the “white walkers”, as Ned said they have supposedly been gone for thousands of years. They reminded me of the villains in the Thirteenth Warrior movie.
The exiled pimp bother reminded me of Julian Assange.
I followed The Wire from day 1, but I had a tough time telling who is who tonight. All white people look alike I suppose.
brother, not “bother”
derp
I also got an Assange vibe from the would-be usurper. I’m a supporter so I’m generally disconcerted that he does have a somewhat creepy villain vibe.
Anyway not a reader of the books, and not a huge fantasy fan, and at first I was only half-engaged, but by the end I was ent
…hralled, so much so that I rewound and watched it again. Actually I just intended to rewatch the early parts that I hadn’t been concentrating on so much, but before I knew it (and in what seemed like much less than an hour) Bran(?) was once again falling.
I don’t recall every having done that with a pilot before.
My only (mild) critique would be that a few of the performances, whilst good, were a little on the stagey side, which is expected with the genre, but seemed out of keeping with the otherwise impressively gritty-realist tone.
Haven’t read the books, but loved the show and looking forward to next episode!
I found the show very interesting. I have not read the books (i’ll put it on my to read list), but am reassured by those that have read them and still like the show. I found Viserys Targaryen creepy like most and a generally horrible guy. I felt bad for his sister, Daenerys. The Queen sure does have an odd taste in men when one considers the last scene. Poor little boy. Always keep promises to your mother. All and all I found it very interesting with much potential and look forward to seeing more.
I’m a newbie and found it easy to follow the major players. There were a few minor characters I didn’t quite understand, but having read this review, it all adds up now.
I really enjoyed the episode, and this genre and level of violence are WAY out of the box for me. But compelling characters and good storytelling will bring in even the most unlikely viewer. I’m in. Looking forward to the rest of the season.
More than once I had tried to get into Book one of this series and was unable to but all along I had high hopes for the series, because, just as with LOTR, I assumed it would strip the story down to its barest and most entertaining components and I was not disappointed. I loved this. As soon as it was over, I wished I would watch episode 2.
I must admit, I either forgot or didn’t realize the guy who murdered the child at the end was having sex with his own sister. I had thought he was the King’s son from the previous Queen, so…ewwwww.
TWIN sister. Yeah, ewwwww.
When I first heard they were doing a Game of Thrones (GoT) TV series I knew the first episode had to end with Bran being pushed from the window. The book is notorious for its cliff-hangers and that scene is the first you come across as a reader and really sets the tone. I’m happy they were able to make it through enough story to end the first episode there.
Other thoughts:
As a fan of the books, I was a little disappointed with the sheer volume of exposition required for new inductees, but I’m also thrilled to see it translated for a wider audience. I trust after the first few episodes we’ll see more of the action.
I’ve heard a lot of praise for the actors that play the Stark children, but basically nothing on the Lannister children. Joffrey was always difficult for me to picture when reading the books, but I find myself liking the portrayal in the show. I wonder if I’ll be disappointed by his acting since so many of the critics have passed over mentioning him.
Also, did any fans of the books get chills from the title sequence? Loved it!
Yes, EXCELLENT title sequence. How does HBO get those right all the time?
I mean, even with something like True Blood. I find myself so disappointed that the show is kind of mediocre given how awesome that opening title is.
Joffrey is kind of one note in the books, so I imagined him fairly easily as a blond version of that note. And they nailed his *look*. We’ll see if the actor can deliver.
I’m currently reading the book on my Kindle and knew the tv show would be 10 episodes when I started, so I was looking for where I thought the episodes would end as I read. Bran falling was an obvious place to end the first episode, moreso that the Kindle tells me its about 10% of the way through the book too.
Really pleased with the show so far and I look forward to the next episode (and finishing the book)
Well, since comparing the same scene in the book vs. show is permissible….
I have to say I preferred the initial sex scene between Daenaerys and Khal Drogo in the book. IIRC, he did manage to seduce her (somewhat… as much as you can seduce a 13 year old) in the book. I don’t think the actual intercourse was supposed to be that pleasurable for her, but he at least attempted to make it somewhat easier with a moderate amount of foreplay before hand. I mean, I get the need for the change here–it works as a short hand for how brutal the Dothraki are–but I preferred the scene in the book because it hinted that Drogo, though of a completely different culture, was not a monster.
