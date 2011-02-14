In which I talk about Slate talking about me

There’s an article on Slate today by Josh Levin with the headline “Alan Sepinwall changed the nature of television criticism. But can you be both a rabid fan and a thoughtful reviewer?” At the risk of being accused of false modesty, I think the most interesting part of the story isn’t specifically about me, but the questions it raises about the nature of the style of reviewing that I’ve become known for.(*)
(*) I should say, though, that whatever level of credit you want to give me for popularizing this type of episode-by-episode reviewing, I didn’t invent it, in either of my iterations as an Internet writer. When I started doing the “NYPD Blue” recap/reviews in college, I was inspired by the writing Timothy W. Lynch had done on the “Star Trek” spin-offs for the Usenet “Trek” groups. And during my long time in the jungles of print journalism, I began spending a lot of time reading both the recaps and discussions at Television Without Pity. Seeing that kind of robust discussion and community had as much to do with me starting up the original blog as the success of my “Sopranos” morning-after pieces did.
One of the things I wrestle with – and did even in my “NYPD Blue” days – is the question of being able to see the forest for the trees. If you’re focusing on every episode as its own thing, can you always see the big picture of a series? Usually, I feel that I can – especially since I write quite a bit more than the episodic reviews, and therefore try to take a longer view of the shows I like at least 1 or 2 times per season – but I also know there are times with certain shows where I feel like I get too bogged down in small week-to-week details. At the same time, doing it this way tends to promote more discussion – I’ve always felt that this blog is at least as valuable for what you guys have to say as what I do – than periodic posts, and that discussion does sometimes help me see the big picture in a way I couldn’t if I was just watching without this weekly outlet.
James Poniewozik, who was also quoted in the piece, had his own thoughts on that question, and also commented on something else Levin’s piece brings up, which is the notion of being a critic vs. a cheerleader.
A complaint I get tagged with sometimes is that a review “wasn’t objective,” which seems to miss the whole point of the subjective artform of criticism. We all bring our own tastes and biases to the entertainment we consume. Sometimes, a work is good enough to overcome a bias against it (as “Downton Abbey” mostly was for me), but mostly we like what we like. I find myself more tuned into Bill Lawrence’s sense of humor, for instance, than Bill Prady’s. I love “Chuck,” while some critics are apathetic towards it; similarly, I hated “Episodes” while many of my colleagues adored it.
But because what I do involves expressing an opinion, and because I sometimes do it passionately – particularly in circumstances where I’ve argued to save shows like “Chuck” or “Terriers” – I can see how some might feel the line gets blurred between “critic” and “advocate.” And that sometimes leads to confusion – if not outright hostility – from readers if I seem to them to be on the wrong side of that line. There are some people who feel I’m too in the tank for “Chuck” or “Community,”(**) while at the same time there are others who feel I’m consistently too hard on “Modern Family.” On that one, the amount and level of vitriol eventually rose to the point where I decided it wasn’t worth the bother. I write about more shows than I realistically have time for as it is, and if my coverage of a particular show – one that I like but don’t love – is angering so many people so consistently, better to reorient that time to something I still enjoy writing about. That doesn’t mean I won’t write about shows I don’t like in the future, or about shows where I clearly disagree with the bulk of the commenters, but that was a particular situation where I felt things had gone too far.
(**) I certainly didn’t help my case on the latter by consenting to be a background extra in a scene while I was visiting the set for an interview, and in hindsight I kind of regret having done it because of the extreme blurring of the line that it caused. However, I am sometimes accused of showering love on certain shows because I get to interview the people who work on them, get to hang around the set, moderate Comic-Con panels or whatever, when in fact the opposite is true: I go and do these extra things because I was drawn to a particular show in the first place. I loved “Community,” and then I wanted to interview Dan Harmon. It’s not about access, as I’ve been covering TV long enough, and am prominent enough, that I could do set visits or interviews with the creative teams of pretty much any show I want to. It’s about, as always, time, and the shows I spend extra time on are the ones I already loved.
Anyway, because this is what I do for a living, these are the sorts of things I think about daily, if not hourly, and so it was really interesting to see my thoughts and the thoughts of a few others like Poniewozik and Noel Murray in the same place. I do what I do, and that’s not going to change in a sweeping way anytime soon. But as you’re the people who actually come and read me every day, I’m interested in your own thoughts on the subject. Do you feel like you get more value out of episode-by-episode discussions, or those times when I take a step back to take a broader view of a show? Do you find you get more out of a review when you agree with the critic, or when you strongly disagree? Etc.
Like I always ask, what does everybody else think?
The article is deserved praise. Just follow your passions and write about the stuff which motivates you — and don’t be at all afraid of challenging a show’s fans by pointing out its flaws.
And here’s the other thing: you’re great at season overview thinkpieces as well, so when you have the time and motivation to write ’em, we’ll enjoy them.
Alan, I’ve never felt that your episode recaps have prevented you from having a broader perspective on the series in question (however subjective that perspective necessarily is). The dichotomy that’s being set up strikes me as a false one.
I get more out of the broader views, because you bring up things I hadn’t thought about previously.
But I have more fun reading the week-to-week recaps, seeing if you pick out the same jokes that I couldn’t stop laughing at. Read you specifically because you do both.
I agree with this sentiment. I really enjoy both types of articles, and I look forward to reading your opinions of the shows that I watch, regardless of whether they align with my own.
Yep, I agree with this too.
