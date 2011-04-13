Review: HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ an epic, mature, well-crafted fantasy series

HBO put the “It’s not TV. It’s HBO.” slogan into semi-retirement a couple of years ago. It had been around for nearly 13 years, and it was taken out of circulation (or occasionally shortened to just “It’s HBO.”) during a fallow creative period for the pay cable giant, when it was very hard to argue that the post-“Sopranos” version of HBO was really any different from any other channel.
But at HBO’s early ’00s creative peak, the slogan wasn’t pretentious, but uncannily accurate. Shows like “The Sopranos,” “The Wire” and “Deadwood” took stories and worlds that audiences knew to death and made them into something more – something grander in ambition, something richer in execution, something guaranteed to stick with you far longer than previous TV versions of that story had. “The Wire” was a cop show, and “Deadwood” a Western, but both were so much more.
The slogan’s gone, but HBO has been mounting a comeback over the last year thanks to new blood like “Treme” and “Boardwalk Empire.” Now comes “Game of Thrones” (it debuts Sunday night at 9), the expensive adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novel series “A Song of Ice and Fire,” which is trying to do for the fantasy genre what the classic HBO dramas did for cops, cowboys and wiseguys.
And for the most part, it works – stunningly well.
Where I went into “The Wire” and “Deadwood” with a lot of built-in affection for their respective genres, I’ve never had much sentimental attachment for fantasy. I love the “Lord of the Rings” movies, but for the most part what gets adapted for movies and television is either laughably cheap-looking, more interested in fetishizing all the stuff about magic and kings and swords than in telling a good story, or both.
“Game of Thrones” is not that. Yes, it takes place in an alternate version of the Middle Ages – in an ancient collection of seven kingdoms where magic may have once existed, but which hasn’t been seen in centuries – but it takes its world, its characters, and its stories seriously. There are kings and queens and knights, but they are always treated (by Martin in the books, and by producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss in the show) as people first, titles second.
The titles are important, but only in the sense that nearly everyone is jockeying for the big one: ruler of the seven kingdoms of Westeros. Martin loosely adapted the books’ story from England’s War of the Roses, and as we enter the world, Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) has been king long enough to acquire a colorful and large rogues gallery of contenders and pretenders for the throne. His wife Cersei (Lena Headey) and her twin brother Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) are conspiring behind his back, eager to see Cersei’s son Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) take the crown as soon as possible. Viserys Targaryen (Harry Lloyd) and his sister Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), the children of the murdered previous king, live in exile and are trying to amass an army to cross the sea and reclaim their birthright. Each of the king’s advisors is running his own individual hustle, and Robert himself is a gluttonous, spiteful drunk.
There are times when it seems the only man in Westeros actually suited to running the place is the one man who doesn’t want the job: strong, fair, noble Eddard “Ned” Stark (Sean Bean), Robert’s best friend, who controls the northernmost part of Westeros.
Those oddly-spelled names above represent only a small portion of the huge cast of characters in “Game of Thrones.” Ned Stark alone has a wife, five legitimate kids, a bastard son, a “ward” and various close friends and advisors, almost all of them getting significant screen time. Yet even though the world is foreign and its people many, “Game of Thrones” isn’t any more difficult to unlock than many of its top HBO predecessors.
Friends have been recommending Martin’s books to me for a while, but I chose not to read them (for now, at least), wanting to see if the series could stand on its own and be both comprehensible and interesting to a newcomer. And it is. I probably struggled with identifying the members of the Barksdale crew in the early episodes of “The Wire” as much as I did trying to sort out the members of the House of Stark.
These characters all share complicated histories with one another – just as, say, Tony Soprano had pre-existing beefs with Feech La Manna or Richie Aprile – and there are occasions when the show starts to choke on all the exposition required to explain it all. The premiere episode is particularly talky, and Benioff and Weiss might have been better served if they’d chosen to occasionally show some of those past events, rather than just have people stand around and explain them.
But the characters are so richly-drawn, and so wonderfully-played, that the exposition ultimately isn’t that great a stumbling block. I wanted to know more about these characters, and within an episode or so was eager for any bit of backstory that helped better clarify all the relationships.
