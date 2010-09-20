‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Big Days’: Can you dib it?

“How I Met Your Mother” is back for another season, and in case you missed it over the summer, I (and several other reporters) had a very interesting chat with Carter Bays and Craig Thomas about the show’s immediate past and future back at press tour. I’ll be talking about that in my review of the season six premiere, coming up just as soon as I have squiggly cartoon odor lines…
I will say this up front: had I not talked with Bays and Thomas back in July, my response to the end of “Big Days” would be very different. Without that interview, and on the heels of a season that was sorely lacking in direction, I would have rolled my eyes at the double fake-out – that in the present, Cindy’s attractive friend wasn’t The Mother, and that sometime in the near future, the wedding Ted was nervous about wasn’t his own – as much as I did when the big discovery in the 100th episode was what The Mother’s foot looked like. But having listened to those guys talk at length about their desire to get the series back to its roots, and about having mapped out several long and important story arcs, I let it wash over me.
That might make that interview into a smart PR stunt, and me into an easy mark. But the things they said were wrong with season 5 were things I was seeing and writing about, as were a lot of you. If they were just telling me what I wanted to hear without planning to back it up, that would be clear within an episode or five.
So, yes, the two endings smacked very much of the kind of shenanigans the show has pulled in the past – and the way that the search for The Mother has become more of a burden than a hook – and yet for now I buy that there’s a big story with an actual plan happening.
And I buy it because the rest of the episode around The Mother material was so strong.
When in doubt on “HIMYM,” put the gang in the bar for a half-hour (give or take a few hundred digressions) and odds are you’ll come up with something good. We got Ted’s attraction to the woman with the book (played by Kaylee DeFer from “The War at Home”), and Barney horning in on his plan via the lessons passed down by Sir Walter Dibs. We got Robin being super-gross, in complete contrast to her threat to seduce Ted, and we got NPH’s perfect delivery of the line, “Oh, you’re exquisite. You must let me paint you.”
We got a Marshall and Lily plot that was the gift that just kept on giving, between the banjo music for their love-making, Marshall’s grand exit from GNB (including him quoting Cyrus from “The Warriors”), Marshall being ready to burst, his dad’s inappropriate calls and more. It was funny, but like the stronger “HIMYM” storylines, there was emotion there, and it feels like Marshall and Lily’s baby-making quest will be about more than the usual sitcom tropes about thermometers and frantic phone calls.
And as for the wedding, Cindy’s roommate, etc… Well, I’ll give it a few weeks. At this point, the show probably has to do a lot to get me reinvested in The Mother, but at least this near-future framing device feels different, and like it’s actually going somewhere. It wasn’t quite the “We have to go back!” moment from “Lost,” but it’s a starting point.
Last year was problematic because the stories never seemed to go anywhere and because they weren’t usually all that funny. (This is not a coincidence, as “HIMYM” is one of those sitcoms where the story drives the humor.) “Big Days” was funny, and it at least offers the possibility of going somewhere. Not a bad beginning to the new season.
What did everybody else think?
Dibs on “the wedding is totally Barney and Robin’s.”
That’s what I thought of as well. Either way, Ted is the best man, so I expect the story leading up to whoever’s wedding this is will be interesting.
AH you took my dibs on calling that wedding! Well done Kaylee, can I give you twenty bucks for it?
Agreed with you Alan, this felt like one of the older episodes I enjoyed over an episode with a monkey climbing the Empire State Building. And huzzah for no more Don!
I think Robin is too much one of the guys now to be Barney’s wife. I feel that Barney’s “the one” would be someone who just knocks him off his feet at first sight, that happens off-camera (but of course with an eventual flashback to show it in retrospect!) to maximize the dramatic contrast with the womanizing Barney we know. The “gradually finding love” plotline is well-covered by Ted’s story, so I think Barney’s character ought to trip upon it abruptly.
I agree that it is their wedding. It makes even more since given that Marshall is the one trying to “calm” down Ted, and Lily is the one that calls for the best man, but neither Robin nor Barney make an appearance.
