Review: ‘Girls’ – ‘Weirdos Need Girlfriends Too’

A review of tonight’s “Girls” coming up just as soon as we skip to the canoe part…
As “Weirdos Need Girlfriends, Too” begins, Hannah and Marnie have been through something of a role reversal. For years, Marnie’s been the one who has it together, who has a boyfriend, knows what she’s doing with her life, while Hannah’s the one who self-destructs over and over and eats cupcakes in the bathroom. But now it’s Freaky Friday, and Hannah has the boyfriend, is having fun and seems confident and relaxed, while Marnie’s living in her sweats, cyber-stalking Charlie and his girlfriend as they travel across Italy, and turning to Jessa for advice and company.
And over the course of the episode, both Hannah and Marnie wind up dealing with men who don’t swap personalities with each other, but whose moods can seemingly change in a split second.
We open up with everything seemingly perfect between Hannah and Adam. This Adam is mostly the same guy we’ve seen in earlier episodes, but the context makes his behavior more charming, and often funnier. When his idea of dirty talk involves speculating on how fat she was as a baby (“You were probably a late walker”), it’s somehow much less creepy than his prostitution fantasies from earlier in the season. He tries to get Hannah to exercise (but also doesn’t give her a hard time when she wimps out and wants to get ice cream) and even winds up being more sympathetic to Marnie’s plight than Hannah is. This is the guy Hannah kept telling everyone else was hidden in there, and now that the nature of their relationship has changed, everyone else can see him, too.
But then they go to a tech rehearsal(*) for Adam’s play, and the mercurial, temperamental Adam resurfaces. He quits the play, even though his friend has spent a lot of money on it, then freaks out on a driver who nearly hits him rounding a curve. The intensity of Adam’s emotions are appealing to Hannah when they’re positive emotions, but his mood seems to change with almost as much force as he brings to each individual feeling. And before you know it, Adam’s back to being gross, including playfully urinating on Hannah in the shower.
(*) And for the second time in three episodes, it became impossible to start comparing “Girls” to “Smash,” as I spent most of that scene trying to avoid screaming, “I’M IN TECH!!!!” over and over.
And the episode closes on a romantic but ambiguous note, as Adam wakes Hannah up in the middle of the night to get her to help with his art project apology. The dozens and dozens of “Sorry” stickers plastered to that wall created a beautiful image, but is Adam literally intending them for the driver he yelled at, or is it a more general apology to Hannah? Hannah’s excited to be a part of this, and to again see the guy she thinks she really likes, but Adam’s trapped in his own head just enough that he might see that he wronged the driver, and his friend (he agrees to do the play, after all), but that Hannah herself doesn’t need an apology for anything. You can interpret it either way, I think. Based on how much the first half of the season was about Hannah sabotaging herself, this could be her seeing something that isn’t there; based on what we learned about Adam last week (and about how the series is told from an unreliable point of view), this could be yet another example of his hidden awesomeness.
While Hannah’s floating in the bubble of this exciting but mercurial new relationship phase, Marnie’s become a wreck over Charlie, and all that was said and done to her in the warehouse party episode. It’s almost as if their friendship requires a very specific emotional balance to work – like that “Seinfeld” episode “The Opposite,” where because George’s life becomes incredible, Elaine’s life has to fall apart – and as part of the switcheroo, it’s Marnie who’s hanging out with Jessa. And it’s Marnie doing something stupid – if not outright reckless – in going home with the Wall Street guy(**) who’s new in the neighborhood, just for the experience of it. And when he turns out to be every bit the drag that Jessa predicted at the bar, the two frenemies start making out with each other on his $10,000 rug, and accidentally set off a temper tantrum every bit as sudden and freaky as Adam going after the driver.
(**) Played by Chris O’Dowd from “The IT Crowd” – and, more importantly for this show’s purposes, from the Judd Apatow-produced “Bridesmaids” (and the upcoming Apatow-directed “This Is 40”).