I completely agree. I would, however, like to see the occasional series or season review. Reviews that look back at a larger story that was told.
Take “The O.C.,” for instance. I know what Alan’s general opinions about each season are (1st was book-worthy, 2nd and 3rd shitty, 4th rebound), but I would like to read one cohesive review of the 4 year story that was told.
Back in The Sopranos days I was often mystified by, and appreciative of, the firm grasp you had of all the bit characters and when/how they appeared. That continued with The Wire and more recently with Boardwalk Empire.
You’ve noted a lot more recently how far along you have seen a show (e.g. Lights Out) and that sheds some light on how you’ve been able to give more detail than would seem possible early on. I think this is a credit to the value of the episode-by-episode approach because you bring a more holistic viewpoint to these reviews.
Personally, it helps that I’ve tended to agree with your tastes and jumped on board with Terriers, Lights Out, and The Chicago Code as a result (and am happy to have done so in all cases). Sometimes I disagree with your criticisms, but as you say, you’re generally writing about shows you enjoy and, well, you’re a critic so it’s your job to point out flaws. But I stick to your reviews more than other critics’ because I think I do tend to agree with the positives you espouse, except for Chuck.
I think episode-by-episode reviews definitely add a lot of value. I was inspired by Dalton Ross’s Survivor recaps at EW.com, as well as Sepinwall’s writing, to start my own blog where I write episode reviews. It mostly comes from my own desire to talk about what happened on my favorite shows this week, especially if it’s a show my friends don’t watch.
The reason I read you is that you typically do a good job of giving me forest AND trees. You give me some good tidbits about the episode and yet often help point out where that episode fits in the grand scheme (your reviews of Mad Men, Chuck and Community come to mind specifically). I also appreciate that you know that some series (Cougar Town, I’m look at you) are only about the trees – and that’s OK.
Bottom line – just keep doing what you’re doing.
By their nature, TV fans are protective of the shows they love. So when they consider you, or any critic, “one of them” — and then you actually dare to say something negative about their show, they feel betrayed.
The most passionate fans among us shouldn’t set the rules of how you do your job as a critic — I agree with Poniewozik that it’s a shame you’ve shied off from reviewing Modern Family because people go nuts in the comments section.
This phenomenon doesn’t only apply to the reviewers. Every time I’ve commented with criticism on an episode on this blog, other commenters have suggested that I just stop watching the show. Well, I’ll make up my own mind about what I watch, thank you very much. It’s potentially stifling the conversation, and, well, just plain rude to tell other commenters to stop airing their opinions. I actually wish Alan would be more strict about the “Talk about the show, not about each other”-rule. Also, that rule could be extended to “Talk about the show, not Alan[‘s motivations, fairness, bias etc.]”. I think it’s a shame that trolls shut down the Modern Family reviews.
I agree that Alan checks in on larger arcs every once in a while, but I would like these overviews to feel less like reviews (“If you’re not watching ___, this is what you’re missing” – frankly, the fact that Alan reviews a show is reason enough to watch it) and more like criticism. I think Alan has the skills to do so (I also think he should probably write some books or at least essays for anthologies) and I would love some chances to get concentrated *insight* that’s not diluted too much by *opinion*.
Alan’s accomplishment is most apparent, I think, in how I use his reviews: When I catch up on shows on DVD, like I recently did with Sons of Anarchy and Dexter, I make a point to read Alan’s review between each episode. (I even have a bunch of the summer reviews – Freaks and Geeks, Band of Brothers, etc. – printed out and stored with the DVDs.) It’s a way to make sure I get the details and it’s a way to remind oneself of the temporality of a season, and how it’s different from a really long movie. If I watch a bunch of episodes in a row, I get lulled into a bit of a daze, a sort of Siren’s song if you like, and I often get too engaged in the larger arcs to really appreciate each episode on its own. In that way, I actually think Alan’s episode reviews and the great debates here are more enlightening than even the best pieces of diachronic criticism.
Totally agree with the last graf, Eriklk. And thanks for telling me about the old Freaks and Geeks write-ups from the old blog…I’m watching those DVDs, via Netflix, right now.
I find critics who I generally agree with, because I find I get much more out of reading their work. On shows I love, I find it very painful to read negative pieces from people who seem to be watching a different show from me, but very enjoyable to read something where the critic sees the show the same way I do and therefore has the space to dwell on the more minor problems which I may also be noticing and want an external view on.
I am a little unreasonable, though, in that I like relatively balanced reviews that dwell on strengths and weaknesses without giving shows a pass just because the reviewer likes them – I don’t like purely fannish pieces – but I do like to know whether a critic actually likes a show. Maybe it’s just that I need their liking to shine through occasionally to reassure me I’m not crazy for loving these fictional characters so much…
Generally speaking, though – I obviously enjoy your way of doing things, I’m here and have been reading your reviews for a few years now. You’ve convinced me to try a few shows I would probably never have looked in on otherwise, and that’ only happened because I trusted your opinion on other shows that I liked, and so did you. Cheerleading… works? :)
I don’t think you’re really unreasonable in those expectations, Skittledog. In fact, I’d say a lot of readers look to critics initially not for intense discussions and disagreements, but for validation. People often view seeking validation as a bad thing, but I don’t think so in this case. Trying to find someone who thinks similarly (not exactly the same) about a show really deepens the experience of watching that show. I think good critics then become indispensable to viewers even when or perhaps because they don’t give shows, even shows they like, free passes.