Otherwise, great opening episode. That was the only momnent that had me saying “Hey! That’s not what happened in the book!”
I agree. That change is going to put some subtext to their relationship going forward that might get a little unfortunate. But it’s early yet, so we’ll see.
I read book 1 about a decade ago and my wife hasn’t read any of them – safe to say, I enjoyed the first episode, and she was beyond confused at points (mostly “who is that now?” for every character except Tyrion).
And a tidbit I noticed was the label “White Walkers.” Apparently “Lost” has an unspoken claim on “Others” which is the term the books use.
Pretty good start. Annoying that neither the men’s nor the horses’ breath steamed in the opening supposed cold weather scene. Lame given the production values.
The only thing I found noticeably clumsy about the execution was some dialogue. We had the volume cranked and it was still hard to understand a decent number of mumbly lines in English accents. In a story like this where understanding exposition is crucial, I can see where non-pre-readers may be confused or resort to Wikipedia, critics’ reviews, etc. for clarification. Alas, nitpicking. I’m definitely on board.
Just turn on subtitles.
Is that possible to turn subtitles while watching it live?
@KingofPunjab… closed captioning (CC), or subtitles for live TV if you like, is standard on any tv purchased within the last decade or more… most modern cable/sat boxes have decent CC so check your manual or menus and you should be able to get the subtitles up there (my Dish remote simply has a button for it to turn it on/off)
Closed captioning options might depend on your cable company as well. I’ve noticed that Verizon simply allows you to hit the CC button on their remote, but Comcast requires you to first turn off the set top box and then enable CC from the box’s diagnostic options screen.
I read the books and loved the premiere. HBO did a fantastic job with the casting. I really loved Harry LLoyds portrayal of Viserys and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys. HBO originally cast Tamzin Merchant from the Tudors as Daenerys and filmed the original pilot with her. I glad they recast her with Emilia when they reshot it. Its going to be great to see her character grow as the season goes on.
I’ve never read the books and I found the premiere really enjoyable. I didn’t think it was too hard to follow, but I was making special effort to pay complete attention, since I knew there’d be a lot of characters and backstory. Also, I did see a couple of previews that explained about some of the characters.
I thought the ending was great. I wasn’t too surprised to see the incest (my sister cried, “I knew it!” as well), but I wasn’t expecting him to push the boy off.
Excited for next week! (And I have to say I’m glad I don’t know what’s going to happen)
I absolutely loved the first episode, however I watched it with a female friend of mine who was relatively turned off to the show because of how it depicts the treatment of women. This was really glaring in how the show ended with first the rape of Dany, and then the scene with the queen being taken from behind aswell.
I attempted to assure her that the show is not based around female subjugation, and I’d say is very much the other way, especially in the case of Dany, and Cersei the story of two very powerful women.
One thing that I think potentially could’ve been done to alleviate this would’ve been to include the scene where Dany gets to ride the horse before the sex with Drogo. In the book this was a scene that really told you about the power and potential of what this character could do, right before essentially her darkest hour.
Did this strike anyone else?
I definitely noticed this and having heard of that New York Times reviewer who said that all the sex was added in this series for the women viewers makes me wonder what kind of crack she was smoking.
Knowing that it is set in a quasi medieval time where this was par for the course for women, I will tolerate it for now, especially as I have heard that things get a little better for some of the women.
There was a bit of foreshadowing as far as Dany goes in this episode, but you wouldn’t notice it unless if you’ve read the books, so I won’t say specifically what it is. It was also kind of subtle, but I appreciated it.
Haven’t read the books, so not sure if this is what Andrew’s referring to, but I was struck by the powerful stoicism with which she went into the water that was “too hot”. Conveyed a lot about her character at that moment.
I think it’s one thing to portray women being subjugated and it’s another thing to glorify it. This had women being treated poorly, but never did it show that in a positive light.
It reminds me of how people have said that Mad Men is a sexist show, when, in fact, it’s quite the opposite. It has sexist characters, but it doesn’t have a sexist point of view (unlike plenty of other shows on TV).
Cersei seemed to be enjoying herself quite a bit. How can a sexual position in and of itself be demeaning?
Having read very little about this before it started, I was able to figure out what was going on pretty easily. There is a lot of obvious exposition, but there is a lot of good stuff in between to overlook it. The visuals are also amazing too.
