If I had an Emmy ballot 2011: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy

Welcome to part eight of our journey through the Emmy ballot on HitFix. This is also the last part of the ballot we got in ahead of today’s deadline for ballots to be submitted, but if you’ve been reading these posts by now, it’s probably not hard to guess most of what we’d pick for outstanding comedy and drama series, and we’ll get to those categories eventually . Dan had to travel mid-week, and that and some other issues put the project on temporary hold.
Once again, Fienberg and I are approaching each category from two directions, with Dan as the pragmatist and me as the optimist. So as we move onto the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy category, Dan has his usual exhaustive photo gallery of potential nominees, starting with the most likely candidates before eventually moving onto a bit of wish fulfillment, while after the jump, I continue to pretend that I’m a voting member of the TV Academy and have to pick six nominees for this category. (And, again, actors determine what category to submit themselves in, or whether to submit at all. You can download the full performers list here.)
Steve Carell has never won an Emmy for playing Michael Scott. That is, frankly, ridiculous. But then, the Emmys have a long track record of somehow missing out on iconic, all-time comedy characters. Jackie Gleason never won an Emmy. Jason Alexander somehow never won an Emmy for playing George Costanza. So if Carell gets shut out from seven seasons of “The Office,” he’ll at least have good company. But “The Office” writing staff at least made the effort to give Carell one fine potential submission episode after another this season, and none better than Greg Daniels’ “Goodbye Michael,” which allowed Carell to play the many complicated, at times seemingly contradictory colors of Michael Scott and make them seem like part of one funny, sweet, incredibly memorable character.
This should be Carell’s award, but I have a feeling the trophy will go back to Alec Baldwin, who’s not only an Emmy favorite in general but will likely submit the show’s 100th episode, in which he played multiple Jack Donaghys from past, present, and alternate futures. (It’s basically the same thing Carell did in “Goodbye Michael,” but more blatantly award-baiting.) That’s not to knock Baldwin. He’s brilliant, Jack Donaghy is an incredibly funny character, that’s a fine showcase for him, etc. It just bugs me that Carell may go oh-fer.
Baldwin lost last year to Jim Parsons, and I also wouldn’t be surprised to see Parsons repeat. Emmy voters tend to be complacent, and Parsons’ hilarious performance as “Big Bang Theory” uber-nerd Sheldon Cooper is the sort of thing that plays incredibly well on a standalone episode submission. Though the “Big Bang” theory writers at times overuse Sheldon, it’s easy to understand why, because Parsons elevates everything they give him. He’ll absolutely be a nominee, and deservingly so.
“Monk” ended and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” took the year off, opening up at least two spots for potential new nominees. (And with any luck, Emmy voters will realize how little Matthew Morrison’s Mr. Schue adds to “Glee” and open up three spots.) Knowing/fearing Emmy voters the way I do, I could see those open spots go to the likes of David Duchovny and William Shatner, but I remain eternally hopeful that they’ll go off the beaten path and recognize somebody like Joel McHale on “Community.” Supporting players like Alison Brie and Danny Pudi (deservedly) get a lot of the attention from the show’s fans, but what McHale does shouldn’t be underestimated. He has to be the sane straight man who provides some level of reality as the show is busy doing zombie movies, conspiracy thrillers, Westerns, etc. But he also has to be a funny character in his own right, a driver of plot, and, beneath his sarcasm, the vulnerable heart of this whole sentimental shebang. And McHale pulls all of that off, splendidly.
It’s hard to differentiate the contributions that Louis C.K. as an actor brings to FX’s wonderful “Louie” – as opposed to the contributions of C.K. the writer, director, editor, stand-up comic, etc. But even though C.K. himself likes to denigrate his acting skills (see below), and even though he’s technically “playing himself,” the fictionalized Louie comes across as a fascinating, funny, sad, fully-realized character. And at least some of that comes from what C.K. is doing when the camera is on him.
