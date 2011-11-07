HitFix First Look: Leslie and Ben mock it up on ‘Parks and Recreation’

#Adam Scott #Nick Offerman #Chris Pratt #Aubrey Plaza #Amy Poehler #Parks And Recreation
Senior Television Writer
11.07.11 18 Comments

“Parks and Recreation” is coming off one of the best episodes in the show’s run to date, and one of the things that made it special was the way it finally addressed Leslie and Ben’s feelings about what had seemed like the cleanest, most amicable break-up of all time.

The two are both trying to move on, but it’s not going to be easy, given what kindred spirits they are, and given that they work in such close proximity to each other. They’ve mostly stayed out of each other’s way professionally this season, but in this week’s episode, called “The Treaty,” Leslie will enlist Ben’s help to run a model United Nations event at the local high school, and, well, watch the clip below – which is exclusive to HitFix for the next 5 hours – to see what it’s like when you put Amy Poehler and Adam Scott on camera together.

“The Treaty” airs Thursday night at 8:30 on NBC.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adam Scott#Nick Offerman#Chris Pratt#Aubrey Plaza#Amy Poehler#Parks And Recreation
TAGSADAM SCOTTAMY POEHLERaubrey plazaAZIZ ANSARICHRIS PRATTMIKE SCHURnick offermanPARKS AND RECREATION

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP