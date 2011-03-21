‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Muuurder’: Charles Carmichael in charge

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I live by a strange philosophy of karma and diet…
“It’s not just the computer, or the man. The Intersect is all of us, the three of us, working together. That’s why it works.” -Chuck
When a show that switches up genres as often as “Chuck” does sticks around as long as “Chuck” has, it’s all but inevitable that we’ll got a locked room murder mystery episode like this one. Like the “12 Angry Men” pastiche (which I’m surprised we haven’t yet gotten with Casey and Morgan), it’s an easy go-to move when you’ve been around a while and told a lot of stories. (Hell, even the “Star Trek” movie series had to do one of these by the time we got to “The Undiscovered Country.”) They can also double as bottle shows, though you usually have to bring in enough guest stars to have suspects, and in this case, they had to spend some money to blow up parts of Castle.
And I’d say that the actual muuurder investigation of “Chuck vs. the Muuurder” was the least interesting part of an episode that I enjoyed on the whole. It’s such a familiar device that we know a lot of how it works, including the way that the first suspect or two simply can’t have done it because we still have a lot of time to fill. The four Intersect candidates were all fairly cartoonish, even by “Chuck” standards(*), and the Bentley character has suffered from one of the few real guest casting missteps this show has made in a while, so I didn’t particularly care which of them did it, so long as most of them (with the ironic exception of our swarthy bearded killer) were off my screen for good by episode’s end.
(*) Though I was amused by the in-joke of Chuck’s doppleganger being named Brody, since everyone and his Nana drew the line between Chuck and Seth Cohen from “The O.C.” (played by Adam Brody) when the series began.
Fortunately, the murder mystery had a secondary element to it in Chuck’s need to prove himself as a leader, and that part of the story was very strong. Chuck stumbled through the early stages of the plot in his usual stammering, needy, wide-eyed manner, but when the moment came for him to identify the bad guy and execute a plan of action, he knew what to do and did it in a way that even Bentley had his back. And though the usual movie textbook definition of military leadership involves knowing when you have to sacrifice one soldier for the greater good of the unit (see “U-571,” among other examples), I didn’t feel like it was a cheat that Chuck was able to save Bentley. One of the main points of this show is that Chuck is special, that he does things very differently than a “real” spy, but is ultimately no less effective, and that his touchie-feelie-needy qualities are part of what ultimately makes him so good. In Bentley’s world, someone has to die to stop the bomb; in Chuck’s world, nobody else has to die.
And I particularly liked the scene in Chuck’s apartment with the members of Operation Bartowski just lounging around after a tough day – the sort of moment Casey would never have bothered to be a part of a season or two ago – and Chuck suggesting that their teamwork is its own kind of Intersect. A very nice moment in the evolution of both the team and the series. And while I don’t want Casey to ever stop grunting, I do think it would be interesting if his attitude towards Chuck on missions is just a bit more understanding going forward.
Some other thoughts:
• As for the Buy More B-story, I’m with Big Mike: it was good to have some Large Mart fun again. (Has the Large Mart even been mentioned since season 1?) Because I’m 12, every single “big BM” joke made me laugh, and because I’m a pop culture junkie, the pig being inserted into the “propelled by the explosive fireball” cliche made me laugh even harder. (Out of curiosity, has the human Kevin Bacon ever been part of such a scene? I can’t recall one.) And as clumsy as the minivan product placement was last week, Big Mike listing the ingredients of his favorite Subway sandwiches somehow always works. (If Subway starts looking for a new spokesman, they need to seriously consider Mark Christopher Lawrence, because the man has a gift.)
• Definitely becoming intrigued by whatever plan the Orion laptop has for Ellie. Am I right that “Agent X” was one of the filenames we saw in Orion’s lair at the end of season 3? (And either way, it was amusing to see the episode close on a reference to the “Agent X Files.”) I’m glad to see Ellie and Awesome getting a serious storyline of their own, and one that should eventually tie Ellie into spy world in a way other than being the nag who worries about Chuck getting hurt. Some nice stuff tonight from both Sarah Lancaster and Ryan McPartlin.
• Morgan was mostly working in the big BM story, but I liked him being sent in to quiz the Intersect candidates on pop culture. And the answer is “Omega Man.” Clearly. “Soylent Green” is only memorable for the ending. (And even then mainly because it inspired one of Phil Hartman’s all-time great “SNL” moments.)
• This week in “Chuck” music: “I Need You” by The Blood Arm (the recruits are tested in Castle), “Any Way You Want It” by Journey (Brody’s ringtone, and a joking reference back to the show’s early days when it was Chuck’s ringtone, too), “Victim” by Win Win (Chuck and Sarah do an interrogation), and “Move to the Mountains” by Clock Opera (the final montage).
• This is the part of the blog entry where I invite you to berate me for voting for “Community” over “Chuck” in the semi-final round of Hulu’s Best in Show tournament. (As I type this, the two show are see-sawing back and fourth around the 50/50 mark, though my 5% vote won’t become part of the equation til later in the week.) You all know how much I love “Chuck,” and “Community” – which is the younger, hungrier, and (at the moment, IMO) stronger series – is one of only a handful of shows in the whole bracket I would ever consider choosing over the Buy More gang. If you wanna prove me wrong here – and ensure that “Chuck” gets my vote in the finals against either “House” or (more likely) “Dexter,” vote early and vote often. I know some people – including a certain Mr. Schwartz – have said that because “Community” has already been renewed, “Chuck” needs this more, but I can tell you that the results of this contest aren’t going to factor one iota in NBC’s decision on that. It’s just fun, and if you want “Chuck” to beat “Community” (and me), go for it.
