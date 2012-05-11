The town of Pawnee on “Parks and Recreation” is often compared to Springfield on “The Simpsons” in the way that it’s given the show such a deep bench of ancillary characters while also creating a recognizable community for our characters to live and work in.

Springfield has a busy but clueless news media, and so does Pawnee, where the man behind the anchor desk is Perderick L. “Perd” Hapley, marvelously played by Jay Jackson. Personality-wise, Perd probably owes more to Dr. Hibberd than to Kent Brockman; where Kent Kent is a relic from the days when news anchors were expected to be the Voice From the Mountaintop, Perd is an idiot getting by on an amiable personality and a propensity to laugh (even if he doesn’t always understand your humor, he can recognize the cadence of a joke), and he’s also changed his hairstyle over the years.

NBC’s online team has put together another of its “Parks and Rec” character mash-up videos – which is exclusive to HitFix for the next few hours – this time highlighting the cheerful inaninty of Perd. SPOILER WARNING: The clip reel contains a few scenes from last night’s season finale, so if you haven’t seen it yet, don’t watch.