How much good TV is too much?

This used to be a pretty simple job when I first became a TV critic. There were the Big Four networks, plus the WB and UPN (and when I started in the summer of ’96, they were barely worthy of notice) and the occasional HBO or PBS production that demanded a write-up. It was easy to stay current with all the new shows, and all the returning ones – to feel, even if you weren’t watching every episode of every show (because that wasn’t possible even in the Clinton years), like you could see the whole picture of TV, even if some parts were more in focus than others.
Then HBO got more serious about original scripted programming, and the rest of cable followed, and suddenly there were new dramas and sitcoms popping up all over the place, even as the original broadcast networks were shifting more towards reality TV. There was more to watch, and more to write about, but it was exciting to see what the medium was capable of becoming (a.ka. the subject of my book).
Every now and then, someone would ask me if I felt there was too much good TV on TV, and I would always respond that more good TV is simply more good TV. What could possibly be the downside of that?
Well, this TV season is the first time I’ve began to feel like there may, in fact, be too much good TV.
This is tricky to write about without it sounding like a whine. This isn’t a complaint about how much more potential work there is for me to do; it’s a lament about all that I’m missing because there’s realistically only so much I can do in any given day, week, month or TV season.
John Landgraf, the head of FX, has talked about this quite a bit in the last few years, particularly after the back-to-back failures of “Terriers” and “Lights Out.” The explosion in scripted cable series that his channel helped start in the early ’00s has spread so far and wide that it’s become much harder for any one new show to get noticed. In a less densely-populated cable environment, maybe more people come to notice and love “Terriers,” but there were simply too many other choices for viewers to bother sampling one that sounded like hundreds of shows that had come before it. (When FX had its next big hit, it was “American Horror Story,” a show that was hard to ignore, and I worried that the channel would push further and further in the direction of the big and noisy; fortunately, the relative success of a quiet show like “The Americans” suggests otherwise.)
Because FX keeps track of this, I asked their research department for some hard numbers on how many shows we have now versus then. In 2002 – the year “The Shield” debuted on FX – there were actually 28 original scripted dramas on premium and basic cable (some of it famous stuff like “The Wire” and “Monk,” some of it long-forgotten like “Falcon Beach” and “Breaking News”) and 6 original comedies. In 2007, there were 42 original dramas and 17 comedies. By last year, that number had ballooned to 77 original dramas and 48 comedies. And in the first four months of 2013 alone, there have been 34 dramas and 19 comedies. And that’s on top of everything that ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and the CW are doing. That pace will slow down somewhat as we shift into summer, but I’d still expect 2013 to top the 2012 numbers, and to keep rising. Netflix is making its own original shows now, and releasing all the episodes at once. Amazon has pilots in development. The amount of television expanding, but so is our definition of what counts as “television.”
As a fan of scripted TV, I’m excited anytime a new player (say, History with “Vikings”) enters the arena, since I’ve seen what’s happened to the medium in general when the likes of HBO, FX and AMC have done it. But I’m really losing my ability to keep up with it all. There’s always been a certain amount of triage that comes with this job (I’ve more or less stopped watching reality TV altogether, for instance, just for time management purposes), but I feel my cuts are becoming more ruthless than ever. There are new shows from this season that I haven’t watched since their first or second episode, even though I keep wanting to check back in to see what they’ve become. That’s always been an issue to some degree, but the list of shows I want to check back in on keeps getting longer, and now it’s been joined by a new list of shows I already genuinely enjoy but have fallen weeks or months behind on because I have to prioritize other things.
You could argue that if I didn’t review as many shows as I do on a weekly basis – another thing about my job that’s changed enormously since I started – I’d have more time to watch things, but again, that’s my job. People who are not professional TV critics have other things that occupy their time, and even if I were to somehow scale back the amount of writing I do to what I was doing in my Star-Ledger days (which was actually a whole lot, given the length and frequency of the column Matt Seitz and I wrote together in those days), I suspect I’d still be falling behind on my viewing.
I talked about this with James Poniewozik, who suggested the problem isn’t with the top tier, but the tiers below it. Great shows may come and go, but there’s a manageable number of them. I’m not going to miss an episode of “Mad Men” or “Justified” or “Game of Thrones,” and new entries from FX, Showtime, etc., tend to stay at the top of the viewing priority list longer than, say, shows on CBS. And that’s not a knock on the quality of CBS shows so much as it is the idea that crime procedurals (the bulk of their output) don’t lend themselves as well to episode-by-episode dissection as the kinds of shows you find on cable.
But the tiers immediately below the top one are getting more and more populated, and therefore harder and harder to keep up with. And one of the things we know about TV shows is that they are evolving organisms. A strong pilot can lead to a frustrating show (“The Killing”), just as a show with a bad debut season can become one of the best things on TV (“Parks and Recreation”). Some shows present their greatness immediately, but with others you have to sit back and wait for it – if the time allows.
Last summer, Fienberg and I rewatched the first season of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” for the podcast, and were reminded of just how many growing pains that show went through in its first 13 episodes. I fear that if “Buffy” were to debut in 2013 with that exact first season, I’d have likely written it off after “I Robot, You Jane” and never come back, just as I stopped watching “The Vampire Diaries” (which Dan and other critics/viewers I trust swear by) after a couple of limp episodes at the start of the series. Even more recently, I think of a show like “Southland,” which really took until midway through its third season to find itself, but of late has been one of the absolute best dramas you can find; slide that premiere date to today, and I don’t know that I have the patience or time to wait for the metamorphosis.
I want to catch up on “Vampire Diaries.” I want to check back in on “Elementary” to see if there’s more there now than the Miller/Liu chemistry. I want to see the “NCIS: LA” two-parter launching the next spin-off, both to get a sense of the new show but also see what’s become of “LA” since last I watched it. I want to see what “Legit” (which I haven’t seen since episode 4 or 5) evolved into (or didn’t), to see what “Arrow” is doing with my favorite obscure DC Comics villains, or to see if “Nashville” has more to offer me now beyond Mrs. Coach, Chip Esten and some great music. I want to be as conversant as I used to be, and be able to recommend more unlikely gems, and feel confident that I’m not missing much with other shows I don’t watch regularly anymore. I want to be the best, most diverse critic I can be,(*) on top of simply wanting to find time to catch up on things I watch mostly for pleasure like “Bob’s Burgers” or “Archer.” (For some reason, H. Jon Benjamin shows have fallen way down in the stack.) I’m just struggling to find the time to do all of that, and based on conversations I’ve had lately with a lot of other critics, I’m not alone.