What did everybody else think?
Great review, Alan. As a die-hard fan of the show, for the first half hour I honestly thought that this was the worst episode of the show in all 4 seasons. The guest characters were weak, the story was contrived and predictable, the buy more subplot was funny but under-done…
Then during the last half hour I kinda got the whole leadership-building, Chuck is special, pocket protectors rock, nerds rule point. But still thought it was a weak episode….
….Until the last freakin perfect 3 minutes.
Agreed. I have generally enjoyed this season, but this episode didn’t do it for me. Perhaps it redeemed itself slightly in the final minutes, and the Ellie story holds promise, but for the most part it just didn’t seem to work. I’d even put this one below “Chuck vs. the Fear of Death” which until now had been my season low.
I disliked much of this episode, but thought the Intersect candidates weren’t as bad as they could have been. Hopefully Robin Givens is off my screen for good, too. Anyway, the “Caress of Steel” answer to the Rush album question was fantastic (I’m a fan). But…as Joyeful said, the last few minutes ROCKED. Great ending.
Rather disappointing episode. I kept on saying, â€œIsnâ€™t this a military operation?â€ This is a level of insubordination that wouldnâ€™t be tolerated in the private sector, but in the military, thereâ€™s no way Bentley would get away with treating Chuck like that. Sure, Chuck will let her walk all over him, but you think Sarah would have either pulled Chuck aside and told him to lay down the law, or pull Bentley aside and done it herself. And then I kept saying, â€œThereâ€™s been a murder! Donâ€™t walk around looking for the murderer like Clue! Call investigators! Call MPs! At least call Beckman!â€ I had to go to the door in the middle. Was there was something about getting communications cut off that I missed? (No, I donâ€™t have a DVR. Iâ€™ll watch it on Hulu tomorrow. Yes, I probably shouldnâ€™t have commented til then.) But still, I couldnâ€™t justify that in my mind. Iâ€™m normally willing to give Chuck a lot of leeway on the whole suspension of disbelief thing, but thereâ€™s wasnâ€™t enough fun to justify it this time. And the murder mystery is too clichÃ©d. Iâ€™m worried that next Christmas theyâ€™ll do A Christmas Carol. The ending promises a pretty interesting arc, though.
Yes, I think they said when the first murder was discovered they shut down Castle including blocking all outside communication. Then the first bomb blocked it for good.
Yeah, power and communications all got cut off after a certain point in the investigation.
See, I thought they should have committed fully to Clue and have Chuck running around at the end frantically demonstrating exactly how things went down. Would have saved the episode for me.
Thanks everyone. But in response to “Yeah, power and communications all got cut off after a certain point in the investigation.”
Why did it get to a certain point? After the first murder, call Beckman, get some military police and let them handle it. They’re CIA/NSA agents, not cops. Overzealous as Chuck is, you don’t have to solve this mystery. But I agree w/Gene, it was just too boring. Also agree with Andrew: if you had made it silly enough (like the Halloween episode of Boy Meets World where they spoofed “Scream”), it could have been fun, but this was boring
Only Casey is in the military so the whole military operation comment is out the door. Even in the military it’s possible to have someone walk all over you. The lesson learned here was Chuck had to learn to stand up for himself like all people in charge have to learn.
Like the others said the comms and power were shut down after the first bomb went off.
The episode was quite funny and serious at the same time. So for me it was an outstanding episode.
I thought Bentley was military too. My mistake. Jimmy, glad you liked it. Normally I love Chuck, but this time it didn’t work for me. Like I said, if you’re going to spoof something that’s been so overdone like the murder mystery, you have to bring it to at least “Clue” level to make it interesting. Castle’s communications are even easier to compromise than Castle itself, huh? I’ll be positive next week, promise
I was amused that Damian was able to walk out the door after the first murder. I get that that wasn’t the door directly to the outside, but given the situation I don’t see why anyone had access to anything.
It’s tricky. From my perspective, they said cell phones were being blocked, but if an explosion killed all the lights and doors and emergency systems, you’d think that would lose power, too.
Casey is NSA/Marines. Bentley is military because the NSA is entirely a military operation, and a civilian wouldn’t have a leadership position in it.
Scott, there are probably more senior executive civilians in the DOD than military officers.
It was a fun episode that got to show Chuck being a nerd can actually be more beneficial. As far as the realism: Guys, let it go, lol. This show has been shamelessly and comically out of flavor as far as realism goes since episode 1.
If it were otherwise then we wouldnt have “Agent Casey” since the NSA works strictly in signals intelligence and doesn’t operate field agents in any way, shape, or form.
I liked the episode. I thought Bentley was annoying at first as a ‘villian’ (which didn’t really make any sense) but once she came around she was a somewhat likeable character.
Next episode doesn’t appear to be airing until 4/11 so it’s going to be a boring two weeks on TV. Here’s hoping the Ellie and Volkov arcs pan out to be as good as the end of season 3.
