When I talked to Jared Harris about the huge developments for Lane Pryce on last night’s “Mad Men,”he reminded me of one of Lane’s most important earlier scenes.
He went, “Hang around, because I want to talk to you.” Normally, after the readthrough, he says to everybody, “Don’t rush out, because this is my chance to talk to you before shooting starts.” Because he’s writing as we’re shooting, and he gives notes to you. So everyone hangs around. I had quite a bit to do in that episode, so the people who have quite a bit to do hang around longer. He goes, “Wait, because I want to speak to you, so hang on.” And he spoke to everybody else, and as he spoke to everyone else and got rid of everyone, I go, “Uh-huh.” And then he goes, “Come on, let’s go to my office.” Anytime anyone takes you into their office, you know you’re in trouble. And then he says, “So, listen, something I want to talk to you about.” I went, “Uh-oh,” and he went, “Yeah, sorry.” And then he broke out some really really good brandy. Some ridiculous brandy that had been in casks for half a century or something. You know you’re in trouble at that point.
I certainly had a clue before then, because they called up and said, “What’s your handwriting like? There’s a story point in an episode where Lane forges someone’s signature.” And I knew that wasn’t good. You have little hints
I was upset. I’d grown very fond of the character. I had to shed a tear in the car on the way home that this is the way it turned out. But it’s 100%, you accept. The validity for it, you couldn’t argue with, and the impact you couldn’t argue with.
Sure, yeah. I probably had two seasons’ worth of storyline in this episode. I went out with a bang, so I’m very very happy about that. I’m very grateful about that.
Once you found out, when did the other actors begin to find out, and what conversations did you have with them?
No one shares anything. And then heads of department get scripts, a couple of weeks before everybody. John Slattery is normally the person you go to if you want to find out what’s going on, A)Because he directs episodes and generally knows stuff, but B)He knows where the early scripts are, and he gets hold of them, and he’s totally indiscreet. The only person who’s more indiscreet is Matt. He’ll go, “I can’t tell you, but…” and then tell you. So Rich Sommer came up to me and goes, “Geez, do you know? Have you read the episode?” And I said, “I know what’s happening, do you?” You really try to keep it quiet.
We don’t have a lot of time to shoot stuff. I personally might have been hanging for about an hour or so.
Many times. This television season, this is my second one. I died on “Fringe!” (laughs) I got chopped in half again on screen.
Making your eyes go dead, that sort of glassy look. That one, we looked at lots of pictures of people who had hung themselves, the makeup department. There’s that weird thing where the tongue sticks out. That’s not a makeup thing, you’ve got to do that yourself. You have to make sure your tongue doesn’t twitch. The hardest part was not breaking into a Monty Python song, like, “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” while I’m hanging there in the middle of their shot. And they didn’t see me. When they literally pushed through that door and saw me hanging, that was the first time they had seen it. They didn’t see a rehearsal or anything like that. That was their first look at it, and that was pretty genuine shock on all their faces. They knew, of course, because they had read the script, but those guys did a brilliant job, the makeup department. And they hadn’t seen that.
They were pretty weirded out by it. You develop an attachment for the character, and you develop an attachment for the actors, and then they’re gone. There’s an empty space where they were last year, but that gets filled in very quickly. There was an appropriate level of that in terms of them getting into the shock of it and the unpleasantness of it. And of course they have to imagine other stuff, like your bowels have opened up, so the room stinks.
Honestly, there was talk around base camp right at the start of the season, literally in the first couple of days, of something happening to somebody. I’m not sure what it was, maybe people intuited it, there was just a feeling going, that someone was man overboard. I’m not sure where that came from. For me, when I went to all the costume fittings, I saw that he hadn’t been taking as good care of himself. There were stains in his shirts and his waistcoats. I would point them out, “This is dirty,” and they’d go, “Yeah, that’s what we’re doing this season.” And I’d go, “Yeah, that’s not good.”