(*) Beyond the sheer amount of scripted programming, the other big change between 1996 and now is the nature of it. Fewer shows were serialized (both dramas and sitcoms), which made it easier to decide you were going to skip an episode of one show to check in on another. There are still plenty of shows to pop in and out on (especially, again, on CBS), but more and more shows encourage viewing completism in a way they didn’t used to, back in the days when research suggested even the most devout fans of shows watched, on average, 1 out of every 4 episodes.
I’m sure some of you can and will tell me that I’m doing it wrong – that the time spent watching and writing about, say, “How I Met Your Mother” could be better devoted elsewhere – but it’s not one of those problems that need one or two isolated fixes to go away. It’s a systemic issue, and one I expect to get more complicated, not less.
Again, I’m saying this not to complain about a job I deeply love, but simply to pull back the curtain on some of the challenges that go into doing it. It’s also a sentiment I’ve heard from many of you about your own non-professional viewing. A couple of weeks ago, for instance, I tweeted that I quite liked what I’d seen so far of “Hannibal,” which led one person to respond that, given the sheer tonnage of quality TV to keep up with right now, “quite like” wasn’t enough praise for him to sample something new. You guys tell me all the time about your reluctance to engage with new shows that might be canceled, and some of that sentiment comes with an undercurrent of not having enough time for that, given how many safe and secure shows you could choose from.
So I’m wondering how everyone else feels right now. Do you feel overwhelmed with choice, or is your pop culture focus narrow enough that it’s still a non-issue for you? With all these shows, what does it take to get you to start something new, or to stick with something new if you’re not instantly in love? Has anyone reached the point where they hear about a promising new show and immediately recoil at the thought of trying to fit it into their already busy lives? Can too much good TV really be a bad thing?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Yes, hate to sound like it’s a complaint, but if I spent all my time watching recommended TV shows, I’d do nothing else. Just last night, I heard about “Top Of The Lake” on Sundance, a miniseries directed by Jane Campion. Sounds great; can’t do it.
I’m watching it. Get it on Netflix when you find the time. :)
This is somewhat unique, but Top of the Lake is at least a finite commitment. Seven hours and done. And it is fantastic so far.
Top of the Lake is a great example of a solution to this problem. Networks should invest in excellent serials that are only a handful of eps long. It makes for higher production values and tighter stories. You can also pull in better actors as it means less time commitment. BBC’s Sherlock is another example of how a show can sustain a devoted following with a very short season.
Top of the Lake has been fantastic which the other comments here have deflty pointed out.
And this is another show I’ve been catching OnDemand because I simply don’t have the DVR real estate. I’m starting to feel tethered to my DVR because there are just so many shows I feel obligated to watch. I’m starting to think Netflix has the right idea with their all-at-once model that enables me to binge watch when I have a big block of free time.
I’d love to see more miniseries or American shows in the British mold (2-3 seasons of 10 or fewer episodes). The finite commitment is nice for viewers, and the less-taxing format would allow some superior art to be made. I realize we’re all about wringing every available dollar out of every property, but clearly there’s a niche for more finite series that do well and bring acclaim to the channels that run them; why not lean a little further in that direction and see what comes of it?
Frankly, one reason I’m drawn to all the cable shows, aside from quality, is the short seasons. I love 10-12 episodes of “Breaking Bad” or “Justified.” I love the reduced commitment, the easier marathonning for seasons past, etc. So yes, more of that.
Directv doesn’t have Sundance in HD. Problem solved. I am not watching anything in SD.
I took the time to watch Top Of The Lake and it well worth it. I had nightmares after the first two episodes, not because of any violence or blood, but because it is so creepy, with an implied threat of extreme violence.
I saw that it showed up on Netflix, and I’m probably gonna check it out soon.
It seems that the uptick in the number of shows may correspond with the rise of the DVR as well. I know that without my DVR I wouldn’t be able to keep with half the shows I watch. I know DVRs complicate ratings and advertisers hate them, but they also make it possible for people to sample more shows, and stay devoted to more shows. Maybe they DVR the first few eps of Justified, and get hooked and watch it live, whereas before they wouldn’t have had time to get to know it. And it seems like we’re starting to see a similar impact from streaming, etc… (as evidenced by Netflix, Amazon and Hulu getting into the original programming business).
I wish there were more in the summer on the AMC’s and FX’s of the world. I’ve missed two episodes of The Americans, but if it aired in July or August I’d have time to catch it. I also feel that if a show like that was running during a less competitive time more people would find it. I can’ tell you how many people I’ve run into have heard how good The Americans is, but just don’t have the time in their entertainment schedule to watch it…right now.
Greg, why hasn’t Hitfix invested in bolstering the Monkeys as Critics blog given the burden that Alan is now carrying?
Well, talent such as Alan, Dan and Liane don’t necessarily grow on trees. It’s complicated and there is no easy answer.
I wish there were more series throughout the year from these networks. Besides Justified, nothing from FX has really caught my attention. With Breaking Bad ending soon, and Mad Men OK but not must see TV for me, they are going to need another strong drama to fill the void. The Walking Dead is fun, but doesn’t challenge me the same way Breaking Bad does.
I think the networks are relunctant to schedule Summer heavier than they do now because they know that Summer is a time with finite viewership. People have other priorities, and if you’re doing serialized TV you have a greater chance viewers will miss blocks of episodes while on vacation with their families and simply never come back.
I’m still find it a bit daunting how much programming there is during the Summer now. It’s really not that long ago that airing new TV during the Summer was fairly uncommon. Heck, I remember when Fox broke that rule entirely with Beverly Hills 90210 and how huge a gamble that was considered at the time.
Even summer has a lot of decent stuff — in addition to Breaking Bad, my husband and I are looking forward to the next seasons of Falling Skies and Strike Back. Dexter also starts up this summer, although we don’t watch it.
The Americans is already as good as anything on TV. Period. I wasn’t sure after the pilot but I’m so glad I stuck with it. It’s incredible.
I feel HUGELY overwhelmed w/all the (what I consider) quality tv out there. My DirecTV DVR series manager holds 50 season passes. I’m at 48 now, only b/c some shows finished their season early. Sundays and Thursdays are the nights I’m most bogged down (as I’m sure the same will/can be said for most people). Shows I like, but have low priority, tend to suffer (I have 4 eps of The Americans, 5 eps of The Following, 4 eps of Ripper Street) that I can’t seem to get to.
I guess THIS is the downside of the new Golden Age of TV: (to reference “I’m Gonna Get You Sucka'”) a picture of June Bug before he died, draped in gold chains- “how’d he go to the bathroom with all that on?” I feel like all these great shows is weighing me (and my DVR) down…. but I LOVE IT!
Let me help you out – don’t bother with The Following. You’re welcome!
