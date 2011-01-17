‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Last Words’: Marvin’s funeral had heart, but football in the groin had a football in the groin

My review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I whip up a batch of my fancy tofu sushi bagels…
I felt like my opinion of the tragic ending of the previous episode was going to depend in part on how it was handled in the next one, and I unfortunately found “Last Words” to be well-meaning but terribly uneven.
It’s one thing for a sitcom to go to a dark place for 30 seconds the way “HIMYM” did at the end of “Bad News,” and another to devote a whole episode to grief. There’s a certain compact you have with the audience that you’re going to try to make them laugh, and going back and forth between jokes and an honest attempt to depict mourning is a really hard thing to pull off. And I think “Last Words” only pulled it off part of the time.
On the comic end of things, Robin turning into Red from “The Shawshank Redemption” was a running gag with legs, and one of the better Robin subplots in a long time. It felt appropriate to the setting and it had enough variations that they could keep going back to it. Ditto Lily trying to find a useful role at the funeral and realizing that it was to be Judy’s punching bag. On the other hand, Barney and Ted’s attempt to make Marshall laugh via viral groin injury videos felt too broad, as did the presence of Danny Strong as the obnoxious ex-bully Reverend Trey. Had Trey turned out to be an okay guy in the present – or, at least, good at his job even as he still hated Marshall – it might have worked, but instead he was a cartoon bad guy in an episode that wanted to be more human.(*)
(*) Interestingly, CBS’ press site has a couple of stills of a scene that must have been cut from the episode, in which you can see Trey lying on the ground as Marshall and the gang celebrate around him. I’m assuming it was an attempt to tie together the bullying and groin-punching gags, but without having seen it, I have no idea if that would have made either subplot better, or just annoyed me more.
But even the episode’s more serious side was problematic, in that Marshall spent the whole episode obsessing over something that we knew to be irrelevant, given that we’d seen “Bad News.” No, maybe Marvin didn’t say the perfect final sentence to him, but we know that father and son had a great conversation about Marshall and Lily’s fertility issues, that Marvin was just as reassuring and paternal and wonderful to Marshall there as he was in those moments described by his mom and brothers.
I recognize that grief isn’t rational, that sometimes you get hung up on things that aren’t important or accurate or whatever, but as Marshall kept lamenting his lack of a great final memory with his father, I kept saying to myself, “But you had one! We saw it!” The fact that Marvin didn’t go back to the airport right that second doesn’t change that. And if Lily or Ted or somebody had pointed this out – if, in fact, the episode had treated the last words obsession as an irrational coping mechanism, which the others recognized immediately and Marshall eventually did – I think the story would have worked much better. Jason Segel was great throughout (as was Alyson Hannigan in the scene where Lily had to watch Marshall yell at God), but a lot of the story felt like the show trying to force another heart-warming moment when I think they could have built one more naturally out of what had come before.
And on a completely nitpicky note, I’m sure that while ESPN fantasy analyst Matthew Berry is pleased that Marshall called the third “Crocodile Dundee” movie (which Berry co-wrote in his former life) the second-best of the series, the title was “Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles,” which I think actually sounds funnier than “Crocodile Dundee 3.”
What did everybody else think?
I thought it was an alright episode, after last week’s ending fans needed something as silly as a Hans Moleman inspired gag to cheer up the tone of the episode. Interesting that they are going from one heart wrenching scene to another, with Barney finally meeting his dad.
Being a huge Shawshank fan as well, I audibly cheered when Robin said, “I’ve been known to locate various items from time to time.” Really hope there was a rock hammer in her bag.
Also a quick FYI with Matthew Berry. Here is his tweet from during the episode – Just got 20+ tweets @ Croc 3 getting love on HIMYM. Hilarious.
You’re right that ball punching wasn’t a funny bit of the show, and they probably could have done it better. As a critic I would likely say the same thing.
As a viewer, I have never once cried harder at a TV show than I did with Jason Segal’s speech where he yelled at God, so on a personal level they probably achieved their goal. They really built to that moment well, even if it wasn’t comedy.
