‘Girls’ talk: come chat with me and a bunch of Guardian readers

“Girls” is apparently big enough in the UK that The Guardian hosts weekly chats about each episode the following day, and they’ve invited me to be one of two guests (along with Nona Willis from GOOD) for this week’s chat about “Weirdos Need Boyfriends Too” (which I reviewed here). The chat will be today at 2 p.m. Eastern, and being done with CoveritLive, and if I’ve done my HTML coding properly (always a big if), you should be able to follow and participate in the chat right here on this blog entry. (And if not, follow the first link back to The Guardian’s page.)
Can’t do it because I’m at work, but I wish you well today :-)
Girls doesn’t actually air over here yet, but I guess The Guardian has a lot of US readers.
Sky (the dominant UK pay-TV operator) show Game of Thrones and Mad Men almost contemporaneously with their US airings, but have scheduled Girls for September. It seems they got cold feet and missed out on the chance of some free promo work from a UK paper.
Interesting Avatar Alan. Looks like from a few years back.
Ha, I was about to make the same avatar comment. Alan, bring back the beard!