Even though a number of episodes have been light on the hah-hah moments, I’ve enjoyed the entire season because of the handle that Lena Dunham have on all these characters and this world. But these last few episodes have felt noticeably funnier than what came before. Gross as the shower bit is, for instance, Adam gets off a perfect line as Hannah exits, saying, confused, “It doesn’t make sense to get out now. There’s pee on you.” And O’Dowd’s rant – “I want to be balls deep! In something!!!!!” – is pretty priceless.
We’re starting to see more of a clear arc to the season in terms of Hannah and Marnie’s stories, but we’re also seeing the kind of learning curve that many new shows – at least the ones run by smart, talented people who don’t assume they’re giving you wisdom from the mountaintop – go through. Episodes like this one and “The Crackcident” understand who these women are (and, at times, who the men in their lives are), but they’re also just really good at telling jokes.
What did everybody else think?
The writing has improved since the beginning and the show is getting funnier by the minute.
Adam is the most drawn out character on the show. I love him now. But, my girlfriend noted that he may have some sort of mental disorder. Either way, this show is a must watch after Game of Thrones simply because of the four car pileup on my DVR causes me to record Mad Men later in the AM. Another great episode and laugh out loud funny this go-round. It felt very romantic comedy.
Uh, you need a 2-tuner DVR at a minimum Nathan.
He is a hipster! What mental disorder doesnt he have?!
Asperger. Lena even mentioned it when talking about the apology.
I like this show but the reason I don’t love is because none of the edges are dull. This a sharply written and biting show that doesn’t allow you to get comfortable with anything—unpredictable.
This episode has me excited for the next season where she’ll address the lack of minority characters, knowing her natural process as a writer is filter free means the second season will be even more controversial.
I thought this was a really good episode. One thing that bugs me is people insisting that the show is somehow racist because it doesn’t feature any minorities. Hannah is obviously sheltered and lives in a bubble with people who are exactly like her. I’m sure as the show progresses she would encounter people from all different walks of life but to make her add characters to appease bloggers seems disingenuous and insulting to minorities.
The lack of non-white characters doesn’t bug me. The personalities that inhabit this world are awful people for the most part — I think making a non-white person an ideal will read really false in this universe.
I agree with Svetlana and /3RT. This show stands on it’s own two feet without feeling the constant politically correct absurd need to showcase different ethnicities just to please people. I am personally sick to death with the type cast “best black friend” in every single Rom-com. That is racist beyond all.
It’s simply off-putting and stupefying to all audiences.
Riverdull- I agree so much. The fake panoply of all the races in every show is unwarranted and fake. (In ads it’s done a world of good, seriously! I believe that.) but when you’re telling stories it is just forced and stupid. This show was always about specific people, not posterboards.
Wonder why Shoshanna got the short straw of no screen time this week?
I’m kind of glad they didn’t show much of shoshana, I find her very annoying. Also I really wish at least one of the guys on the show was cute. I know it’s shallow but each guy is creepier than the next and a good looking guy would make it much more fun to watch.
Reaaly Svetlana? You don’t think a man can be creepy AND cute? I think Adam is sexy as hell. Charlie is also pretty good looking albeit in a much blander way.
Charlie has a great body!
Another good one. I laughed out loud many times. I also kinda like the way the Adam storyline has gone such a different route than I expected. My assumption was that he’d eventually act like a jerk to Hannah long enough that she’d finally give up and stop seeing him (either that or he’d dump her), and we’d never see him again. But instead, they’ve delved deeper into that character and allowed him to actually become three dimensional. The relationship could still very well end badly, but at least they’re giving us a well-rounded character until that happens (if it does).
Pretty much everything with Marnie and Jessa was hilarious. My favorite line was probably, “Jessa, we’ve known each other for 6 years; you’ve known my NAME for 3.”
Tech for Adam’s play, not Charlie’s.
It is an apology to Hannah, no question about it.