But I’m not sure where I thought he was going. Where Lane thought he was going or where Jared thought he was going, on this show, it’s never been very useful to project that way as the actor. Because you get attached to ideas that obviously have no relation to what Matt wants to do. In the same way, you can’t make up a biography for your character, which is something to do with how many brothers you have, you’ve been married before, or you’re trying to build an identity that attaches you to the character. And Matt has a completely different idea that he reveals to you in episode 7, and you’ve attached yourself to these other ideas.
I think my favorite moment was the car not starting. When he told me that was going to happen, I laughed solidly for about five minutes. That was a lovely touch. There’s that little scene by the soda machine, with Don where they talk about Mark Twain and going to your own funeral. That was a good moment, and an intimation of where things were going to turn for him – where he would go his own way. He’s such a sad character. I suppose the defining moment for the character is when his father thumps him on the head, stands on his hand and makes him come back to England. You feel a guy who’s just been under the crush all his life, and there’s so much repression inside of him.
I think probably when he sees the car. I don’t think up to that point, he knows what to do. I think he sat in the office getting drunk, he had some magical thinking, was hoping he would change his mind, you’re going to be rescued in some way. When he sees the car, I think that’s when he makes the decision that he’s going to kill himself in that car. And once he’s decided that – there’s vindictiveness about how he goes about it. He hangs himself in the office. He makes it as difficult for them as possible.
thanks so much for this, jared & alan. great insights into a fantastic and unfortunately completed character arc.
I find his last point very interesting. So after the car doesn’t start, Lane thinks “wait a minute, why am I going to traumatize my wife this way? That office led me to this, let it–and them–bear the brunt.”
Interesting thought.
Yes, though as others pointed out in the review, Lane killing himself in the car is also a way to hurt the agency. How long do you think their relationship with Jaguar lasts after that story gets out?
There’s a belief among therapists– which can’t can’t be confirmed for obvious reasons– that the place of method chosen for suicide gives clues to the state of mind.
Disclaimer: This isn’t applicable to every situation– and there are exceptions to every rule. I’ve had three suicides touch my life, I know how it feels– or people close to me felt– and nothing said is intended to point to anyone. The science is sketchy, but remember that everyone can choose to hang themselves or cut their wrists. And in THIS time period, pretty much everyone has access to barbiturates (they’re not designated controlled substances until 1970).
Whether Weiner is aware of the literature or not, Lane choosing suffocation– in a car that he KNOWS they can’t pay for– is very consistent. Suffocation is the death that causes the least damage to the body– and doing it in a car that can’t be paid for and will have to go back once the check bounces– is also very tidy. (He cuts his wrists or hangs himself in the apartment, think about how difficult it becomes to sell/rent it.)
Hanging yourself (the theory goes) is a means of expressing anger– and the location chosen is the one that will cause pain to the person(s) who finds the body. SO that would be a clue– as would the resignation letter– that Lane is pretty unhappy with his coworkers.
(Who probably will get out of that office– or for the firm, the building– ASAP.)
By the way, people who jump from high places– like off skyscrapers in opening montages– are generally nondescript people who have often expressed a desire for attention. (Correctly– that type of death does get written about.)
So with Lane gone, the best bet for the silly theory that the credit montage is conveying something of narrative significance goes up in smoke. (I always have thought it was an attempt to simulate Saul Bass’s title sequences– especially NORTH BY NORTHWEST. )
Nobody jumps off anything in the opening montage. The floor collapses underneath the figure. (and he lands on a sofa! So what kind of suicide is that supposed to convey?)
A wonderful interview, Alan; thanks!
I kind of love the way Weiner calling him into the office presages Don calling Lane into his office. Portents!
I kind of love that he got to teach Pete a lesson before dying!
I wonder if Jared gulped that good brandy as fast as Lane did in Don’s office. (Maybe that was a note Matt included into the script.)
So sad to see Lane go. Jared Harris really made him one of my favorite characters on the show.
It must suck to come into work one day and find out you’re out of a job and it has nothing to do with your performance at work.
Embezzlement is like that.
I think John W was expressing sympathy for the actor, Jared, rather than the character, Pryce.
