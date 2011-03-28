Hulu’s Best in Show heads into its final round

And so it has come down to this in Hulu’s Best in Show contest:Â “Chuck”Â vs. “Dexter”Â for the win.
In one corner, you have sweetness and light, nerds and the women who love them, comedy and pop culture references and unapologetic product placement. In the other you have darkness and dysfunction, a serial killer who can’t find a place in this world, prominent guest stars and unapologetic repetition of the same plot structure year after year.Â IÂ wouldn’t consider either one a serious contender for the best show on television right now (though I’d at least think about “Chuck”Â in that discussion), but it’s a fairly interesting contrast in style as we get to the end.
At the same time, what those two shows have demonstrated that they have in common are fanbases who will vote early, vote often and knock out everything that gets in their way. “Chuck”Â was even able to overcome my vote for “Community”Â in the last round, staying neck and neck with the Greendale gang for most of the week before pushing ahead to a comfortable win over the weekend – and that was in a week when the show had aired an episode that (based on the comments in my review)Â many of you didn’t like very much. There was definitely a sentiment among the “Chuck”Â fans that “Community”Â had already gotten renewed so their show “needed”Â the win more, and while IÂ think the impact this contest will have on renewal will be somewhere between slim and none, IÂ admire the commitment.
If you’ve been reading me for a while, you know my vote’s going to “Chuck”Â here – and not just because of this awesome fan version of the credits, “Greatest American Hero”-style, that showed up on YouTube last week:
So go vote, read my latest interview on the Hulu blog, and we can be back to celebrate or grouse about the winner on April 4.
Hey Alan, I think there is a problem with the hulu voting.
It says voting has closed, with each on 0% (but shows up on the visual as 50)
How odd. The Hulu people are all on the West Coast, so I imagine they’ll fix this after they’re awake. And with the final round running a few extra days, there’ll still be plenty of time to vote.
What do you think the Dexter staff can do to make the show better? Send them an e-mail, yo!
They could begin by firing themselves and hiring more talented individuals.
ECHOS, anything particular that makes you think they are doing that poorly? I think it’s great, and based on overall reaction to the last two seasons I think the show is doing very well. Granted, a large part of my reaction is just the overall arch of the Trinity-Killer and what the interaction between Michael Hall, John Lithgow, and the whole arc of that series brought to the screen. To me, that was just about perfect. Still, I have enjoyed all five seasons quite a bit and think the staff have done a pretty sensational job with the premise.
-Cheers
Everybody I know that watches Dexter decided to give up the show after this last underwhelming season. It’s dull. Nobody gives a shit anymore.
Truck, everybody I know what watches Dexter . . . decided to still watch Dexter. Plus numbers are still up.
So, I’ll disagree with your assessment, even if I did find season 4 significantly better overall (not just the season finale, but I like the format better when they have one great actor like John Lithgow being the main threat throughout a whole season).
-Cheers
DEXTER writers would need to truly put Dexter in jeopardy to elevate the show to the level some fans have. Like, have him found out to be a killer. Have his sister have to hunt him down etc. Something big. Change it up. Either his sister has to die or he has to be discovered.
Say what you will about CHUCK, but at least they move the story forward.
How can you say that? Vague Spoiler alert, but . . .
Look what’s happened with Lindy, Rita, Harrison, Dexter’s character growth, radical changes to his family structure, he has been caught by one of the killers (the skinner), Trinity found out who he was, Liddy found out he was a killer and captured him, they are reporting that Deb will find out he’s a serial killer next season, and did I mention the end of season 4? How much bigger do you want?
There are just certain things they can’t do. He can’t be discovered by the whole dept. That would effectively end the show since he’d be imprisoned for life and possibly executed. Deb could die, but it is not like nobody important dies or leaves the show. And the last two seasons have brought drastic changes to the series. Have you watched seasons 4 & 5 yet?
Anyway, I will respectfully disagree with you on Dexter.
-Cheers
I don’t feel any fear for Dexter being discovered because I know that every time something will happen to save him. No matter how close the cops get, he will always get out of it. And when much of the show is based around the tension of him getting away with it, the audience has to pretend like it could happen or the illusion of the show breaks apart and you are left feeling like I do: bored.