I have to agree with MLE, there is no way in my mind that this is merely an apology to that random driver or the other guy in Adam’s play. Adam specifically spent hours making that wall for Hannah, which was made obvious when he woke her up in the middle of the night to see it. He may not be able to be 100% forthcoming with his apology and so he will skirt around why he made the wall, with the comments about how the driver will never see it, but it’s clear to Hannah that he made it for her and although Hannah’s judgment toward Adam is cloudy sometimes, I have to agree with her here. Adam’s mood swings are somewhat frightening for sure, though, but, by the end of the ep., what I took away from Adam is that he’s trying to work on his reactions for Hannah, which is sweet.
My laugh-out-loud line of this episode (and by far the most I’ve laughed all season) had to have been Adam answering the phone:
Adam: Yo skank, where you at, gettin’ that pussy pounded?
[Marnie rolls her eyes]
Adam: It’s my sister.
One thing this episode did for me: I completely understand where girls are coming from who appear rude to men coming onto them at a bar. Don’t get me wrong, I understood logically how that could be annoying in the past, but I guess I never fully comprehended how a seemingly friendly buying of drinks could be annoying. Seeing the show from the girls’ perspectives all along, I completely understand how Marnie and Jessa probably went out for a drink and just wanted to talk out Marnie’s issues without people hitting on them or annoying them (although it later seemed like Marnie didn’t mind TOO much).
This episode and the last one are making me enjoy this show more and more where I was moderately indifferent to it before. I hope Lena Dunham and co. can keep it up for the rest of this season and any future seasons.
Adams line to his sister was pure gold! The actor is really, really good aswell.
And men buying drinks for girls in a bar seldom works? It’s an instant creep factor for me.
I mean, coming from a purely male point of view, it seems like a nice thing to do logically: You see a woman is drinking a certain drink and you buy her the next drink (from the bartender of course, you don’t order it yourself and then bring it to her as there is the possibility then that you did something to it) so she doesn’t have to pa for it. It signifies your interest in her without just walking up to her and hitting on her and maybe you can gauge her reaction to receiving the drink. It never seemed overly forward or cheesy like a pick-up line might. But I understand better now how it can seemingly put the onus on the woman to respond or feel like she has to do something when she didn’t necessarily want to interact with some random guy.
Kobracola: You should re-watch the scene in Out of Sight where JLo rebuffs the sales guys at the hotel bar. That’s how that move plays in real life. It’s going to take time and experience for Marnie and Jessa to handle themselves that well.
SophieB210: I’ve never seen that movie, but if/when I do, I’ll keep an eye out for that scene, thanks.
I have to disagree with Alan and agree 100% with MLE & Kobracola: it was an apology for Hannah. Obviously that “work” or “performance” had Hannah as its addressee/ audience.
How would someone randomly driving a car randomly on that street at some random point in time receive such an “intended” apology? It’s obvious whom that painstakingly worked on mural or performance art piece was meant for, who was meant to be its audience (and who was woken up precisely for that purpose): Hannah.
The relationships on this show really strikes me as realistic.
When Marnie tells Jessa how much she would like to let loose and be someone else it’s such a brutally honest moment. And then her attempt at beeing more open and playful with Jessa as the conservative just falls flat. Marnie needs to find her self, like Adam mentioned. Very deep but filled with humor. I very much enjoyed this episode.
From the horror moment with anger tantrums to sweet, sweet scenes with Adam and Hannah.
Another great episode.
So…who wants to start the Marnie & Jessa fanfic?
bored jessa is great. mash-in.
I LOVED it that she came into the apt. screaming that her thighs were burning. That’s so real nd confirms my belief that Jessa is kinda bodacious, not a skinny waif, and she owns it.
That Chris O’Dowd scene struck me in a few ways–not least of which was how sad I was that he clearly wasn’t going to be a recurring character. I think he’s a great comic actor and so likable in other things.