Uh… that’s a lot of words to say: Yay, I pretty much agree!
I appreciate having a place to come discuss shows I like episode by episode while also getting a perspective on the series as a whole. I just wish the commenting section was like your old blog :-)
I value your opinion Alan, I might not always agree with it, but I am always interested to hear your thoughts on just about any show. I love the episode by episode discussions, and cannot wait till I get to watch this season of FNL and read your posts.
Plus, you got me hooked on Battlestar Galatica, and for that I will always be grateful!
I get a lot of flack from my friends for only liking shows that Alan Sepinwall likes, and you know what? I’m ok with that. :) Keep doing what you’re doing!
Perhaps it’s an English major’s bias, but I really appreciate a place I can find close readings of episodes in the context of their larger series like you do here. And in all honesty I don’t want an “objective” critic; say what you like and don’t and as long as you show your work then I can decide for myself. As it is I realized my tastes lie closely with yours, which is why I watched and fell in love with Terriers; Community; and came back to Parks & Rec after tuning out. In short: stay the course good buddy. It’s appreciated.
re: ” but I also know there are times with certain shows where I feel like I get too bogged down in small week-to-week details.”
Actually Alan, my one criticism of your criticism — which I enjoy everyday [your column, that is, not criticizing it] — is just the opposite: sometimes it feels to me like you overlook the joys of a particular episode because you are too focused on the series’ big picture. In particular, HIMYM: I never watched the show much, but got interested in it through your column. Then I saw all the episodes in the last few months in syndication, and went back to read your individual reviews, and I was really struck by how critical you were of something I enjoyed a lot — it seemed that over five years of wondering who is the mother etc, you’re tired of the show, and raise a few issues again and again — while, as a casual observer of it in just a few months, I thought it held up well over five seasons of light-hearted laughs. So anyway, that was a long-winded ramble… in short, though, weekly TV is best thought of as trees, not a forest.
– Paul
I enjoy reading Alan’s writing, but I’ve always seen him as a very talented reviewer first and a “critic” second. Maybe it’s because I used to be a “film critic” while also getting a degree in film criticism. I always saw them as two kinds of writing for two different audiences. I wouldn’t use academic jargon for reviews in the newspaper.
He may have done this over time and I just can’t remember them over lunch, but I’d love Alan to write about some shows in a critical way and not just as a reviewer. (He may have done this with the Sopranos, but since I don’t like the show, I never read his work on the program.)
What I love about reading your episode-by-episode reviews/critiques is the level of detail that you are able to go into. Think about “Madmen” – I can’t wait until your post comes up so I can read what you think about it. I always find myself saying things like, “Oh, I didn’t even pick up on that – I’ll have to rewatch the episode to see that!” or, “YES – that’s exactly what I thought!” Your insights are sharp, and even if I don’t agree with your assessment of an episode of any of the shows I watch that you review, I always come away learning something from you. I don’t think I would get that if you only checked in on a show once or twice a season. Add to that the commenters – I am in awe of the knowledge of some of the people who regularly comment here, but I never feel too intimidated to post. I wouldn’t want you to change a thing!
Alan, I enjoy BOTH the episodic reviews and the broader looks at shows. I think the episodic reviews are crucial because that’s how most people watch TV: week-by-week. If viewers don’t enjoy what they’re watching week after week, then the long view isn’t going to mean much in the end, is it?
Agreed with the fellow comments, keep doing what you’re doing. The episode recaps are excellent and I though the Slate piece was a nice bit of praise. Also thought there was an apt comparison there to your work and that of Bill Simmons. It is possible to be both a critic and a fan, simple as that
The title makes it sound like Myles McNutt piece
I love the episode-by-episode write-ups. I came late to Breaking Bad, and I really enjoyed coming to your archives to read about each episode as I finished watching it. Your posting about it was one of the main reasons I watched, actually.
What does one say about those who are critical of the critics? Do the same rules apply to them? Alan, you probably already know I’m “in the tank” for you, but does that make my opinion worth less than someone else’s? Hell no. You’re a fine writer. In my book, that means you’re a fine thinker. I don’t agree with everything you say (how boring would that be?), but I respect your thoughts and the way you present them. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t read them. Naturally, I don’t think your connections within the entertainment industry (including being a background extra) make your writing any less credible, and I’m not saying that just because I’ve done the exact same thing (honest, I’m not); I believe that because I know it gives you access that makes what you write even better & more credible in many ways. Love what you do, my friend. Know that you do it very, very well. Either way you go–detail or big picture–if I’m reading about one I’m invested in, I’m loving it whether I think you’re right or wrong.
Amanda! (For those who don’t know, Amanda is the person who succeeded me as the NYPD Blue reviewer, and wound up doing it for much longer than I did.)
Hi Alan. Long time reader, short time commenter. What I enjoy most about your reviews is how you can point out for me what I didn’t like about a show.
When there is a show you enjoy (HIMYM or Office) which has lost it’s way, you’re not only unafraid to point it out, but you make sure to point out what is going wrong and what is still going right.
Yeah, while I usually agree with your reviews so I might be biased, I don’t think you are in the tank for the shows you enjoy. Your decision to maybe drop The Office earlier this season or your displeasure over the Chuck and Sarah stuff of last season should be fairly obvious examples of when you have found fault with shows you enjoy. The thing I like about your reviews is that it seems that the show runners take your opinions seriously so you commenting and reading your viewers comments allow us a tiny window to try and influence the shows we love.