Chuck has been spinning its wheels and recycling its storylines all season, so it doesn’t always move the story forward at a very satisfying pace.
Hey Razorback, fair enough. You are probably right to an extent. The cops are probably not going to discover him OR somebody will and will either A) die or B) decide to not turn him in. Given the conventions of writing, and their desire to not end the show abruptly until/unless they are ready to end it or do Dexter: The Prison Years. I do not think you can totally blame them for that.
However two things:
First: People HAVE found out who he was. Sure, they aren’t going to go to the DA and have him arrested. Still, there ARE consequences. Which leads us to:
Consequences. Just because Dexter does not get taken down by the police does not mean there are not consequences in his life. Similar to Superman, or any lead, he is not going to die or have something that will end the series. Just like Chuck will not be killed off, and like Walt White is not going to end up in jail next season, there are things that are not going to happen with Dexter mid-series. However, also like Superman, something that IS compelling is that he has vulnerabilities. The show is about him getting away with it, however it is also about what cost it has on his personal life. I think the show has more tension on him getting caught than you, however I also think there is tension in his personal losses. How being a mass murderer effects his ability to have/maintain relationships, the risk to his family, the moral implications, his growing humanity and questioning his path. I also think there is a lot of tension whenever you care about the other characters and realize there are few-to-no characters who are truly safe (aside from Dexter, he’s admittedly probably not going anywhere as long as there are more seasons forthcoming).
I am not being rhetorical of facetious, however have you watched the last two seasons? If so, maybe I just see the series differently than you. If not, I think they might change your opinion a bit. At minimal, I think the last two seasons would provide good fodder for why I think Dexter has changed a bit more as they represent some major cataclysmic changes, Dexter’s recovery, and some implied future changes. But again, I do not watch it just because I am wondering if he’ll get caught or not. That would seem a bit one-dimensional anyway.
-Cheers
The biggest risk that Dexter has taken in recent seasons was killing Rita. And granted, that was big, but they still managed to bring the show back to formula in relatively short order. The show constantly resets. It’s running in place, and there is no longer any sense of urgency in watching it. If the show wants to be interesting again it needs to get messy. Showtime is afraid to do that, however, on account of what happened with Weeds when it abandoned formula. It lost a sizable chunk of its audience, and they won’t let that happen with Dexter, even if it means taking no narrative risks. Also, I don’t know if anyone looked, but Chuck is crushing it in the poll. Keep it up Team Bartowski.
Hey Casey . . . Obviously I think Dexter is doing better than a lot of you. That said . . .
Formulaic Complaints: I will agree that the murder-of-the-week (or whatever) could be changed up. How? I’m not sure. I still found it interesting I think because the season before last had the huge bombshell, this last season was more about recovering from a huge system shock.
Resetting: I disagree with you there. Again, the format is kind of there. However, with all of the character growth and some of the changing dynamics (especially between secondary characters, not to mention Dexter & Rita and his family structure), I think Dexter is in a different place as a person. However, yes, I concede he is still in the mold of hunting down bad guys.
I would be genuinely interested in what people think they can do to break that formula and still have the show work. Of course, I also think they need to establish Dexter post-Rita then build him up for any next bombshell. What worked about Trinity’s arc was the losses that both Dexter AND Deb faced which were so effective because 1) they were unexpected, sure, but moreso because 2) Lindy & Rita were longstanding characters and not just one-season special guests that came, played their role, and went off to never be seen from again. It took a while to build them up to where we would really be moved when events occurred as they did. Of course, I JUST saw all of the Dexter episodes fairly recently in rapid fire succession so the last two seasons are pretty fresh in my mind. Maybe that’s why I don’t see it running in place as, overall, Season 4 ended with a pretty big game changer and maybe I’m giving Season 5 a pass based on that and my view it was going to largely be about Dexter’s recovery and him trying to get back to his normal life and decide what his newfound feelings and radically altered life were going to mean for his future.
FWIW, I would love to see them take well thought out narrative risks though. I love the show, but would love for them to keep pushing the envelope. I don’t think they can just kill off lots of cast members, that would get predictable and boring too after a while, but I also do not want them to just play it safe.