The casting on this is really exceptional, from the well-known actors like Bean (who has the difficult task of making a man largely defined by his goodness not seem dull), Addy (fierce and commanding and completely unrecognizable from either “Still Standing” or “The Full Monty”) and Peter Dinklage (having the time of his life as the Lannister twins’ clever dwarf brother Tyrion) as well as relative unknowns like Clarke (who makes the virginal Daenerys’ growing awareness of her power, sexual and otherwise, into one of the series’ strongest ongoing arcs) and Maisie Williams (a delight as Ned’s tomboy daughter Arya).
It’s a mark of how well-crafted the show is that I didn’t find my attention wandering during scenes involving the types of characters who usually put me to sleep on other series, fantasy or otherwise. I usually find bratty, willfully ignorant kids a chore to watch (take Elizabeth Mitchell’s “V” son – please), but I found myself understanding (if not particularly liking) Ned’s snotty, status-conscious daughter Sansa (Sophie Turner). Ditto the Lannister twins themselves, as I rarely have any interest in the catty scheming types; Headey, Coster-Waldau and the writers make them into three-dimensional, interesting figures.
And even as the series is demonstrating its ample commitment to story and character, it still offers all the nifty visual bells and whistles that you find in abundance in more shallow fantasy stories.
The pilot episode (mostly directed by HBO veteran Timothy Van Patten after an earlier version by Tom McCarthy was largely scrapped) is a feast for the eyes. The different corners of the world all have their own memorable looks: the arctic chill of the giant wall separating Westeros from its primitive, deadly neighbors to the far north; the lazy tropical ambience of the nation’s capital; and the mix of seaside beauty and Great Plains simplicity of Daenerys’ new homeland. A later episode brings us to the Eyrie, a mountain stronghold that has one of the most diabolically simple fictional prisons I’ve ever seen.
There’s also abundant violence (it’s like a masterclass in beheading techniques) and sex (particularly in, but far from limited to, the scenes with Daenerys and her primitive new husband, played by Jason Momoa). It’s an adult series in every possible way. But where a comparable show like Starz’s new “Camelot” might throw in the nudity just as a lure to get people to watch, the sex scenes in “Game of Thrones” almost always have major narrative value, whether they’re establishing a foreign culture or telling us more about a character who plays things close to the vest outside the bedroom.
It’s far too early to say whether “Game of Thrones” will ultimately belong in the HBO pantheon, but it has so many things in common with those shows.
Like the best of the HBO dramas, “Game of Thrones” has more on its mind than telling a good story within its chosen genre. In its alternate take on English history, it has a lot to say about the appeal and danger of power, about the never-ending tensions between economic and military forces, and the similarly eternal clash between idealism (Ned’s vision of rule) and pragmatism (Robert’s).
And like “The Sopranos” and “The Wire,” it has one hell of an opening title sequence: a soaring tour through a map of Westeros and its different corners, with each kingdom or garrison rising up from the ground like clockwork toys. Not only does it help orient newcomers like me to this sprawling place, but it says so much about how this world is one incredible playset, first for Martin, and now for Benioff, Weiss and company. It was a place for Martin’s imagination to run wild on the page, and now for everyone else (including Martin himself, who wrote one of the later episodes) to bring that imagination to three-dimensional life.
There’s so much going on in this series – so many people and places and rules to learn – that I feared I would be completely lost without the books as a roadmap. But as with the cream of the HBO crop, “Game of Thrones” deposits me in a world I never expected to visit and doesn’t leave me feeling stranded and adrift, but eager to immerse myself in the local culture.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
***
NOTE: Because I haven’t read the books, and because I imagine (unless the show is an utter ratings disaster only appealing to the die-hard GRRM fans) more viewers than not will be in my boat, we’re going to take the same approach to discussing this show as we have to “The Walking Dead” and many other adaptations. I don’t inherently object to discussion of the books, but I also don’t want detailed (or really any) plot discussion. (There are plenty of fansites where you can do that at length.) In my weekly episode reviews, we’re not going to discuss anything from the books that takes place after the events depicted in that particular episode (and while I know Benioff and Weiss have moved a few pieces around, we’re still going to stick to the general timeline). So you can talk about, say, the direwolf cubs after they appear in the pilot, but don’t say anything about what they’re going to wind up doing in later episodes until we get to those episodes. Got it?
So pumped about this. I, like you Alan, have never read the books. But something about this show, since I saw it was coming to HBO has made me so immensely intrigued. Great to hear how much you enjoyed it, and cannot wait until Sunday! What a night between this and The Killing!