I guess I didn’t get as involved as that scene as I could of, because it was obvious that something big would come at the end of the voicemail message, and I kept waiting for that.
Want to cry? Hub network is re-airing the “A, My Name Is Alex” Family Ties two-parter tonight at 2am. Set your DVR.
This was … underwhelming, but well-meaning.
I am a nasty blackhearted (childfree) bitch and I broke out sobbing when Marshall said, “He’ll never meet our kids, Lily.” And did that for the rest of the episode. Because man, I feel guilty as fuck for not having gotten married off while my dad was still alive. (Disclaimer: I got engaged while he was alive to the wrong guy for this reason, didn’t go through with it.) I will always feel like I cheated him out of seeing that experience, so I related way too well to Marshall’s pain in that moment. And the more he went on about the Last Buttdial, the more I was crying.
Honestly, this episode gets a lot of props from me for making that real. And Robin and Lily trying to find jobs to do at a funeral, I really liked that bit. And Barney’s last line.
Sadly, I don’t have Hub Network A or even know what it is. It’s been a long long time since I saw A, My Name is Alex.
Then again… I may want to cry – not fall into a depression.
I thought there might be more to the phone call too. Then again, sometimes, like Marshall and his mom, you just have to get it off your chest.
I have no idea what my father’s last words to me were. I think my Mum’s (before they intubated her) were a reminder to do something at home… And really – I think it’s just TV crap that everyone had a wonderful last memory. Especially if he had no idea he was going to die.
But other than that and the groin videos, it was a good ep, and yeah, I cried.
Both of my parents died on a Friday night, 3 weeks before their 73rd birthdays. (5 years apart) I’ll try to say something better, On March 19, 2032…
oh, and I did cry. I can’t even remember when I started.
Karyn- You’ve never cried harder? Really? You must not watch very good films.
Hub is the old “Discovery Kids”. You may have it and not have realized it.
As someone who lost both parents before I was even 30. I can say that yes, grief does make you hang on to irrelevant things and there is no one that can tear you away from it until you’re ready. Also, the whole episode had me wondering what my parents last words to me were and I can’t remember. I think the Barney/Ted plot was super lame and kind of inappropriate. Lilly & Robin handled everything much better for the situation. I know watching your friend go through something seriously crap that you just don’t understand is not easy. Until you’ve been there you just can’t know what to do or how to help. And the whole scene with Marshall yelling at God tore my heart out. I really want HIMYM to make me laugh next week because I’m tired of crying.
as with you, I can’t remember but I keep running across this thing that my mother sent me before my father died.
It was a little card telling me that she was to be creamated – and where – and that it was prepaid.
In was inside an envelope on which she wrote: “Have a good day!”
In the Super Bowl episode, Barney didn’t wear a suit to a funeral because he said that suits are only for happy occasions. Tonight, he wore a suit to a funeral.
Presumably Barney recognized that he should show respect for his best^H^H^H^H one of his best friends. (For Mark, being someone he didn’t rely know, he didn’t feel such a need.)
Its weird that HIMYM wrote an episode where barney didnt wear a suit to a funeral, but they also wrote an episode where he explains that he even wears silk suit pajamas to bed, because he always has to be wearing a suit. I think they made a mistake by writing that barney didnt wear a suit to the funeral. Because the suit jamas and the episode with the suit musical showed barneys undying love and unhealthy addiction to suits. The non suit wearing funeral episode was a mistake and i think they tried to make up for it last night. I think it is one of the shows best running jokes that barney has an unhealthy addiction to suits, so much so that he wears suit pajamas in case a girl comes to his door at night.
Honestly, Barney’s a bit cartoonish, but he’s not lacking in empathy. He wouldn’t wear jeans to Marshall’s dad’s funeral, he knows the family is fairly conservative. Just because he defines himself by a quirk in a relatively light moment doesn’t mean he’s going to stick to that thing even when it would be hurtful.
