One of my favorite sitcoms of the last half-decade, CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother,” had what I felt was its weakest season last year, one that seemed to lack any kind of notable storytelling direction, or heart, and wasn’t funny enough to make up for that.
Often when I come to press tour after a show I like has had an off-year, I want to see what the producers have to say about it. If they talk as if everything’s still fine and dandy, I can brace myself for the decline to continue, and perhaps rapidly accelerate. If, on the other hand, they admit to seeing the same problems I did, then I know there’s hope for a turnaround.
An hour-long conversation with “HIMYM” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas filled me (and, I got the sense, the handful of other critics who were with me) with a whole lot of hope. They couldn’t offer too many details about storylines (nor would I want to hear many of them), and it’s entirely possible their execution will fall short of their ambition, but they talked throughout that hour about moving away from the standalone, disposable storylines of season five and returning to the series’ more emotionally complicated roots.
An abridged transcript – which includes some vague (at times incredibly vague) spoilers for the sixth season (which debuts Sept. 20) – with some notes from me, coming up after the jump…
The Big Picture
Carter Bays: It’s going to be a newsworthy season for us. We were happy with season five as we were doing it, but the headline is, season five of our show was very sitcommy. We feel that way. We set out to say, ‘What if we do a show where every episode you hit the reset button at the end of the episode? Do it like a box of chocolates; every one is a little morsel.’ And we had fun doing that, but that’s not the show we’ve wanted to do. Our headline for this year is that we’re kind of getting back into the saga of the show.
Craig Thomas: I think a certain kind of fan of the show felt last season was less emotionally interesting. Less interesting in the larger arc of who’s the mother, but also less interesting in the sense of moving forward in these characters lives. In the first couple three seasons of ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ crazy stuff happened. You saw Marshall and Lily get engaged, Ted decides to find The One, Marshall and Lily want to break up, they are estranged, get back together, get married. I feel like we earned fans by exploring a lot of rites of passage in people’s lives, and last year we did a lot less of that. We want to get the message out there that we’re kind of bringing it back to being a little more emotionally invested in these character’s lives, and to tweak the larger mystery of the series in a way we’ve never done before. We’ll be annoyingly vague now.
CB: I feel like we kind of had a moment as we were starting to break these stories, a real, existential moment where we realized the show was going to end. This is the season where we start working towards what that ending is. In breaking this season, we’ve kind of broken the entire series.
CT: “Broken” is a sitcom word for “planned.”
Does this mean, they’re asked, that they have an end date in mind?
CB: We have a set ending. We don’t have a set time. We want to make it clear. We’re not going to do what “Lost” did and say, “Oh, we have this many episodes left.” We’ve broken it to what we feel will be a good amount of episodes remaining, but that can change as we see how things are going.
How do we get there?
I ask if this means they have the ability to expand or contract the amount of story it will take to get to the planned end, depending on how many more seasons the show runs (as of now, the actors are all contracted for three more seasons).
CT: It’s hard to answer that without getting too specific. We are a show that can look into the future… We’re going to get some glimpses into the future that are going to alter the way we view the story, immediately in episode one.
CB: In episode one, we begin a new framework for the show, in addition to the framework that exists, that will cast the mystery in a new light. Also create a new mystery that will expand the universe a bit.
CT: The future is going to become even more a part of the present on the show. There’s going to be a kind of running mystery in the future, and we don’t know how far into the future this is going to be. But we’re going to see something that alters the question of the series, “How I Met Your Mother.” One example, without saying too much, we did this a lot last season: “I was dating this girl…” And the audience is supposed to think, “Is that the mother or not?” That trick that we’ve done for five years – is this one The Mother? – we’re going to put that trick to bed…. You’re going to learn some stuff in episode one that ends that particular gimmick… Rachel Bilson is booked and is in episode one.
They apologize for teasing the audience for so long about The Mother.
CT: We’re going to move on to creating a series of different questions that expand the mystery a little bit.
I ask about the frustrated reaction some viewers (like me) had to the 100th episode, “Girls vs. Suits,” that physically brought us closer than ever to the mother, in that we saw her foot, but that didn’t really advance that story in any meaningful way.
