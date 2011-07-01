If I had an Emmy ballot 2011: Outstanding Drama Series

As I mentioned last time, the deadline to submit Emmy ballots came at the end of last week. Still, that’s not going to stop Fienberg and I from finishing out our whole nomination prognostication thing, since any overlap between our suggestions and the actual Emmy nominations (which will be announced on July 14) would have to be considered purely coincidental, anyway.
We’re down to our final two categories, staring with Outstanding Drama Series, and we’re continuing to approach it two ways, with me as the optimist and Dan as the pragmatist. So while Dan has published his usual exhaustive photo gallery of potential nominees (starting with the most likely and moving on down to longshots he wishes had a shot), I’m going to pretend that I was given an actual ballot to fill out in this category, and narrow it down to the six shows I’d most like to see make the cut.
Even with “Breaking Bad” – which would have been my pick to win this category a year ago – not airing an episode within the eligibility period, this was an extremely strong year in the category. Our presumptive winner had one of its best seasons yet, an all-time classic that finally popped up on Emmy’s radar last year finished strong, a young show took the leap from good to great, and we had a bunch of promising newcomers – including at least two that have a realistic shot at making the actual nominations list.
At this point, though, “Mad Men” continues to own this category, and understandably so. If season 4 had just been “The Suitcase” and a lot of flotsam and jetsam, it still would be in discussion for the top of the category. But in addition to Don and Peggy’s all-nighter, we got Sally’s heartbreak in “The Beautiful Girls,” Lane Pryce running afoul of his cane-wielding old man, Joan and Roger rekindling their old flame, Peggy’s triumphant rise, Don’s embarrassing fall, and a whole lot more. A standout year from a standout show.
Through the first few episodes of the fifth and final season of “Friday Night Lights,” I shrugged and said, “Well, this isn’t anything special, but I’m glad we get to spend one more year in Dillon.” Then Vince’s father started causing trouble, the team went on the Kingdom road trip, the incredibly lame story about Julie and the TA turned into a much more interesting story about Julie and her parents, and “FNL” was back to brilliance again – a level it maintained for the rest of that season (which still has a few episodes to go on NBC, so I won’t say much else.) Clear eyes. Full hearts. Probably can’t win this category, but I’d be oh so pleased if it did.
Some series, like “FNL,” hit the ground fully-formed. Others take a while to fully grasp their strengths and weaknesses. “Justified” had itself a very good first season, particularly in the later episodes once FX convinced Graham Yost to stop trying to do an Elmore Leonard short story every week and take advantage of the strengths of a serialized TV drama. Season two began with Yost having learned that lesson, so even the standalones usually featured at least a cameo appearance by the incredible Margo Martindale as crime boss Mags Bennett. And as for the episodes that focused on Mags? Ho. Lee. Cow. Fantastic work from Martindale, Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins and the rest of the cast and guest stars as the tension kept mounting and mounting.
Where “Justified” remains one of FX’s bigger hits and seems likely to be around a long time, the ratings gods weren’t as kind towards FX’s two new dramas this season. Of those, “Lights Out” was strong but a bit too flawed to crack a tough category. “Terriers,” on the other hand? “Terriers” was great. Nobody watched, which FX president John Landgraf in part blamed on the notion that people had seen a million buddy detective stories before, and that it’s much easier these days to sell a new idea than a familiar one. The few of us who bothered to watch, though, saw that even though all the elements were familiar, the execution – from the performances by and chemistry between Donal Logue and Michael Raymond-James to the mix of film noir conceits and goofy banter crafted by writers Ted Griffin, Shawn Ryan, Tim Minear and more – was perfect. I have absolutely no expectations that “Terriers” will get any nominations of note, but it deserves more attention from the Academy than it got from viewers.
Speaking of familiar concepts with terrific execution, HBO made a big splash this fall with the Martin Scorsese-directed premiere of “Boardwalk Empire.” Since the show debuted, I’ve seen some backlash to it, either from people who felt the whole concept (wiseguys at the dawn of Prohibition, created by a top “Sopranos” writer) was too HBO 101 or from people who found the show technically impressive but cold. I didn’t have either problem, though, as I found the characters – particularly Michael Pitt’s damaged World War I veteran Jimmy Darmody – as compelling as all the work put into recreation Atlantic City of the 1920s.