OK, much better on the second viewing. I retract the boring part. I still think even Chuck would have given the “I don’t want to pull rank” talk WAY earlier than he did (which was all I meant w/the military point. Even Morgan wouldn’t take that, let alone Chuck, the CIA operative. Chuck’s grown a lot more confident, so I expect more from him. It’s an old sitcom problem of how can the character learn so much every week, and then let it again next week?) I was still mad that Chuck didn’t call throw them all in the interrogation room and call Beckman after the 1st murder, but then I let it go had fun in the murder mystery. Chuck humor is all in the details for me, so I picked up a lot of more on the second view-mostly just the chemistry between the core cast. Loved Damian’s “Everything I own is covered in sand!” And even the first time, I thought the setup for next week was pretty good. So pretty good episode overall.
We thought Alan was on Chuck’s side. Then he goes and votes for Community.
Alan = Shaw.
Alan = Shaw…HAHAHAHAHA
People use lol like its a period but the Alan/Shaw comment actually made me laugh out loud!
Hahahaha! Made me laugh out loud too!
This may honestly have been the worst episode of Chuck I have ever seen. Outside of the Ellie-Awesome story, nothing about this was even remotely enjoyable. Never, not even during Shaw’s tenure, have I been BORED during an episode of Chuck. Sometimes I hated the story, usually I love it, but this was boring, which is unforgivable. The BM gag was funny once, maybe twice. Everything that happened in Castle was an unending nightmare. The promo told everything one needed to know about this episode until the waning minutes back at Casa Bartowski. I pray to god this episode is not the reason Chuck is canceled, because this was their worst showing to date, at an inopportune moment.
Weird… I fully enjoyed this episode and have felt the last 5 showings to really be this series strongest. A fun hour with some wonderful serious moments that meld perfectly together… I think people expect this show to take itself way too seriously.
I mean, c’mon – Morgan telling Big Mike (someone with those initials is a natural for the “Big BM”!) that he can’t go all day without his Number 2? Gold…
This wasn’t my favorite episode, and may have been, as you say, the worst episode of Chuck to ever air. That said, a bad episode of Chuck is still better than a lot of other shows.
What worked: Chuck being a leader, Ellie & Awesome story.
What didn’t work: The BM garbage. It was old after the first joke. Also, the murder mystery was predictable and kind of boring.
So glad you posed the Phil Hartman sketch. One of my favorites, and probably the only reason I had ever heard of Soylent Green until I saw it over 10 years after I saw the sketch
Alan, I have to echo your vote for “Community” because as “Chuck” has become a more stable show, it’s become less interesting despite great writing and storylines for Josh Gomez, Sarah Lancaster and Ryan McPartlin this season.
And while S4 is definitely not the train wreck that S3 was, here are some tweaks I’d like to see made by the end of the season:
1. Yeah, they’re engaged. Yeah, they’re probably going to get hitched by the end of the season. But no, they’re not dead. I want a bit of that old S1 and S2 chemistry between Chuck and Sarah. There is something very goofy and settled between the two of them now, and while that’s in some ways logical, I miss those rare moments that were unexpected and incredibly sexy all at the same time. Though Yvonne was great in those moments, Zach was the one who really made them work.
2. Chuck’s the boss now. As they seem to be setting up a collision course with Volkoff’s daughter, let’s see a Chuck that’s less goofy and more of a brilliant hero. We got a little bit of that with Daddy Volkoff, let’s see more dimensions to that.
3. If they can give us Gary Cole, they need to give us a surprise visit from Scott Bakula. I want to see a reveal that Chuck helped his Dad fake his death, because the aftermath of Steve Bartowski’s murder was just…too…strange. I want to see Steve and Mary reunited in the flesh too, because I still don’t believe they’ve been separated for 20 years. I think they found a way to be together to co-monitor their kids’ lives.
4. Sarah’s Mom? Why not? Of course, if they’re going to save a reveal for S5, I don’t mind if it’s that one.
6. Somebody throw Adam Baldwin a great resolution storyline with the mother of his kid, OK? I know there’s not a lot of time left, but if we’re not going to get a S5, at least have them lay eyes on each other…once.
I completely agree with 6. That feels like a storyline they started … then said we’ll get back to it … briefly go to it … then stop again. Some closure on that storyline would be nice.
I disagree with 3. Much as I love Quantum Leap and Bakula, it would really remove from the emotion from that season finale to find out that it was somehow faked (and I don’t see how they could do it). Bakula’s death triggered a lot of things that retconning it now … I don’t think that’s the best idea.
I don’t care what it would destroy – I want Scott back. I’d also like to learn Sarah’s name and see her family (not just her father)
Loved Ellie and Awesome this ep. Other than that – I was actually struggling to stay awake. Not metaphorically either. I think it’s Spring: I slept thru some good eps of Scrubs and Veronica Mars…
Season 3 was a train wreck?
and since I can’t remember if you but don’t think you review Harry’s … wait, it wasn’t that. it was House and you mostly don’t and I mostly don’t care and THIS IS NOT A SPOILER, I just wanted to say how cool it was to see the guy who played Adam, on House, with Joan. It took me half a scene to realize it.
Toons, the thing about the “emotion” of that season finale was that it didn’t seem terribly emotional and the mentions of Steve’s death in the opening of the next season seemed so strange and perfunctory. Now, that could have simply been HIDEOUS writing — we were seeing a lot of it then — but I chose to give them some credit for setting up something.
Judas!
but seriously- I really disliked the murder mystery aspect of this episode- I really wanted everyone to die- even the director. But I think i may be a little jaded since we’ve been marathoning though season two and that season just ROCKED. I always enjoy your reviews!