I was told this was gritty, but I did not realize how abrupt it would be and the end of the episode was indeed shocking (and i don’t even mean the incest because I sorta picked up on that earlier).
Sorry to disagree with almost everyone. The spoken words are tawdry – just bland soap opera stuff. As a result, the whole thing just strikes me as self-important silliness. The only way such primal, basic stuff works is if the words they speak are like poetry. I’ll give it one or two more episodes, but really.
Really? Personally I think I would have been turned off if everything they said sounded like it was out of Shakespeare or something, because that’s not how people actually talk.
I enjoyed the episode (my review – [whatmarkread.blogspot.com]). I have read the book for the first time recently, so I am familiar with the story. I’m not sure how much I would have liked it had I not read the book. The story is wonderful, but there is a lot of backstory that needs to be told and can be confusing to new readers/viewers.
I was reading a thread that brings up a good point. I haven’t read the books, but I’m bound to run into spoiler material while cruisin’ the internet. So read the books or not?
If a long novel about political intrigue and war in a medievel type setting sounds good to you, absolutely. It’s labeled fantasy but it’s really not. There are some fantastical elements (such as the dragon eggs), but it’s mostly a character study. Of lots of characters.
I’d say wait until the end of the season before reading the first book and so on. If you’re worried about spoilers, confine yourself to a site like this where the author makes a conscious decision to eliminate any comments tending towards spoilers. This is the first I’ve come across with said mindset, and it is refreshing to see.
As for “why wait?” well, in my experience no movie or TV show will ever approach the detail you construct for yourself when reading a book. When you approach multimedia having already read the book, there are too many jarring differences to really appreciate the adaptation to its fullest. Whereas having finished watching the whole season, you can go into the book with character appearances and places already fleshed out, so its only a matter of much greater detail filling out the world, at a pace you personally set and are comfortable with.
Unfortunately, it will be very hard to stop at Book One, once you do start reading the series.
There are four books currently. I’d say the biggest reason not to read along is that the story isn’t finished and it’s driving me crazy waiting for the next books.
Maybe Martin will get back to actually writing the books now that the distraction of filming is done.
That being said, this is the best written series of its kind.
Brother and sister incestuous gangbang? No thanks. The premiere was decent until then but not how I want to invest my time. Pass.
Not sure what you were watching, but there was no “gangbang”. It seemed like two people in love (however gross that may be…)
I don’t think JACK FLACK knows what ‘gangbang’ means…
I’ve read the books and enjoyed the first episode of the show. It looks great and the cast is strong [really impressed by Mark Addy]. I didn’t mind the exposition. I tried to pay attention to how and when names were given, and it seemed like they did a pretty good job to me. Not naming the rangers we see at the beginning, or who Robert’s referring to in the crypt, for instance, were little ways to cut out extra names that people don’t need to follow along in the pilot.
Obviously, there are going to be changes made [and the new scenes are something I’ve been the most excited about seeing on the show], but one change I didn’t really care for is a change made to Catelyn. In the book she really pushes and pressures Ned to become Hand, and in the show they have her not wanting him to go. I liked the book’s take more because it was a nice departure from the standard ‘loving, dutiful wife begging her husband not to go/do whatever’.
Well, this is the first episode and their discussion occurred before: A) word from Catelyn’s sister that her husband (the King’s late Hand, John Arryn) was likely murdered by the Lannisters; and B) Bran made his foray into Olympic style grass diving.
So at the time Cat and Ned have the talk, it’s certainly quite natural for her to steer him away from the cesspit down south. After those two events though, her tune might change a bit.
It’s been a while since I read the series, but the flow of this episode seemed quite fine to me. Not too much out of place talk, lots of things going on, etc.
Only a few minor complaints really; as a few here have mentioned:
1)Dany’s wedding night -reasons listed above.
2)Bran’s rushed replies in Ned’s post execution talk. Felt unnatural, no pause to think about answers, no look of much going on in the lighthouse, so to speak.
3)Jaime’s last line in the episode, no real gravity behind the words. A carefully placed pause, and more focus on certain words really would have heightened the impact.
Like I said, small grievances. But hey, it’s the pilot EP and I’m assuming most are still getting comfy in their roles.
A good start though; truly cinematic camera work and sets, all around outstanding acting. Like a few others, I was a little worried about Cat’s transformation, but Michelle does a great job in her part. Both her and Ned’s aging-up shows that life is tougher up north, but hasn’t taken their spirit.