CT: Our feeling was, you can’t get any closer than that without meeting her. We can’t keep doing that same trick, so we wondered, what do you do? You change the trick. And we’re going to do that right away by flashing forward and changing the perspective.
Can’t they just meet the mother, be done with it, and make her a regular character on the show?
CT: That absolutely can happen.
CB: We can’t say one way or another whether that will happen. That is definitely a possibility. There’s going to be a kind of grander story that will involve the mother to some degree but is about the characters. We always feel like that question, it is the title of the show and we can’t ignore it to some degree, it feels like there’s a lot of story to tell about the characters beyond that question.
Baby talk
So how will the new season deal with Lily and Marshall’s decision to try to have a baby?
CT: The season premiere begins with night one, their first at bat… It affects the season a lot. It’s a season where everyone’s lives will change dramatically. whereas last week we sort of had amnesia from week-to-week, told a lot of standalones. There wasn’t kind of an accumulation of meaning to it. It wasn’t maybe the strongest season.
CB: We didn’t know where we were going. We experimented with being rudderless.
CT: We had a lot of fun, but I think the show functions best on an emotional level. I think that’show we won the fanbase early on, and we did less of that last year. We’re going to do more of that. We’re going to get on big journeys for these characters. We’re going to see Marshall and Lily, night one, and the idea of them moving forward and thinking about kids is going to end up triggering Barney onto his journey this season of trying to find his father. Admitting that it’s probably not Bob Barker. Even Barney, even our character who is most the same every week, is going to have a big quest.
How much debate have the writers had about whether to let those two have a kid?
CB: We’ve had as much debate as an actual married couple would have about having a baby. And it’s been along the same lines: “We’re not going to have as much fun. We’re not going to be able to go to the bar as much. We’re not going to have the same adventures.”
CB: We’ve definitely heard, “Don’t add a baby.” That’s Sitcom 101. But Craig as a father, there are a lot of stories that come out of that.
CT: And we don’t want to be Sitcom 101. We want to be a show that tells it like it is and takes you on a journey through people’s lives. It’s not out of false stakes or trying to calculate what’s interesting, but actually moving somewhere in the character’s lives. Whatever you say about season six, you won’t say it was like season five. It’s going to move the characters. Our fear is that we’ll move them too far, too fast, but I think it’s going to be really exciting.
Barn-man & Robin strike back?
One of season five’s biggest disappointments, at least from this corner, is that the writers, having spent the previous season building up the idea that Barney was in love with Robin and that Robin might feel the same way, split them up after only a handful of episodes as a couple.
CB: Initially, when we got them together, we didn’t want to make it that long. We weren’t ‘shippers the way the rest of the world was. We didn’t pay attention to that. There’s a part of us, honestly, I think Ted and Robin still belong together in our minds to some degree. And that may have affected why. We never looked at it as a grand romance. And as it turned out, Neil and Cobie did have a ridiculous chemistry and it did work, so when we cut it short, it probably bugged some people.
CT: We didn’t want to do the same kind of beats that we’d done with Ted and Robin that we did with Barney and Robin. We wanted to do something with a different size and shape to it. I feel like he does love her and she loves him. I’m not prepared to say we’re done with that…That’s why we did that episode later where Barney learned that it did hurt her…I think these are two people who are not ready to be in a couple. I never look at those two as done, because they’re so amazing together. But I don’t think it would have been emotionally true to those characters to have them suddenly move in and get engaged. But hopefully we’ll have some more seasons to the show.
CB: Honestly, I think part of it was that we had written so many of the scripts before we started shooting – before we’d seen what they were like as a couple. In the writing, we felt that six episodes in, “Well, we’ve done this now. Where do we go next? Let’s see how they handle a break-up.” We were ahead of the magic, I think. As a result, we probably should have kept them together longer.
Robin Sparkles returns?
What’s Robin’s story going to be this year?
CT: Robin’s story we can’t talk about too much. One Robin thing we can talk about is we’re going to do the third installment of Robin Sparkles. Alan Thicke hinted that there was this Robin Sparkles kids show in Canada.
