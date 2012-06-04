‘Girls’ talk: come chat with me and a bunch of Guardian readers

“Girls” is apparently big enough in the UK that The Guardian hosts weekly chats about each episode the following day, and they’ve invited me to be one of two guests (along with Nona Willis from GOOD) for this week’s chat about “Weirdos Need Boyfriends Too” (which I reviewed here). The chat will be today at 2 p.m. Eastern, and being done with CoveritLive, and if I’ve done my HTML coding properly (always a big if), you should be able to follow and participate in the chat right here on this blog entry. (And if not, follow the first link back to The Guardian’s page.) 