I thought the episode was actually pretty good, but then again, I am a sucker for murder mysteries, no matter what the show. The death parts of it reminded me of the beginning of “Mission Impossible.” And seeing a darkened, smoking Castle reminded me of Ripley navigating her way around a darkened, smoking ship in “Alien.”
I was actually not a fan of the BM/LM storyline. Sure, the lunacy of the Buy More is funny, but that whole part didn’t work for me. I did, however, enjoy the line “there will be a flaming BM on your doorstep.” Hahaha. And, of course, Big Mike and his Subway sandwiches made me smile.
Oh, and Alan, you misspelled “forth” in the last paragraph. Great review, though, even though I enjoyed it the other way around.
Also forgot to say that I loved the fact that Chuck’s ringtone and Brody’s ringtone are the same (Journey’s “Any Way You Want It”…from the first episode).
Community and Chuck are hard to put against each other, but I’m leaning to the other side as you, Alan. (Cut to me wearing my Nerd Herd shirt as I type.) Chuck just has such a bigger emotional hold on its viewers. You can’t help but become invested in the characters and their relationships with one another. It has that inexpressible X factor. While Community trumps Chuck when it comes to bringing the funny and comedic cleverness, Chuck brings so much more than just laughs. I guess it depends on what you think the “best show” should have. Should it be nearly flawless in the one thing that it does, or should it do multiple things very well and somehow combine them all into an entertaining, engaging show. Chuck simply has more to offer.
I totally agree Katie!
Yeah, I second that emotion. :D
I’ve got to say that while I definitely enjoy both shows a ton…Chuck is just light-years better in my opinion than Community. While apparently people seem to feel that it’s getting better and better, I feel kinda the opposite. I feel like it’s devolved more and more into basic caricatures. Especially Han and Pierce. Those guys just have gotten to the point that they constantly grate on me.
I guess my feeling is this…if the were both on at the same time I would have 0 problem watching Community at a later date. But I just find myself regretting it if I even wind up starting Chuck 5 minutes late.
I liked the episode. Casey coming face-to-face with Kevin Bacon and grunting was a pretty clever moment. I also got a good chuckle out of the faux-Chuck’s ring tone. And the face-paced evaluation of the four spy candidates was very well done. The “who done it” aspect of the episode had my whole family guessing, unlike the C.A.T. Squad episode in which all of us knew the traitor was the annoying “party girl” from the very beginning. In fact, if I had to pick a worst episode of the season or the entire series, I would definitely nominate C.A.T. Squad. Tonight’s episode was much, much better than that.
Inane to agree with most of you, Chuck, unfortunately is going downhill. Shame, since I was fan. I am not even interested in this Ellie story line. Will keep watching, just hope irbid not predictable. Have her become somewhat of an intersect x that will help chuck behind the scenes ad then the big reveal. Soon the will have the baby fighting as intersect also. They’ve could it built better this whole Chuck becoming the boss shoreline. Well, hope for the best.
I don’t know what it was, but seeing that pig go flying made me laugh harder then I’ve done in a long time. I actually needed to watch that scene again.
As soon as they showed the pig running in the duct, I said to myself “Man, we’re going to get a cheesy pig explosion shot!”
And can I say I literally squealed with delight when I saw it? (groan…)
“…one of the few real guest casting missteps this show has made in a while…”
Were you actually ok with Brandon Routh’s acting as Shaw? I thought he was one of the most wooden and uninteresting actor I’ve ever seen in a meaningful role.
I thought Routh was problematic as good guy Shaw but just fine once they had Shaw do a full heel turn. Whereas Givens has been pretty uninspiring throughout her brief stint.
Routh was bad/unconvincing as a good guy, but Givens is more wooden than a Louisville Slugger. I got splinters just watching her. Oy!
My dislike of Routh is so wrapped up in my dislike of the story that it’s hard to piece out how much his wooden style had to do with it. The Bentley story has been so unimportant that it’s hard to care how terrible Given’s acting is.
I’ve made no bones about not being a fan of the “Ellie needs to get involved in the spy world” story, but tonight I disliked it for an entirely different reason. As smart as Ellie is, she doesn’t realize her brother is still a spy, when he takes random trips all the time and as a worrier, she would clearly be paying attention. It’s annoying for the audience to hold that information along with every other key cast member outside of the Buy More. I also find it hard to believe that she doesn’t know how Chuck became a spy in the first place. He had to have explained the Intersect project to her originally when she found out… right? I thought I even remembered that happening. So if that’s true, she would obviously know that her father trying to implant information in a human brain without it having to be learned was precisely what happened to her brother.
Murder mystery was pretty forgettable, though I think we got rid of Robin Givens, and that’s definitely a positive. The episode was enjoyable, not one of the best, but I can’t get enough of the show so it still rates high for me, though the Ellie thing is frustrating to watch. How stupid is she going to feel when she finds out Chuck is still a spy and her husband and Morgan know along with Casey and Sarah? Spy Ellie just seems incredibly lazy and unnecessary, as well as incredibly banal in the Chuck world.
I don’t think Chuck told anyone besides Morgan about the intersect. He didn’t tell Awesome about it. When he flashed and tranqued all the guys in the hallway during episode 4.04, he told Devin it was because of “Duck Hunt”. I doubt that he told Ellie either. I think he would consider it more dangerous for them to know about the intersect and probably still thinks that the less they know, the safer they’ll be. Not that that worked so well with Ellie in season 3.