As impressive a first season as “Boardwalk” had, “Game of Thrones” at least matched it, if not passed it. Again, we have a show where it would be very easy for everyone to rest on the technical laurels involved in creating this alternate version of the Middle Ages, on the spot-on casting of people like Peter Dinklage and Sean Bean, and just on their ability to cram as much of George R.R. Martin’s first book into 10 hours as they possibly could. But “Game of Thrones,” particularly in its final few episodes, was more than just an adaptation where they didn’t screw it up. It came alive as its own thing, offering not only spectacle, but heart and humor and poetry and all the things we’ve come to expect from the great HBO dramas.
Tough omissions: If the 6 terrific summer episodes of “Men of a Certain Age” season 2 were eligible for this year’s Emmys, I’d have sweated a lot more about how to squeeze it into the above group; as it is, the 6 that aired in the winter were still very strong, just not strong enough to displace anyone above. “Treme” is a show that made my fake ballot a year ago, and actually got better this season, where a touch more focus and overt plotting made the parts that were pure atmosphere work even better; this is just a tougher field than last year. “Rubicon” and “Lights Out” were both fascinating, but flawed, one-and-done series that I wish had lasted longer. “Fringe” season 3 had a great first half, then sputtered a bit once the two Olivias were restored to their proper universe. Similarly, “Grey’s Anatomy” had one of its strongest stretches ever in this season’s first half when it focused on fallout from the Seattle Grace mass shooting, then had a solid but mostly unremarkable second half. “The Good Wife” and “Parenthood” each continue to provide the kind of deep characterization and moral complexity that some people insist isn’t possible on network TV anymore, and I’m glad they won’t be in the same timeslot next year. The final season of “In Treatment” was the show’s weakest, but any chance to watch Gabriel Byrne at the top of his game working with the likes of Irrfan Khan, Amy Ryan and company is still time extremely well-spent. And Showtime’s “Shameless” had its ups and downs – and is probably better-suited to the comedy category than several Showtime series that will actually be nominated for best comedy – but featured amazing breakout performances by Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White, Cameron Monaghan and the other young members of its cast.
As stated previously, I don’t watch The Good Wife. That said…
This is a five show race for me. Those five are (in no particular order):
Mad Men
Friday Nights Lights
Game of Thrones
Justified
Treme
After those five, it gets more cloudy. I think each show has a bunch of pluses and few minuses. I’ll call this group honorable mention. They are (again, in no particular order):
The Walking Dead
Boardwalk Empire
Parenthood
Terriers
Fringe
Dexter
Rubicon
The Chicago Code
In the end, I’d take Mad Men as my winner in a close one over Friday Night Lights.
I wasn’t watching The Good Wife because it was on against Parenthood. I then refused to watch it because it was a law show and did not want to watch another one for quite a while. I decided to catch up on the reruns this summer and I have to say I like it and would recommend it.
Also you don’t watch Men of a Certain Age?
I do what Men of a Certain Age. I just feel weird putting them on the list when it would only be for half their season.
Looking back, Walking Dead only had six episodes… but that was the whole season.
Real Shame about Fringe. If the 2nd half had been as good as the 1st (which I thought was as creative and well executed as any show I’d ever seen) they might have garnered a nom for themselves as well as for the tremendous John Noble and possibly even Anna Torv
I still liked the second half…even though it kind of felt like they were stalling. The show got me really hyped for what’s to come…even if the finale didn’t exactly.
Mad Men
Game of Thrones
FNL
Treme
Terriers
Parenthood
You forgot about “The Killing.”
… J/K.
If you can submit just one episode and make everybody for get everything else that happened in the entire series, The Killing could get a nomination out of the pilot.
If that was the criteria, Guy, I would say The Walking Dead would still be much more deserving than The Killing. The Walking Dead pilot is fantastic in its own right, where I think a lot of what seemed effective about The Killing pilot came as a result of our expectations of where the show might go.