I was discouraged initially, which contributed to the unevenness. The whole, let’s make Marshall laugh could’ve worked better with something less childish (c’mon Carter/Bays, you’re adults) and the whole “Trey is really short and he beat up Marshall!” thing really got under my skin. Luckily it was uphill from there, the Robin subplot developed and Lily found her groove.
I disagree on the point of the last words being irrelevant. Sure he had a great talk with his dad, but the last words are important. It’s reassuring to know that you left with something meaningful, no matter how minuscule. No matter if it’s having the last word in an argument or what your last words to someone were: they matter. It’s not rational, but people aren’t rational. What are ya gonna do? I appreciated how they tied it with the rest of the group. Brought some funny and heartfelt moments(including the return of Ted’s soul-patch-sporting dad and debut of Robin’s new dad) as well as finally making Barney ready to meet his dad (though I think we could all see that coming from a mile away).
I agree the episode was uneven, I think it could have really benefited from just a stronger start, one that didn’t leave a bad taste in my mouth at the first commercial break. Not perfect, but nicely handled and definitely more ambitious than the rest of CBS’s sitcom lineup.
I dont know if you are male or female, but from other comments ive read about the episode from other sites, the females tend to be unhappy with the fact Ted and Barney acted childish. Im a man with little emotions, and ive shed tears during 2 movies, and never a TV show until last night. It might have been the fact i was a little drunk and not 100% emotionally, but it was the first time a tv show has every made me shed a tear. With that said, the running bit with Ted and Barney and nut shots was perfect for the show. These guys may be portrayed to be right at 30 years of age, but they are also portrayed as not being fully mature and tend to fall back on old ways over and over again. They are basically 22 year old 30 year olds. The nut shot bit was great, and it was a guy thing, women will never fully grasp a mans love/hate/fear of the nut shot. It was a perfect way for HIMYM to show that Ted, Barney, and Marshall are no where near mature and they still have some growing up to do. This is what the show is all about. A group of young adults, still trying to find their way in the world as adults. videos at a funeral.
Same here dude. Barney and Ted’s mission to make Marshall laugh was quite funny cause of how innaffective it was. And HIMYM has always been known for being a little immature. I mean come on: SLAP BET!!! For Christ sake!!!
I didn’t think anything worked on this episode. Well some of the Robyn stuff. N beside a sight gag the priest character was lame.
Same here dude. Barney and Ted’s mission to make Marshall laugh was quite funny cause of how innaffective it was. And HIMYM has always been known for being a little immature. I mean come on: SLAP BET!!! For Christ sake!!!
it’s hard to dramatize grief. That process varies wildly from individual to individual. Some people become deeply introspective, and others do everything they can to take their mind off it. For me, I always try to think of good memories of the person (which occasionally leads to awkward moments where I smirk or start to giggle thinking about something I did with them) in an attempt to alleviate the pain of the person being gone.
It’s harder when you are watching a close friend go through the grief process. I identified with Ted and Barney’s story quite a bit because my reflex in that situation is to try and lighten the mood. The groin punching is over the top but I sort of expect sitcoms to be exaggerated in those types of moments. I thought it came full circle though at the end where Ted and Barney (especially the latter) found peace in how Marshall responded to everything at the end. Clearly this is going to jump off into the Barney story about meeting his dad which was teased earlier in the season.
When I read reviews I understand that there is an ebb and flow for some people but I’ve always appreciated how this show connects threads between stories. One event leads to another event a few episodes later. Not much really ever feels out of left field and it makes it a lot more fun to go back and watch the seasons on DVD as you can look more closely at the interrelationships on the show.
It worked for me, as the cliche goes. (Except for Danny Strong’s character.) I thought that they indicated as well as they could that Marvin’s actual, literal “last words” to Marshall didn’t really matter. I was reminded of Dave Barry’s well-known column on the same subject, available here [pdf].
And although I’ve barely seen America’s Funniest Home Videos, I imagine that Ted’s repeated “let’s see what happens” is supposed to be a reference to Future Ted being Bob Saget.
I dunno if its a reference that they reveal him as bob sagget. It is more like a subtle joke that he is voiced by bob sagget and they are playing on that in joking terms, not so much realistic terms. Similar to how last night, Robyn was potrayed as Red from Shaw Shank Redemption. Just a joke.