You found a solution to not spell Daenerys wrong, but what about Kit Harington? I’ve read 3 reviews today and every critic spells him “Harrington”. Poor boy.
Alan, how were you able to look at Wikipedia’s list of characters and actually read the descriptions without becoming incredibly spoiled of future events?
I thought the exposition was handled well, but I’ve already read the books and know what’s going on.
For anyone confused I’d recommend the viewer’s guide on the HBO website [viewers-guide.hbo.com] It helps clarify all the character relations without spoiling anything.
The show has done a great job keeping exposition to a minimum. I’ve noticed that its the fans who have already read the book who are annoyed that the show hasn’t identified all the minor characters and faces around the court. They just aren’t important right now. Introducing and naming everybody makes things MORE confusing for the newcomer. There will be time enough to tell Theon Greyjoy’s backstory later on when it becomes relevant.
IT reminds me of going to see Lord of the Rings with a Tolkein buff who insisted on explaining the whole blood connection between Aragorn and Arwen, only to realize in the end that it made not a bit of difference to the movie plot.
Peter Dinklage was the best thing in this pilot. Need more Peter Dinklage!
On a side note, I remember Alan mentioning the direwolves in a very strange way. I’m predicting it’s the wolf’s (magic) that saves Ned’s youngest from this fall. I hope not though.
Dinklage nailed the protrayal of Tyrion. It was the only character I managed to change my vision from the books. I used to picture him as more gross and imp-looking, not as an “usual” midget.
I watched it almost by accident, I was looking for true blood and then even though I could not understand all the dialogue, some of it was muffled, or too fast for me *I have not read the books, never even heard of them until HBO got ahold of the story, I was completely taken in. I am glad I watched the Premiere, because I will watch the following shows. The acting is fabulous. The ending left me wanting so much more.
I spent every scene with Illyrio trying to imagine him without the beard so I could figure out why his voice was so similar. Maybe knowing that the voice was familiar because it sounds like Dumbledore will make it less distracting for me now.
The books always made me picture Illyrio as a fat used car salesman. He seems far more refined than anything I imagined for the char.
Roger Allam was the Queen’s Private Secretary in the movie The Queen (with Helen Mirren).
He also played Prothero in V for Vendetta and the evil corporate mogul in Speed Racer. I think that might just be his natural accent. Are he and Gambon from the same part of England? He was pretty distracting for me, but I love him as an actor, so I’ll get used to it.
Allam also played Javert in the original stage production of Les Mis.
Wikipedia says he’s from London and Gambon is Irish, but actors from the UK train to use certain accents so place of birth often has little to do with how they sound (see: Patrick Stewart)
I mostly know Allam from The Thick of It, where he plays the shadow minister. I hope he’s back for Series 4 later this year.
I love the books, but I tried to take the show as it’s own thing. With that in mind, I liked it quite a bit. One minor thing that annoyed me, though I’m not sure if an American audience will notice this as much, was some of the accents. Tyrion (the dwarf) was a little off, and Jaime’s accent was atrocious. That was just a small problem though.
Maureen Ryan made similar comments about the accents in her review (although she did say on Twitter that her British husband had no issue with them). But I feel compelled to point out that Westeros is *not* actually medieval Britain. So I’m wondering if anyone should be that bothered by accents in any regard.
Did I read somewhere that they were trying to do more neutral accents? I didn’t think any of them sounded very British. For me, they were more difficult to understand because of the mumbling, not the accents.
True, that’s a good point, but Jaime should presumably have a similar accent to his sister and his fellow countrymen, and he really didn’t. His Danish accent was very noticeable, I thought.
They didn’t bother me, but I wasn’t expecting much. From my limited knowledge of regional accents, all the Northern people seemed like they were using North English accents, so maybe that made the differences even more apparent. But yeah, that doesn’t really excuse them not sounding like their sister.
It’s funny that Dan never mentioned accents in last week’s podcast GoT review. It seems that inaccurate or inconsistent accents drive him up a wall. Then again, as Omagus said, in a fictional realm perhaps it really doesn’t matter.