The Following is my guilty pleasure this season and has turned into one of the series I watch almost immediately after it airs. It gets sillier and sillier by the episode, and is a welcome respite from all the quality shows I follow.
So personally story I got out of college 18 months ago and started working 9-5. This year has been a year of interesting change regarding my TV viewing. I watch a lot of TV on the internet and via DVR instead of how I use to watch it live.
I have found I don’t watch shows that were used as conversational currency anymore. People in my office are to old for HIMYM, I didn’t like it spinning its wheels so much so I dropped it.
After the third episode of community I didn’t feel everything was there so I watch it in chunks now instead of weekly.
Thankfully nothing new on broadcast came out this year that I really wanted to watch except for Arrow. So I watch that and Vampire Diaries and dropped basically everything else.
The best part of seriesized shows on cable? Watching them in a row is always the best. So I usually pick up 3-4 shows every year on DVD and grind them out over the course of a couple weekends. Just trimming the commercials saves like 3-4 hours over the course of the season. Which allows me to watch a show like Orphan Black, something I wouldn’t have checked out before but now I found an extra how of time so xfinity.com here I come.
Time management is something I thought I would never have to deal with when it came to watching TV.
Same situation as you. I graduated in May, started working a 9-6 (in TV, ironically) and now have the same tv viewing habits that you just listed here. My DVR is my life-saver.
Long story short, for avid tv watchers, the transition from college to work life is not an easy one!
Before college, I rarely watched TV. After college, and with the internet, VOD, etc., I was able to binge watch shows I missed out on such as Lost, BSG, The Wire, etc. Besides Game of Thrones, I have not found a current series that is as compelling as any of those mentioned.
One thing I’ve noticed is the networks that made some of these great shows seem to have moved away from original stories to adaptations and remakes. Game of Thrones, Justified, Boardwalk Empire, Dexter, True Blood, The Walking Dead: based on books/comics. Homeland, The Killing, Low Winter Sun: adaptations of foreign shows. Have we seen the end of great original storytelling? Also, why aren’t there any good science fiction shows?!
Reading about the projects in development, my highest hopes are actually for cable networks such as Sundance and Syfy, who seem to be the only ones interested in original storytelling and science fiction. Unfortunately, Sundance is a pretty low-rated channel and Syfy is Syfy, so no matter how good the projects sound on paper, I don’t put it past them to screw them up in practice. FX seems to be ramping up its original dramas, which is exciting. HBO’s in development projects have me scratching my head because they sound terribly boring.
I was talking about this very issue with a friend not long ago. I asked him if he had watched the first episode of Hannibal and he said that he recorded it but hasn’t watched it yet. We then talked about how there are just too many shows we want to watch now, and it’s nearly impossible to keep up (even with DVR, which is the only reason I’m able to watch as many shows as I do). I’m watching The Americans, Hannibal, The Following, Game of Thrones, Bates Motel, Grimm, and Parks & Rec. I watched Justified and The Walking Dead. I’m making my way through Friday Night Lights, which I didn’t watch when it originally aired. I’ve got Top of the Lake recorded but don’t know when I’ll get to it. I also want to watch House of Cards, but again, don’t know when that will happen.
Recently I noticed that I now watch more TV than movies, simply because there are so many good or great shows on now, shows I really want to make time for. I used to be a huge movie buff who occasionally watched TV. It’s the other way around now. Of course, this is definitely a first-world problem, and not a bad problem to have.
Funny. I used to go to the movies a ton and now rarely do. I never really made the connection to the volume of TV I watch increasing in that same time frame. I put it down to laziness.
Yes, I feel totally overwhelmed. These days I feel like I am always playing catch up. I either have to multitask watching good shows with chores or have a mini marathon when I get sick or stuck somewhere in transit.
While I am excited by all the new sources for new shows, I am also getting weary of the cost…seems like you have to subscribe…I think I am more apt to follow a show when it is free.
Absolutely. And it only gets bigger when I start to look outside of US television and find great series like BBC3’s In the Flesh, or even the perfectly nice Australian comedy Please Like Me.
The only way I’ve found to be sane about it is to mostly give up on watching shows as they air. The majority of shows I enjoy I watch well after their seasons wrap up.
Yeah, I didn’t even get to that. People are telling me all the time about great British or Israeli or French shows that are on Hulu… No time. No time at all for them.
Couldn’t agree more. The tv business model is utterly broken for this reason. I cannot bend my life to live airing anymore, given the volume of quality programming I find myself watching.
Also, In the Flesh is FANTASTIC! Really hope it gets renewed (hopefully for more than just 3 episodes.)
Right. I just picked up Ripper Street on Blu-ray. What I can’t keep up with on DVR or broadcast, I wait to see how the reviews for the season play out, then either Netflix or buy the Blu-ray to watch at my convenience… and then trade it back (or keep the classics). So we continue to rely on critics like Alan (thank you) to help us sort through what deserves this kind of attention.
@hollywood
let me try that again! (this site can be so buggy)
@ hollywoodaholic
your comment brings up another good point.
my reliance on TV critics has grown tremendously over the years!
i need help sorting all the shows, and in many cases, help filtering through all the hype or misleading ads.
for example, i remember clearly seeing the teasers and promotions for Mad Men – all making it seem like some fun, snazzy, 60s sex romp. But when I tuned in expecting one thing, and definitely getting something else – I was completely turned off. Then I found Alan’s earlier blog, read his thoughts, and decided, “Okay, I will give it a second look without all the BS promos in mind.” And I am so happy I did!
I watch much more British TV than US TV these days (thanks, Unnelbear-Tay). I wish Death in Paradise had gotten the PR in the US than a show like Downton Abbey did, which became a crossover hit.
We have the same taste! “In the Flesh” and “Please Like Me” were two of my favorite series last month. And “Utopia” was the best thing I saw on TV during the first quarter. (Phrasing it that way to allow room for “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men”.)
Read more at [www.hitfix.com]
For fans of British TV I’d also give a shout out to My Mad Fat Diary – which aired on E4 here. Thought the first two episodes were simply “OK” and might have been a show I dropped if I wasn’t someone who simply watches “too much” TV. But thought the last 4 were pretty fantastic.
It – and Utopia – are both coming back, which is excellent news. I’m hoping In The Flesh does too.
@Lazy Iggy – I agree. I don’t even bother with shows that don’t get enthusiastic recommendations from critics I respect (like Alan) anymore. Sometimes that turns around to bite me. For example, I didn’t watch Enlightened until it got cancelled, and I think it turned out to be a great show. But for the most part I think this is the only way I can keep up with what is on.