CB: This is all if we can get Alan Thicke.
CT: Who knows if we’ll be able to book him? We love the idea of teasing going back to that. It’s going to be an early tween type show in Canada. Most likely an outer space-themed show, and she had a partner named Glitter, so it was “Sparkles and Glitter.”
CB: We’re casting Glitter right now.
CT: It’s not the pressure of, “How do you write a song that tops ‘Let’s Go to the Mall’?” (The critics briefly begin debating the merits of “Sandcastles in the Sand” vs. “Mall”)… If we have to write a song, it’ll be something about math. It has to be an educational Canadian show. It may be a song warning about the dangers of thin ice. The number one killer of kids in Canada.
Ted’s story
CB: Ted has such a crazy other journey in the next season that Robin will be there for. In the finale, our intention was to put Ted and Robin to bed, so to speak, just for a while. The note that it ends on is they’re friends now… They have a bond that’s weirdly stronger than it was when they were just dating. But Ted, there’s going to be a big adventure for Ted. He is going to get called back to Goliath National Bank to design their headquarters, and he’s going to work for Barney and Marshall. It’s going to be a season-long arc… After the whole season with Stella, we didn’t want Ted to go, “Oh, here’s the new love of my life.”
CT: We wanted a year off. But then the question is, how do you do something new and meaningful for Ted that’s a bit different? And we figured out how to do it this season… It’s all about the steps of destiny on this show, and the fact that Ted signs on to design the GNB national headquarters leads to this situation where it’s the opportunity of a lifetime for him as an architect. But to make this new building, this really old, beautiful building has to be destroyed. And this is very current to New York right now… So Ted, this great, nostalgic character who loves old New York, has to be responsible in some way for destroying this building. Through that, he meets this woman – it’s her cause and passion to preserve and protect this building. She’s someone who would picket the destruction. We meet this great new, significant character in Ted’s life who is his nemesis, and he is the enemy of her cause. It gives us so much good material.
CB: We made a decision to stop (telling you anything) there. We’ll tell you up to that point.
CT: It’s not going to be Date of the Week, season six.
CT: We look at it as, if “HIMYM” is a three-act play, this is the start of the third act… We have this great momentum and pull toward where we want to end the story. If there are people out there who didn’t love the fact that season five was a little more standalone, you’re gonna really like season six.
CB: It’s going to be a little more the show we love. We are as obsessed with “The Wire” as anyone, and it’s going to be more like that. We’re looking at it as 22-24 chapters of a novel.
No romance?
Someone laments the lack of big romantic moments in season five as compared to previous seasons.
CB: As we compiled the soundtrack of the season in our heads, I think that’s a good way to gauge the amount of romance we’re going to try to capture. So much of this season will be about the songs that are playing. As we’ve broken these stories, looking at the document with our 24-episode plan for this season just got us wistful and emotional. I really wish I could say just exactly what it’s going to mean. But our show has always thrived when it’s talking about the big pivotal moments of your life, and the gauntlets you have to go through in your life. There are things that are very personal to the people on our staff, that have happened, and we’re going to write about that.
CT: Last year there was a lot of Girl of the Week, and there wasn’t as much of an accumulation of meaning as there was in the past. We write better when we’re accumulating meaning and building as we go on through the season. Last year was great. It was kind of our syndication year. It was, “Here’s some funny episodes!”
CB: It was, “Here’s some episodes you can watch and laugh at and forget the next day.”
CT: But this year is different.
CB: Our emotional barometer is (director) Pam Fryman. If a take is making her cry, she’ll make them do it again even if it worked, just so she can see it again. And just going down our outline, I can see six or seven moments that are going to make her cry on the set.
CT: It feels like we’re diving into the heart and soul of the series this year in a way we didn’t last year, and we’re better writers when we do. Maybe we’re not the guys who are writing standalone episode after standalone episode. It was an interesting experiment to do that in the late-ish middle of the season last year. I don’t think we’re going to look back on it as the highlight of our writing career.
CB: It’s not our forte as writers, I think. We’re not “Community,” and we’re not “30 Rock,” and those are my two favorite shows right now, but we don’t do that.