-Cheers
Dave are you kidding? There’s a 90% chance Breaking Bad ends with Walt and Jesse either in jail or dead. Also next year might be the end or if not season 5 most likely will. Rita never found out about Dexter in 4 years. Skylar was suspicious almost since the show began and found out as soon as season 3 began. Also look at the end of Season 4 Dexter and the end of Season 5 Dexter. What changed? Nothing. No growth. The introduction of Lumen was a great addition who could have added alot to Dexter but she has to leave. Deb has to not look behind a plastic curtain. Dex kills robocop in the least dramatic and most predictable way possible. Quinn gets cleared of the blood so all those calls he made just disappear right? Of course he has to be found innocent. What about the Stolen car Dexter stole and crashed 100 ft away from the camp ground? None of the cops saw that? What did deb call in? The body and evidence were gone right? How was the case closed? How many other plot holes could season 5 have? Terrible writing that only focuses on keeping the status quo. Sorry doesn’t even come close to Breaking Bad.
Ryan, Breaking Bad very well could END with Walt a/o Jesse in jail or dead. I thought they had the show arc’d out in terms of seasons. All I was saying is that Walt probably won’t be killed or imprisoned until the end, or close. There could be a few episodes of epilogue for Walt in jail. But until then, he’ll still be doing what he’s doing. Concerning Skylar & Rita, Skylar noticed a change in Walt, a man she’d been married to for years. Rita was initially a damaged woman who grew suspicious but Dexter really was kind of the same man she’d known all along. She just thought he had a secret, not that he was a serial killer of murderers and rapists.
As for Dexter season 4 to 5, I see that as his recovery. They dealt with his post-Rita recovery. What changed? Dexter showed more humanity. His relationship with Astor changed. I thought him killing “Robocop” was pretty dramatic and thought Quinn might find him. I’ve seen worse. The calls made between Quinn & Liddy still exist, but prove what? Without physical evidence tying Quinn to the scene (which Dexter took care of), that was circumstantial at best. “But your honor, he made phone calls. PHONE CALLS!!!!!!!” Sure it’s suspicious, but if that’s all they had to go on, so what? With just that, they have no case.
I thought we saw tremendous growth from Dexter himself, and Deb. Dexter killing the guy in the bathroom when we he was planning on leaving the country and realizing he loved Deb and the kids. That was HUGE. Lumen was a vehicle to let him express that newfound humanity, and his reconciliation with Astor was pretty big considering Harry’s ghost (or whatever) was saying he should cut and run. And Deb NOT looking behind the curtain was huge because it shows her changing. She identifies with the victims and sees things less than black and white and more in shades of gray. That is important because they are totally hinting Deb will find out about Dexter, they just took more time in growing a less strictly defined sense of good and bad in her which makes sense since early on her reaction would have been to turn Dexter in. Now, it’s arguably more understandable when she is genuinely conflicted and probably doesn’t turn him in. Hence I disagree with the “no growth/no change” argument.
I will agree, there have been some plot holes. I don’t remember the stolen/crashed car, but there have been others. Nothing that struck me as deal-breaking though, particularly in light of my overall enjoyment of the show. I also think Breaking Bad is overall a better show, even though I really like both quite a bit. However, I do not see Dexter as being terrible. Even with season 5 not being as good as season 4, I thought it was still good and think there is hope for the show to still be great.
-Cheers
Also, here’s where producer Sara Colleton said Deb will eventually find out about Dexter (presumably next season):
[ontheflix.com]
Thanks for your vote for Chuck! I was just about to comment on the fact that it seems that voting is closed (and at 0% at that that so your 5% vote has not been incorporated yet) though the Hulu blog states it should be open… I am not aure where to contact those that update the blog/contest though, so hopefully they’ll notice the issue themselves soon enough :)
From this “Chuck” fan: “Chuck” beat “Community” (another show I enjoy) because Season 2 has been so abysmal: Pierce has been a jerk, Jeff’s character is different, and the Shirley is pregnant line doesn’t work (at least with me).
As for the current round: I don’t watch “Dexter,” so you know my vote will be going to “Chuck,” but I’m happy “Chuck” made it to the championship, win or lose. Come on, “Chuck” fans, let’s bring the Best in Show Title to the Buy More!