Oops… I meant episode 3.04.
But when awesome spilled the beans to Ellie, she took him to Morgan for the full story, and I was always under the impression the idea that a computer program put gov’t secrets in his head would make it into even the most basic version.
I’ve always thought that the reason Orion left the laptop to ellie and not chuck was that he wanted her to take over his role and fix his mistakes, further his work. Besides, he always told Ellie to look after her younger brother, and this might have been one way Orion had in mind. I found it telling that Awesome decided it was more important for Ellie to be happy and that they had to hide it from Chuck, considering what Awesome is hiding about Chuck from Ellie. But what really creeped me out was when Ellie is explaining to Awesome how her dad’s work involved inputting info into a brain without the person having to spend time learning it, and all the while she’s talking about it she’s carrying the baby. WOW. Did nobody else notice that?? Awesome had better keep an eye on Ellie lest she get carried away and decide to test out her dad’s ideas on the baby. That would be VERY creepy indeed.
Webdiva, I think you’ve hit on something. After all, how old was Chuck when his father decided he was going to become the focus of his experiments? Who knows, in the broader storyline for this show, maybe Clara was going to end up becoming a spinoff at some point.
Also, I agree Awesome is playing a very dangerous game right now lying to both Chuck and Ellie about the other — all out of love, we know, but I wonder if that might get him killed.
Bling, based on the S3 finale, I don’t think SJB intended for Chuck to be a focus of the experiments – Chuck wandered into the room and accidentally downloaded Intersect 1.0. When he was still OK, THAT piqued his fathers interst…
I wonder if Intersect 1.0 had anything to do with Chuck getting into Stanford in the first place? Man, I would have LOVED to be able to flash during the SAT’s!!
Man. Chuck is a show that can’t get any breaks with fans right?
Sounds like a lot of people (on the internet) really disliked this episode, but I really enjoyed this one; it had me laughing a lot and still respecting Charles in Charge (although to be fair… we’ve seen Chuck be a leader before… or at least be confident as a spy). I enjoyed the cheesy murder mystery interspersed with heavy doses of humor including all the characters expressing their disgust with the agent’s British accent (after 4 months in London?!), the sand in the boombox, and the Chuck is bad with crying girls moment.
In addition, the running theme that retail = Mafia always brings a few good laughs.
As bottle episodes go… I enjoyed the hell out of it.
I liked it, a solid above average episode and the best one since the Laroquette ep. I don’t watch this for action and logic, I watch for charm and comedy and other than the miscast Robin Givens it delivered.
Like Alan I wasn’t riveted by the mystery aspect but that didn’t end up mattering, there were more than enough humorous asides and smile moments.
Having been a big Agatha Christie fan, I found myself neutral about the murder mystery aspect and tempted to fast-forward through it toward the end. But I found it irritating that Chuck took so long to rediscover his investigative chops, considering he’d shown some smarts in previous episodes. Does he really have to relearn that all the time?? No, of course not, and the writers need to remember that.
I can’t remember if I posted this after the GRETAs episode, but I thought it was stupid of the CIA/NSA to try to implant the Intersect in other people. So much has been made of how Orion designed the Intersect with Chuck’s brain in mind, after all, so why would it function in the brains of people so very unlike Chuck??
Which means it made some sense for the plan they had tonight–to find people like Chuck. But then they went and got four people who represented four *aspects* of Chuck, which isn’t “Chuck” at all. (Although I did like the Brody name, which I also assumed was an homage to Adam Brody, and which makes it even cooler that he was the first choice. Honestly, when they panned up from his sneakers, I was expecting him to be PLAYED by Adam Brody, which would have been awesome.)
But, really, only Bentley–for all her flaws–understood who is the most like Chuck: Ellie. The more I think about it, though, the less I think she’ll be a new Intersect. I mean, she’s a neurologist, right? And Orion left her the laptop? So, maybe, her destiny–inspired by watching how baby Clara learns–is to use Orion’s work and her own connection to Chuck to figure out how to create the next-gen Intersect that DOES work with people who aren’t Chuck?
Just a thought. I really loved the Ellie storyline. And I loved Awesome’s role in it. It emphasized that they’re such a tight couple that he had to tell her what was going on. He seemed to have less difficulty lying to Chuck on Ellie’s behalf than he’d ever had lying to Ellie for Chuck!
Didn’t pick up on Awesome’s ease in lying to Chuck, but you’re absolutely right!
Didn’t pick up on Awesome’s ease in lying to Chuck, but you’re absolutely right!
I’m not sure he told Ellie anything about what was going on… it’s possible, but I took it to mean he decided that seeing his wife happy trumped anything else and never replaced the hard drive. I just wish Ellie could… be a doctor… and a mom, and leave some characters truly close to Chuck out of the spy world, because it begins to strain credulity, not to mention it feels completely out of place for the character.
But when Awesome came back in from “giving the hard drive” to Chuck, he turned to Ellie and said something like, “So, we’re agreed–we don’t say anything to Chuck.”
“I thought it was stupid of the CIA/NSA to try to implant the Intersect in other people.” Since it carries over to this week, that has been bugging me quite a bit as well.