Great write up Alan. I haven’t been this excited for a new series in a very long time and in reading this and other reviews the show seems to be checking all the right boxes for me.
Beautifully shot? Check.
Well written? Check.
Well acted? Check.
Engaging characters and storylines? Check.
I’ve seen others harping that it isn’t very accessible to non readers so I’m happy to see that it worked for you.
Frankly, I’ve been looking forward to season 2 of Treme a lot more, but this looks appealing for the moment. As one of the non-readers (I’ll take Masterpiece Theater, BBCA, or hard sci-fi over any kind of fantasy on ANY day), I’m encouraged by what I’ve seen so far via the 15-minute preview and all the extras HBO has available thru On Demand as well as by the caliber of the actors involved. HBo has been doing very well by its miniseries recently — really liked Boardwalk Empire — so I’ll give Game of Thrones a chance. And what a contrast to The Killing — ! Two great shows on one night with a bonus of a new Upstairs, Downstairs on PBS would be a wonderful Sunday night lineup.
That said, however, even if GOT is enjoyable, that won’t make me reach for Martin’s enormous books …
Let’s watch Roman DeBeers talk about hard sci-fi vs. fantasy for a bit:
[www.youtube.com]
Webdiva — if you’re looking for a “Masterpiece Theater” analogy, try “I, Claudius”. The books — and, I expect, the series — offer similar political manuevering, betrayals, and violence. The books themselves are very episodic, cinematic, and addictive — and are not “hard” fantasy ((i.e., very little reliance on magic and traditional fantasy tropes). If you are a reader, you should not deny yourself the pleasure of discovering them.
What Mugger said about the “I, Claudius” analogy. It’s the first thing I thought of, not LOTR, when reading the books.
How is Richard Madden as Rob? He is one of my favorite characters. I know you’ve only seen the first 6 episodes, so he might not have that much to do right now. But is he likable?
He’s fine, but definitely doesn’t get a whole ton to do in the ones I’ve seen.
Is this as good or better than Boardwalk Empire?
Are you asking me? I can’t answer because I have not seen it yet. I’ll try to let you know after I watch GoT.
Thanks for the review–I have little interest in fantasy stuff (didn’t even much care for LOTR), but I’ll give this a shot.
So I’ve just read your review, TvMcgee’s review, and MoRyan’s review as well as listened to the Iceberg and Firewall podcast, and I find it fascinating that you guys are pretty evenly split on whether you think the characters are fleshed out/prominent enough in the show to make it worth watching. Dan and yourself think the characters are amazing, and TvMcGee and MoRyan are much more hesitant to recommend that part of the show. I guess Mr. TunedIn will be the tie breaker in my trusted TV influencer network.
Don’t worry; I’m watching this series anyway since I devoured those books and enjoyed every brutal minute of it.
I have truly never been as excited for a new series as I am for this. And I say that as both a huge fan of the books and a fan of good television.
I can’t wait. I’m glad to hear that as a non-reader you found yourself captivated.
Great write up – I’m even more excited now for this series. What kept me enthralled with the books is how how fully *human* all of the characters are – there are reasons and nuances behind everything – and I’m so glad that this seems to have carried over to the show.
Cannot WAIT to watch this. Just a few questions about actors, though:
-How is Harry Lloyd as Viserys?
-How is Aiden Gillen as Littlefinger?
-How is Kit Harington as Jon Snow?
I’m a bit concerned about Sophie Turner as Sansa judging by the many previews as well, but she’s just a kid so even if she’s not good now, she could always get better as the series rolls on.
I can’t imagine that Gillen is less than stellar as Littlefinger. Like just about everyone who has read the books and also watched The Wire, the moment rumors of the adaptation started, I *knew* this was a role that Gillen was born to play.
I can’t wait. I’ve never anticipated a series’ debut as much as I do this one.
I’m especially excited for this show. I saw the 15 minute preview that was shown last week, and I can’t wait til I get to see a whole episode.
I love the fantasy genre and for the most part, as Alan pointed out, televisions attempt to do fantasy has been lacking. HBO doesn’t look like they took any shortcuts here, and that excites me.
Wondering about the first show… you mentioned that it was “talky,” but do you think people who are completely new to the series will enjoy it enough to tune in the next week?
I’ve been wondering how many critics would have sat down for the second episode if they’d had to wait a week.