Er… I’m fairly sure he said it was CINDY’S wedding and he meets The Mother at that wedding.
Doesn’t make sense that Ted is the best man at it, mind you, but otherwise… didn’t they say that?
It also occurred to me that this might be Cindy and the Girl’s wedding, but if Ted became close enough to them to actually be a reasonable choice for best man it’d been a little weird if, by that point, he hadn’t met her roommate.
I thought that Robin would reveal her state of disorder was her defense mechanism against seducing Ted, but sadly, it didn’t happen… I too hope that this is the start of something, even if it’s just a small something, rather than just another random hint dropped.
Dibs on Ted being Robin’s best man
Darn you !:). Then dibs on Barney’s best man being he long list father.
I thought of that, but I think Lily would be Robin’s Best, not Ted.
I thought it might be Rachel Bilson’s wedding, but that would require epic amounts of setup, so I go “someone completely out of left field” as my choice.
Really? Some guy is going to feel comfortable with his soon to be wife’s best man being somebody she has slept with off and on for the past however many years? a little awkward, no?
In that interview last July, didn’t the producers say that the season opener was a big game changer?
I didn’t really notice the game changing.
LESBIANS!!!!:)
They outright said the mother and Ted will meet at this wedding. Period. No more BS.
I thought the wedding was Cindy and the girl at the bar…was that not implied?
If that were the case, Ted and Marshall would probably not be in the wedding party and giving a toast.
I thought they said that too.
Yeah, I think it’s odd that they’re in the wedding party, but maybe Cindy recurs a lot more in the future or something and they become BFF’s?
I disagree about it being funny (I laughed maybe once) but I do see glimpses of somewhere. I have to thank you for the interview, without that I might have given up on the show but they really pinpoint what they got wrong so I’m going to be patient for more.
I’m glad that girl wasn’t the mother though because my reaction was, Her? The problem with such a huge buildup is the mother has got to be MINDBLOWINGLY awesome.
Am I the only person who caught the last little bit about Ted not bringing his umbrella at the end? It seems very clear to me that the game changer of the episode is that we now KNOW the day when Ted will finally meet the mother. He meets her at that wedding when she shares her (yellow) umbrella with him. So now the new mystery (in a way) is figuring out who’s wedding Ted will be the best man and waiting to see just how far in the future it will be before we actually see that wedding. I totally agree with the other commenter who thinks it will be Robin and Barney’s wedding. Am I reading way too much into the seemingly throw away umbrella comment or did anyone else have the same thought?
Does the Mother have the umbrella back? I thought Ted had it, but now I realize I don’t remember. I definitely picked up on that comment, though – I don’t know how important it is (since we already know he meets her there), but I thought it was a nice nod to long-time viewers.
I definitely think the umbrella comment was very intentional, and telling the day he would meet the mother. However, I hope it is NOT for Barney and Robin!
The mother got the umbrella back in the Suits vs. Girls episode.
YES THE UMBRELLA THING! THAT WAS A BIG DEAL!!! but how could the wedding be some someone they know if the mother is invited? i guess a barney/robyn wedding is too much to ask for…maybe it’s his sister’s wedding…
The mother could either be there with someone who knows Robin or Barney, or she could be at the wedding in some other capacity, like Victoria was at Claudia and Stuart’s wedding back in Season 1 because she made the cake. The mother is a musician, maybe she’s in the band or something?
It just seems to me that the only way Marshall, Ted, and possibly Lily are all in the same wedding party is if the couple getting married is Barney and Robin. The only other explanation that makes sense is Barney and someone else, which I just don’t see happening given how coy the creators have been about the future of Robin and Barney.
The mother doesn’t have to be a guest at the wedding. Ted said he met the mother the DAY of a wedding. So for all we know, he could meet the mother at a gas station on the way to the church. She could see him and go, hey, it’s that crazy professor who crashed my economics class a couple years ago. I mean, hopefully after all this buildup it would be a little more romantic than that, but you know what I mean.