Got to this post late, but this is the thread I relate with most. I definitely feel overwhelmed with the amount of quality TV out there; but I am also not comfortable with just saying “okay, I am not going to try things from other countries or more obscure corners of the TV schedule”. I feel haunted almost, by the worry that I may be missing something great. So if Alan isn’t trying everything, I can’t even base my decisions on his recommendations.
Then at the same time, I feel bad that I am neglecting things I used to love to watch, like basketball and poker, both of which build up on my DVR and go unwatched. Same for nature documentaries.
There was a psychologist a few years ago who wrote a book about how too much choice in the modern consumer society is stressful for those of us in affluent societies. It really looks like this applies well to TV.
Yes! I only DVR a fraction of the shows that you review, and I still can’t keep up with all of them. Because, in addition to scripted TV, there is Twitter, there are movies, there are sports, and, frankly, I’m already logging too much screen time.
So what’s the upper limit on the number of shows? Is it just advertising dollars times audience size divided by the minimum amount to run a watchable show?
Or: is TV gradually going the way of journalism — as the channels multiply, the amount of material grows enormously, and eventually new business models grow to support a “long tail” medium?
Great question!
Thank you for writing this Alan, I couldn’t agree with you more. As a fan for quite awhile now I unfortunately have never commented, but your piece has compelled me to discuss the topic. I completely feel as if it’s almost impossible to keep up with everything I want, what others tell me to, and checking out what’s new to stay on top of everything. And now, on a personal level, with a college/work schedule that keeps me busy the majority of the week, I actually feel bad that I cannot keep current with everything.
I forced myself to watch Hannibal last week and loved it, definitely intend to keep with it. But with such a limited schedule, I have to pick the dramas/comedies that fascinate me most, even if they aren’t the strongest. I’ll marathon what I can when seasons finish.
But great piece, Alan. I always love seeing behind the scenes of how critics operate.
I love Elementary, so decided I wasn’t going to watch Hannibal since it premiered in the same time slot. But there were quite a few good reviews, and then they re-aired the pilot on a different night (Wednesday?) so I dvr’d it. Then the next week, Elementary was a rerun so I dvr;d Hannibal again.
I have yet to watch either episode and am almost afraid to, in that, it will lead me to eventually have to pick between them.
I totally agree. While watching TV isn’t my job (although I certainly act like it is sometimes..) I’ve always tried to watch everything that interested me even in the slightest, because some of my favorite shows come out of premises that I’m only a little interested in, so I’m a big believer in giving everything its due shot. But it has become increasingly difficult to keep up. I’ve had to break up with so many good shows just because they were piling up on my DVR and I needed room for better shows. And what you said about not wanting to invest the time in something that might be cancelled is too true- it sums up my [failed] relationship with Last Resort in a nutshell. Knowing it was on the brink didn’t motivate me to watch what I fell behind on, and ultimately I never did. Hopefully this leads to more of a balance- perhaps pushing more shows to the summer? I guess it’s a good problem to have in the grand scheme of things, but it’s a problem nonetheless!
I thought Last Resort sounded interesting, but I never got to watching one minute of it.
I agree. On top of the current shows, you also have old shows that you’d like to rewatch or catch up with.
This is a great point. It used to be that I would buy many DVD sets of my favorite TV shows for hours of rewatching enjoyment. My first set of Buffy DVDs got so worn out by me and my sister that I had to get another set (!). I also cherish rewatches of The X-Files, Friday Night Lights, the list goes on. But in the last couple years, as my “watching right now” list has grown to more than ten things, and my “really want to watch but don’t have time” list has grown exponentially too (I really really wish I could see Elementary, the Americans, and Arrow!) so those DVDs have largely sat on a shelf gathering dust. What I wouldn’t give to have time to relive Battlestar Galactica in all its glory. And yet! They keep making new stuff, and I keep watching it! It feels like there’s no time to properly digest, reflect on, or revisit shows, many of which have grown ever more complex and would merit such time.
PS Alan, Nashville has indeed grown to offer much more than Mrs Coach (though she’s still fantastic), and The Vampire Diaries is/was ace (the current season is slipping a bit, but fingers crossed they’ll bring it back).
We’re having that problem at home. A few issues with us: as parents of young kids, we’ll use some “tv time” as our “together time” and there’s some shows I’d vote on cutting out that my wife wouldn’t (and vice versa). So it makes it hard to pair down.
I also feel pot-committed to some shows to see how the series or season ends, when I could be more ruthless and just ditch them…
Lastly, I want to be able to watch an entire show so for, Justified, for example, I have to carve out time not only for the new ones but to get caught up on the series to begin with.
Dropped Vampire Diaries some time ago. Should I return? I DVR everything. Have three shows to watch tonight: The Americans, Spies of Warsaw, and (hate-watching) Body of Proof. Last night: The Following, Mr. Selfridge, and Top of the Lake. My main complaint is when a network decides to run over a few minutes, which cuts the beginning of another show. Sundays are a glut as it is. As for all the shows I don’t have time to watch – I figure they will all still be somewhere when I’m old(er) – I’m actually officially old now – and can’t do much else. Then it will be marathons of things I never got a chance to watch or one good show over and over, assuming Alzheimer’s has caught up with me. :)
My wife and I have way to many shows to watch. In fact we are so behind on some shows I am seriously thinking about giving up on them. I like the Americans quite a bit but we are 3 episodes behind. Along with Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Once Upon a Time, The Amazing Race, The Following, Boardwalk Empire and everything else we record it is just way to much.
I watched 2 eps of Vikings and have the other 4 on my Tivo. It is pretty but not much story. I HATE deleting things from my Tivo so there it sits.
Thanks for posting this, Alan. This is exactly how I feel. On my blog, I started (very) briefly recapping the new episodes of shows I watched, giving full-length reviews to the “bigger” shows (Girls now, Breaking Bad when it starts again), and I gotta say, it’s been exhausting to try to watch even five new episodes of TV a week. And I have yet to even start shows that friends have been recommending for years (Mad Men, Archer, Homeland) in addition to ever catching up on The Walking Dead (the first show I let go once my DVR got too full). There’s an embarrassment of riches, for which I’m glad, but how my ever going to see any more of the treasure room with all these options?
One tho I’ve started doing is prioritizing the shows I genuinely enjoy over the shows that are zeitgeisty but which I don’t like a much. So, for example, New Girl gets watched before Girls and Game of Thrones gets watched live while Mad Men waits for Monday morning.
I’ve also changes where I watch a lot of television. I put a lot of shows on my phone and take them to the gym or to work.
A obviously a big thing we’ve done is just to put stuff off. I no longer watch CSI live, but binge it during the summer. We’ll usually let Elementary or Smash pile up and then put or four or five episodes on on a Saturday when we’re working around the house.