Agreed. The Walking Dead pilot was fantastic. I wonder how far up it will be in your end of season rankings for single episodes in a show.
I found the Walking Dead pilot really boring and uninvolving. I probably wouldn’t give it to The Killing either, though. Rubicon grabbed me from the pilot. I sort of wish there was room on my list for Rubicon, actually.
I felt like the Walking Dead pilot was great and the rest was only ok. It certainly didnt seem to be in the same league as most of the other shows mentioned here.
I would take Terriers, Boardwalk Empire and Friday Night Lights and put Rubicon, The Good Wife and Treme.
I liked Terriers a lot, but I loved Rubicon (let’s ignore the last episode, please). Friday Night Lights was as good as always but, in my eyes, the new characters were never as compelling as the old ones and no season could compare to its first, which was perfect.
Boardwalk Empire walked in a fine line between boring and great, but the characters never quite measured up. I loved Margaret and Jimmy, but was indifferent to the rest. And the plot wasn’t that good either.
to be honest, the fourth season was my favorite. I loved the first, but the surprise of how good these new kids turned out…and not knowing the show was gonna end the next season…really made me love the show all over again.
The last season though…just felt like the same soup reheated…old storylines put onto new characters, done with less drama or personality or originality for that…Julie was terrible, but the ending was pretty great though.
Boo for no Parenthood. It can’t seem to catch a break to be fully appreciated by anyone. : ( I do appreciate you mentioning it, though, and reviewing it during the season. I just want so badly for it to be finally recognized. It seems to get very little love – and it deseves a lot.
As much as I adore Parenthood, and I absolutely do (and am really glad to see it on the honorable mention list), it’s even more a shame Men of a Certain age didn’t make the cut–though I hear Alan about this second set of episodes being the real Gold. Since I don’t watch several of the shows that did make the cut, its hard for me to compare. For me it would be: Mad Men, Men of a Certain Age, and Parenthood, in that order. No HBO here, but I did see the first ep of Boardwalk on someone else’s DVR and can see the appeal–but it was just more than I wanted to sign up for. I definitely need to start FNL from the beginning on Netflix this summer, hearing all the enthusiasm here. Also hope to checkout Treme soon.
It’s definitely not MORE of a shame for me. Parenthood is the show that belongs there the most.
If you like Parenthood you are absolutely going to love Friday Night Lights the same people made both shows (writing wise).
I don’t know whether Parenthood has a better chance of being recognized by the Emmys than Game of Thrones.
Shelby: I hear you. Parenthood is definitely a gem. But do check out MoaCA!
Tausif: Thanks for the push to FNL–and good point on the writing overlap.
Shelby: I hear you. Parenthood is definitely a gem. Men has just been phenomenal as of late, but it is close for me as well. If you like Parenthood, do check out MoaCA!
Tausif: Thanks for the push on FNL–and good point on the writing overlap.
I really considered giving Parenthood my sixth spot. There are just so many great performances on that show. However, they have a flaw. Some of the stories with Erika Christensen’s family get to be weak and it often seems like they are reminding you that they are still on the show.
I love Friday Night Lights. I had it second, just behind Mad Men. Tausif is right about the writing overlap. The difference is FNL has stronger actors (though not nearly as many) and has better dialogue.
I’d put Men of a Certain Age just behind Parenthood in the career standings because some of the weak spots are glaring. Joe’s daughter, anyone? I still love the work of all three actors.
AMG – I’ve watched Men of a Certain Age. It’s okay. It’s not better than Parenthood. You can think it is, totally fine. But I don’t understand why you had to do so in response to my post?? I really believe in Parenthood and I’m still annoyed its not on Alan’s list. I guess I”m just saying that I wish you had put your wish for MoaCA in a seaparete post as opposed to a response to mine.
I’ve watched FNL as long as it has aired. I do like it and am a huge fan of Jason Katims in general – he has the ability to put so much heart into his shows. FNL got some Emmy love last year, which is why I’m so anxious for Parenthood to break through this year. I’ve always loved FNL, yet I somehow find Parenthood more relatable. I care about the characters more for some reason – they feel more like people in my own family and friendships.