Please tell me Coster-Waldau is totally baller in this. He was so badass in New Amsterdam.
I haven’t seen it, but the clips look great for him. And the character he plays is absolutely one of the pivotal characters for the series. I think this will be the role of a lifetime for him.
Alan are you just saying all these good things to avoid a lynch mob? Lol although I am greatly looking forward to this and have loved every video that we’ve been allowed to see I still think you might be sugarcoating everything to avoid death threats from a bunch of fantasy dorks!!!
Lol omg fantasy dorks are teh worst!!! Lol!
(I never know how these come across in print so yes, that was supposed to be mocking)
Feel free to make fun of ‘fantasy dorks’ all you like, but if you dare to tune in and watch this show, you will quickly find yourself immersed in it (as long as it follows the book) and soon someone else will be referring to you as a ‘fantasy dork’ yourself. Do you have the courage to risk this? The payoff is that the story is brilliant. The novels are high literature in my opinion, the kind of masterpiece that should stand up even 200 years from now when they will probably be referenced in the same league as Les Miserables, Atlas Shrugged, etc (pick your favorite classic literature here)
Easy Daniel I have in fact already read ‘A Game of Thrones’ and love it and have been eagerly awaiting for HBO’s release. Although I probably wouldn’t consider myself a “fantasy dork” I read a lot of non fiction but I do love good characterization and an entrenched complicated story no matter what the arena it is set in. Can’t wait for Sunday! One thing I do completely agree with Alan on is that the casting is absolutely superb from what I can already tell from the behind the scenes profiles and sneak peaks.
That high-pitched sound you hear coming from afar is me, squeeing my bloody head off. I am so ridiculously excited about this show. I just hope my expectations aren’t as ridiculously high.
4 more days….4 more days….I’ve been waiting for this show since I read the books 3 years ago. I can’t imagine it being less than great.
I’ve been giving Camelot a chance. Not bad, not great either. One thing I don’t understand as far as character development goes, is that if Arthur is supposed to be this great king, then why does he sleep with the bride-to-be of one of his most loyal men?
Maybe he learned from Robert Baratheon.
Best review I’ve read so far. Far more coherent and enjoyable to read than many others. Thanks!
I’m looking forward to seeing this, but I just want to say that Timothy Van Patten has had one of the most amazing second acts to his career of anyone in Hollywood – right up there with Ron Howard and Rob Reiner. Anyone who watched The White Shadow or The Master (especially if they saw it as “Master Ninja” on MST3K) would never have predicted Salami would wind up as one of the top TV directors in the business.
[Wocka-chicka Wocka-chicka Master Ninja Theme Song!]
Thanks for the review Alan! So excited for this series. What did you think of Kit as Jon Snow? What about Michele Fairley as Catelyn?
I was waiting for your take on this before watching, Alan. OK, I’m in.
Thanks for the review, Alan. I would have skipped over this show, pinning it into a group with ‘Camelot’ and ‘The Borgias’, two shows I have little interest in due to their relatively low-quality writing. Now that I know that Game of Thrones isn’t that type of show, I really look forward to seeing what it is all about.
In the books, Eddard is often described as “frigid,” that is, he is so righteous and serious that he often comes across as aloof. Does Sean Bean portray this part of Eddard’s personality? I feel like it adds crucial depth to an otherwise flat character, and works extremely well in contrast to King Robert (Robert never grew up, while Eddard was never young).
Thanks for the heads up, Alan. Frankly, I was a little dubious after seeing the trailers.
I’m a big fan of the books, so I’m stoked for this now.
Can you say any more about Peter Dinklage in this show?
I’ve always been a big fan of his, hoping he gets a lot of attention for this role.
Alan; Thanks for specifying that Peter Dinklage plays the ‘dwarf brother’. I always have trouble picking him out in large casts like this.
I have my doubts about the show, but if P.D. doesn’t knock the Tyrion role straight the hell out of the park, I’ll be *shocked.*
Pretty much the best. casting. ever.
I’m really excited now. Only thing I find kinda sad: Back in the good old days, writers didn’t have to resort to excisting material to make great television. Walking Dead, The Killing, and now this. Sigh.
Well, as long as it is great.
“Back in the good old days, writers didn’t have to resort to excisting material to make great television.”