Classic HIMYM! I called it early that the girl and Cindy(?) were a couple but the idea that the wedding wasn’t Ted’s did not even occur to me.
Great laughs, fun with timelines, classic Barney. The episode fired on all cylinders. looking forward to the season!
For all of the arcs invested in season 5, the wedding has to be between Robin and Don. The wonderful thing about this show is the story building that is taking place. Robin’s relationship with Don was built up gradually in season 5, and let’s not forgot…..he’s a “duck”.
I don’t mind that the show tried out the whole Barney and Robin thing, but it would ruin the characters in the long run. I have been a major fan since the beginning. While the viewers of the show have grown largely throughout time, true fans of the show appreciate the individual characters and how they will help Ted meet the mother. Robin and Ted have a great relationship as friends, and we know she is not the mother. Barney is his best as a womanizer and making him a married man would absolutely ruin his character.
I hope that the wedding for Robin and Don is the finale to season 6. Viewers would get to see the building of the relationship with the mother in season 7, after all the creators have said they have begun the third act in a three act show!
Best show in television hands down!
You have a point but you need to remember that along the show they have given out information on how hes gonna meet the mom, read my comment below yours and you’ll see what im trying to say.. ive also been following the show since it started and i do agree robin and don are getting back together this season, we will see more on that the 3rd episode this season where robin drunkcalls don. btw where did you see that the creators said that?? i love watching stuff about the creators and trying to find out more about the mom and stuff
I wouldn’t mind seeing Ted and the Mother’s relationship play out in Season 7, but I really hope the wedding isn’t Don and Robin. Their relationship wasn’t really built up in Season 5 at all, and I never understood why Robin moved in with him so quickly or why she gave up a job opportunity for him. The wedding could very well be Cindy and her wife.
It couldnt be Cindys wedding because Marshall and Lilly were there too and Cindy didnt know them. But it could be Robin and Dons wedding all though it wouldnt make any sense
Ok we all know Ted is gonna meet her in this wedding.. and Im almost positive that this is Stellas and Tonys wedding because at the episode called “right place at the right time” Ted implies that the sequence of events that lead to his running into Stella â€œchanged his life forever,â€ further implying that these events were crucial to his meeting the mother (and that Stella is going to be a key factor in this path). so with that in mind Stella invited ted to her wedding and met her (his future wife) there.. and im almost sure that Cindy introduces her to Ted because as we all know Cindy said that she owned Ted something and ted said hook me up with one of your friends (her roomate)………. and Ted is the best man at the wedding because he was the one that brought Tony and Stella back together
But Stella and Tony both already knows from past experience that you never ever invite an ex to a wedding.
You have a point but i dont see any other logical wedding than Stellas and Tonys wedding, and even less with the hint they gave us that Stella was the key factor in his path. So Stella is clearly involved in Ted meeting her
Funny episode. Reminded me of the earlier seasons. Implied dibbs.
Definitely felt like they were getting back to basics. I’m most excited to see where Marshall and Lily are going, but then Barney noticed Robin in that sundress. How can they not get back together?
I thought Marshall’s dad sounded oddly familiar. That’s because he’s Patrick Star! Otherwise yes a much more solid debut than last season. Looking forward to that. But who’s wedding it is?
I doubt that Ted would be specifically Robin’s “best man”, if only because there has been so much emphasis on not inviting exes to weddings in the past. It would make more sense if it were the Robin/Barney wedding because then, well, he’s just a friend, not specifically the ex.
So Marshall’s dad has always been incredibly intrusive in Marshall and Lilly’s life and yet we’ve never heard of this being an issue before. Hmm… That must be on the extras on the DVDs of previous seasons? Along with all those storylines about Ted’s sister who moved to town and how he was gong to have to get used to having her in his daily life.
I enjoyed some of the Barney banter, Robin being so pretty, and Marshall’s energy, but this was not an inspiring premiere (first ten minutes or so were good though as it was a lot of Barney, and not too over the top with him — no secret life as a cabbie.) And Ted was less douchey than usual, so that’s a plus.
