Interview: ‘Community’ co-star Gillian Jacobs

As mentioned in the review of tonight’s “Community,” I was on the set for the filming of the Britta/Annie oil wrestling scene, and even got roped into being an extra.
I got to talking with Gillian Jacobs afterwards while she was waiting for the next scene, and our conversation morphed into a brief interview, which she was sport enough to do while still drenched in oil.
On the career scale, where does this rank among the strangest things you’ve been asked to do?
This scene ranks. I mean, I’ve been asked to do some strange things in my career. But we’ve topped ourselves from last year’s kiddie pool wrestling scene. This is about a 9, I would have to say. Definitely.
So bizarre.
(Laughs) How are you going to ask me questions right now? You don’t have to make eye contact.
I can totally make eye contact. So let me ask you this: last year, it seemed as if it was taking the writers a little while to find Britta. Was that your feeling, being in it?
I would say that we sort of set up a dynamic in the pilot, we then played out for a few episodes. And then we all collectively – audience, writers, everyone – realized it needed to diversify. It couldn’t just be about her correcting Jeff Winger. I was as surprised as anyone week by week when I got the scripts at the table read, and suddenly I’m the butt of all the jokes, and the humorless one and everything. But it was really great for me, because it made the character more complex. And it also made her more sympathetic. She was fallible, and she was trying and failing, and people were making fun of her.
“Bag-el.”
Bag-el, buzz kill, throwing dead bodies out of windows.
But I can’t think of a character like Britta before, that I’ve seen.
Yeah, which I think is maybe part of the reason why she may take some adjusting to. Dan Harmon says, “She’s like a non-sitcom character in a sitcom.” But obviously (pointing to all the oil), we find ways to get her involved in all the absurdity and hijinx in a way that feels right. And I’m there to be a part of all the adventures.
I slightly disagree that there are no other characters like Britta around though. She certainly does her own thing, but there’s a fair bit of Liz Lemon in the character – butt of all the jokes, tomboyish, a little socially awkward in spite of her looks… she’s always wonderful to watch (I’d put myself in Team Annie, it’s a tight run) but not the only one of her type on TV.
She doesn’t resort to constant self-deprecation like Liz Lemon. For my money, self-deprecation is the cheapest form of comedy.
The fact that she took Britta from my favorite character on the show (from the pilot, even) to one of my favorite characters ever created in anything, ever, says something. Gillian Jacobs, you are my hero.
I live in Australia and we don’t really get Community but as I love your blog Alan I was intrigued by the show from your writing. The thing that left a real impression was the failure of the Jeff/Britta chemistry and the wonder of Pudi, Glover and especially Brie. Then a few months ago I watched the whole season on the internet. I think going in I already disliked Britta – in my mind she was like Kelly from the original 90210. Self-righteous, judgmental, hot-but-unavailable etc. But I LOVE her. She, for me is the heart of the thing. I think that is really due to Jacobs – she is so vulnerable and she is trying. I love the show, I think it has as much to with family as Cougar Town or Modern Family.
I assume you hadn’t seen the season opener at the time. (If so, you could have asked her if she’s still HIGH on her OWWWNNN DRAAAHHHMAAAA.)
I thought that episode relaunched her character in a way that built on some first-season themes (her need to be liked by women), but in a much stronger, better defined way.
Instead of being a nag to Jeff, she was an equal combatant in his power game. Where the season finale made her look like a sap compared to Annie, she nailed her with the “fry your lips” line.