I missed the part with the priest, so maybe that’s why for me the episode seemed to work well on many levels. You do feel useless when a close friend experiences a loss of this nature, and you grasp for small ways to make it better. And similarly the grieving one looks for small things to feel better about. Because the final words moment on the voicemail was somewhat telegraphed, it almost felt forced — except for the last extra words, which (together with Marshall’s speech at the funeral) helped demonstrate that the moments you hold onto are what are important.
Well, I spent the last 10 min of these episode crying like crazy, so clearly they did something right. Yeah, the kick in the nuts stuff & the priest stuff was really stupid, and I’m not surprised at all there was more to the priest story, it seemed like something was missing from that story line.
I’m also happy the FINALY gave Robin a pretty good story line. Hopefully this is the beginning of the writers remember that her character use to be pretty awesome before they went and made her someone else while she was dating Barney. Really, I hate how everyone thinks it was only Barney who was ruined in the relationship, but the damaged done to his character is nothing compared to what happened to Robin. And BTW Iâ€™m actually pro Barney/Robin IF they can write it correctly. Sorry for the rant, Iâ€™ve been watching a lot of old episodes lately.
First half was bumpy, but it picked up. I kept waiting for a groin injury to the bully minister, but it never materialized.
Loved the Red homage and football in the groin Simpsons references. But not nearly as funny as that original. But seriously, what’s better than Homer painstakingly laboring over the film winner? The rest of the episode was pretty weak. Not the best episode ever. Or close.
Is it so wrong that all during the episodes I was waiting for Marvin’s last words to be something like “‘M O O N,'” that spells ‘I Love You?'”
RWG (sorry, that’s all I can think of when I see the actor :-)
I liked the episode overall, but let me pile on the idea that the priest character should have been cut. Danny Strong either needed a bigger part or no part at all.
I thought the gang did see the pointlessness of Marshall’s search for the perfect last words; they brought it up repeatedly. When he pressed them, they were really reflecting on the nature of their relationships with their dads, not any one sentence.
As someone with a 3-year old text message saved on my phone as the last words to me from a dear friend, I related to Marshall’s plight. You may know it’s unimportant, but it’s the last moment you had with that person and you want it to mean something.
I do agree that the stuff with Danny Strong was weird and unnecessary, though. I maybe could have gone with it if he was just a jerk to Marshall, but I can’t imagine anyone treating a grieving family that callously. I feel more generous toward the Barney/Ted stuff, because I can at least imagine people doing some of that in that situation. (And, “Is he laughing?” was funny.)
I thought for sure the “shot the groin” gag was going to come around full circle and it turn out that Marshall’s dad was the one who got him to move shots to the groin and that the phone message was going to be him telling Marshall about one he just saw.
oh well
shot to the groin*
love* not move
sorry
I did think it would be included anywhere near the last words, but now that you mention it, that would have been utterly classic in all ways. If his last words were, “Marshall, you wont believe what i just saw, blah blah took a shot to the groin… thought you might like that… Love you son”
What this would have allowed the show to do is provide a sad yet comical scene, because sitcoms arent supposed to be overly dramatic. I still think it could have drawn tears as well as laughs.
Also, it would have allowed for this: Ted and Barney were looked at by marshall as annoying the entire episode. If his dads last words were the nut shot thing, it would have helped bring Ted, Barney, and Marshall closer together as friends. By showing him that they truly know what he likes best, and that he cant escape the childish love he shares with Ted and Barney and his relationships with his friends are truly important.
Great call J, full circling the nut shot gag would have been epic.
I just remembered something I needed to add. Someone said it’s hard to write episodes about death. And then I remembered
Alyson Hannigan was in The Body.
That was – unfortunately – the first ep of Buffy I ever saw. It’s not bad – it’s just not a place to start. It’s also the one that I still cannot watch again. It did exactly what it set out to do.
I don’t think any other Television Show has ever dealt with the death of a parent the way Buffy did. The realism, the reaction, its like you’re living it.