Why is Chuck suddenly okay with the intersect tech going into other people’s heads? With the exception of one person (Bryce), Chuck’s father certainly didn’t want that tech being used as a weapon. They just kind of skimmed over that to tell the stories this time around.
Speaking of which….I thought the CIA already had a recruitment program to identify candidates for intersecting / pattern retention. “Vs. the Alma Mater” is the episode that turned Chuck from a fun hour of TV to a show that I never miss; as someone who wishes the writers would re-visit the Stanford corner of the mythology, that was a little disappointment. (That said, were any of the writers in the room actually around back then?)
Just as frustrating: we know that Castle has holding / interrogation cells…why wouldn’t Chuck use them after the first dead body showed up?
The BM jokes and the creative use of product placement, along with the comedic beats manage to keep me coming back, but the show just isn’t as consistent or as smart as it used to be in the first two seasons. (That’s why my vote mirrored Alan’s on Community.)
Dear NBC,
Thank you for having some of the most spoilery commercials for shows I was going to watch anyway air on Chuck, with big close-ups of said spoilery aspects in case I fast-forward through the auditory content. At least my anticipation won’t get the best of me.
Best Wishes,
Me
Do we really have to sweat another chuck renewal?? Just recognize it’s one of nbc’s best already and Zach is blowing up huge as a result. A hit show with a bankable star. What more does the network want?
They probably want a hit show. Which, unfortunately, Chuck is not.
Ratings, obviously, something which Chuck has been lacking as of late, even in comparison to NBC’s other low rated shows.
It always irritates me that NBC puts Chuck in probably the most competitive time-slot, doesn’t do much in the way of promotion, and is subsequently surprised/disappointed by the show’s ratings. I wish the would either commit to it as the Monday night anchor and promote it like House (can’t watch 10 minutes of Fox without a House plug), or move it back to a different night.
I’m extremely upset at the poor quality of Chuck this season. This show is but a shadow of its former self and has next to nothing in common with the first couple of seasons. I was late to the party on Chuck, and didn’t start watching until after the S3 had ended.
Seasons 1 and 2 are probably some of the most well written comedy episodes ever. The jump from S3 and S4 is so drastic, that it’s frankly not even the same show. The atmosphere of the show changed much more abruptly, but it can be compared to the difference between old Simpsons vs new Simpsonsâ€¦.. They have the same characters, but aren’t nearly as relatable. There’s also that whole thing about terrible writing.
The writing for S4 has been AWFUL. I force myself to watch every episode despite the fact that this show means next to nothing to me now. I fast forward through much of the dialogue because frankly, it isn’t interesting. I basically watch just to keep updated with the show in case the writing suddenly gets better and I want to start paying attention again.
I would be so embarrassed if one of my friends saw that episode. They would never believe me if I told them how great a show it once was. I apologize for the rant, but I know I can’t be the only person that thinks this. Viewership is at an all time low. I know that someone on the internet is reading this right now and agreeing with almost everything I say, because they feel the same way.
Yup, yup and yup. You’ve summed up the feelings of my friends — those who watch the show — and I who feel exactly the same way.
The actors are giving it there all, but the writing is abysmal. This show used to be wonderfully entertainment, now it’s a struggle to make it through the end of an episode. The magic finally died with Orion.
I have to disagree. I love where the show has gone in season 4. The first half of season 3? Yes, awful. But since then i’ve loved where the show has gone. No show stays the same through multiple seasons. The characters change and the dynamics between them change. Just because its different than s12 doesnt mean its worse, just different.
I agree with Adam. I am impressed by how entertaining this show has been, especially since the middle of season three. For me it has a lot to do with Morgan finding out, because it is so much fun to have him involved. But I’ve also loved all of the character development… especially Casey’s.
Kudos to the writers and actors for keeping the show so fresh and interesting all this time. Not every episode in 24 episode season is going to be amazing, but overall they’ve done a fantastic job.
Funny you should post this comment now. I’ve been posting the same feelings all season, but the last couple of episodes have felt more like the old “Chuck” to me. Early this season they elevated Sarah’s role too much and made Chuck too bumbling and idiotic negating all the growth esp in the confidence area that Chuck made it seasons 2 & 3. Lately they’ve been showing Chuck having skills & abilities outside of the intersect, using his big ol’ brain and nerdiness to save the day. Was last night’s episode slow and unbelievable at times, yes! But, I’m feeling like the return of some of the writers who had jumped ship to write for other now cancelled shows has brought a return of the Chuck that my family loved.
I agree that the show isnt as good anymore – season 2 clearly is the standout. But I have to say I still love this show and I really loved this episode – the last two are at least attempting to feel like the Chuck of old which got me hooked in the first place. And for the first time this year I am really excited about where the story is taking us – with Ellie’s story and the emergence of Chucks nemesis. Although I think Vivian will be more of a threat off screen causing havoc (hiring assassins like this ep) then on screen trying to act.
As die-hard Rush fan, the correct answer to Morgan’s first pop culture question is “Moving Pictures.”
Hear, Hear! But, it really was awesome that he picked Caress of Steel, which must truly be the worst of all!
Kevin Bacon (in “Hollow Man”) -did- fall to his death in a fiery elevator shaft. Pretty close, just a change in vector…
Has Kevin Bacon become ubiquitous that we must now play the game with ways in which he dies in movies?