I think with the serialized dramas the week to week analysis makes sense (especially with shows as detail-rich as Lost or Mad Men.) With comedies, I have more mixed feelings. Week to week a show like “Community” is astoundingly good. Does it warrant a breakdown of which of the many storylines hit on all cylinders each week? Probably not.
But… by giving your sharp analysis it does provide fans of a show to have a community — to say “I loved that joke too!” — which does seem to have value as I find myself doing that here a lot.
And with there being so many channels these days and no longer a national community feeling when it comes to watching TV, sites like this form new communities to replace that old feeling of everyone in school having watched last night’s “Cosby Show” or “Family Ties” and wanting to talk about it.
Yes, this. I was going to say a very similar thing. Alan, I consistently love your week to week reviews of dramas, even when I disagree with you on particular elements of the show. But I tend to skim your comedy reviews, even on shows where I share your love (Community, Parks and Rec). With the rare exception, I don’t think comedies engender good week to week discussions, especially since comedy is SO subjective. I read your comedy reviews mainly to connect with other readers, to share the “damn that was funny” moments.
That said, you and James P are the only critics I’ve stuck with in the post-Lost era. Even when I disagree with you, your reviews are thoughtful and entertaining, and you’re a regular part of my day.
I like the broad view and the weekly writeups. I don’t look for or care if a critic/recapper shares my opinion. I look for interesting & thoughtful opinions that bring up all different points that I may or may not have thought about when watching the episode. Reading a few recaps (usually not the comments though) is replacing message board reading and/or participation that I first went to online a couple of years back.
Alan: The piece was way off base, and I wanted to place this comment on it, but Slate’s website would not allow me to register using my Google account or my Twitter account. So Slate is using technology to stifle dissent.
Anyway, I didn’t want to sound like a sycophant on your site, but here goes: You have introduced me to several series through your blog, including “Terriers,” “Chuck” and “Community,” that I wouldn’t have otherwise watched.
I haven’t liked everything you like: “Men of a Certain Age” puts me to sleep, and I’m glad I never wasted time on “Lost.”
But I wish there were more critics writing like you, not the standoffish NYTimes style where we get 500 words per season.
Currently I’m watching the second season of a Canadian reality show, “Conviction Kitchen,” about a restaurant staffed by convicts. It’s interesting and makes me really want more details about the people involved. But nobody in Canada does your style of criticism, so there’s just nothing about it online. The criticism I did read — in Salon’s preferred style — is worthless once you’ve actually seen the show.
That seems to be Salon’s only intended reader of TV criticism: Somebody who has never watched the show.
Moreover, the critic seems to think that non-episodic television like NCIS is superior because the ratings are higher.
If it weren’t for the anti-food rant in the Atlantic and Murray Chass’ rant about how pitchers back in his day were expected to win games if they got 1 run of support, the Salon piece would be the worst piece of writing I’ve read this month. It’s only third, but that’s something.
And thank you for turning me on to “Chuck,” “Terriers,” and “Community.”
Murray Chass is a sad, bitter old man.
I’ve recently watched Freaks and Geeks for the first time, and Alan was one of the main factors for me to check it out to begin with (I don’t regret it, I can’t believe I missed out on such a brilliant show for such a long time) and I also made a habit out of it to check out the F&G rewatch from 2 summers ago (I think) on the old blog right after watching every episode. And I really enjoyed watching and then reading about the episode when it was fresh in my memory. So in short: I really enjoy the episode-by-episode not 100% objective reviews (sometimes I agree, sometimes not, but that’s okay, after all Alan is allowed to have his own opinion).
I started reading your blog because you really reviewed most of what I already watched. The things I didn’t watch (Sons of Anarchy, Breaking Bad) are things I found myself wanting to watch and now they are my favorite shows.
I do think you should put up more posts about shows you are lukewarm about (Modern Family, True Blood) as well as shows you don’t like (Californication, Episodes). I think anything you are watching deserves a forum and I’m always interested to hear why you dislike some of those shows.
I’m not always going to agree with your view (and I shouldn’t) but as long as the writing is good, I’ll always be coming back for more.
I don’t think what you’re doing really replaced critics providing a broader view of shows – in the previous era, which I would say was dominated by Tom Shales, what we would get would be a review of the first episode or two of a new show, and it was rare to look back on a season or a body of work, unless it was accompanying a celebrity profile of an actor or possibly an article about a “very special episode.” In addition there was more writing as a percentage of the whole about specials and miniseries.
I always felt like Tom Shales didn’t like TV very much – that mostly he felt it was beneath him, and usually a waste of his time. I never get that feeling with you and the other recap/reviewers, and to me that’s the biggest difference.
I also wonder if there’s a hidden influence from some of the great comic book letter pages of the 80’s and 90’s, in the kind of criticism and dialog that became facilitated by the Internet. The letters pages of Cerebus, Sandman, Invisibles and (believe it or not) Groo the Wanderer, may have had a direct effect on first, the discussions of the rec.arts.comics and rec.arts.tv Usenet hierarchies, and then you. MBTV/TWOP and the rest.
Alan, I generally believe you’re hard but fair for most shows, as evidenced by whenever you write about How I Met Your Mother, which has been so up and down since Stella left Ted at the altar.
However, you do have your favorites, and even when those shows aren’t very good, such as stinker episodes of Chuck (of which there have been plenty the last two seasons), you’re still mostly positive, while with Modern Family, you’ve been largely negative in this second season that most people don’t find the same faults in that you seem to do.