Nah, I think Chuck beat Community because its fan base was more dedicated to the cause (especially as Chuck has yet to be renewed). Season two of Community has been every bit as good as (and at times better than) season one.
Adam, you took the words out of my mouth. I fought the good fight on this blog last week against the few people who feel as if Community has lost something in it’s sophomore season. The fact is, Chuck DID only win because the fan base is rabid and much more dedicated to the cause of winning the Best In Show contest. A few honest Chuck fans were even able to admit that Community was in peak form as of late, clearly the best show left, and Chuck didn’t deserve to win. The consensus seems to be, if Chuck wins this contest, it may help the show’s cause concerning renewal for another season. Also, (through means I am not at liberty to divulge) I happen to be in possession of the entire second season up to “Intro To Political Science”. On repeat viewings of both seasons (I purchased the fist season on DVD like any true fan should), I can tell you that season one started only decent at best then crescendoed into, perhaps, the finest sit-com on television, leaving season two the unenviable task of maintaining excellence for an incredibly intelligent fan base – which makes us harder to please than the Two and a Half Men or Outsourced crowd. It has lived up to the task, and I’m glad to see more and more fans of the show share that opinion. Also, congratulations to Chuck fans. My show is already renewed, so I hope this win can play a small part in doing the same for your’s.
I’ll vote a thousand times for Chuck if necessary. Dexter winning this thing would be just sad.
Bah, I’m going to skip this final round. I don’t watch Chuck, but I can’t bring myself to vote for Dexter here, given it’s recent suckitude.
Oh well, guess I’m out.
I consider Chuck to be the best show on network television, so it gets my vote. That is, once the voting gets fixed.
I think the most enlightening thing about this whole contest is learning about Dexter’s passionate online fanbase. I had no idea.
I agree with Alan 90% of the time, but on this one, I’ve got to go with Dexter.
Chuck is just too light, too inconsequential. Dexter at least has a heart. A dark, brooding, sometimes confused heart. Chuck’s stakes are all undercut by the ridiculous premise (worst on TV?), and general zaniness. There is nothing to invest in. There isn’t enough attention paid to continuity.
Chuck vs. Dexter is a lot like USA vs. FX. Numbers say USA is the more popular network, but it offers nothing that appeals to me much. FX, meanwhile is a can’t miss network for me. FX shows might have as many or more problems than USA shows, but everything that FX shows have that USA shows lack are exactly the things that matter to me.
I respectfully disagree. I’m very invested in the characters of Chuck, and watching how the challenges of being spy interacts with Chuck’s real life keeps me watching. I know a lot of people aren’t as crazy about season 3 of Chuck, for example, but it showed a lot of the darker aspects to being a spy, and we really saw Chuck grow. These characters are incredible, and my advice to those who think that they’re caricatures is to keep watching. :)
For me this might be a bit about perception. Chuck just seemed like it would be a light sort of show. Dexter just seemed like it would be more consequential. I have not seen Chuck, so might agree with Holly when I check it out. However, Dexter has really struck a chord with me that very few shows do. It has raised a lot of moral questions and looked at human nature through an interesting lens. It also asks you to sympathize with a protagonist who tortures and kills people (bad people, but still). It is by its nature a compelling premise. I also think season 4 really shocked people in a very positive manner. Perhaps I will say the same thing about Chuck, however to me Dexter has just the overall air of being more serious, conflicted, and challenging on a moral and intellectual level. The implied premise and mood of Dexter just attracted me more than Chucks, yet the praise for Chuck does make me want to watch it.
That said, it is telling that both shows have their very loyal fanbases.
-Cheers
Is there a neither option?
Ha! I like your thinking. There are much better shows that should have gone farther.
Well, I’ll concede that Dexter’s plot ends up being a bit consistently rehashed (the times & troubles of a serial killer), I think that one constant aside, the character has grown quite a bit and the show has grown. Quite a bit. Is it a bit formulaic? Well, kind of. However, season four really broke the mold and had substantial, series-changing events and season five was largely about Dexter dealing with radical changes.
