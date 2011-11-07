HitFix First Look: Leslie and Ben mock it up on ‘Parks and Recreation’

“Parks and Recreation” is coming off one of the best episodes in the show’s run to date, and one of the things that made it special was the way it finally addressed Leslie and Ben’s feelings about what had seemed like the cleanest, most amicable break-up of all time.

The two are both trying to move on, but it’s not going to be easy, given what kindred spirits they are, and given that they work in such close proximity to each other. They’ve mostly stayed out of each other’s way professionally this season, but in this week’s episode, called “The Treaty,” Leslie will enlist Ben’s help to run a model United Nations event at the local high school, and, well, watch the clip below – which is exclusive to HitFix for the next 5 hours – to see what it’s like when you put Amy Poehler and Adam Scott on camera together.

“The Treaty” airs Thursday night at 8:30 on NBC.