I also think your bias is why you’ve been largely supportive of the horrible things Matt Miller has done to Human Target, creating those clichÃ© male-female relationshipy misunderstandings, adding lame wink-wink humor, and the garbage Tim Jones scoring, because he and Schwartz did some of those things with Chuck, and they work on goofy Chuck (but not at all on the more serious Human Target).
We all have biases. We’re all human. Look at the debate raging right now about Pro Football HOF voting practices.
I don’t think your reviews of tv shows fall into the same category, but it is interesting that you have the honesty to be open in talking about your biases and why you do what you do. In the end, that’s all we can ask.
And you’re still wrong about this season of Modern Family. ;-)
But as far as I’m concerned, if your advocating for Friday Night Lights kept that show on the air for even ONE more episode, then Alan, please, continue doing what you do, EXACTLY as you do it!
Clear eyes, full hearts.
Am I reading the same Sepinwall you are with regard to Human Target? With the exception of the Baptiste episode, which was largely Season 1 style HT (not much Ilsa and Ames, fast chemistry with the woman of the week, Chance alone in the field, quality action sequences) he’s been almost fully critical of this season(including the Tim Jones scoring and the ruining of the theme song), and rightly so since the Chuck style, especially the sexual tension part of it(which works only if the two people involved have excellent chemistry like Strahovski and Levi). Read his last review of the show and explain to me where he’s embracing what Matt Miller did to it.
As for Modern Family, to me, there’s the show Sofia Vergara is on, which is hilarious, and the rest of the show this season, which has been pretty disappointing.
The reality is that people are not going to read weekly recaps/reviews of a show they do not like. So the people reading these weekly recap/reviews are, for the most part, fans. For better or worse, fans are not going to be interested in reading week-after-week why the show they enjoy is bad. Personally, I don’t mind reading an analysis of what worked and what didn’t. But if the entire piece is just a treatise on the whole thing not working, it is not going to interest me as a fan.
Furthermore, a traditional review is for the purpose of informing the reader if the thing being reviewed is worth watching and generally skew away from spoilers. As such, the weekly breakdowns are certainly different then traditional reviews. People are not reading them to decide whether they will watch a show that week.
The reason I read reviews is to see if the show is worth watching. As such, I prefer reading reviews from reviewers who have similar tastes. People who like Fringe, Lost, Breaking Bad, Community, etc. I don’t expect to agree on every so (not a Chuck fan), but overall taste should be similar for the reviews to be of any value to me.
Well, you’re probably not going to see too many people here telling you you’re doing it wrong. We’re all here, so we get something from your reviews. I suppose I don’t even think of the episode-by-episode write-ups as reviews, exactly. I don’t know many people who feel, as I do, that TV can be a really rewarding medium, so I don’t really talk to many people in my day-to-day life about the shows I watch. Coming to your blog (or the AVClub, or Mo Ryan, or Tuned In, or, once upon a long long time ago, TWOP) is, for me, a way to jabber about the shows I like (or liked) with people who are generally thoughtful and interesting. I think of you (Alan) as the leader of the book club, so to speak.
I would also say that you generally exhibit way more perspective than I personally have (I’m terrible at remembering episode names and order, and I rarely know what happened when in the run of a sitcom). You (and some of the commenters here) are able to link things together in a way I probably wouldn’t bother to do, and that makes the watching more worthwhile to me. Obviously this is a bigger deal with shows like Lost and The Wire which are highly detailed and serialized. But even your 30 Rock reviews usually attempt to put an episode into context, whether structurally or thematically, and that is interesting to me.
Whether or not you go to easy on shows you like seems like a silly thing to try to work out. Obviously, if you like a show that I don’t, it might seem to me that you are going to easy on it. But, and I think I’m stealing Mo Ryan’s phrase here, there’s “not good” and “not for me”. I’ve seen you praise shows that are “not for me”, but I honestly don’t think I’ve ever seen you write a positive review of something that is just objectively failing at what it sets out to do (“not good”). And that, to me, is what a reviewer does: he or she determines first off what the thing being reviewed is attempting to do (and whether that is something the reviewer is interested in) and then whether the thing is successful. Some reviewers skip to the second step, I think, and end up giving poor reviews to things that just aren’t their bag (for instance, if I hate all horror movies I still need to be able to determine if a horror movie is good, or I need to stop reviewing horror movies). It’s clear to me that you work through both of these steps, so I think your reviews are “objective,” as far as it goes.
Its interesting what you said about Modern Family. I watched one episode and didn’t like it. Then when I heard (and maybe Dan’s as well because maybe it was on the podcast) your original reviews I decided to catch up on the show. I saw the first seven episodes. I got into it because I missed family sitcoms. But then I found the show to be unfunny and did not like their social commentary so I stopped watching it.
I find Parenthood to be a far superior show and am glad that you pop in on the show every once in while.
I too much prefer Bill Lawerence to Bill Prady. Although I am having a hard time switching from The Big Bang Theory to Community (I find Community much more enjoyable, plus Russo brothers!)
In following your blog and podcast I will agree with you that you are first critically drawn to a show and then start to promote it maybe because you subjectively like it (my favorite justification of yours was when you said that you were willing to watch Human Target because sometimes 14 year old Alan gets to make the television watching decisions) but there is also something critically objective you like about the show.