Finally, I’m going to go with Rob Lowe, even as I think it’s utterly ridiculous that he submitted himself in this category. At least it’s in keeping with tradition, as Lowe has always submitted himself as a lead, apparently under the theory that the most famous person in the cast is the lead, even when he was clearly a supporting player on “West Wing,” “Brothers & Sisters” and now “Parks and Recreation.” And the funny thing is, while Lowe’s Chris Traeger is a relatively minor light in the “Parks and Rec” galaxy, it’s still a hilarious performance – I’d argue his work in the flu episode is the best thing Lowe’s ever done (and that goes beyond “Stop. Pooping.”) – and this is a category that has much less competition, both from Lowe’s co-stars and actors in general. So what the hell. He doesn’t literally belong here, but I love the guy’s work, so why the heck not?
Tough omissions: Only a slightly deeper field than comedy lead actress, but I’d have liked to find room for Zachary Levi for his usual “Chuck” versatility, Matt LeBlanc for smartly satirizing himself on (and being the only redeemable part of) “Episodes,” and Matthew Perry for his innate Matthew Perry-ness on “Mr. Sunshine” (yay).
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Perhaps Lowe should submit this clip for Emmy consideration.
[www.youtube.com]
This category was almost too easy.
Here are my nominees (in no particular order):
Steve Carell (The Office)
Alec Baldwin (30 Rock)
Jim Parsons (The Big Band Theory)
Louis CK (Louie)
Joel McHale (Community)
Zachary Levi (Chuck)
I guess I could give Rob Lowe (Parks and Recreation) a honorable mention, but as Dan said, it just isn’t a lead role.
I guess my winner is Baldwin, though I want Carell to win.
Gotta be McHale. Nobody, except Jason Bateman, has thrived in that type of role as much as him.
Him?
What’s weird is that I’m pretty sure that your argument for McHale is really an argument for Parsons or CK.
To say that McHale is the best since Bateman in “that type of role” is true. But you could easily say that both Parsons and CK are the best ever at the type of role that each of them plays.
McHale walks a tightrope on “Community”, and does it brilliantly: playing an egotistical douche, but one you actually care about. That’s not easy, and certainly is nomination-worthy.
@Guyitc I can see what you’re saying with CK and indeed his performance worthy, I’c be happy for either of them to win. As for Parsons, I’ve found his performance became a lot more self-conscious and award baiting last season to its detriment in my opinion if not in that of the Emmy voters. I haven’t really watched enough of this season’s TBBT to judge if he’s improved.
McHale
CK
Baldwin (“Shel Silverstein was a communist.”)
Carell
Schwartzman
“Jason Alexander somehow never won an Emmy for playing George Costanza.”
-Although Dan would agree with the Emmy votes on that one.
I’m actually pretty sure that Dan has never said anything negative about the supporting actors on Seinfeld. I thought it was pretty much everything else that he disliked.
For the record, Seinfeld is awesome.
Every person I know who didn’t like “Seinfeld” disliked it because they saw too much of themselves in George.
I always tell people who claim to hate Seinfeld to watch the “Bubble Boy” episode. If they can’t find that funny, then I don’t know what else to tell them.
Nope. I strongly disliked both Alexander and Michael Richards on “Seinfeld.” And, again, it has ZERO to do with their characters not being likable. It has to do with their performances being — to ME and obviously not to a large percentage of the rest of the world — grating and overbearing. It has nothing to do with ‘seeing myself” in George, because I have no trouble watching and laughing at Larry David on “Curb.”
And I’ve seen the “Bubble Boy” episode. Never said I didn’t find occasional moments of “Seinfeld” amusing to variable degrees. But the show itself? Yeah, I’ve made my opinion clear on this one…
-Daniel
would love to at least see Louis CK nominated, though i agree the multiple Jack’s in that 30 Rock was hilarious.
Don’t you watch Bored to Death? Ok, the show itself sucks (a lot), but Jason Schwartzman is awesome, he deserves some recognition. The same thing can be said about Eastbound & Down: not exactly a good show, but Danny McBride is incredible.
My nominees would be:
– Steve Carell (hands down, the best of the year)
– Alec Baldwin
– Jason Schwartzman
– Danny McBride
– Joel McHale
– Rob Lowe
I don’t watch Louie, so no Louis C.K. As for Jim Parsons, I hate everything (and I mean EVERYTHING) about The Big Bang Theory, so nothing for him either.