I will admit, I do not watch Chuck. I’ll have to catch up on it, but my TV time is often limited to Sponge Bob and I only watched Dexter after a friend roped me into it.
The thing with Dexter is for me it is compelling with meaningful changes going on. We have seen characters experience tragic losses, undergo some radical growth, and aside from the basic premise (serial killer hunting down other serial killers), the season-long chase with Trinity was absolutely incredible and the ripples felt from it since have still made for some great and personal moments for the entire staff on the screen. I think every significant character has grown substantially over the course of the show and you are not watching the same people in season 5 as you were in season 1. There have been huge, fundamental changes.
I will probably restrain from voting just because I have never watched Chuck (well, not yet anyway), but I can relate to what has led to Dexter’s rabid fanbase. Best or not, I can’t begrudge it should it end up being the fan favorite.
-Cheers
Even though I’m an avid Chuck fan, I wouldn’t say it’s the best show on TV. However, shows that I would vote ahead of it, like Parks and Rec, didn’t make it this far. And I definitely think Chuck is better than Dexter. If nothing else, it’s shown growth. Sure it’s had rough patches and I was getting really annoyed with Ellie for a long time. But even she now gets to do something new and branch out from being a whiny sister. Go Chuck! And yes, I do watch Dexter. Fun, but it really is a bit formulaic. Come on, there’s only so many times that Deb can come close to finding out the truth about Dexter but then stop short. Frustrating! And yes, I think you could have a great story line where Deb finds out and has to decide what she’s going to do. Maybe there is a police wide hunt for Dexter. Yeah, it would signal the end of the show, but I think the good shows really need to consider ending in a decent time, like Lost did (maybe Lost’s ending wasn’t perfect, but at least it didn’t overstay its welcome!)
Maaaaaaaaaaybe. Good points either way, and I do sort of half-agree with you at least on principle.
A few possible counter-points . . .
Deb: Again, sorta spoiler, but they have hinted Deb will find out about Dexter in the show. They heavily hinted that, so your wish may be granted sooner than later. I am find with them taking their time with that though. Even with the evidence, who wants to believe their brother is a mass murder? So I will buy that.
End of Dexter as a show: I agree, good shows DO need to factor in the ending. I think they are with Dexter to be honest. However, something as big as him being found out leading to a manhunt would probably HAVE to happen at the very end if at all. So that is not really a good argument against Dexter to me. I am not even sure it will or should go that route. Murderers a lot less cautious than Dexter without the advantage of being a forensics specialist have taken longer to get caught. And yes, whether you loved or hated Lost, I agree things DID tighten up whenever they had a firm end-date so I agree with you there.
Formulaic: A bit. Still, within the confines of the show, I think it has still pushed on expectations and sometimes it has genuinely surprised me in how it’s went plot-wise.
Growth: Given what I know of both, do you not really have to admit that BOTH shows have displayed a lot of character growth? I’ll take your word on Chuck since I haven’t watched it yet. However, look at Dexter. Not necessarily Teresa, but there seems to be this overwhelming feeling Dexter has NOT grown. He has grown a bit more humanized, his view of Harry has changed, the end of the Trinity arc rocked him to his core, his relationship with the kids has changed, Deb is learning more about him and seems to be destined to find out about Dex’s true nature, some pretty central characters have died or changed significantly, and I think they are still progressing with Dexter and his character growth even if it will probably stay in the Dexter-Hunting-the-Monster-of-the-Week (or season) format for his more immediate drives.
I will say the show is faithful to the spirit of the books while offering a nice alternate-universe sort of vision where they have definitely gone their own way and written a story that is in no way restricted by the plot of the books. Maybe I give it too much credit, but I still think it has done a decent job of riding the line between doing what it has to so the show can continue (meaning Dexter is probably not going to get caught or killed while the show is ongoing), yet still provide growth and compelling consequences for Dexter.
-Cheers
The writers have said that Deb finding out would be the end of the show. That bothers me, since Deb finds out at the end of the first book, and yet there were several more books written (they often were also guilty of ending with things wrapping up a bit too perfectly, but still). I don’t think I spoiled anything, since the writers of the show are clearly not going to use that development (and it’s really not treated as a big deal at all in the book).