I don’t remember how I first heard about you, Alan, but I’m glad I did. I like watching episodes of my favorite shows and then jumping online to see what my fellow Netizens thought of it too. Sometimes, someone somewhere will point out things about an episode that puts it into a new light or changes my opinion. For instance, someone pointed out that even though Rothstein paid $1 million to Nucky Thompson to make his legal matters go away, he still made money courtesy of the life insurance policy that the D’ALessio brothers and the other guy signed a few episodes back.
I know that writing on a blog means interacting with your readers via comments, but is there a way for you to write up Modern Family and have the comments disabled? I’m betting HitFix policy prohibits posts from having that function enabled, but I’m curious.
Alan,
I enjoy basically everything you write, and your recaps are pretty much my first stop after I watch an episode of something you are reviewing/recapping. I do think though that the week to week format creates its own tricky issues that more overarching TV writing doesn’t.
For me, the biggest thing is that episode by episode recaps generally get written with an eye towards the reviewers attitude toward the show as a whole. So, if you compare recaps of a show that you have high expectations for (say a Modern Family) and one which maybe you thought would be mediocre but were mildly surprised by (like a Perfect Couples) the show which you have high expectations for seems to get the harsher treatment. Of course, if you take a step back that’s simply because some shows are better and thus set a higher bar for themselves. But, week to week that wouldn’t necessarily come across in the recaps, so you get a comment section wondering why you hate “their” show.
The other question it raises, at least for me is what happens at the border between advocacy and recap. If a show is excellent, but not highly rated does it make sense for a recapper to focus on its positive attributes because nobody is watching the show, therefore don’t know what’s good about it? Conversely if a good show is highly rated, and/or not at risk of cancellation would you or any recapper for that matter, be more likely to focus on what is keeping it from being great, based on the assumption that since people are already watching they know what makes it good. As an aside I should point out I don’t think you actually do that…as I remember shipper gate with Chuck back at the old website. It does, however, seem like a reasonable approach for a reviewer to take, but one that might lead a fan of the show to think that “their” show is being either over-criticized or over-praised (do rabid fans ever actually think their show is over-praised.)
I guess the general point I’m trying to make, is that the episode by episode format tends to lend itself to comparing a show to itself, whereas more general reviews tend to compare shows to each other. So, when a reader or fan reads recaps of multiple shows its easy to see why they might feel one show or another is being over-criticized or over-praised.
The last question I have is to what degree episode by episode recaps have shortened both audiences and critics patience for new shows. It seems that looking at new shows episode by episode is a much less forgiving way to watch a show find its footing than say reviewing it when it premieres and then maybe halfway through a season. Do you think the current climate has changed the way shows premiere and map out their first season?
Congrats! I’ve been enjoying your podcasts with Bill Simmons and just now discovered your blog. Keep it up.
The Slate article kind of lost me on two points.
First, you don’t write recaps. While there are recaps on this website, and sometimes your episodic reviews include a summary of the plot (though not always), there is a huge distinction between recap writing and what you do. What you do takes more thought and skill. It really bothered me that Levin lumped you in with the “recappers,” and I came away with a sense that he *really doesn’t read you* carefully enough to level his criticism.
Secondly, as others have mentioned above, you aren’t such a fanboy that you don’t and haven’t dissected some of your favorite shows when they fail. The Office, HIMYM, and to a lesser degree, Modern Family come readily to mind. You can find fanboy reviews all over the internet. They are the ones wearing blinders to the flaws of their show. When The Office stopped being funny and when HIMYM lost its way, you were the first person to point it out.
I understood the point Levin was trying to make, but I didn’t find this blog as a strong enough example of it to not wonder if there was some animosity towards you while I was reading his piece.
LJA,
You summed up my thoughts perfectly.
Alan,
I find your reviews to be thoughtful, well-written, insightful and decisive (in a positive way). Your dissection of certain shows is why I read your writing. I think you can be predisposed to certain shows and not others while still being one of the best damn television critics! I don’t always agree with your analysis but most times I do.
For example, Terriers needed to be championed because it was an excellent show, albeit without the viewership. P&R is a show that did not interest me in S1 but after your encouragement, I went back and now it’s one of my favorite shows. You pick up on many things within a show that do not not occur to me at times.
Also, most of your regular commentors offer up many great thoughts and insights of their own which only enhances the blog and makes me see things that I missed.
Someone above mentioned you putting together an anthology, I echo the sentiment.
Keep rolling!
Alan-
Since I found you on Twitter last year, you are my GOTO person the minute I am done watching an episode of a show I know you cover. I can’t wait to see what you write and even if I don’t always agree, I find your writing nuanced and thoughtful and I almost always come away with more to think about from your commentary.
I also love your comments section. I love to read through pages of comments as they are always ripe with discussion and innovating thinking.
I love the passion and intelligence you bring to your writing. I prefer your thoughts than “recaps” any day. Just keep doing what you are doing. I LOVE it!
Alan, I was originally drawn to your column because of the episode by episode discussions. After watching a favorite show, one of my first stops is right here. There’s something about getting the take of someone who is not only an experienced critic but also clearly loves TV that adds another dimension to the viewing experience. You point out things I miss, give me details I didn’t know. Sometimes we agree on an episode, sometimes we don’t. Then you ask us what we thought, and we can chime in. It’s a little like…I don’t know, going to the movies with a group of people and then getting to sit down and talk about the whole experience afterward.