GUYITC – I completely disagree with your comment about stronger actors. The acting in Parenthood is absolutely phenomenal. Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Mae Whitman = all Emmy worthy. I also disagree about Julia’s storyline (that is the name of Erika Christensen’s character) . . . that perhaps was the case mid-season, but by the end she certainly had a lot of fantastic material with the infertility storyline – as a woman, that plot affected me deeply.
Yikes! Just thought I’d pick up on, and share, the Parenthood love, which I have plenty of. Certainly did not mean to offend by adding some other thoughts about what for me is a show with a similar realism/sensibility that I think also deserves more love than it gets.
Game of Thrones (winner)
Sons of Anarchy
Lights Out
Boardwalk Empire
Walking Dead
Justified
Tough omissions:
The Killing
Terriers
Mad Men (also tied with The Good Wife as winner of the most overrated show award)
True Blood
The Borgias
Shameless
Dexter
Treme
In Treatment
Best network dramas:
Fringe
The Chicago Code
With HBO back on top, FX/AMC on a roll, Starz and Showtime in good shape and TNT finally delivering some good shows this was one of the best years in TV-history. Maybe even better than the last peak around 2004-2006.
Friday Night Lights, Game of Thrones, The Good Wife.
Mad Men, Shameless and Boardwalk Empire.
As someone who doesn’t watch Friday Night Lights–and yes, I know, I will get myself to a Netflix Queue just as soon as I finish showing the girlfriend Lost (she currently suspects Sayid may be reincarnated Jacob. Love it)–my only change would be to move everything up and install Treme as the sixth entry.
In terms of pure enjoyment for me:
Justified
Terriers
Game of Thrones
Mad Men
Boardwalk Empire
Treme
HBO really is kicking ass again, isn’t it?
I would rank similar:
Justified
Terriers
Mad Men
GoT
Treme
BE
Rubicon
MoCA
FNL
I loved all these, but if I had to rank them for me it would be:
Men of a Certain Age
Mad Men
Justified
Boardwalk Empire
Game of Thrones
Friday Night Lights
Terriers
Lights Out
Parenthood
My 2011 Drama Emmy Ballot:
1. Game of Thrones
2. Mad Men
3. Justified
4. Boardwalk Empire
5. The Walking Dead
Honestly, I wish I didnt have to choose one of these because all of these were very good works. None of them were absolutely perfect, but its really only one perfect drama on Television to me(Breaking Bad).
I was enamored as well with “True Blood” and “Shameless”. These shows hopefully get better this season. “Shameless” could have a supporting actress nod for Joan Cusack if the voters bothered to watch past the “slow point” at mid-season. Alexander Skarsgard is probably one season away from a nod in the Best Actor category if “True Blood” keeps up their great progress.
BTW, Im 26 and I think both of these shows speak volume to the new generation of artists. Being comfortable enough to make sexual art as well as quick-moving, enticing storylines make the future of cable TV shows seem so bright!
Terriers. terriers. Terriers.
The poison was already in the glass….
Go Justified!
Alan, Does winning a Peobody help a series chances of Emmy (e.g. Justified and Men of a Certain Age)
My picks:
Fringe
Game of Thrones
Mad Men (WINNER)
Men of a Certain Age
Terriers
Treme
Notable shows I haven’t seen yet: Boardwalk Empire, Dexter, Friday Night Lights, The Good Wife, In Treatment, Parenthood, Sons of Anarchy
Should Be Nominated
Friday Night Lights
Fringe
Game of Thrones
Justified
Mad Men
Terriers
Winner: Mad Men
What an incredible year for quality drama series! With Breaking Bad sidelined, three-time defending champ Mad Men picked up the slack and delivered its best season to date. Justified and Fringe took the leap from very good to great in their second and third seasons, respectively, while HBO hit a home run with Game of Thrones, adapting one of my favorite book series of all-time into a TV show that stayed true to the source material while forging a strong identity in its own right.
Friday Night Lights gets my lifetime achievement slot for a strong fifth season capping a great five-season run. Terriers obviously has no chance of getting a nomination over shows like Boardwalk Empire and The Good Wife (both of which I love, by the way) but if this is the place to honor the heart over the head, and man, did Terriers have a great heart.