Hey Bill, I’ll bet you a Coke Deb finds out early on next season and they go more or less in the direction of the book, at least in that regard. They have hinted at it, both in how they seem to be working toward that with Deb’s character AND in a recent interview where they pretty much said that was the plan. Maybe I’m wrong and they backtrack, but publicly that is their plan.
I do think it was treated as a big deal in the books. Not huge in the first book, but it does impact Deb in the series for a few books until she seems to come to grips with it.
-Cheers
I would have much preferred Community to enter the final round… oh well. I understand that Chuck still has to be renewed and fans wanted to give it a positive attention boost, but Community is just a better, more interesting, more entertaining show in my opinion and still needs to get a ton more recognition for being as original and hilarious as it is. (I tried watching some Chuck on Hulu last night to see what all the fuss was about and really didn’t enjoy it at all–just my take, though).
I do like the symmetry of having two shows named after their main characters in the final round. Chuck vs. Dexter… has a nice ring to it.
I’ll give my vote to Dexter, since I don’t really watch Chuck and since I have a massive crush on Michael C. Hall ^_^
Alan, the voting over there is still screwed up-just tried to vote and it’s registering 0% with the progress bars showing 50% for each show…..those West coasters have got to be up by now!
Chuck was once one of my favorite series. Now, it’s doomed to repeating itself episode after episode, recycling the same old ideas and pursuing uninteresting plot lines before everything goes back to the status quo. It should have ended in season 2.
Dexter can be formulaic, but it still holds my interest.
I love the questions Hulu posed to Alan on their blog. I particularly like the one that posits Dexter’s place in history will be enhanced because of its performance here, as if this contest is in any way meaningful. I can only imagine Alan banging his head on his desk as he’s reading these questions.
Chuck: 83%
Dexter: 17%
Some final this is turning out to be.
Are u serious? I might be from Europe or something, but how can u compare the two shows? Literally… “Chuck is a spy…” I mean, Come Oooonn! God damn 80’s s h i t. Dexter is so …now! He kills people but he can’t decide what cereal to buy. The character is HUGE. 5th season, a transitional one, does not lack substance at all and the interpretation presents itself at the same superior level(M.C.Hall-wise). Its like fine cuisine vs bubblegum. A spy? Christ!!!
Such a ridiculous argument. The subject matter is completely irrelevant. The premise of Dexter might be interesting, that’s one thing, but ultimately doesn’t even remotely make up for the fact that the writing has been piss poor for too long now.
Cuisine is all about the execution. A simple premise executed well will beat a colorful premise executed poorly any day.
Chuck is the best show on TV. Everyone already knows this.
Heh….that would be nice.
“though I’d at least think about “Chuck” in that discussion”
It would be a microsecond, right? This Hulu thing doesn’t even amount to a popularity contest. I will say that Chuck is the best hourlong show on NBC. Oh wait, Parenthood. Okay, Chuck is the best hourlong on NBC on Monday. And I’ll save the rest of my snark.
Having said that Yvonne Strahovski is definitely final four worthy in a Hottest lead in show.
I enjoy how this final showdown could actually be a Chuck episode title.
The only good about Dexter is Dexter. At this point, if he left the show, the audience would dwindle to family members of remaining cast.
The show should have ended after season 4.
Am I the only person to think this? This contest has no credibility with these two shows in the final. What’s the point, other than to get a lot of pageviews from Chuck and Dexter fans?
It’s not the best shows on TV, as Alan has acknowledged. It’s not the most popular shows on TV; we can tell that from the ratings.
So what do we learn from it? Nothing.
So best means largest fan base… Kind of like 8th grade I suppose. This comparison is similar to cereal to quiche. Both have their fans. I will let you do the math. Chuck vs Dexter isn’t a comparison it is a bad joke.
I agree… DEXTER hasn’t been good since season 2. To think it is still around IS a joke.
chuck is the gayest show on tv
Hi I am one of thoes ravid Chuck fans that votes like crazy. I love the show, and I cant believe it hasnt got picked up yet. But I have faith that NBC wont epic fail, and let Chuck go. lol Thanks :)
No matter the end result of Best in Show, Dexter is the better show….hands down.
Just my opinion.