Thought it was a nice touch when Marshall calls his dad his best friend and the camera shoots to Barney who is quiet, rather than protesting that he is the best friend.
It actually serves a double-role: both what you mention and him doing the mental work realizing that he wants to see “Uncle” Jerry again.
actually that would’ve been a hell of a lot better than the crap they did have him spewing
“Plane food is ass” was hilarious. Those should been the last words.
I thought, other than the random priest, the show worked pretty well. It had funny moments (Robin, “Im going to go drop a deuce”, “Plane food is ass”) and memorable moments (Marshall yelling at God). I thought the Ted and Barney plot was okay. As a male who is quite silly most of the time, I have tried to do completely ridiculous things in the hopes to make my best friend laugh and not feel completely useless. So, although I was hoping for a bigger payoff with the Ted/Barney subplot, I could see where they were coming from.
Overall, I enjoyed the episode. It’s okay to have comedies be a little sad at times and there’s no group of comedians I’d rather have a sad moment with than the HIMYM cast (well maybe except for Community).
Anyways good episode. My last words to you… I’mma go drop a deuce.
I completely agree with this review. I felt this episode was an example of improve tragedy (Robin Williams said that there is very little stand up tragedy this came close). Okay, audience shout out a premise and we will act it out. Reverend in the audience “Last Words”. Marshall, last words go…
The stills of Danny Strong lying on the ground in the snow had me imagining a better show with a concurrent b story. Marshall should have been the one feeling numb about the whole thing because he had just seen his dad one minute and he was literally gone the next. Marshall comes to term with the fact that he now has to be a full grown man and needs to get past his childhood hang ups. Marshall’s dad’s cell phone call really should have been just static. As the Reverend comes back to kindly remind them the service is starting without warning Marshall punches him in the nuts. In that moment Marshall realizes his his true feelings. Marshall cries for a little bit and apologizes to the reverend. But instead of helping him up Marshall and his friends each take turns taking pictures with him lying on the ground crying. Marshall then softly decides that he and his friends should go inside the church.
*improv tragedy
*not a b story but a secondary story also about Marshall growing up.
The cell phone static tells him that he needs to be his own man and make his own decisions about his children. The punch of the priest would tell him that he can. This would tie back into the themes of the last episode. It would also tie back into Lily/Marshall’s parental dilemma arc. It would also tie into Marshall character growth from the beginning of the series from wide eyed gentle giant from Minnesota who carries a baseball bat afraid of New York to an accomplished professional man capable of raising a family on his own.
Marshall’s reverence for his father in his speech at the funeral (shortly after explaining that the priest had to take care of an “emergency”- flash to ambulance picking up priest and carrying him away) would have got the rest of the character’s to call their fathers.
and Barney to ask his mother about his father
I was pissed about “Bad News”. I said it was cheap to have this countdown gimmick culminating in a “serious” moment in an escapist sitcom. A friend compared it to the episode of Buffy where Joyce dies, which was a dramatic gut-punch after a silly episode. I said that if this week was 1/100th as good as “The Body” it would earn it. It didn’t even come close.
Many of the people here claim to have been emotionally moved; many have lost their fathers. My father and mother are both alive and well, and my only emotion was eye-rolling. The fact that two Buffy alumni were in the episode made it even more striking to me.
“The Body” made me cry harder than any episode of television ever, and that’s without any personal relevance to the experience of having your mother die. It was a study in grief such as has never been seen on television before or since.
Now, I’m aware that Buffy was a drama as much as SF/comedy, and I don’t mean to say that HIMYM should reach to the same heights. But the HIMYM producers clearly intended to elevate this episode into high drama the way Buffy elevated a dramatic show into high comedy (cf. “Superstar”) and failed spectacularly.
On the upside, loved the introduction of notable character actors as fathers, and the Robin subplot was the best thing I’ve seen out of that character in ages.
Though it had it’s faults, I thought this was a lovely ep. Lily & Robins rolls worked better, and were more entertaining, but while yes, the guys trying to make Marshall laugh didn’t work, but it wouldn’t in that situation. But they were friends doing their best being there for their friend.