That said, I’ve found another reason to follow your blog, and that is because along the way you’ve also pointed me to new shows that I otherwise never would have checked out. “Terriers” is just one example (and though it only got one season, I wouldn’t have missed that ride for the world).
So thanks for what you do!
It seems like the Slate article is trying to make this into a story where there is no story. This new form of TV criticism is a natural part of the transition from print to online journalism. As for his more subjective critiques of your (Alan’s) supposed weaknesses, they’re just that: subjective. He perceives bias and a lack of understanding the big picture; I perceive your work as a nice balance of cheering the series and aspects of series that you like and criticizing when you don’t like something (even if I disagree sometimes – but isn’t that part of the point?).
I have started watching shows because of your recommendations (Terriers, Rubicon) and given up on shows despite your ardent defenses (Chuck), so I for one don’t understand Levin’s assertion that your writing merely “validate[s] your interest in shows you’re already watching.”
Part of my confusion, too, has to do with the whole exercise (as has been alluded to by some other commenter) of criticizing a media critic. Don’t take this as a knock on your profession, but a good TV critic is (or should be) a big fan of TV who’s good at writing about it in an intelligent, critical way. The episode-by-episode form of criticism that you’ve popularized seems to be just that, and the supposed weaknesses that Levin points out seem to be motivated by a different expectation (that I don’t really understand).
Someone somewhere posted today, but the “week to week” reviews really on mirrors the rise of television as artform. Intellectual TV like the Sopranos, The Wire, Deadwood, Mad Men, Breaking Bad, etc. literally demanded this type of week-to-week criticism, and you and and handful of critics (Tim Goodman, Mo Ryan, some of the early A.V. Club folk, etc.) did a great job stepping up the indepth writing to match the TV content.
Actually, Slate traffics in a style of criticism I very much dislike, their T.V. Club reviews where 3-4 critics email each other about a show they’re watching together. Though they sometimes can be interesting, too many times the critics would just try to one-up each other making outrages points/claims. OR the writers would get bored and just stop talking about the show halfway through the season. Their Wire Season 5 T.V. Club was unreadable.
The only problem I sometimes have with critics that put up weekly reviews is that they have a tendency to put shows into boxes after a while. Let’s take Dan F and Outsourced. Although I don’t watch Outsourced, I know Dan F despises the show. Knowing that, am I going to ever expect him to fairly review a weekly episode? Even the worst series have the occasional great episodes, just like the best series have the occasional duds. One example I know for sure is 24. During Season 6, it was written off by critics for how bad it had gotten and they refused to give the show any credit for any episode that actually turned out to be great. So once the back half of Season 8 aired and the show has really regained the magic it hadn’t had since Season 5, fans that had stuck with the show fell back in love with it. I never saw a bit of that love with the critics though even though a huge jump in quality was CLEARLY there again.
By the way, can I formally ask that you start reviewing MF again? Even though I was one of the ones that thought you weren’t giving it breaks that I thought you were giving some of your pets like Chuck and Community, it was always very entertaining to read the comments on the MF reviews.
Reviews are subjective. Ebert has said that he tries to review a movie based on what the “intended audience” would think of it, but that’s pretty darn subjective, too. Sometimes something strikes a chord with you just because of the mood you’re in, whether you’re the intended audience or not.
I think reviews are valuable as part of a larger discussion- they give you an idea of what to expect, on your way to viewing something yourself and forming your own opinion on it.
I’m fairly new to the site, but I really like your recaps. When you care about something (positive or negative), it’s fun to share it. I talk about TV with my family and I come here or go to message boards too, because I enjoy seeing what other people thought, sharing what I noticed and maybe learning some things they caught that I didn’t see.
It enriches the experience as a whole.
I think your retrospective “re-views” of a show like The Wire constitute an excellent blend of the episodic and the long view. Taking a series that has run its course and doing the episode-by-episode writing with hindsight is very useful (of course, it helps to have a quality critic and a quality series).
+1 to this comment thread for seeing Amanda Wilson’s name.
Alan, I thoroughly enjoy your writing and look forward to any content you put forth. I appreciate hearing your opinion of a show before-hand to help me decide whether or not to watch, but I also use your blog to keep track of shows I don’t watch closely or may have given up on, to see if I should jump back in.
I certainly don’t share all your tastes, as I am a huge Modern Family fan and can’t get into Community despite multiple attempts, but I respect your opinions and appreciate the passion behind them. That passion of a fan, combined with the knowlege and perspective of a critic, is what makes you a must-read. Plus you and Fienberg do a helluva podcast.
Alan, I first found your writing when you were blogging NYPD Blue, and have followed you ever since. Many, many more times than not, you allowed me to appreciate a show more deeply because you (and others who commented on the episode) saw things — nuances of character, the shape of an arc, or a plot hole — that I missed completely or saw differently. And while we certainly have different opinions about shows (I’m not a big fan of “Community” and I cannot “get” “Boardwalk Empire” but I love “Chuck” — even with it’s ups and downs) and I can see how you’ve had to reduce some shows that I like to sporadic coverage (e.g. Burn Notice), both the episodic reviews and the occasional “longer looks” are valuable.
It is inevitable that people will occasionally object to your opinions on things, but really if they are so passionate about a show that you aren’t, let them try to do what you do — set up a website and produce a detailed and insightful episode review within hours of a show’s airing, and do it week after week, and then turn it into a career.