OK, aside from the quality debate, a question about the end. Do we presume Volkoff’s daughter was doing the facial scan of Ellie while she was sleeping? Or could it have been Pa Bartowski? (And yes, I’m a sucker for a cheap X-Files shout-out.)
It’s supposed to be part of the programming in Stephen’s Computer. Wait’s till nobody is watching to actually check and see if it’s in the right hands. Clever.
It took me a while to get into this one, but overall I really enjoyed it. Especially the last ten minutes or so which I thought were terrific, but there were funny bits sprinkled throughout.
I am really looking forward to seeing where the Ellie story is headed. I am also curious whether Vivian really did hire the killer or if it was just a set-up to keep her on the Volkoff path.
I kind-of had a flip-flop opinion of the show from Alan’s. I thought the murder mystery was fairly fun and provided some amusing moments, considering it’s basically Chuck’s first day in charge, and it was a good episode for team Bartowsky. I really couldn’t stand all of the stuff about Chuck coming into his own as a leader – he didn’t, and really, if he could have done so easily he wouldn’t be our Chuck, the resolution with Bentley was terrible and made no sense, and as soon as you see a giant BM, well…you already know all the punchlines. The whole prank thing was amusing, just not supremely well executed.
To interject a pet-peeve side-note, was anyone else annoyed by Ellie “discovering” her father’s idea? If Morgan really told Ellie everything in the penultimate S# episode, even in the shortest way possible, she knows Chuck saw a computer file and suddenly knew spy stuff. And she knows her father created it. She didn’t already know that Stephen’s work was in implanting knowledge without learning?!? I don’t see how.
On the big-picture front, while I hated the Bentley short-arc in it’s entirety, I like very much how they pulled away from Volkoff the younger for a bit only to have her come back, not as a big bad or evil master of her dad’s evil empire, but just as a girl with a grudge and some resources. And though I hate Ellie’s idiot statement, I’m intrigued by where that plot is going.
I share your frustration at HOW Ellie’s getting clued in about the big picture. For such a bright woman — and apparently the heir apparent to Steve Bartowski in understanding and manipulating the broader technology that created the Intersect — the writers are still making her so clueless. (What remains of the residual “dumb Sarah and Ellie” storylines from S3, which sent me up a wall.)
What will make this interesting is how they use Ryan McPartlin here, who seems to be protecting both Chuck and Ellie at this point. I wonder if that’s going to get him killed. That would provide something of a dramatic high note to this season, wouldn’t it? We’ve wondered if Awesome would get it before, now he seems to be playing a dangerous game — lying to both Chuck and Ellie about what the other is doing out of love.
Where is Mary in all this? Have they explained her absence? I find it odd that she’s not around while Ellie is raising the baby and learnimg about her dad’s work.
I don’t think there was any indication Morgan told the Awesomes about the Intersect. He told her it was a startling revelation that Chuck was with “The Company”, offered her tea for a “soothing brain bath”, and then went off to find out why Chuck was being held in custody.
This episode made it clear she doesn’t know about the intersect.
Chrissy, my fanwank is that MamaB is at Langley or DC for an extended debrief while they sort through the Hydra database, since Ellie encouraged her to go back to her spy life.
I don’t Chuck lacking at least some conflicts or lovely stories between Chuck and Sarah.
I was gone before the half out mark, this episode was so slow boring and badly written I just wanted it to end. So I made it end half an hour early, using my remote. Compare season 2 writing with this abomination and you ‘ll understand what I am talking about … heck even the main cast was subpar, with a general lets just get through this feel. Bad form Chuck, Bad Form.
And to the murder mystery, I think the Lonely Island said it best:
“This is a cautionary tale, a boom box is not a toy!”
Sometimes I really believe that the Chuck writer’s room really scans these posts for feedback. Remember earlier in the season when Alan was noting that we hadn’t really seen Chuck be Chuck (the nerdy, goofy guy) in a while… and now here’s two straight episodes where he’s really brought on the dork.
First with his constant push to introduce Sarah to Final Fantasy “Deux” and now with his traumatic memory of his failed Dungeons and Dragon expedition.
“You know what, that’s neither here nor there”
“This is like DnD all over again!”
I did love the reference to World of Warcraft as well, stating a feat that is, currently, not possible to achieve.
That’ll do, Kevin Bacon. That’ll do.
Kevin Bacon, next intersect!
The thing that bothered me the most about the murder mystery plot was there was no mystery. I kept saying to myself, ‘now such and such is going to happen’, and it would! That happened so many times, I started thinking, darn, I should write for this stupid show! But, having said that, I must admit I enjoy Chuck, even when it’s bad. There were a few great moments, as have already been mentioned. As for Ellie being clueless – seriously, I know some very brilliant people and they are the most clueless when it comes to real life. I’d love to see Scott Bakula return from the dead. However, as long as his show Men of a Certain Age continues to fare well on TNT, I doubt it will happen. I agree with the comments about Papa Bartowski’s death – it was handled strangely and seemed abrupt. In some ways it was a fitting end to an unsatisfying season that had a lot of ups and downs. And moving on to another subject, I just can’t see that Volkoff’s daughter has had sufficent motivation to turn so quickly against Chuck. Nemesis? I hardly think so – yet.
Did anybody else find it weird that a chick who just found out she is pregnant wanted to become an intersect?
Alan, it’s time for an open letter to Schwartz and Fedak. You’ve succeeded before, maybe you can again!