I get why the show did this. It’s what it’s audience is going through. My dad has had a lot of health issues and sadly, I’ve learned from experience those last memories matter. I save his last email until I get the next one–I want to have that last “I Love You” sign off. It is important. So kudos to the writers & cast for handling such tough subject matter with care & humor. Not easy to do, and they did it well
HIMYM has literally lost the plot. Whatever happened to the show revolving around Ted’s search for his wife? This episode was pure indulgence and it demonstrates why HIMYM no longer knows what it’s doing. Season 6 was a joke. The writes should watch Season 2 and see what this show used to be.
I love the irony of this comment. So, you want the show to return to Ted’s search for his wife and also want it to get back to season 2, where the entire season didn’t touch on that once, since from the pilot we already knew Robin was not the mother.
Did anyone else find Robyn’s “You remembered my birthday!” adorable as HELL?
For me, the BIG revelation for me in this episode is that Robyn is actually *Laura Palmer*.
OMG!!
That thing was a big, steamy turd. I hate when this show forgets that it’s supposed to be a comedy.
I thought the way they handled Marshall’s “last words” from his dad was good. It seems like the others in his family had this idealized version of the dad they were holding on to, but Marshall had the most real. You get the impression that Marshall’s relationship with his dad was unique, in that while he may have been a great dad and grandad to the brothers, he was a great friend to Marshall. I think Marshall was obsessing about the picture perfect ending because he and his dad didn’t have that kind of relationship. And I think he realized that by the end, when he related the Crocodile Dundee story at the funeral. His brothers seemed to fix on the storied moments, but Marshall in reality had moment after moment after moment, some profound, but some simple.
I think it worked better than if the gang had telegraphed the whole irrationality of Marshal’s worrying. I liked that he figured it out himself.
It really wasn’t as up and down of emotion and comedy as you think. It blended quite well to me and you not being satisfied by this terrific episode memorable HIMYM episode shows that you just have a bitterness towards HIMYM that can’t be fixed. The episode was quite hilarious and what made Barney and Teds’ pathetic attempt to get hit in the nuts, so funny was that Marshall never reacted or even paid attention. Most shows at their season 6 start to get old and boring but HIMYM has the amazing writing talents that make the show still fresh and edgy. Even if maybe Marshall should have been happy cuz he was in reality at a good point with his dad before he died but it didn’t matter to me when I watched the episode because Marshall pain started to force to feel what he saw and suddenly all of it made sense to me. No matter how close you are to someone, once they’re dead you always find regret in your past relationship with that person. If this episode took place in Season 3 or 4 you probably would have loved which shows you are ignorant. You might as well just stop watching the show cuz even though this is still by far best sitcom on TV right now, you find the negative in it. I’m sorry if I seem a little bit arrogant but I just hate watching what I thought was a brilliant episode and I have to see such horrid complaint like it wasn’t the beautifully strung together episode I had almost cried and laughed like crazy through.I feel like you have the right to share your opinion cause you’re a critic but I also think what’s the use of giving a bad review if you can’t do anything about it. All I can is “The show must go on.”
Wow. I’ve been accused of being a HIMYM apologist all year, and now I’m “bitter”? Excellent.
I look forward to what I’m told my opinion is next week.
Next episode you’ll be a little world weary and blasÃ© as if you’ve seen it all before and done better.
The episode after that you’ll be naÃ¯vely excited about on a surprise plot point that the rest of us saw coming years ago.
By the end of the season, you’ll be beaten down and hoping for cancellation.
Perfect. Saves me a lot of time and mental effort! Thanks!