But that scene was a parody of the American Psycho scene where things start to go very far off the rails for Patrick Bateman (the famous Phil Collins speech). It really seemed like even though O’Dowd’s character is cartoonish, he actually says things to Marnie and Jessa that the audience wishes they could say–the whole privileged rich Daddy’s girl rant. But those words are put into the mouth of a character those girls could never take seriously, so they avoid having to think about it.
And, agree with above that Adam’s apology was delivered to and for Hannah. After she tells him that he’s a bad apologizer, he shows her that he can be a good one. I love the evolution of his character, even if I’m firmly on Marnie’s side when it comes to hearing their sex talk.
I think the level at which his speech works as a genuine criticism of Marnie and Jessa’s privilege is diminished (to put it lightly) by the character’s own frightening entitlement–the message could probably be summed up as, “How dare YOU (born with silver spoons in your mouths) not fuck ME (after working for all I have)?” The character’s weird hedonism (especially the artless and self-indulgent mash-ups) also makes any real point he’s making hard to take seriously. I get that this is not directly in contradiction to your point–I just mean that more than putting a valid point in the mouth of a cartoon buffoon, the writers specifically invalidate his point by making him a hypocrite and a predator.
On an unrelated note, what was going on with that accent?
See I thought that he was more than just the typical charming guy who turned into a dick when he couldn’t get laid. He was the embodiement of money can’t buy you happiness. He admitted that he lives under constant stress and he is clearly very lonely. He wanted companionship as much as he wanted pussy, hence his I don’t want to be excluded shit. He bought these girls drinks, shared his wine and amenities with them, only to realize he was completely inconsequential to them and they ignored him in his own home. It was just another example of things in his life that appeared to be going well turn out to be a disapointment for him. When Marnie knocked over wine on his expensive rug he realized the only thing he was going to take away from the even was a stain on his rug. And thus he lost it.
Having said that, I don’t think O’Dowd (who I like) totally pulled it off. He played it goofy and pathetic and over the top when it should have been darker and edgier. He tried to make it funnier than it was meant to be, not including the balls deep line. Plus his accent kept cracking (I don’t know why the character couldn’t be British). I think an actor like Jeremy Piven could have really killed it with that monologue.
I remember so well being in my early 20s and having that power over men. I also had a best friend I’d go out drinking with and we drove men CRAZY when they tried to hit on us. A few ended up with us in their bed but only when it was our choice. Oh except for the one rape. But overall, good times in the 70s NYC!
It was odd to have such a likeable actor (whether from being previously so, or reading a such here) act in ways that are scary/creepy. I don’t know if that was a miscast or a misread of the material, or if they wanted to have that “mashup” of emotions in the viewers.
Alison Williams and Jemima Kirke making out was one of the best moments in TV this season.
I think the show is managing to walk a fine line with the characters. The balance is rather extraordinary, in terms of their likability/flaws. Like how Adam continues to be creepy and romantic at the same time.
I had at myself to the thought of Marnie and Jessa.
First episode that I absolutely loved. Even though I feel physically uncomfortable every time there is a Hannah/Adam sex (talk) scene, the writers have done a great job to turn Adam into a real character. The most complex and interesting one on the show actually.
Adam answering his phone, his words for Marnie, and peeing on Hannah were all excellent scenes. Reminded me of all those ‘do boys really pee in the shower? Ew that’s gross!’ conversations we used to have with girls in our teens.
He’s kinda like a male Jessa. He doesn’t give a shit what anyone thinks of him. Got to admire that.
Alan, I’m so disappointed that you didn’t go with, “A review of tonight’s Girls coming up just as soon as I take a shit and drink a glass of milk at the same time.”
So, it’s only me that finds the transformation of Adam’s character so sudden and unrealistic?
THIS is the same Adam who a couple of weeks earlier send a photo of his genitals to Hannah and never apologized? This is the same Adam who when Hannah asked her to treat her like a human being, he just had sex with her and then dumped her because he can’t give her what she needed?
When did he change and became so caring and understanding??
At first, I thought the I-banker guy was played by Blasinov from Deadwood.