I was a bit bothered by how hard it was to understand some of the dialogue. This is a similar issue to one many voiced with the trip to Ireland in “Sons of Anarchy” where the Irish accents made some dialogue unintelligible. However, because that particular storyline was so simple and straightforward (Sons have a goal, IRA people with thick accents want to prevent them from achieving that objective), it was easy to know where everybody stood even if some lines were almost impossible to understand. With so much more gray area and the level of layered complexity in GoT’s plotline, it’s much more important to understand everything as it’s being spoken.
I enjoyed it muchly. I’m surprised how little mention there has been of the opening scene (maybe because the hardcore had already seen it?). Thought it was a perfect example of how the visual interpretation could expand upon the book. I loved the ritualistic look of the camp.
I also thought they did a good job of portraying some of the children’s personalities in limited screen time. They managed to fit a ton into an hour(ish).
I was once a big fan of the Fantasy genre, but that was 20 years ago. I tried reading the first book of GoT a few weeks ago in advance of the series, but couldn’t get past that same old stilted Fantasy dialog (“Does seeing the dead unman you?” or somesuch).
Plus, still smarting from the disappointment that was Pillars of the Earth, I didn’t expect much from Game of Thrones and planned to skip it. Then, when I read Alan’s review, I decided to give it a chance.
The result? Well, I’ll give it a few more episodes but I’m just not moved or engaged by what I saw. Points to the author for making people behave in more believable and grown-up ways despite being in a medieval-fantasy setting, which I guess is the main selling point of GoT. But so far the characters haven’t provided me with anything to care about that helps me cross the chasm between this setting and contemporary life. The stilted dialogue is mostly gone (thank you, screenplay adaptors!) but the people remain stock types from the fiction toolkit. Hopefully another episode or two will help me start to care about them and their fates.
I guess it doesn’t help that I just re-watched the first two seasons of Deadwood, and had those characters fresh in my head for comparison. The setting of Deadwood is just as remote as Westeros really, yet there I felt I was learning something new about how real adults behave. Will the same happen in Game of Thrones? I dunno.
I’d say the dialogs in Deadwood are much more stilted than anything in Game of Thrones. Did you eve read past the prologue?
Nah, Deadwood dialogue is complex but has rhythm and some beautifully obscene poetry. Game of Thrones dialogue (speaking of the novel here) is lurching and clichÃ©d. Game of Thrones TV dialogue is workmanlike and bland.
I’ve read a little past the prologue, but the problems with character speech persisted. Enough to dissuade me from four books’ worth of it, at least for now.
If you only read a little past the prologue then you missed out on what makes ASOIAF (and hopefully Game of Thrones) so unique. GRRM uses the stereotypes to build up the expectations of the reader before completely pulling out the carpet from our feet. The last scene of the premiere is just one example of that, with plenty more to come.
There’s a reason that Alan (among many others) continually compares Game of Thrones to The Wire, Deadwood and The Sopranos. Each of those shows took established genre fare (cop shows, westerns, mob movies, respectfully) and turned them into something much more. The book series has already done that for the fantasy genre and I’m hoping that the show can bring that to a wider audience.
You must have read a different book than I.
If you are not able to get past how people are saying things versus what they are saying and doing, this series may not be your cup of tea. As the first episode of a series with a complicated set of characters and storylines, it may well be that the dialog was not up to your standards. Having read the books, I know how the characters and storylines develop and I loved the episode. Beware if you think you have a character pegged in the first few episodes! Beware if you become too attached to any, and I mean ANY, character!
Nudity, cursing, killing. What’s not to like?
Fantasy is not my thing, but I gave this a try based on the reviews. The cast is excellent and overall I found it good, but the score was overbearing in parts. Sometimes less is more.
I wasn’t impressed with the score either. The main theme was better than I expected, but I feared the worst. I think I’m spoiled by Michael Giacchino’s score for LOST.
Great premier. I noted decapitation, immolation, defenestration, fornication, incestuation(?), capitulation in various nations. Not bad stuff.
The commonly used word “twincest”…
I have read the books & loved the first episode. I was ok w/ the liberties they took w/ the stark story line. But Danube & her brother I was disappointed about. Thought maybe a separate episode for them would be useful. Her brother(v, no way I’m forlling all the names right) is much more harsh & i wish theyd shown that. Also the scene w/ her getting into the “too hot” bath? Think some surprises should be left for later.
I’m going to watch this episode about 5 more times with the closed captioning on, so I can finally remember who the hell people are. There were a ton of characters to try to remember.