And they still don’t. Look at the shows Alan compares this to: The Wire, Deadwood, The Sopranos…all originals. And if you want to focus on current programming: Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Treme, Boardwalk Empire. There’s plenty of quality original programming out there. But there’s nothing wrong with adapting quality writing from other sources.
That’s not really fair or accurate. There has always been adaptations and there always will be. Also the best shows on television are mostly all original. I.E. Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Community, Parks and Rec, Louie, Justified, BoardWalk Empire, etc. It’s not like we’re lacking for original content.
Back in the good old days they had shows like M*A*S*H*, Homicide: Life on the Street, and The Odd Couple, all of which were based on pre-existing materiel.
Honestly, referring to excellently written source material can be one of the strongest assets. As long as the directors stay close to the storyline from the novels in Game of Thrones it’s going to be hard to go wrong, as it’s already brilliant.
Compare that to many TV shows that start with an interesting premise or start and then it quickly becomes obvious the writers are just making things up as they go along, as continuity problems start piling up and the plots go wildly askew. Like Lost, for example…
Writers always make things up as they go along. Do you think Tolstoy had a million words of “Was and Peace” in his head before he sat down to write it? Go read the “History of Middle earth” series to see all wild abandoned tangents Tolkein went off on while writing LOTR
Well, it was sort of meant as a joke. The ‘good old days’ are like two years ago… Since Walking Dead, pretty much. Sopranos, Deadwood, The Wire. That is the good old days. Hahahahaha. Yeah, I know…
“The premiere episode is particularly talky, and Benioff and Weiss might have been better served if they’d chosen to occasionally show some of those past events, rather than just have people stand around and explain them.” In this fine series of books, we’re often told of events that shaped the world, whether in the ancient past or during the conflicts of more recent years. But, as we go on, we discover that the stories didn’t tell the whole truth. In the yet-to-be finished series of books, there are still some mysteries about what actually happened. (Fan sites are rife with theories.) So “showing” those scenes would not have been true to the books.
As we advance through the story, the characters also show sides of themselves that prove our early visions were not the full truth, either.
I’d long avoided the bloated fantasy (book) series that were 3rd rate Tolkien ripoffs. But finally started reading these & sped through them quickly. If there’s “Hard” SF, there’s surely “Hard” Fantasy.
So I’ll be signing on with HBO!
Hard fantasy does the worldbuilding right. (check out Kulthea, that’s another hard fantasy world — also Niven’s fantasy)
Wondering how many women of a certain age (my own) will be tuning in just to again see the delicious and talented Mr. Bean. Love him.
Mmm … may have to dig out my Richard Sharpe DVDs again, just to watch Sean Bean’s younger self….
Review has me even more excited now!
And for all Verizon customers: free HBO preview this weekend so you can check out the premiere without it costing you anything (or breaking the law).
I’ll add… “supposedly” a free HBO preview. Verizon hasn’t confirmed it that I’ve seen, so it might be bad info.
Very excited about this. I bought the first book a while back, but got lost in all the different houses, characters and backstory. I hope that the series will serve as a good introduction to this world.
Do you think you’ll read the first book when the season ends Alan? I was in your shoes (not into fantasy since tolkein) but I did give into friends and have loved the use of pov in the books. Glad to hear they captured the three dimensionality of the characters in the show.
I’m glad you threw in that caveat at the end about the books. I hate it when, while watching an adaptation, the discussion devolves into 1) spoilers from the book or 2) frustration/arguments from the readers that a book wasn’t followed to the letter. There are other places to go for discussions about the books.
This is totally not my genre, but I’m giving it a shot based on your recommendation and praise, a strategy that totally paid off with Terriers.
The first three books of the series are one of the best bits of medieval story-telling around. You do need strong stomach and a willingness to accept the gory realities of conflict, but the central narrative is very strong. While magic makes an appearance from time-to-time, GRRM wisely restricted it to little more than a presence in the shadows. These books are mainly about political and personal intrigue, and they do that very well.
Of course GRRM should have ended the series a decade ago with the third book, and the saga of his laborious attempts to spin it all out to some sort of a conclusion have alienated me, but that shouldn’t affect the show.
Oh god, what the hell happened to the old days when sex was something people found the web (ok in books), why do they have to shove it in to all the crap shows made on tv.
Since you claim it may have some vague value above fornication for the sake of sex starved people who can’t afford internet, I guess I’ll give the first one a shot.