Come on people, the wedding is so very obviously for at least Barney, and probably to Robin. No way would Ted AND Marshall be in the wedding party for anyone but Barney. And the way they had Barney and Robin so obviously flirting last night, I would be shocked if it wasn’t them.
I’m predicting this season is building up to Barney and Robin getting back together, with next season being the child birth, the wedding, and the meetup of the mother.
I enjoyed the use of George Harrison’s, “The Ballad of Sir Frankie Crisp,” who must be a relative of Sir Walter Dibs.
That was awesome!
Yeah, love the songs in HIMYM. I looked up everywhere for George Harrison’s song.
Do you maybe know the song in the end, where Ted steps up to the girl?
YESSSSS
I thought this was the best HIMYM episode in a LONG time. I was laughing out loud at the Barney/Ted convo in the beginning (LOVED when Barney started talking about Capt. Dibs and it flashed to the ship, and then Ted just cut him off), and the Marshall-Lilly thing rang very true for me (my fiancee and I recently had a conversation about how we would tell our parents if we were pregnant – she would wait until the point at which you couldn’t hide it anymore, and I was shocked, I would want to tell my parents right away, probably a function of being an only child).
I was a bit nervous about this show – last year almost felt like a chore keeping up with it (I DVR it as I watch Chuck live, and sometimes it would take me two or three weeks to watch the episodes that were piling up in my queue). I feel like they’re back on track, and I’m now really looking forward to where this season goes.
To be a little less negative, I’ll agree the Sir Walter Dibs bit was hilarious indeed. And a reminder of how fresh the storytelling can feel on this show compared to other shows (and yes, a little BBC Coupling-esque as Alan wisely pointed out long ago.)
I not only thought it was Robin and Barney’s wedding, I thought they planted the seeds for R&B’s reconciliation. When Robin showed up in the white dress, Barney was affected.
I thought the episode was a firm step in the right direction.
AGREED.
I laughed maybe once. This episode relied on too many gags. The whole appeal of HIMYM is that it’s emotionally intelligent. But when the show gets far-fetched–Barney’s secret family, or the monkey that stole the wallet–it’s stupid.
After listening to the your Podcast, Alan, I think Dan may have hit the nail on the head about this episode. It seemed like they were trying to make an old-school episode, but didn’t quite know how to do it.
I wanted to enjoy it, I wanted to get excited about the show again after last year, but….I just didn’t.
The impression I got is that the people making the show don’t really like the characters any more, or don’t care for them. So, the warmth and amusement that used to surround the characters is missing. But, at the same time, they seem too much enamoured of them, or certain aspects of them: Barney being “Barney”, Robin playing against “pretty girl” type, Marshall being goofy, but what was missing was heart, and affection. There were funny bits, but I didn’t love (or even like) the premiere as much as I wanted to. Maybe I should just learn to cherish my Season 1, 2 or 3 DVD’s and not expect the the show to ever be that good again.
guys.. don’t you get it? :D Ted is a BEST MAN at the wedding.. Robin and Barney are missing in this scene.. c’mon!!! :D it’s their wedding! :D
On the one hand… I was really happy that Robin is rid of Don. Totally useless character whose entire relationship with Robin was told rather than shown, who had no chemistry with her. On the other hand, if he’s gone, what in the world was the reason for all the Don stuff in season 5? Sloppy, sloppy, sloppy. Sad.
Maybe Ted is Don’s best man? huh? He’s recently divorced, probabily doesn’t have that many close friends and when it comes to Robins friends, Ted is the best one.. Its like Ted is only best man, because Robin wants him to be, and We all Know Ted will do anything for Robin.
Of course, He could be the Best man at Barneys Wedding, but that would take Barney to actually settle down. Which, could happen, I suppose..
but in the end, im sure its going to be something off the wall, like Ted’s dad’s wedding or something.. either way.
Dibs.