Schwartzman to me is the gaping hole at the center of Bored to Death. I like Zach, like Ted, like a lot of the New York atmosphere, but Schwartzman as Jonathan Ames is such a complete blank to me that I stopped watching after a while.
And Eastbound is a show I respect but don’t like. I appreciate the commitment of McBride and the rest of the creative team, but I don’t want to watch a show about that character.
Alan, I’m pretty surprised at your Eastbound reaction. I’ve wondered why it’s a show you don’t cover, because it’s full of hilarious, bright performances, and is so, so tightly plotted despite the level of improv. And occasionally, very rarely (and, I think, intentionally so), the show lets a little bit of heart and genuine emotion through. And those moments, where McBride’s character is allowed to grow – even slightly – seem to me some of the most profound moments on television.
That’s funny, Alan, because I think Schwartzman is the one thing that keeps me watching Bored to Death (along with Zach and Ted). The plots are always dull, but they somehow make it work for me.
Danny McBride totally deserves a nomination and Eastbound & Down is a brilliant show. Kenny Powers is a tragic comedy icon in the same category as David Brent. I guess I can understand why someone wouldn’t always be in the mood to watch it because it is a depressing show but it is one of the best comedy series ever. Kenny’s conversation with Stevie at the end of Season 2 is one of the most incredible character moments I can remember in a comedy series. I think you’re selling it short, Alan.
It’s better to be strangled by a necklace of mexicans than to be strangled by no one at all.
Is Danny McBride eligible for last season of Eastbound and Down? Can see him getting a nod as well
My list would be
Baldwin
Carell
Duchovny (it’s not really a comedy, but after two shitty seasons he KILLED it this year)
Parsons
Louis CK
and Danny McBride.
I’m totally with you with Rob Lowe, it’s just too small a roll for me and while McHale is great, his co-stars get all the recognition for a reason. It sucks that Morrison will get a spot – he’s one of the worst things about TV’s worst show.
1. Louis C.K.
2. Danny McBride
3. Alec Baldwin
4. Steve Carell
5. Rob Lowe
6. Joel McHale
Exactly six amazing performances in this category. I think C.K. is totally doing real acting; really, most comedy stars are playing a version of themselves in extreme comedic circumstances, but C.K.’s just happens to share his own name. Reacting to those circumstances and making it hilarious takes skill as an actor.
This further proves to me why Ed O’Neill should submit himself in the leading category. He’s far more leading man than Lowe is on their respective shows and he’d be a lock for a nomination in this category, while opening a slot for one of his co stars, or another actor, in supporting. I do appreciate that all the Modern Family actors in solidarity submitted themselves as supporting and I actually find that really sweet, but the fact that they are all considered supporting by the Emmys (even though their choice) is kind of ridiculous. A shame there isn’t an ensemble award
In an interview at [www.thewrap.com], Ty Burrell said that he wouldn’t mind if Ed someday submitted himself for Best Actor, adding that since Ed plays the patriarch role on MF it would make sense. Then again, Ty seems like the ultimate team player, stemming back to him stating that either Jesse Tyler Ferguson or Eric Stonestreet deserved to win in the run-up to last year’s awards.
Should Be Nominated
Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock
Steve Carell, The Office
Louis C.K., Louie
Rob Lowe, Parks and Recreation
Joel McHale, Community
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Winner: Steve Carell. Joel McHale was snubbed for a nod last year, and this year he brought both more sarcastic wit and more heart to the role â€“ enough to be a deserving winner. But Carell, though his show wasnâ€™t as consistently funny, really brought it in the final episodes of his characterâ€™s arc, and the idea that he might never win an Emmy for playing Michael Scott just seems strange. Let him have his last hurrah.
Will Be Nominated
Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock
Steve Carell, The Office
Matt LeBlanc, Episodes
Rob Lowe, Parks and Recreation
Joel McHale, Community
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Winner: Steve Carell. Parsons, Baldwin, and Carell will deservedly collect another round of nominations for being as solid as ever, but Carell will finally take the trophy, for the reasons outlined above. Itâ€™s probably exceedingly optimistic to think that Joel McHale will manage to score a nod, and I admit that I make this prediction on the tenuous hope that Matthew Morrison will not coast to a repeat nomination in a badly written season of Glee where he did absolutely nothing to elevate the material he was given.