I’m never going to complain about having too much television, I guess I’ve just changed the number if shows I care about being 100% caught up on.
Alan,
Your comment about Southland becoming one of the best dramas has me intrigued, but I’m not willing to wade through 2+ seasons to get to the good stuff. Is it possible to jump in and still get the most out of it? And, if so, where is the best place to start?
Southland is one of the few great dramas that isn’t that serialized. You could absolutely jump in. There are a couple relationships that are better appreciated if you watch everything, but you definitely get by. I would start at Season 3.
Thanks Grubi. After I finish watching the entire series run of the Shield, I’ll switch over to this. And I’m only finally watching The Shield because of Alan’s book, which I recommend reading.
I’ve actually already read it. And I tried watching the first couple episodes of The Shield in the past, but it wasn’t really for me. It just felt like the way they shot it was too frantic. But as far as the story goes, I can see why it’s so popular. And from what I’ve read, Vic Mackey is one the more despicable TV protagonists (probably only behind Tony Soprano and Walter White).
The first two seasons were a bit of slog for me, as I find procedurals something of a lost cause after The Wire and Homicide both showed how unrealistic and melodramatic most procedurals are. Third season got more interesting and season 4 was pretty good, due in great part to Glenn Close.
I’d say for that time period, Mackey is a relatively despicable protagonist but the show goes to great lengths to also make him heroic an sympathetic (a consistent disappointment for me, honestly). If you’re going to write a dirty cop, let him be a dirty cop; don’t tack on a heart of gold to make me feel better. Vic Mackey has nothing on Walter White or Tony Soprano though.
Thanks for the feedback, Grubi. Do you think seasons 1 and 2 are so much lesser quality than seasons 3 and on that I SHOULD skip them, or are they worth the time if I can find it?
It depends. Seasons three and on are really tight and small scale because they’re really only focusing on 4 or 5 characters. Seasons one and two have A LOT more characters, like 9 or 10. Which means they’re jumping around a lot and you get a lot more stories, but don’t get too get much detail about those stories. I’d say 1 and 2 are definitely better than your average cop show, but they also look a lot more like your average cop show. So whether you watch them depends on if you like cop shows in general and if you like getting more stories, but less detail. Overall, I’d give seasons one and two a 6/10, season three, 8/10, and season four and five a 9/10.
If you’re unsure if you want to watch seasons one and two, you could just watch season one since its only 7 episodes. Season two is 6 episodes. Seasons three and on are 10 episodes each.
Regarding the Shield – It’s a great series and I think you should watch from the beginning. I realize time is a factor but the payoff is worth it.
I too am intrigued by what Alan said about Southland. “Middle of season three” means starting with what episode exactly?
I would start with the first episode of season 3. This was when they moved to TNT and the stories got tighter.
Though seasons 1 and 2 have a total of 13 episodes so it isn’t really all that much to get through.
Thanks!
I filter out a lot (like you, no reality stuff). I am choosy about what new shows to devote time to. The biggest shift for me was learning to walk away from a show when I realized my time would be better spent, even if only on a different show. I’ve also missed out on some good shows that I should have started watching when they debuted, but didn’t for whatever reason. But with Netflix and/or reruns, that is now correctable.
Yeah, I find that comedies especially, I hold the record when I feel that it is starting to go downhill. Often this is fairly early, like second or third season: Weeds, How I Met Your Mother, Happy Endings, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock. Though in the latter two cases, I have heard enough buzz to wonder if they later went back up in quality.
Whoops, I compose with voice dictation on my iPad, and failed to edit that one properly. Rather than “hold the record” that should read “pull the ripcord”.
If it wasn’t for On-Demand I’d be screwed as my wfie and I have somewhat divergent tastes.
This has definitely become a problem in recent years, which is why I’m a big fan of the Netflix binge. Whenever I find myself with a chunk of time (usually during those few periods a year when the networks aren’t airing anything new), I will binge watch a show I’ve heard good things about but never gotten around to watching.
I think watching this way is especially helpful for those just-under top tier shows, or the ones that take a while to find themselves. It’s easy to forgive a few mediocre or bad episodes when you can immediately jump to the next installment.
What this has led to for me is the elimination of mediocre stuff. I used to watch shows like Modern Family, The Middle, Supernatural, etc, but as more and more better shows come alone, I’ve built up huge backlogs of episodes and finally just eliminated them from my rotation. I find that I’m much happier with my TV viewing schedule than in past years. It can be difficult to keep up with the newest and greatest thing, but I always get there eventually, and I no longer waste my time with crap.
Th Middle is still one I watch on a weekly basis. One of the top five comedies on TV right now, in my opinion. This season has been the best yet.
Bear with me here, this may be a long post.
The sheer amount of scripted TV shows has left me wondering what to do with my TV watching habit, as it’s become problematic when there is about 30+ hours of TV that I would like to watch in a given week. I’ve had to learn to become pickier with what I watch (with a few guilty pleasures) in order to not turn into a permanent couch potato.
To do so, here are a couple of things that I found myself considering when it comes to choosing what shows I watch (other than the good old fashioned it’s a great TV show).
1. The night the show airs on
This is odd, but what night a show airs on completely and definitely affects if I plan on watching it long term. For instance my Wednesday nights have less established show that I watch than that of Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. As such, I find there is a better chance I check out a show for an extended period and give it a chance to grow. But if a show airs on one of my busier days (Monday, Tuesday or Thursday) against a lineup of my established shows, it better have a great pilot or receive a great recommendation from one of the critics I follow or I’m not going to bother to take the time to find a way to fit it into my schedule.
2. “DVR test”
As I’ve become shrewder in my choice of what I watch, I’ve developed what I call the “DVR test” for myself. Basically if a show that I watch or use to watch starts to build up a backlog of episodes on my DVR because I’d rather watch other shows on my DVR or I don’t have the desire to plow through 3 episodes, I’m going make the choice to cut that show from my schedule because it does past the test and I’d rather watch other shows than to bother to keep up with that one. This just happened to me for USA’s “White Collar.” I enjoyed the show well enough, but I got 3 episodes behind and I didn’t have the desire to take the time and catch up on them when there are other shows out there I’d rather watch. Mostly I find these shows might come back into play during summer viewing when the TV wasteland is barren. I also find most shows that don’t pass the DVR test tend to be procedurals that are very “case of the week” without any over-arching story lines.
3. Critic’s buzz/reaction
Since many of you critics get multiple episodes in advance, it allows critics to have a better idea of what the show will become. So essentially I have just had to accept the fact that I’m going to put a lot of trust into critics’ reviews/reactions to shows to determine if I’m going to follow them.