I think that’s sort of the shakes when you’re on one of these gutsy shows, though. Those shows (Mad Men, Breaking Bad, even old Lost to some extent) are good because they are willing to take chances and kill off characters. I think if you aren’t one of the main, main characters, you sort of just feel lucky to be on the show for any period of time. It’s never cool to lose a job, and Jared Harris sounds wistful, no doubt, but I also think he’s probably also appreciative to have been on one of the best shows on TV.
I remember hearing Rich Sommer saying he’s just grateful to have a part on Mad Men, and he never counts on the show (or himself) coming back season after season.
Agreed. Very sad to see him go. But I surely hope he gets to submit for an Emmy with this. What a masterful character arc.
The single episode had me totally invested in Lane’s character, his side of the argument, and I was begging right along with him for the show not to destroy him (but it did; it had to).
*tear* Lane was always such a tragic character from the start. Jared Harris, you will be missed!
Great interview. Sad to see Lane go, he was one of my favorites. I think I knew he wasn’t long for the world during the first episode with his obsession with the pretty girl’s photo. He just seemed so sad and small in that episode. Like a man who had no happiness.
While watching, I had the same horrified reaction the cast did upon seeing poor Lane hanging there. My stomach did a little flip–just a tremendous job on the makeup.
Also thanks, I suppose (shudder), for clarifying why everyone reacted to the smell in the room, which Joan also seemed to notice. At the time I was chalking it up as a goof in my head, since his body was probably only hanging there for 24 hours or so (assuming he did it in the wee hours of Sunday morning) and probably wouldn’t be stinky yet. I didn’t even think of the fact that many people lose their bowels with they die. Once again: (shudder)
The same sub-heading could have applied to Elizabeth Moss last week, whose character is certainly not dead.
The sub-heading could have applied to Lane’s being fired, or sent back to England, or arrested, or served with divorce papers.
I didn’t think of it as a spoiler…
I wasn’t going to say anything, but the same thing happened to me, and it was the “when did he know” thing that caused me to immediately think “he’s dead, and given all the foreshadowing, probably suicide”. I think something a little more along the lines of “Jared Harris discusses developments in this week’s episode” would have been sufficiently vague yet clear to people that watch the show.
But it’s not a big criticism. I still love the blog, and I wouldn’t have said anything if it weren’t for the fact that others are also mentioning it as a problem.
Thank you, Mr. S., for this interview and thank you, Mr. Harris, for a wonderful performance. Lane quickly became my favorite character on the show and I miss him.
Thank you for posting this interview so fast. I really wanted to read more about the character’s end of arc.
Here’s what I don’t understand: how can Lane be fired? If Lane bought into the company for $50k, and his name is on the door, how can he be fired? They wouldn’t want the publicity, just call their bluff.
Dave: you’re missing the point. Remember when Don asked Lane (what we were wondering when the embezzlement originally occurred), “Why didn’t you just ask for it?”
His response was, roughly, “Why endure the humiliation for a 13-day loan?”
Well, if he didn’t want to endure that seemingly minor embarrassment, why would he try to fight his forced resignation, knowing the *severe* humiliation he would face in order to do so?
As an aside, I love it when blog-comment writers think they’re somehow smarter than Matt Weiner. Really, blog-comment writer? Really? Maybe create your own show.
“As an aside, I love it when blog-comment writers think they’re somehow smarter than Matt Weiner. Really, blog-comment writer? Really? Maybe create your own show.”
Subtlety is a lost art form, isn’t it? Which is a shame.
Weiner told him, “Hang around, because I want to talk to you.”
Ouch.
Pun intended?
Is it typical for an actor to do extensive interviews when they leave a show, because it seems every single media outlet that covers television did an interview with Jared Harris today.
Thank you for this interview, Alan. We knew when he forged the check that Lane had crossed a line. The firing was harsh, but not as harsh as calling the police and filing criminal charges.
Don may be slipping in ability to feel the pulse of the buying public (and accounts that need to tap into it), but Lane has been sinking for a while.