Rob Lowe would be lost in the supporting category, but with a big name and such sparse competition in Lead, he actually stands a good chance. It helps that heâ€™s extremely funny and effective in his limited role on a great show. Louis C.K. not only starred in his funny, critically-acclaimed, and often intellectually stimulating show – he wrote it, directed it, produced it, and probably mopped the floors afterward. He deserves a nod just for all of that, and I think he might be enough of a name to get one, even if his show doesnâ€™t. But Matt LeBlanc is a big name too, and if the Lead Comedy Actress category is anything to go by, Emmy voters prefer Showtime â€œcomediesâ€ to FX comedies that actually make people laugh. Oh well.
One thing I feel happy about reading the ballot list is that it really seems like Joel McHale will get that nomination for Community. (or is it still too much of wishful thinking?) But it seems impossible for him not to be nominated – there aren’t that many other choices, really.
As for Rob Lowe, heh. Yeah, what is he doing here? But if he gets a nom and brings more emmy notice to Parks, then, why not? (I wonder if Offerman would have a stronger chance of getting a nom if he’s in this category instead. (That and Swanson is not a lead, but much more a lead than Chris is on the show).
Louie, otoh, probably won’t get that deserved nom. But how freaking amazing if he did?
Even though the show was cancelled, Bradley Whitford’s portrayal of Dan Stark in The Good Guys was consistently comedic genius and Emmy nomination worthy.
I’m surprised by how relatively weak this field is. Steve Carrell is great, but the writing for Michael over the years has been so inconsistent that The Office has been frustrating to watch. Rob Lowe isn’t a lead, even though Parks and Rec is great and Lowe is great on it. Joel McHale really isn’t what drives Community and the Big Bang Theory is kind of broad as a show and doesn’t really have much beyond Jim Parsons. I love Louis CK, but I can’t imagine the Emmy’s watching (or getting) what he’s doing on Louie. I don’t watch 30 Rock, so can’t comment on Baldwin.
It just seems odd because every other category seems to have 5-6 really strong candidates, whereas this spot seems like grasping at straws to define what a LEAD in a COMEDY really is.
You’re Father is Dead!!!! Louis CK is such a freaking genius. I’m with Alan here. None of these nominees is really a lock for me, so why not give it to Carell who deserves at least 1 Emmy for Michael Scott.
I just hope Matthew Morrison will not a get nomination this time around. I would take even Shatner nod over him
This is a terrible category compared to supporting actor. You could probably argue that a good portion of supporting actor should really be over here, while Rob Lowe shouldn’t even be in the conversation. Offerman, Wilson, and Pudi among others should probably all be considered for lead if anyone is considering filling lead with Rob Lowe. If Rob Lowe was nominated in the category he belongs in, he would be behind 4 other people just from the show he is on! I think an argument could be made to rank the guys who play Jerry and Jean-Ralphio higher than Lowe too. If he gets nominated over a McHale, C.K. or Schwartzman, that is a serious crime against comedy.
I have a really hard time wanting Carrell to win for this season. The show has been a bit off for years and actually got better the second he left. He should have won a few years ago. I guess I don’t have a problem with a better late than never award, but I don’t like calling his performance this season worthy. I would like the award to go to McHale, but that probably isn’t happening. He isn’t even a lock for a nomination.
I’m actually not much a fan of Joel McHale on Community. I think he does okay, but isn’t anywhere near the level of most of the rest of the cast. Him as Jeff Winger sort of reminds me of January Jones as Betty Draper – they seem to be making up for his shortcomings as an actor by writing the character to fit his personality.
I understand the sentiments for Carell for years of service, but I have never once felt like he carried that show and The Office has been so bad for the last few years in general that if he was never good enough to win it before he should not win it now. Louis CK is a god, but they won’t give it to a minor FX show no matter how good it is. Baldwin will probably win and deserves it as he is the show.
Sadly, arguably the funniest person on tv, with two shows on the air, isnt eligible for this: karl pilkington.