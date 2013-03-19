HBO cancels ‘Enlightened’

HBO has canceled “Enlightened,” only a few weeks after the end of the show’s critically-acclaimed second season.
Kate Aurthur at BuzzFeed first reported the news earlier this evening, and HBO followed with an official statement:
“It was a very difficult decision. We”ve decided not to continue ‘Enlightened’ for a third season. We”re proud of the show and we look forward to working with Mike White and Laura Dern in the future.”
That “Enlightened” got a second season was something of a surprise, even by the standards of HBO. The ratings for the first season – the latest in the pay cable channel’s failed attempts to colonize Monday nights – were tiny, and the lowest of a number of little-viewed half-hour series that HBO was airing at the time. The other three in danger – “Hung,” “How to Make It in America” and fellow Monday exile “Bored to Death” – were all canceled, but HBO decided to give White’s difficult, fascinating creation a renewal.
They were rewarded with a second season that was even better than the first, and one that received even more plaudits, whether from critics who loved it from the beginning or curmudgeons like me who were slow to come around to exactly what White was doing. We still have 3/4 of the year to go, but I would not be surprised in the slightest if “Enlightened” winds up not only in many TV critic Top 10s, but in a number of notable Top 5s.
But the numbers were still small, even for HBO, and White made cancellation a bit easier by writing a finale that functioned (like the last episode of one of his earliest TV jobs, “Freaks and Geeks”) as a perfect series-ender. White said in interviews that he had plans for a third season where Amy was sued by the corporation for her whistleblowing, but “Agent of Change” not only brought an end to Amy’s job, but seemed to provide emotional and thematic closure to the series as a whole.
I like that HBO makes room for experiments like this on top of safer commercial bets like “Boardwalk Empire.” I like that we got two seasons of this, and three of “In Treatment.” And I really do hope they mean to stay in the Mike White business, because I’d love to see what the man does next given the freedom afforded by working for this company.
What does everybody else think? Would you have wanted to see the trial of Amy Jellicoe, or was this the right place to stop?
I’d have definitely watched a third season, but that was a great ending. Looking forward to rewatching the entire series once the DVD comes out.
Speaking for a lot of people, I think. Fitting finish, but would’ve loved to see what White would have cooked up next.
Definite rewatch material one day.
HBO still has an overall deal with Mike White, so staying in business with him is a decent bet. I was someone who dropped Enlightened midway through season one and never went back – Dern’s character was just too self-absorbed to be meaningful to me, and by the time I heard about the season-two raves, it was too late – but I will be curious what he does for an encore. And her, for that matter.
I have to admit I was in the same boat. This was a series I admired but found almost impossible to watch, and I think I have a fairly strong stomach for unlikable characters. Anyway, I’m glad HBO gave this show a second season and it received the acclaim it was apparently due. It gives me hope for the future of television that at least one network values quality over quantity, even when they have little incentive to do so. *That* is really, really rare today.
While I feel for the people who are involved with the show, as a viewer I feel quite satisfied with what we were given. It seems like a small miracle that there was even a second season, so in a way I feel grateful to HBO for giving the show that chance to really hit the stratosphere in terms of quality. The ending brought a nice sense of closure. And while I would have loved a third season, there’s something to be said about ending on top, with something that in my mind is so perfect.
Like with other shows that are now popular but did not receive the numbers and/acclaim at first, take a chance and continue Enlightenment now that there is momentum. What’s there to lose? The numbers will increase with VOD as people catch up and HBO will have its hit.
So sad. Sure, that was THE perfect ending, but that was such a unique and profound show that it begged two or three more seasons.
And yet, Girls gets a TWELVE episode third season. The world is just not fair.
Yeah, Girls is a show with difficult characters I want to watch as well as admire. Enlightened was a show I admire but really couldn’t stand to watch. There’s a tipping point with focusing an entire show on one completely unlikable person and Enlightened really crossed it more than was likely wise. I appreciate what they were doing, but I didn’t want to watch it.
It always caught my attention, but didn’t sustain it. Didn’t really pay attention to the fact that Bored to Death was gone, but I’d watch it again if it were on.
Cue the Kickstarter talk in 3, 2,….