Douche chills
Someone brings up Ted’s alarming level of douchiness in the fifth season, and Craig turns to me – having apparently read the many, many, many season five reviews where I used the d-word to describe Ted Evelyn Mosby – and I smile and invoke the douchiest Ted episode of all, saying, “Let’s talk ‘Robots vs. Wrestlers.’” Craig pretends to act hurt, and says, “I don’t want to talk about it with you.” Then, more seriously…
CT: Can I make a promise? Ted will be absolutely undouchey this year. We knew we weren’t diving into a huge emotional story for Ted. A bad thing can happen when you’re going episode-to-episode without a big emotional arc. You say, “That seems kind of funny. Let’s do that.” You do certain things and you get greedy. You emphasize something you shouldn’t be, because you’re not telling a larger story. I look at last season, and Ted was too douchey.
CB: We will mea culpa many things from last year, but we loved (“Robots vs. Wrestlers”). We were very proud of that episode.
CT: We want to go back to hero Ted this year. And robots are cool. Apparently, if people say they don’t like that episode, then they don’t like robots and that makes you un-American. I’m just saying… Alan.
Outside man
After Barney and Robin broke up, Robin spent much of the season’s timeline in a relationship with co-worker Don, but she didn’t spend much time in actual episodes with him. I asked Thomas and Bays how they felt that storyline worked.
CT: I feel that ultimately we didn’t show enough of him to make people care as much as we needed to… I would have seen him a couple more times to make him land more.
CB: There were moments where we cut scenes he was in that we probably shouldn’t have cut, because we were trying to give more time to our guys.
CT: The journey of showing Robin become someone after half a decade, who would give up her career to go after love, I loved that. I loved showing Robin go somewhere… Maybe we didn’t make the audience care about Don enough.
A failed experiment
CB: Some of the episodes from last year were some of the best episodes we’ve ever done: “Girls vs. Suits,” I think “Dopplegangers” was one of our best ever. Last year was kind of an improv game. I don’t know if you remember, the opening shot of the season was a quote: “The only thing I know is I know nothing.” That was our little klarion call to ourselves, to see if we could let the show just unfold the way it unfolded. I think we were wrong to do that. We ignored that part of us that are planners by nature. It suffered, structurally.
CT: Some of our best “standalone” episodes like “The Bro Code” or “The Pineapple Incident,” these sort of catchy episodes, they all came from an emotional arc. “The Bro Code” came from the fact that Ted and Barney were having a real intense friendship breakup. That was embedded within an arc. I think we write our best catchy, gimmicky episodes while being deep within an arc. And we forgot that. I really liked the episode “The Perfect Week” last year, but looking back at it, we had to create false stakes, that Barney might lose his job. Whereas “The Bro Code” had a really significant series arc that it was borne out of, and we didn’t have to invent something to make it matter. That was a good lesson that I feel we learned this season.
Thomas then explains that this approach is called “schmuck-bait… it’s a sitcom writer room term for when you create false tension.”
CB: There are three or four big stories going on that are drawn from real things happening to the writers and people we know.
CT: This year’s going to be a lot of writing from real life. I hope no one throws the word “sitcommy” at us after season six.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
That’s a mea culpa? Wasn’t very convincing…oh, well, I’ll will still follow the show…my money is still on a Rachel Bilson-twin sister twist/gambit.
I had the same thought when I saw the Rachel Bilson episode: that her roommate was her twin sister that she was jealous of. I think if written well, that could definitely work. Plus, just going off of what CB and CT said and didn’t say about “putting the trick to be” and “end the particular gimmick” is having me hope that in the 1st episode back Rachel Bilson casually drops in the conversation that her roommate is her twin sister, or something like that. I guess we’ll find out in a couple of months.
Wait, did I miss something? Did you not like Robots vs wrestlers? That is one of the best episodes of the series! It has Will Shortz! it has crazy Peter Bogdonavich! Ted should embrace his douchiness, not run from it!
I want to see “Sparkles and Glitter”!!! lol
Is it that hard to book Alan Thicke??
I did think a lot the episodes last season were schmuck-bait because it felt like something was false.