4. Quality of Pilot
This is pretty well established, but a very good or excellent pilot/first episode will keep my coming back to see if it develops. It’s simple enough, if you want to keep audiences, you have to give us a reason. Some shows have survived past crappy pilots, but the reasons I wound up keeping up with those shows have more to do with show runners (i.e. Cougar Town), actors/actresses (Parks and Rec) in the show, and/or critics promise that it gets better.
5. Actors/Actresses
I’ve found that I will watch a show way past its usefulness if it simply has actors or actresses that I have found to be engaging or I’ve grown to love from other shows.
Basically, this has become the basic criteria that I have started following when deciding if I’m going to keep with a show if it wants to break into my regularly nightly viewing.
I like your criteria except for the first one. I don’t care at all what night of the week something airs, and I don’t really see why it matters. But then, I hardly watch anything live. My wife and I pull up the DVR list of programs when we have time to watch TV, and watch whatever appeals to us most at that time.
And if you’re trying to find time great shows of the past, it becomes even more ridiculous. I try to restrict myself to one old show at a time just to maintain my sanity. I’m currently working through the final season of Hill Street Blues, and I have no idea which one I’ll move to next (I have it down to either St. Elsewhere, China Beach, or NYPD Blue). Finding time to rewatch stuff is even more difficult.
I view this as largely a positive because what it means is TV has finally reach the place that film or books have had for quite a while, where you have no hope of catching everything that’s good and can only do your best to prioritize.
I’d recommend St Elsewhere. A great show with a great cast of familiar faces, many of whom were new at the time. I think St Elsewhere had a bigger impact on TV than either of the other shows you mentioned.
Sort of off-topic, but where exactly did you find the Hill Street Blues seasons after one and two?
TIGH66, sorry for the late reply. Hopefully you’ll check on this at some point. Season 3 is available on either Hulu or iTunes. Seasons 4-7 are from BitTorrent.
Those copies are taken from syndicated versions that air in the UK and have been edited somewhat for time and content. They usually run about 45 minutes instead of 48. I think some of that can be attributed to PAL speedup, but not all of it. It’s not ideal, but it’s the only way to get ahold of the later seasons for the time being.
Yes, I feel overwhelmed. My husband and I are full-time workers with young kids and we both love good tv. So we also have made watching a show our thing to do to unwind at night. But life sometimes gets in the way. My husband has been really sick this week so we’ve yet to watch Sunday’s Mad Men and GOT or last night’s Americans. There are a handful of shows I watch that he doesn’t (Revenge, Nashville, Vampire Diaries) and I usually catch up on those when I am traveling alone or on the rare occasion I’m the only one home.
Couldn’t agree more, Alan, and like you said, my agreement is a good, yet frustrating, thing. I work 50 hours a week and love few things more in my downtime than watching TV shows I have DVRed, yet there are so many interesting shows my backlog seems to always be growing. I’ve taken to binge-watching shows, I probably won’t even think about Game of Thrones or Mad Men for at least another month when I can knock out half a season over two nights, but other interesting shows like “Hannibal” or “Vikings” may not ever make it onto my TV screen, and comedies I use to watch religiously like “Always Sunny” probably won’t either, no matter how brilliant the material may still be.
Post a comment…
I think you mean Mrs. Coach, Chip Esten, Bunny Colvin, Cy Tolliver, and some great music.
I find Bunny vs. Cy an unnecessary distraction (or did before I got behind), despite my love of Wisdom and Boothe.
Sepinwall, this is a great perspective, but writing your thoughts on the expanding universe of scripted television is wasted time you could be spent enjoying more of it. GET BACK TO WORK.
LOL. This reminds me of every time George RR Martin sticks his head out of his office he has legions of book fans screaming at him to GO WRITE NEXT BOOK!!
I think it’s prompted me to extinguish the guilty pleasure viewing. Ultimately many types of shows, including a lot of fairly campy ones, can be entertaining to watch consistently. But now that there’s so much, something that doesn’t have potential for greatness (and for non-repetitive greatness like most procedural dramas) has less value as one of the maximum of 10ish shows I can be watching during a season than something more serialized and acclaimed.
Well, I don’t have cable, so that rules out a lot of stuff for me unless it airs on Hulu. I don’t add that many new shows a year any more to the repertoire on regular network TV.
Mostly I’m just posting to say that maybe you should watch the back episodes of various shows that you’ve mentioned here during the summer instead of watching Buffy or Twin Peaks?
I don’t see why you keep to the episode by episode review format. There are very, very few shows that need that and it tends to privilege certain qualities as ‘good’ TV and demote others. So a procedural is somehow lesser, even though it uses the medium as well if not better than a more serialized show. In other words, the format of your analysis isn’t determined by what makes good TV; what counts as good TV is being determined by your format.
The other issue is why you need to review all the top tier shows. There are dozens of episodic reviews of Game of Thrones. Why do you need to be part of the crowd? It has compounding effect of narrowing the field of what counts as good TV to the few shows everyone is talking about. Back when 2 Broke Girls and Shameless debuted in 2011, there were various commentaries about how this new television landscape reflected economic dissatisfaction. Barely anyone mentioned Leverage, which at that point had three seasons behind it. It was a procedural, so no critic was watching it, and everyone talked simultaneously about the new shows, and therefore assumed they’d all spotted a new phenomenon.
I watched about 3/4s of Leverage. Some were good, some were okay. But I’m glad I watched it.
Well, one point here for myself is I that follow Sepinwall, not just the shows. He’s a critic I read just to read what he is thinking. I’m interested in what Sepinwall says about Game of Thrones, or other shows. So even if everyone else is covering GoT, they aren’t as interesting to me.
Many of us will read anything Alan writes, but he does get the most comment traffic on big shows like Game of Thrones, Mad Men, etc. I imagine it’d be hard to really “keep pace” as a gold standard television critic if you’re not actively covering the biggest most acclaimed shows out there. The flagships on FX, AMC, and HBO may always be in that category.
I guess I tend to think of Alan as a critical leader, so if he sacrificed writing about every episode of a narrow range of already well-covered shows in order to write about selected episodes of a wider range, other critics would follow suit. And I’m sure his writing would be just as interesting.
The AVClub already has an experiment in broader coverage under their ‘Other Shows’ rubric and has also started to review some procedurals like Elementary. Although even there, the every-episode format still tends to bias the commentary in favor of questions of serialization. One of their critics once commented that he maybe wasn’t a good person to critique a procedural because it relied on the chemistry of the leads rather than story arcs and he wasn’t interested in acting. How the hell can you be a drama critic and not be interested in acting? Because looking at every single episode in series trains you to look for certain forms of long-form writing above all else.
