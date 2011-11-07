HitFix First Look: Leslie and Ben mock it up on ‘Parks and Recreation’

“Parks and Recreation” is coming off one of the best episodes in the show’s run to date, and one of the things that made it special was the way it finally addressed Leslie and Ben’s feelings about what had seemed like the cleanest, most amicable break-up of all time.
The two are both trying to move on, but it’s not going to be easy, given what kindred spirits they are, and given that they work in such close proximity to each other. They’ve mostly stayed out of each other’s way professionally this season, but in this week’s episode, called “The Treaty,” Leslie will enlist Ben’s help to run a model United Nations event at the local high school, and, well, watch the clip below – which is exclusive to HitFix for the next 5 hours – to see what it’s like when you put Amy Poehler and Adam Scott on camera together.
“The Treaty” airs Thursday night at 8:30 on NBC.
Heh. “Can you just tread water ’till I’m ready?”
There’s a subtext for ya. Nice.
Also, Adam Scott’s delivery of “It’s fun”–CLASSIC.
ARE WE HAVING FUN YET?!?!?!?
EXACTLY.
THIS
I wish they would have him say it on P&R just once…
This is good. Very good use of metaphors for their relationship. Two thoughts . . .
1) Aren’t they following the Jim & Pam plot arc from the early days of The Office? The slow burn until they inevitably end up in each others’ arms? Not that I’m complaining, it’s making for great TV (last week’s episode was particularly great), just an observation. As long as it’s done well, I’m on board with however they play this out.
2) This show seems to have the spark that has been missing from The Office as of late.
-Cheers
I agree that this show seems to have picked up where The Office left off. Speaking of which, no more Office recaps, Alan?
I am a huge Office fan and in my opinion, Parks and Rec has more heart than the Office ever did, with the possible exception of Season 2.
It’s not really the same arc, considering that in Parks and Rec the characters actually got together (in roughly a seasons worth of episodes- significantly less that actually focused on the romantic/sexual tension between them) and then were split apart, as opposed to Jim and Pam, who, although they had moments before then, only got together after 3 seasons and from that point on were never broken up.
A lot of TV shows use the slow burn sexual tension as a way of keeping people interested- Chuck, Bones and Castle- just to name a few that are currently on the air. The Office is doing it again now as well, with Andy and Erin (which seems more like Jim/Pam than Leslie/Ben does considering its been mainly other relationships keeping them apart rather than external circumstances).
My point being, it is a common trope on tv shows but it doesn’t really bother me when its handled well- and in the case of Parks and Rec (despite the people who feel like the “no inter-office dating rule” is contrived, even though it exists in real governments) I feel like it has been handled well, and actually had a big payoff after an unusually short amount of time (compared to many other shows).
Interesting clip, but is this a paid placement? You’re a critic, yet this reads a lot like promotional copy for NBC.
It is not a paid placement, and I wrote it all myself. I run sneak preview clips from time to time for shows I like when I have access to them. (Just with this show, I did it before “Harvest Festival” with the scene where Ron sees Lil Sebastian in the office.) Nothing new here.
All you have to do is read it to tell it’s written by Alan–it’s written completely in his voice.
Speaking of Alan’s voice, does anyone else find that since the FW&IB podcast started, they now read every WAW? review in Alan’s voice?
Yes, Michael. Interrupted now and then by Dan interjecting worldweary sighs and saying things like “That’s not what I’m not saying it is what I would say if I were to say that.”
Ed W – Do I say that? Hmmm…
-Daniel
Hah no, I made that up. I was just referring to you sometimes splitting hairs and sounding like a witness on trial. But don’t change, it’s part of the fun.
Interesting that P+R is the second NBC comedy to tackle Model UN this season, after Community’s second episode.
Subtext abounds.
Aw, man I love Ben and Leslie’s handshake. But the “thanks buddy” was cold.
I am looking forward to seeing this scene in context…Leslie can’t be that cruel, right? RIGHT? RIGHT? Otherwise, Ben better stick up for himself. Poor guy.
I looooove Leslie Knope, but I really care about Ben now, too. I want her to do great things, but not at the expense of him.
I’m looking forward to what the Parks writers are about to do…as a fan of the show, they haven’t failed me yet!