Will Be Nominated
Boardwalk Empire
Dexter
Game of Thrones
The Good Wife
Justified
Mad Men
Winner: Mad Men
In one of the three remaining years before it ends its run, something will upset Mad Men for Outstanding Drama Series â€“ but this will not be the year, nor should it be. Boardwalk Empire and The Good Wife, both locks for nominations, are probably the only two series with a prayer of upsetting Mad Men should voters decide to rally behind Boardwalk Empireâ€™s sweep of the precursor awards or The Good Wifeâ€™s banner as the savior of network drama. Dexter is a very strong bet for another nomination, but its chances of winning this category have likely passed it by.
Despite the well-documented bias against fantasy/sci-fi series, Game of Thrones was great enough and has generated enough buzz close to the nomination period that I actually feel reasonably confident picking it to take this yearâ€™s â€œBuzzworthy Genre Series Slotâ€ away from True Blood (which had a bad third season) and The Walking Dead (which will be hurt by only airing six episodes, and those in the fall). That leaves the final slot, which for several weeks I had dutifully reserved for The Killing, but after it graced the final days before ballot submissions with a truly awful finale, Veena Sudâ€™s obstinately clueless defense of it, and the virulent audience backlash, Iâ€™m guessing that the voters will join me in saying good riddance. Instead, Iâ€™ll hope that voters will use the final slot to honor a low-rated, critically-acclaimed cable series like Justified or Friday Night Lights, rather than slipping back into old habits to reward something like House, or else going with something safe and boring like Blue Bloods.
Other Notables: Terriers, Friday Night Lights, The Walking Dead, Treme
My favourites:
1. Mad Men
2. Game of Thrones
3. Boardwalk Empire
4. Treme
5. Friday Night Lights
6. In Treatment
Other contenders: Rubicon, The Walking Dead, Sons of Anarchy.
My dream nominees, in order, are:
Mad Man
Game of Thrones
Terriers
Men of a Certain Age
Parenthood
Treme
I felt season 4 was Mad Men’s best to date, and The Suitcase was the peak of a tremendous season. Now that it’s summer, I find myself really itching for its return, I’m inconsolable that we have to wait another 6-8 more months for a new episode.
And if we were to turn back the clock 20 years and there weren’t so many strong cable shows, Parenthood would be a lock. It makes me sad that this terrific show gets such little respect. I really enjoy it.
Despite what you are thinking , Fringe is amazing show and the story of it is very strange and not a repetition as so many others shows , John Noble and Anna Torv both are a high quality actor and actress , all deserves Emmy and to win it not just to be nominated .
1. Mad Men (obvious winner and the only legitimately great eligible series this year)
2. Treme
3. Game of Thrones
4. Boardwalk Empire
5. The Walking Dead (only because I want to see a second nomination for AMC)
Switch out Boardwalk Empire for The Good Wife, and that’s my list too.
Mad Men is an overrated soap opera. I really hope a more deserving show wins this year.
1st tier: TERRIERS. I haven’t seen a show juggle tones or gut-punch me over the fate of its characters since Buffy (or Angel, season 5).
I’m not eligible to discuss the other nominees, because I need to catch up on Justified, Game of Thrones, and FNL, but I agree with Alan’s calls.
I know that Terriers has its rabid proponents, and you, Alan, are at least a passionate one — but really, I never did get what people saw in that show. I’ve tried to see in it what you see, and it just doesn’t work for me. Add that to the fact that I really couldn’t stand Donal Logue in this (I liked him much better in the ill-fated Life, which had the terrific Damian Lewis), and I’d definitely drop it from this category. I’d go with all your other choices, however, and add Treme because as you say, Alan, it’s even better this year — and there’s just no reason to exclude it. But then I’d be sorely tempted to throw in The Good Wife as well.
Oh, and Rubicon as well.
FNL might get a boost for being a network show (even though there is the weird Direct TV deal) from voters who are sick of seeing cable shows win every year. It is the only network show that really can compete though, and it would not be an unworthy winner. Every episode makes me wonder why more people didnt get on board and why this great show has to end.