Hitfix is a commercial web site. He reviews the top tier shows because he enjoys watching good TV and his readers enjoy reading/commenting on the reviews. That generates traffic. Most shows don’t generate the type of traffic and revenue that Mad Men, Game of Thrones, Walking Dead, or Breaking Bad do. I’m guessing Alan would love to only review the shows he really has something to say about, but that’s probably not feasible since his work must ultimately generate revenue.
Sorry but the problem is most procedural’s DONT have anything interesting to write about, week to week or in general. He reviews top shows because they have really interesting things to say-and if he doesn’t think they do then he usually stops writing about them or expresses it. And Leverage was not nearly about economic dissatisfaction as 2BG and Shameless, the main characters were not poor at all.
The thing is, TV has ALWAYS been a writer’s medium. Yes acting is great but the possibilities of long form writing have always been the biggest draw. What’s the point of TV if not having lots of episodes to delve into a storyline?
I’ve come to grips with this too. There’s a lot of good TV I just simply don’t watch or just don’t have time for. But I still like to keep up with them. I listen to you and Dan talk about Mad Men even though I’ve literally seen 30 seconds of the show. Is that weird?
If it is, then we’re both weird. I often listen to Dan and Alan talk on the podcast about shows I don’t watch (and have no intention of future watching). I like to at least know on a surface level what is going on the large TV landscape and shows like Mad Men and Walking Dead, while not my particular cup of tea, are a big part of that landscape. So I know who Don Draper and Peggy and Joan are and what the big themes and events were, even if I don’t watch the show.
Well-said, Robin. That’s exactly how I feel.
Let me join the club.
I thought I was the only person who did this!
I think this article is a signal that Hitfix needs to repopulate its Monkeys as Critics blog with more recappers/reviewers to take the burden off of Alan. Also Dan should do more television reviews of the non-reality variety.
Tausif – You’re very free with my time. I’d love to do more reviews, albeit probably not more recaps. But tiiiiiiiime is not on my side. No it isn’t…
-Daniel
Honestly, as long as Dan doesn’t stop recapping the American Idol results shows he can do whatever he wants because that is some funny stuff there.
It’s amazing and terrible all at once. One of the biggest pleasures I used to get out of TV was coming home from work and winding down to an old episode of Law and Order or TNG that I’d seen a dozen times before, like reading a favorite book. That seems wasteful and silly now, when I have whole seasons of “second tier” stuff like Vikings and House of Cards to enjoy as well. A golden age, indeed, and our vaults aren’t big enough for all of it.
This may be a problem for the system itself — how sustainable is it, to present all that expensive content for a smaller and smaller share of eyeballs? — and people like yourself whose job it is to keep current.
But other than coming up with an approach/attitude toward consumption, this is not a problem — especially if you always accept the fact that you’re always going to miss something. (Which like life, you are.) When everything is stored and streaming, nothing is really imminent (except perhaps sports). I didn’t even start watching ‘Lost’ until after I’d marathoned the DVDs of Seasons One and Two. ‘Southland’ got really great, you say? Awesome. I will add it to the queue and will enjoy it sometime in 2019.
Definitely overwhelmed by choice. Hannibal was a perfect example. I wanted to watch it but I don’t have the time or DVR space to add new shows.
I do occasionally feel overwhelmed–some times more than others, and usually when a favorite show or two has ended and I’m looking for a new/different one to take its place. I find now, with the explosion of both scripted content and viewing platform options, that I am more willing to give something a try even if I wouldn’t normally, based on a recommendation from a trusted source (Hannibal, Vikings), but I am less willing to stick with a show if it doesn’t grab me after a few episodes (Vegas). Also, I notice that while I used to very much be a “watch every episode of ‘show X’ no matter what” viewer, that is no longer the case much of the time. There are just too many other awesome shows available for me to waste my time watching something I am not really invested in.
I noticed that I became very exigent since I started to watch American TV shows (with “Prison Break” and the first season of “Heroes”) a few years ago (to improve my English). Since then, I think I watched every single pilot that seemed decent enough and several first seasons.
Back then, I knew nothing about the actors or the industry itself and it was a lot of fun: the ~20 episodes per season format was way more interesting than a national soap opera with 6 episodes per week and a total of 200 episodes (at least). But I’m getting tired of the endless repeatability of boring formulas: you think you’re starting to watch something new, but wait!, you already watched it before.
I just don’t have time to watch (American) television anymore, so I’m quitting all the guilty pleasures (Good bye, “Nashville”) and a few great shows I still enjoy (like “The Good Wife” and “The Middle”) after the end of their current seasons.
I’ll still watch some TV shows I love (“Mad Men”, “Breaking Bad”, “Downton Abbey” and “The Office”) until the very end – and others that I once loved (“Dexter”) just to see how it ends, but after that I’ll spent a couple of years -> I’d say with the (“American”)TV off, but I’ll still watch “Game of Thrones” and “Survivor” <- without watching new shows. I'm glad I'll have more time to learn new things.
But I love television, so I would not be surprised if someday I suddenly decide to learn how to speak Danish or Hebrew (since it's a new trend of yours to adapt shows from Denmark or Israel) so I can watch the original without subtitles, imune to the "great ideas" of people like Veena Sud.
Unlike most people here I don’t have cable. But I do have Netflix and Amazon Instant and I watch ALOT of network TV.
The biggest thing that lets me manage my TV is that I don’t have a DVR. 80% of my TV is consumed live (Neilsen would love me, except I don’t have cable). If two shows conflict I decide which one I like more and I watch that one. If I REALLY miss the other show I’ll try to find it online over the next couple of days, but I’ve found that there are few shows that fall into that category. The other 20% of my TV comes from Netflix where I can catch up on all of the cable dramas I miss, the 1/2 hour comedies that conflicted with something else and shows that are better consumed marathon-style (Vampire Diaries). In the summer my TV is almost all Netflix, with some occasional baseball games.
I realize not having cable or using a DVR is not an option for a TV critic. But for those viewers who find themselves overwhelmed by so much TV, who have hours of programming sitting on their DVRs unwatched, I’d encourage them to take a month and pretend they don’t have a DVR or the ability to watch more than one show in any given time slot. It’s amazing how many shows quickly fall off the roster.
Eight years ago I moved to a new town with an unfamiliar cable system and got stuck with a cable box that would let me either watch or record exactly one thing at a time. This was back when DVR’s were only for techies, but I’d always had a VCR and was in the habit of almost always watching one thing and taping another, and then struggling to find time to watch the tapes later. It was a very strange exercise to ask myself which was the absolute most important show for me in each timeslot, but it did make me appreciate the shows I chose much more, and even after I moved again and lost this limitation, I found I was much more selective in my viewing habits. So I agree that it could make a very useful exercise for people to experiment with.