I think they need to re-watch season 4 and go from there and skip 5.
This makes me so unbelievably happy to read. HIMYM was one of my favourite sitcoms ever and I nearly jumped ship last season, staying only because of my investment in the show. I really look forward to seeing serialized storytelling again.
Wow, it’s encouraging to see this from CB/CT. I was also disappointed by this season, and am very happy to see that they were kinda let down too. It looks like it’s gonna be a great season 6!
Oh, thank god. Everything about this makes me feel relieved, especially their realisation that they’re best when it comes to the “sappier” things, about these people growing up or doing things they’re unused to. And no more Girls of the Week!
As long as they know what they want to do, I think I’m going to have a good time this season. I skipped at least half of the episodes last year.
The interview is very promising, I hope they won’t let us down
“Can I make a promise? Ted will be absolutely undouchey this year.”
That must mean they’re recasting the part! Yay!
Two thumbs up.
Ha, yes.
When I read that, I instantly thought “Impossible, you haven’t managed it even once yet”.
Educational Canadian song? Sounds like they’re ready to try the compost scene… ([www.youtube.com])
Write a comment…
Sorry, failed post there. I have to say I think they could have characterized season 5 a bit more negatively…I think they were trying to whitewash it too much. But as long as they’re trying something new and trying to go back to what I always loved about this show to begin with, I’m ok with this and I’ll start looking forward to season 6 in a way I haven’t been so far.
I disagree, I think they said it was what it was. I get the feeling CBS wanted them to be a bit more standalone, to fit in nicely with Two Men and TBBT. If I catch a re-run of them, the majority of the episodes are pretty fun and I’ll probably say “Hey, yeah, I love this one”. Its just when average episode after average episode kept coming that you think even the slightly better episodes are awful.
I agree with Jaymii. The problem for me wasn’t that I didn’t enjoy the individual episodes, but that with HIMYM you’re always waiting for that big moment, and it didn’t come this year.
I also hold that it was the rest of the gang who was being douchey in Robots vs. Wrestlers, not Ted so much.
Great interview, glad to see them so open about last year’s meh season. Think Im in the minority, but still pulling for the return of Winnie Cooper this season.
Now if only you can get Greg Daniels to do the same when you have The Office interview session next week…
That would be nice, but Daniels isn’t in charge of The Office any longer. Which probably explains the failure of S6.
Alan,
Can it just be that Josh Radnor is a complete douche bag?
I mean, what if Radnor is the douche, and his douche-power is so huge, it comes through in his performances?
My brother and his fiance don’t believe me about Ted. From most of season 4 and ALL of season 5, I bitched about Ted being the biggest douche on television (besides Keith Olbermann), but they just started watching season 2 on DVD, and Ted’s still the hero of the show, not the show’s biggest deficit.
To be fair, he’s always been the least talented actor on the show, save perhaps for Colbie Smulders.
after reading “There are three or four big stories going on that are drawn from real things happening to the writers and people we know. ” i am scared about one of our characters getting a serious illness. still very happy the show is improving
Glad to see they realized their pitfalls from last season. Get “The Office” showrunners up there and I’d bet they’d have their heads up somewhere that’d make it hard for them to answer questions.
I didn’t hate season 5 as much as some people did I think, I definitely enjoyed pretty much every Barney-centric episode. But I am upset they did virtually nothing outside of the epic, “Girls vs Suits” to advance the mother story and they completely blew the opportunity for a hilarious episode with “The Wedding Bride”.
Date of the Week thing got pretty old as well, seems like they have strong ideas for this season, can’t wait.
They can talk all the want about emotional arcs, etc. Really I just want the show to be FUNNY. It wasn’t last season.
But Craig’s point, and I think it’s a valid one, is that their funniest episodes usually tend to start from an emotional place. So by going straight for the jokes, they actually undercut the humor.
EXACTLY M. It may have been more sitcommy, but there are funny sitcoms, or at least ones that will give you a few chuckles. Mother didn’t.
Alan, while you made your nitpicks during the season I think you have blunted it far too much here. You’ve spent the better part of a year complaining about the quality drops in NBCs 9-10 block, but both those shows, flawed as they might be, made me laugh out loud several times every Thursday.
