‘How to Be a Gentleman’ – ‘Pilot’: The not-so-original odd couple

Senior Television Writer
09.29.11 16 Comments

I posted my review of “How to Be a Gentleman” earlier today. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched – whether you’re a Rickety Cricket fan, a Johnny Drama fan, a Murray Hewitt fan, Chloe O’Brien or Dave Nelson fan, or simply someone who left the TV on after “Big Bang Theory” – what did you think? Did you find it funny? Do you intend to come back for more? Did all the characters step out of a time machine from 1997?

Have at it.

