Review: CBS’ ‘How to Be a Gentleman’ big on funny people, light on funny jokes

I’ll be brief on “How to Be a Gentleman,” which CBS debuts tonight at 8:30. On the one hand, this is a show – an odd couple comedy about a sophisticated magazine writer who has to learn how to be more dude-like with the help of his former high school bully – filled with lots of very funny people. David Hornsby (the gentleman) plays Rickety Cricket on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and is one of that show’s writers, and the creator here. Kevin Dillon (the ex-bully) was consistently one of the few parts of “Entourage” I didn’t hate myself for watching. Dave Foley (Hornsby’s editor, who’s adrift when the magazine goes the Maxim route(*)) was one of the Kids in the Hall, as well as the center of one of my all-time favorite sitcoms, “NewsRadio.” Before she was Chloe on “24,” Mary Lynn Rajskub (Hornsby’s sister) was a very strange and funny comedienne. Rhys Darby (Rajskub’s wimpy husband) was the hilarious Murray on HBO’s deadpan “Flight of the Conchords.” Nancy Lenehan (Hornsby’s mother) has been a welcome sitcom presence for years.
(*) As Fienberg explained at length in this week’s podcast, the show’s basic premise about an Esquire-style writer struggling to adjust to a Maxim-ized world is nearly 15 years out of date.
On the other hand, this is not a funny pilot, at all. (Though Foley came closest to being funny on a couple of occasions.) It’s not aggressively, obnoxiously bad like the second episode of “2 Broke Girls,” or like some of the comedy pilots that have yet to premiere (assuming ABC ever has the onions to schedule “Work It”), or like the show’s it’s replacing, “$#*! My Dad Says.”(**) But on top of having a dated premise, it just feels tired. Dillon is essentially playing a Johnny Drama who never went to Hollywood. Hornsby’s doing Felix Unger, but without the unrelenting self-confidence that Tony Randall brought to that role in the ’70s. (Though Hornsby has promised that later episodes will show him raising Dillon up just as much as Dillon drags him down, there’s a clear power imbalance in the pilot.)
(**) Coincidentally, Justin Halpern, who created the @ShitMyDadSays Twitter feed and helped create the sitcom version, is a staff writer on this show.
Sometimes, a large collection of funny people fail to be funny for an entire series. But sometimes, a pilot is too busy establishing its premise to figure out how to be use the various talented voices it has on hand. Maybe “Gentleman” figures itself out in a few weeks time, maybe not. But it has plenty of room, and tools, for improvement.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Well, that’s too bad. I was hoping this show would have some longevity so that Dave Foley could use the earnings to get himself out of trouble with the Canadian family court system (he really as a horrible story to tell on that front). Maybe it will improve.
I heard him tell that story to Marc Maron on WTF, and it was all I could think about while watching him in this.
Well, it has to be better than Entourage.
No…no it doesn’t.
I’m into this one for Foley alone. I hope it ends up being successful.
ABC doesn’t even need to have the onions to schedule “Work It” when they already scheduled that Tim Allen sitcom which has the word “bad” written all over it.
Unfortunately for people with good taste, that Tim Allen sitcom also has “successful” written all over it, most likely.
Are those the same people who keep watching “Two and a Half Men” or “Glee” and snubbing “Community” or “Parks and Recreation”?
Are those the same people who keep watching “Two and a Half Men” or “Glee” and snubbing “Community” or “Parks and Recreation”?
I loved Hornsby when he played the a-hole contestant on “The Joe Schmo Show” a few years back (alongside Kristen Wiig!), but that’s not enough to get me to watch this.
Sounds like the buzz I was hearing about the pilot even before this review. It’s too bad, and I really hope they straighten it out, because I love so much of this cast.
Kevin Dillon, comic genius. How bad was the final Entourage episode? … [placeitonluckydan.com]
Matt Damon played a high school bully in one of his first movies, ‘My Bodyguard’. Just an interesting Dillon family side-note.
Is this the show within a show on Entourage where Johnny Drama gets his own show??? Cuz it sure seems like Johnny Drama.
This is a great show! I laughed out loud so many times. I loved Dillon! he reminded me of his brother in Something about Mary. RHYS DARBY is hilarious! So great to see him in something beyond Flight of the Concords. And i loved Hornsby in Always sunny. This show will get even better and I can’t wait to see what they do next on Thursday nights! what a hilarious cast. looking forward to it!