HIMYM just wasn’t funny. There were entire episodes where I couldn’t muster a single laugh. Forget Ted’s douchiness, which didn’t seem extremely out of place anyway. Lily was muddled and useless all season, the contract between her dorky adorable innocent side and her hardcore, anything goes side was never taken up. They ran out of new eccentricities for Jason Segel to hit out of the park. Barney’s schemes were mostly flaccid. And a number of great ideas fell flat for wont of a decent script.
I watch a lot of television, and this show is on life support. The issue for me was not a lack of heart but a lack of rich characterization and a lack of funny. While I hope it can return to it’s former glory, adding more stages-of-life serialization isn’t going to magically zest up the rest.
it scares the crap out of me when the producers of a show start listening to critics and fans. recipe for disaster
But what if the fans are right? I don’t hear them saying “Oh, well we thought last year was fine but everyone else is saying it sucked, so…” They’re saying they looked at the season, saw its deficiencies (which the audience noticed as well) and want to get back on course. This isn’t like a creator listening to shippers or something of that ilk.
When a show listens to the fans it may hit some problems, but it rarely becomes unwatchable. It’s when the show listens to the network that things really fall apart…
Yeah, I didn’t get the sense that they were making the creative changes in reaction to what the fans and critics had written, but because they had recognized it themselves.
“We feel that way. We set out to say, ‘What if we do a show where every episode you hit the reset button at the end of the episode? Do it like a box of chocolates; every one is a little morsel.’ And we had fun doing that, but that’s not the show we’ve wanted to do.”
What the hell does that even mean? Each bit is like a morsel? That is the laziest excuse to go episodic I have ever heard. I can think of three reasons that they decided to do this: 1) They got lazy 2) They had no idea what they were doing 3) CBS demanded that they did it.
And about the baby thing, do you know why its Sitcom 101 not to have a baby? Because it has NEVER been done well. Yes, we know there are stories about babies, but that is why you have family sitcoms. And great, they are going to do lazy pregnant people jokes. Joy.
This is going to suck, yet I am still on till December before I call go or no go.
Yeah, I agree with you about the baby. Thereâ€™s really only two ways it can go, the baby is born and we are forced to deal with a bunch of baby jokes weâ€™ve seen 100 times before, or they have the baby, get a nanny (or a manny-hahaha it a man nanny, hilarious) and completely ignore the kid for the rest of the series.
Oh yeah, that was my other thing. To make the show interesting, Marshall and Lily are just going to have to basically be terrible parents. How are you supposed to hang out at a bar all the time if you have a kid?
Carter Bays thinks “Dopplegangers” is one of their best-ever episodes? Honestly, that doesn’t give me confidence for future improvement. I really enjoyed the first few seasons, I hope they can find their way back.
That was disappointing to read, wasn’t it?
Not even a mention of “The Playbook”..
Season 5, up until, oh, Zoo Or False, was on track to being a strong season, so I don’t really get the dismissal of this season. It’s not HIMYM at its best, but it’s not HIMYM at its worse, either. It has a good number of the best episodes HIMYM has ever done (though it does have a couple that are probably as bad as Season 1 level) so I wouldn’t call it a failed experiment. I’d call it a successful, if flawed, experiment.
Some of the things mentioned in the interview scare me, like the dedouchifying of Ted. Ted is a douche. That’s Ted. And it’s hilarious. I do miss Ted’s romantic side, but I don’t want to entirely lose his douchey side.
I’m interested to see this new framing device. I personally think finding the mother is the least important part of the show, but they’re talking about shaking things up a little has piqued my interest.
did Alan post his Thursday schedule anywhere? (or what’s up the rest of the day at TCA?)
Thank God!
Last season was horrible :( They really strated from what made HIMYM so loveable in the early seasons, and I felt like they characters weren’t themselves, especially Robin.
I hated douchey Ted, but other than that character trait he was adorable this season.