Too bad. I really enjoyed this series. It was pretty unforgettable. At least we got a season finale that worked like a series finale. I guess we’ll just have to use our imagination on what a Dougie centric episode would have been like….
I will miss spending time with Amy. The second season was great and the ending was perfect. Bravo to Mike White and Laura Dern!
So much for HBO not caring about ratings and prioritizing critics buzz and awards prestige. This show has great reviews but they still cancelled it because the ratings are even lower than Girls (it’s dangerously close to 0.0 demo in some weeks and barely gets 200k viewers) In a way, ratings still matter on HBO even if you are critically acclaimed
Sometimes when watching i would think Dern’s character was the lead from Girls 15 years later moving from NY to LA, losing some weight, getting a tit job and dying her hair blonde.
Can’t say I was a fan of the show but tuned in weekly for Dern’s high wire performance that was some kind of brilliant. You wanted to throttle her, forgive her then repeat the cycle. The average viewer needs black and white, not the unstable rollercoaster that Dern gave each week.
Oof. My favorite show of 2013 so far, I don’t see anything surpassing it unless Venture Bros. or Mad Men have superlative seasons.
“You can change; and you can be an agent of change.” Perfect ending to a perfect season.
HBO canceled Rome. Once I get over that, I might start caring about Enlightend. Not anytime soon however.
If only Rome had dragons…
I loved “In Treatment,” but it made me feel all sick and twisted inside, which I guess was its point? But then, so did “Enlightenment” – just in a more irritated, fluttery sort of way, which…I guess was it’s point…?
I was JUST catching on, and had finished watching the first season on Netflix. It bugs that the networks don’t try harder to market to those of us who would happily view episodes after they’re show if there is any marketing effort. I’ll have to figure out how to watch season 2, but I’m not motivated to give HBO my money now. When I think of the attention that goes to so many absolute crap shows, it makes me very sad.
those of us who came to it late, and had just caught up with Season 1 on Netflix are now unable to show how we would have been part of a growing audience. It is exasperating that this show didn’t get the kind of promotion it deserved.
The second season of this show was so brilliant it was astounding. Mike White has a lot to offer the world and I really hope he finds another vehicle soon.
so pissed and angry about this. Enlightened was so much better than Girls, GoT, or whatever is on HBO now. Good luck with your crappy decisions, guys.
Awful news
Damn, I just watched the first episode on disk tonight, and it’s CANCELLED? How do I do it? (I killed Northern Exposure too).
I am very sad the show has been cancelled as I found it one of the few things worth watching at the moment. I look forward to whatever Mike White and Laura Dern do next.
Like one of my favorites, Flight of the Conchords, Enlightened deserved more seasons but I guess we’re lucky for what we got. I caught up on the first season and watched the second and thought this was one of the best shows on TV. It will be missed.
Conchords would’ve run longer if Brett and Jemaine had wanted to continue. They just got burnt-out (and also used up pretty much their entire catalog of songs) after two seasons.
For some odd reason, that Jim Jeffries show on F/X reminds me of Flight of the Conchords (not musically).
Things come to an end on HBO, good or bad. They cancelled the very expensive Carnivale some years ago, and though there was sort of an ending, there was so much more they could have done.
Boo hiss! HBO was one of the few places that gave women over 40 a place to shine. The show was odd and hard to take at times, but it was a masterpiece. As a woman who’s aged out of the 18-34 demo, I loved seeing Laura Dern on TV. They took her seriously and let her have room to fly. I think TV is worse off for it.
I’m sad that this show got mixed reviews at the beginning. I understand why the critical reception wasn’t amazing at first, but as a result, I only barely started watching the show a couple weeks ago. This is (was) a fantastic show. Light years better (and funnier) than Girls. If it would have had a bigger critical impact from the outset, I think it would have almost certainly have been renewed. I honestly forgot about it until the A.V. club did a column on it a few weeks back.
We never got our Dougie centric episode! I would have loved to see him in the morning brushing out that hair.
I gave Enlightened a few tries but the suicidal level of sadness did me in.
The one plot that almost got me into the show was when Laura Dern’s character and her ex went on a canoeing trip and she threw away his drugs. The subsequent fight was hilarious.
Mike White wrapped it up too neatly. He made it too easy to cancel.