I also like how you require that those who comment be respectful of one another’s opinions and enforce that rule. I have been slammed here a couple of times for my opinions and the objectionable personal attacks have been removed within hours. Keep up the valuable work; I appreciate it. And I really, really hope that the upcoming season of Burn Notice is good enough that you *have* to put it back into regular rotation.:)
I would say that blogs such as yours have changed the way I watch TV to an extent, in that I don’t feel an episode is over until I read some stuff about it after. It’s similar to the way I enjoy sports–you watch the game, then it’s fun to watch/read the news after.
As to the week by week vs. broader view, it’s a false choice, there’s room for both. And if you want to go broader than that, write a book!
As was mentioned above, not a lot of dissent among these comments, and I’ll be no different. I’ve been following your work for a few years, and have always enjoyed your insight into various elements of an episode or season of a show that I might not have picked up on initially. I think your approach combines a populist and academic point of view well, and even if I don’t always agree with your reviews (I’ve come to the point where I watch Chuck because my wife does), I’m always going to read them precisely because criticism is subjective.
While you could say that your opinion of Community could come into question because you made a background appearance on one episode, it’s not like you didn’t already clearly love the show. That kind of slam on your esteemed work is missing the point. So, like everyone else is saying, just keep doing what you’re doing.
Is doing episodic reviews revolutionary or simply a natural progression? I’d argue it’s a progression.
Reviews used to be limited to one or two episodes because there was only so much space in a newspaper allotted to a critic. With the internet, the space seems infinite. Limiting a review based on only a few episodes seems antiquated now, especially if the work of a whole season merits continuous analysis as many cable shows do.
I believe you’ve cited Ebert as someone whose writing you admire. I like Ebert too and the main reason is I always feel like he’s coming from the perspective of a guy who just flat out loves all kinds of movies. He can be critical but I never get the sense that he feels a need to be just because his job title is “critic.” That’s rare in “old guard” criticis whether it’s with television or film.
So I look for reviewers who take an “I love television and I get paid to write about it” perspective. I don’t need sycophants but rather people who can articulate what they like/don’t like about a show as well as recognizing when something may be good but is simply not to their taste.
The best part is that we do have an outlet to directly disagree or challenge your conclusions. I think comments make reviews better as they give reviewers something to consider that they may not have.
while I was replying to that article, I saw a Tweet from Shonda Rhimes which thrilled *me* but just reinforced what I was saying about you which was… what? You may quit blogging a show if it annoys you enough, but you don’t necessarily quit watching it. (I think something he said made me want to mention that)
You were on the Singing Bee too, weren’t you? (or a pretend version of it? Sad it tanked. preferred it to Don’t Forget The Lyrics and Repetitious Music and Light Cues and wait times similar to Millionaire (btw, I’ll be watching Ken Jennings and the computer tonight on Jeopardy)
Can’t see what I wrote above. Odd comment about guesting or Extraing, I thought. It’s not like you are being bought.
I also digressed and forgot to mention that I would not have loved Chuck as much, had you not loved it and pointed out many things, including homages to spy shows I never watched.
Side trip here – recently saw Airplane! in a theater. It was the secord showing so the crowd was not huge (but we all got posters). I remember noting yet again, how over the years as I learned more, the parodies became funnier to me, often in reverse: Learning about One for the Gipper, or my then-husband’s and my first time at LAX, hearing “the white zone…” people around me wondering why I burst into giggles.
I didn’t read your Modern Family, I was here for Chuckopalypse. If it were not for you and your commenters, I wouldn’t have gotten as much out of Mad Men. Some friends say it’s slow. (I’ve just caught up on House – which is somewhat interesting again, though not enough RSL – and noticed the guy who played Paul, as well as the first CougarTown length opening credit “sequence.”)
There are night when I stare at the overlapping DVRed shows (we call then Mondays and Thursdays) and wonder which you will write up first as I try to decide what to watch. And there are shows I learned to watch live in self-defense, lest I wish to comment without having to read 60 comments first.
I don’t see the problem, though. Fans have discussed episodes and minutiae since usenet – the only difference being this is a critic/fan started discussion. It’s not as if you didn’t review everything else you had to review as a paid TV critic. It’s my fault the Royal Pains sounded British and I didn’t read the review.
And it’s not as if you are David Zurawik – how does he get called TV critic and almost completely ignore primetime network TV? I’ve asked but gotten no answer. My comments on the Rally for Sanity were calm but in opposition but despite being posted 3 times, they never showed up. He covered Men of a Certain Age just once this season, so I cane here and was happy to find it, but didn’t comment of the semi-finale as it wasn’t a review but an interview. I’m happy it’s improving for Terry, else I relate to Owen and feel very bad when they kill Scott off on Chuck.
I don’t know how I first found your blog (probably Jay did) but you did point out Ken Levine. I didn’t care for his West Wing Baseball, but loved his Trip to Chicago (or almost anywhere else and btw, Cliff on Jeopardy is airing Wednesday on some channel I get).
I’ve been accused of doing things on my website to get attention of the person I cover. It’s silly. As for you, you need just enough attention to get the interviews (and Save Chuck – thanks) and the rest is for you and for the fans who can’t wait to try to guess what ever happened to the pineapple and when the goat was going to show up. (and find out how how feel about Jennifer Morrison these days – yes, another Can’t Be The Mother is annoying. Jen is less so. Then again, I never hated Cameron. (and Amber Tamblyn is interesting)).
The duck needs fed. Will stop rambling.
I endure the format of the interface here when I do cause I'm interested in what you have to say (just not about Lost).