Yeah well you won’t have to worry about being told your opinion next week. I rarely ever comment. I really am sincerely sorry cause of how I executed my views. You have the right to share your opinions and I guess I have the right to hate them…..but only in secrecy. The truth is I should have only judged your opinions and not yourself. I as a young comedy writer have always been inspired by the shows I love and not that you care to know or anything but I sometimes get confused at what good writing is, at least when I’m writing. I never can tell if what I’m writing is clever or just easy. So I guess I cling to these reviews of my favorite shows hoping that the world is topsy turvy and expectations is something you can buy but just like every other emotion or feeling it seems you can’t buy it. I know at this point you’re not going to reply cuz it has nothing to do with this episode or the show but as long as you read it I’ll be grateful. I just think sometimes people hate these internet trolls or just people who comment and since they haven’t met them or ever will their first and remaining impression of that person is:”He’s a douche.” So I guess we can agree to disagree on the HIMYM matter of the subject but a sincere sorry is what I’m giving.
Firstly, I want to say as a long time reader first time poster I love the blog, Alan. You do a great job and I really respect your opinion and writing style.
For me, this episode worked. I agree with most here that the Ted-Barney subplot and the priest plot were pretty bad, but I thought the rest was outstanding. Robin was great as was Lily trying to figure out her role. But what really sold me was Marshall’s speech at the end. I thought the whole cast hit it out of the park with their reactions and I for one was crying my eyes out the whole time. I realize this is a comedy, but what I look for in any show, comedy or drama, is to feel something for the characters and this one definitely did it for me.
Having made me laugh for 5+ years I think the show earned this one and I appreciate the realism here as Marshall tries to figure out life without his dad in it.
I should have responded the way you did with respect but can’t change the past. And I like your opinion for the most part cause the truth is what makes this show great is that you do care for the characters unlike other comedies and well, they’re all brilliant actors in their own way and are totally underrated and under-appreciated in the TV world.
As with every “big” episode of HIMYM since Season 3, I was rather underwhelmed by this. I mean, not many shows can cope with death very well (and they don’t all have Joss Whedon writing for them). Even though (some of) the acting is still great, the writing just feels… off. It’s gotten too silly, and unreality was never something that the show did particularly well. I dunno… I don’t mean to be a HIMYM prophet of doom, but I just haven’t enjoyed this show in the longest time, and I haven’t seen the renaissance others seem to have this season.
I watched this episode to see if it was as wretched as the promos implied it would be. It wasn’t. But it also wasn’t very good.
One of the problems with HIMYM in the post-shark era is that character storylines (except for Lily & Marshall, who almost always have a tandem story) never overlap. Unless they get that week’s A-story, you can surgically remove Robin, Ted or Barmey with nothing lost. This week, Robin had a running gag that was obvious– and, other than the crack about MARY POPPINS and the bit with the 15-year-old, not very amusing. Ted & Barney’s groin subplot was worthless.
Lily’s was the high point. Mother-in-law plots are ancient, but the tension does exist. And angry outbursts at funerals (or surrounding events) are common. It would have been better if the bits hadn’t been broad… but they worked.
Marshall had two plots– dumb and dumber. Reverend Midget Bully was cringe-inducing; they cut it back, but not enough. And I was actually waving my hand– “Come on, come ON”– throughout the last words plot.
I mean, once we get the first “No, THESE were Dauber’s last words!”, you KNOW Marshall will eventually get something heartwarming and you’re just waiting for it… much like the numerals in the previous episode.
Alan is right about how contrived it seemed– and I can’t believe the writing was so inept. According to the creators, this event is the centerpiece of the season– so important that they did the script.
And, instead of having some really clever, highly layered events (calling to mind “Rashomon”, “Memento” or even “Back to the Future 2” or “Inception”), we get something that plays more like the Season One SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE take on “Citizen Kane” (where his last words turn out to be “Rosebud, Henri, with Mustard”).
Jason Segel did what he could with it, Alyson Hannigan did nice work with what she had and Cobie Smulders sold a gag that dates back to Tex Avery as effectively as she could. It might have been much worse.
But when the big laughs involve foot cream and making a doody, things are pretty sad.
And, no I don’t think it’s nitpicking to want the show to get the name of the movie right. I thought they’d made the movie up, because I didn’t remember the title “Crocodile Dundee 3” and I figured they’d made it up for a cheap joke.
Reading the review, I did remember “Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles”– and yeah, stuff like that matters (see “The Big Bang Theory”, which gets laughs organically).