Glad to hear they’re taking a step back and returning to what made this show so great in it’s first 4 seasons. As for the Canadian kid show theme song…I think that should be a YouTube contest for the fans :-)
I’m going to make a prediction: they are going to show flashforwards of the kids…in their 20’s, the way they look NOW, and continue on from there.
I like this interview, sounds like they’ve mostly figured out what went wrong, learned from their mistakes, and are going on from there. Sounds good!
So Omar coming for Barney?
“The cheese stands alone you Sky Mall-buying gump!”
i hope we see both sides of barney i love his womanising side and his sensitive side and some new guest stars would be awesome!!!!
I am getting so tired of the creators’ obsession with Ted/Robin. They made the choice, from the beginning, that they weren’t going to work out. Their relationship was funny and interesting for the first couple seasons, but once they broke up, that should have been the end of it. Instead, they go back to it, over and over, even though we all know it is not going to happen. And now, to hear that this fixation they have was a contributing factor to their decision to waste the potential of a Barney/Robin relationship, leaves me incredibly frustrated. It is way past time to move on.
Off this, I do think it’s disappointing that they didn’t realize a Barney/Robin relationship as a jumping off point for a. an unconventional television comedy relationship, and, more importantly, b. an opportunity for comedy. They boxed themselves into a corner with the long arc that Barney was in love with Robin, rather than a casual sex thing that might be something more, then stuck them in a very conventionally defined relationship that restricted the characters. If anything, they should have always been the B-story, with bets and practical jokes trumping “having the talk” or whatever, and left the romance to Ted and Marshall/Lily, except on the rare occasion. Barney having the goal of finding his father is a perfect storyline that should have been at the forefront, instead of the meta-ness of their relationship. Jeez, that’s bothered me for a long time.
If I actually had one hope for the season, it’s that they’d return to some work-focused storylines that weren’t totally goofy. They really under used the Professor Mosby aspect. Here’s hoping season six is a good one.
Off this, I do think it’s disappointing that they didn’t realize a Barney/Robin relationship as a jumping off point for a. an unconventional television comedy relationship, and, more importantly, b. an opportunity for comedy. They boxed themselves into a corner with the long arc that Barney was in love with Robin, rather than a casual sex thing that might be something more, then stuck them in a very conventionally defined relationship that restricted the characters. If anything, they should have always been the B-story, with bets and practical jokes trumping “having the talk” or whatever, and left the romance to Ted and Marshall/Lily, except on the rare occasion. Barney having the goal of finding his father is a perfect storyline that should have been at the forefront, instead of the meta-ness of their relationship. Jeez, that’s bothered me for a long time.
If I actually had one hope for the season, it’s that they’d return to some work-focused storylines that weren’t totally goofy. They really under used the Professor Mosby aspect. Here’s hoping season six is a good one.
“It was kind of our syndication year. It was, “Here’s some funny episodes!””
“We set out to say, ‘What if we do a show where every episode you hit the reset button at the end of the episode? Do it like a box of chocolates; every one is a little morsel.’ And we had fun doing that, but that’s not the show we’ve wanted to do.”
I am sick of Showrunnwers having to cover for their bosses (Network executives) ideas. From Joss Whedon on all his shows to JJ Abrams being asked for more stand alone episodes for Lost even though it had amazing ratings and now Bays and Thomas. Alan (and other TV critics) please make executives come out and answer to the pressures they put show creators to.
I completely agree. Isn’t it the JOB of network executives to be aware of what makes television shows good and what doesn’t? How the hell have they not noticed that what makes television bad is THEM?
Glad to hear they’re getting back to what made the show great. Some really funny moments in the interview itself (Canadian education songs; not like robots makes Alan unAmerican…) made me laugh.
Captcha: Floured analogies.
This makes me so happy!
they talked about everything but barney!.. sure they talked about barman and robin but not barney alone..barney was soo bad last season (except for some great episodes like playbook and perfect week) compared to the first few seasons..barney is uncool now and all his jokes are limited to womanizing whereas before he has all these other traits like his theories, lasertag, critizing ted in hilarious ways, his catchphrases, his high fives, his magic tricks ..all gone.. the one episode where ted buys that house..barney was such a douche..i’d really love to see season 2 barney again!!