Heh. I still own a VCR and still occasionally use it to tape shows I won’t be home for and don’t want to wait to be posted online. It’s an antique at this point but it gets the job done.
Looks like I’m an outlier here. Five of the shows hubby and I watched finished or were cancelled last year: Merlin, Leverage, Eureka, House, and Alphas.
Now we’re down to Elementary, Person of Interest, Once Upon a Time, Warehouse 13 and Mythbusters when they air, and Game of Thrones. And that’s IT. (Okay, the BBC Sherlock as well, but those “seasons” are three 90-minute movies, airing like two years apart, so I’m not counting that.)
In 2012 I was sort of gasping at how much we had to watch, and now everything’s flipped.
I would encourage you to instead of doing weekly reviews of certain shows (HIMYM, Parks and Rec, New Girl), you could just weigh in every other week or every three weeks. I think there’s not much on these shows that merit a weekly coverage and I feel that I (and everybody that follows your blog, I presume) have a very clear sense on what you feel about these shows.
Anyway, this is just a suggestion. I do miss hearing from you about other shows. I was very much surprised when you wrote that review of Scandal talking about how much the show had improved, for example (or that review of Banshee, talking about how the show had grown on you), and I wonder what other shows have you been watching and enjoying that I’m not familiar with. I don’t have a twitter account, so I can’t follow you on twitter, but even so, tweets are too short to convince me to take a look at some show. Now, with your reviews of Scandal and Banshee, they did made me interested in giving both shows another shot.
I’ve had this issue for a while because I already watch too much sports live, leaving me little time for other shows.
I choose every year a handful of shows I try to follow closely, and a few shows that I can listen to while I do something else. I have to forget about the rest. It just can’t be done. Luckily, It is now much easier, and cheaper, to catch up on previous seasons of a good show that it ever was.
The silver lining of this is that it makes it much easier for me to quit a show I’m not that interested in anymore. There’s always something else waiting around the corner.
I know your workload is already heavy, so it might be best suited for the summer months, but it could be interesting to have a recurring feature : 2012-13 catch-up, in which you return to shows you couldn’t fit in during the busy months for a new opinion. It could also replace the summer rewatch of a show you and Dan have already seen on the podcast. Just a suggestion, because I would be interested to see what you think of shows that may not be fit for a weekly recap, but worth a comment here and there to follow their evolution.
I really enjoyed Elementary, I liked Nashville, I like a lot of tv but even with a DVR there are only so many hours of my life I’m devoting to TV. I watch The Americans, Mad Men, the Office and Parks and Rec, ABCs Wednesday comedy block live and that’s pretty much it. There are so many good shows that I’ve pretty much decided to do on DVD on a holiday or something; like Once Upon a Time. Or how I’m watching Lost on my commute right now. I stopped LOST after the third season because of work and life and didn’t try to get into it again; I’m really enjoying watching it going into work.
I think that’s what I’m going to do for Elementary and Once upon a Time and the like…just DVD or stream them when I get a chance.
I feel totally overwhelmed too. And, in addition to all the great series currently airing, now there are DVDs of all the great past shows that I’ve missed that I feel the need to go back and catch up on. That’s actually made it a little difficult to read your book. Some of the shows you wrote about I haven’t seen yet, but I’m a little afraid to read those chapters because I *might* want to pick up the DVDs in the future!
I’m a step ahead of that. I actually have 11/12 of the shows in Alan’s book on DVD – I plan on adding Mad Men when it’s done & I can get the Complete Series – but finding the time to watch (6) or re-watch (5) all the shows is a whole other thing.
I got the book for Christmas & read the 6 chapters I could read over the holiday. I hope to get to the other 6 sometime in the next decade. :)
I’ve been trying for months now to triage my TV viewing to make time to start watching movies on a more regular basis, and to read more, but it’s been difficult. Justified and Shameless wrapped up only to be replaced by Mad Men and Game of Thrones. I watched the Hannibal pilot on your recommendation and found it really well-done, but just don’t think I have time to add it to my rotation unless I hear later on that it’s become a top-tier show.
What would help is if you gave us a short list every once in a while of what you consider to be the top tier and the second tier of shows currently airing. It’s possible to pick this up from your blog and the podcast, but I didn’t realize that Southland had become that good, for instance.
Still, as you say, first world problems…
I’m glad you brought this up on a Thursday. Because last night I had to try to figure out how to record/watch Modern Family (more out of habit than anything else), Suburgatory (which I find pleasing but thing I’m about to drop because there’s too much quality tv on), Southland, The Americans, and Psych. And luckily Top Chef (my only remaining reality show), South Park, and Kroll Show aren’t currently airing. Thank god for late-night re-airings (so I can, like last night, record the Americans at 10, Southland at 12, and Psych at 1 am).
I wish the networks would have middle-of-the-night reairings like cable shows. I guess they do not want people to watch other then the main airing for advertiser reasons but isn’t a second late-night airing better then nothing?
Agreed. There are at least half dozen shows I would probably enjoy watching but just never start because of there not being enough time in the day.
Sports are the things that really complicate it for me, especially this time of year with hockey, and basketball in midseason, and baseball just starting up. It seems like there’s a game I *have* to watch every night, so I don’t even get to my DVR until 10 or so (unless there is something I watch airing at 10). My DVR is ~90% full as it is with stuff I just keep meaning to get to.
The one positive I would say, is I’m more willing to drop shows that I would have just kept watching out of habit. In the past I never would have quit Nashville after a few episodes, but it just wasn’t good enough to justify keeping me up until midnight on a Wednesday night.
How many times do you have to watch an episode to review it? I watch 40/50 episodes per week, if I did this for a living I would have more time do watch them, but bear in mind I don’t have to write reviews of the episodes.
I am thrilled with all the choices we have at this moment in time. I feel that I can pick and choose things in a way I never could before. Having cable and one premium channel gives me so many options that I DVR many shows and watch them with family when we can do this together. What we don’t subscribe to – we wait for the dvd’s to come out.
Alan, it must be very exciting to cover some of these iconic shows but to have to cover so many now – that’s way too hard for any one person.
I look for your recommendations and watch many of them – at least one episode. I would not have known about The Americans, Strike Back, Top of the Lake, Orphan Black and most recently, Hannibal – if you had not written about them. Thank you for that.
So, please keep doing what is humanly possible in terms of covering shows. But let’s never regret that there is so much good stuff to choose from now. The amazing quality of some of these programs is remarkable. For us right now, TV has superseded the need to go to see all but a handful of films.