PS: Nobody explicitly said this– but I’ll make the point since Alan omitted it. If you believe that you can’t do a funny episode surrounding a funeral, you haven’t seen “Chuckles Bites the Dust.”
What show is “Chuckles Bites the Dust” from?
Mary Tyler Moore.
What Dwayne Mendoza said.
I always have to remember that Wikipedia is our friend. I don’t think that we can say the same for IMDB.
Awful review. Don’t ever try to rationalize how a son acts after his dad dies.
I agree with Alan like 97% of the time. But this one was weirdly bad.
I’m not trying to rationalize a son’s grief. My father died when I was even younger than Marshall, and I did all sorts of atypical things in the aftermath.
I’m trying to rationalize how a scripted television show chooses to dramatize the grief of one of its characters, especially right after it just gave us an episode in which Marshall had a perfect kind of farewell moment with his father.
I think there was a potentially great episode here, and even some great moments (Marshall’s rant to God), but a lot of the conception and execution were lacking.
“Marshall had a perfect kind of farewell moment with his father. ”
That’s the problem right there. You can’t make that judgement. If the grieving son feels the last words are so important you can’t say he already had a perfect farewell moment.
When my dad died everybody expected me to be happy that I was by his side when he died and heard him say some really beautiful things. But I still felt robbed. I still felt like I wanted to say goodbye again in a better way. For months. It was so annoying hearing everybody going “Oh, but atleast had the chance to say farewell in a good way”.
The only thing lacking (imho) in this episode was Danny Strong and his character. Felt really out of place and forced.
I definitely see where you’re coming from, Kayvi.
I’m 27 and lost my dad on December 6, 2010 suddenly to a heart condition. This episode, therefore, completely caught me off guard, and I was sobbing pretty much for the duration. The whole plot with the voicemail was especially hard, because I have a half-dozen voicemails from my dad on my phone that I listen to now and then and treasure. Not only has my own grieving process been irrational, but the actions and words of others has been equally as strange. I had one person at the memorial service tell me how lucky I was because I could look in the mirror and “your dad is in your face.” It wasn’t comforting, and I felt bad that it wasn’t because I knew that the person meant well.
I feel robbed. I feel cheated. And Marshall’s reactions and rant really resonated with me. The whole focus on the last words, however, made me feel weird and guilty because I can’t remember the last words that my dad said to me. It’s not about that at all, and I wish the episode hadn’t focused on that so much.
I enjoyed the episode for what it was, but it did seem to be lacking something. Ted and Barney’s subplot had no payoff. The whole episode I was waiting for them to set up some way of hitting the bully (priest’s son) in the balls, but nothing.
Oh, I loved it. I thought it perfectly touched on the awkwardness of watching someone grieve, and the loved ones who were left behind ways of coping.
Definitely agree with the unevenness of the episode. Actually I didn’t think it was good at all. I think HIMYM attempting to do such a serious issues was ill advised. The only parts that were funny were the one’s with Robyn-appropriately funny in that context. I felt the same way as you did about Marshall’s obsession with his last words. It was a weak story line.
And alan, wondering what you thought of Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes.
As someone with two living parents, I found the episode to be over-reaching and completely unfunny. I couldn’t wait for it to end; it just seemed to be playing with the emotions of those who have lost a parent. My least favorite episode of this show.
I watch 2 half hour comedies currently: Community and HIMYM. Both have recently done dark episodes (Troy’s 21st ep and this one). This HIMYM plot felt so contrived, whereas Community created a real poignant moment for the characters (especially Troy). For a show that used to be very heartfelt, I just feel it’s lost it and whenever I see them trying to write an ep like this, it just seems so forced.
That short reverend was the same guy who played Jane Sterling’s cousin in Mad Men last season, right?
…And I’m done.
When I hear they do the episode that reveals the mother I’ll turn in out of curiosity, but no point in watching until then.
The Danny Strong part in the episode didn’t work, true, but damn was it ever a thrill as a die-hard “Buffy” fan to see Willow and Jonathan sharing screen time.