I still love Chuck, despite it’s sometimes weaknesses, but the best way to ensure a season 5 is for Schwartz and Fedak to pitch season 5 as the end of the show. Get it 22 episodes, get the show to it’s 100 mark, and end it right there. For me, this would be perfect, as right from the start I envisaged about 5 seasons to be a perfect run for Chuck. And it would be nice for the show to end before it got cancelled.
Does anyone else agree?
I agree to get a commitment from NBC for a full season – allows them to build to a final series finale. NBC changing the number of episodes has clearly affected the show – in particular the writing (losing writers to other shows). A firm commitment to next year might allow past writers to come back and improve the consistancy of the writing on a week by week basis.
I would hate for this show not to be able to finish properly. I am always reminded of how Las Vegas ended.
MORE PRODUCT PLACEMENT! MORE! SAVE CHUCK!
Season Five should have Chuck and Sarah buy a Subway franchise for their cover. Problem solved.
I hope you put your vote in for “Chuck”, Alan. Your Chuck reviews are always so insightful and fun to read. Also love how you post what music is featured in “Chuck.” My playlist has grown exponentially since.
Anyway.. a vote for Chuck is a vote for Awesome!
Re: Music. RUSTED ROOTS MAN!!! Send me on my way. The first time I ever recognized the music on Chuck!
Sorry if this question is redundant–was the “Chuck’s brain is uniquely suited to the intersect” thing ever addressed? Just curious. Season 1 and early season 2, seemed that his brain had this special capacity for information (the test in college, the way he survived when everyone else died in the Vs. the Suburbs, even the flashback to his childhood when he downloaded Intersect version 0 and his dad told him he was ‘special.’) Is that not a thing anymore? Can anyone’s brain handle it? Any info on this would be very helpful.
I thought that was what Ellie fixed at the beginning of the season. When she had the laptop the fist time didn’t she monkey with it for 2 minutes and fix some problem that she saw?
I love Chuck. I do. But this week’s episode was, in many ways, painful to watch. The whole “Chuck must prove he can lead” thing drove me crazy. At the outset of the series, before he had learned anything as a spy , he was acknowledged by everyone at the Buy More as the de factor leader. He has kept his cool and organized people, including the losers at the Buy More, many times. Totally unbelievable and the whole subplot made me cringe. Liked the Large Mart stuff, Ellie and Awesome, Jeff (“I haven’t felt anything in years”) and the flying pig.
I fast forwarded a lot.
I try to mentally separate this season and the last from seasons 1 and 2–easier to enjoy the stronger episodes when not comparing them to the highs of the early show.
Completely agree about this week’s episode being painful to watch in many aspects. The dialogue, which has always been a strong point, actually felt stilted in spots. But for me this continues the theme of poor, lazy writing for S4. And this is evidenced by the point you made about Chuck’s leadership having already been established early and often in the series.
It just feels like this point, along with many others (Sarahâ€™s commitment issues, Ellieâ€™s over-protection of Chuck, etc) has been artificially brought into this season when we should really be past them by now. It is frustrating how often it feels like the writers are going about it with no care or concern for the history of the show and where the characters have already been. I had high hopes for this season but the inconsistency of the characterization and storytelling has made it mostly a disappointment. Here’s hoping for a 5th season and a return to some of the freshness and clever writing/story telling of the epic first 2 seasons.
Thought it was good overall. Chuck’s quote about the intersect at the end is definitely right on the money. It won’t work without Sarah and Casey. I get nervous about bringing Ellie into the spy world. I’ve always loved her being the “normal, loving, protective” big sister. I hope if they do bring her in, Mama B can help handle that transition. As far as best in show- like others have mentioned, Community’s biggest problem is none of the characters are lovable. I watch every week as my husband really enjoys it, but I can’t get attached to any of them. Chuck, OTOH, I love all of them- there’s such heart in the characters! Chuck FTW!
Abed (on Community) might be the most human character even though, of course, at first glance, he seems the least likely to be that.
I now recognize Mark Christopher Lawrence as the actor that played Tone Def in Fear of a Black Hat. That was a great little known movie that he really did a great job in . I am glad he is still working and doing well.
Sorry, for some reason I am double posting. I don’t know why it is happening.
When a show that switches up genres as often as “Chuck” does sticks around as long as “Chuck” has, it’s all but inevitable that we’ll got a locked room murder mystery episode like this one.
That’s some good writing there.
On the Chuck vs. Community argument: Chuck is one of my favorite shows, but Community is just amazingly hilarious. Not a week episode in two seasons, plus one of the all-time best episodes of any tv show ever (Paintball ep, duh!).
I’m surprised at some of the negative comments here. This was an entertaining murder mystery on a show that doesn’t take itself too seriously , and the Buy More plot was fun too. While Chuck has shown leadership skills before, in this case he was specifically put in charge of this operation, and it was great the way Casey and Sarah were coaching him on leadership skills. Chuck has a great way of “mixing it up”, and always makes me smile. Along with Parks and Community, it’s my favorite show.
why Chuck never talk with Sarah about her real name SAM? They are getting married, right?
Yeah, I liked the review too. Not the bst episode, but I liked the ending, it definitely brought in some momentum to carry interest into the next episode. I watch “Chuck vs. the CAT Squad” again today and noticed the subtle line when Ellie agreed to be Sarah’s maid of honor, hinting about a new fourth member to replace Amy. It doesnt take a spy to piece together the clues…