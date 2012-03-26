Interview: ‘Mad Men’ creator Matthew Weiner on the season 5 premiere

“Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner is famously tight-lipped about what’s happening on the show before it airs, but he was willing to talk to me about the events of the season 5 premiere (which I reviewed here), provided I posted the interview the morning after it aired. So here’s Weiner discussing why the season is set when it’s set, why not every character appeared in the premiere, and more, all coming up just as soon as we all go water skiing together…
Why set the season now? I know you choose the setting more on what’s going with the characters than what happened historically, so what’s happening in Don’s life about nine months after “Tomorrowland” that made this the good time to return?
It’s about nine months, that’s right. I felt I wanted to come back after he was married and see what the dynamic of his life was, how he had integrated Megan into his life at work and how their relationship was working with work. It felt like Joan would have had the baby already. That just seemed like the best place in the story to come back.
Did the length of the hiatus – and Kiernan (Shipka) growing like a weed – give you any pause on making the in-show gap shorter than the real-life gap?
I went to work last May, so that much time did not pass for me. We were shooting in August. It really was a little bit more than normal, not much. I don’t even worry about that. Kiernan does continue to grow, and I keep that in mind, but Sally is continuing to grow. She hasn’t outgrown Sally yet. The only real-world thing I had to deal with was January’s pregnancy, and how much we could use her.
So was Betty not in this episode because of January’s pregnancy, or because you wanted to focus in the return on the new Mrs. Draper?
There’s plenty of story to tell with Betty in relation to the new Mrs. Draper. We actually shot out of order, and by the time we got there, she wasn’t really available. We shot stuff with her earlier that we feathered in to other episodes. I like to dole the story out in pieces. I don’t want to rush into something just to get it over with. I hate the idea of just “checking in” on everybody. I want there to be story.
The premiere opens with a civil rights protest –
That story about Young & Rubicam was in the New York Times. It’s a real story. All that dialogue is from the New York TImes article: “They call us savages,” all of that. I just loved it. I felt like there was a certain amount, that they were not taking any of this seriously, and had contempt for it, and that frat boy atmosphere. It’s not our agency but not that different, and whether they like it or not, that is coming into their world. Completely the same spirit of frat boy disdain, lack of seriousness, about something that’s very serious for people, that’s how it entered their lives. Everybody thinks that there’s this solemn call to attention of We Shall Overcome and the world is so unjust, and that’s how change is made, but at the time, people were not taking it seriously, they were behaving badly, and that’s what I love. It’s a comeuppance. And it’s the way things happened.
Well, you’ve talked in the past that the civil rights strugle hasn’t impacted the character’s lives all that much yet because people in their socio-economic position wouldn’t have been touched by it all that much earlier. Are we at a point now where even they can’t avoid it?
You”ll have to see. You’ll see that it has so far. It did impact their lives. Paul went down for the voter registration. I am not doing a history lesson. I am looking at the lives of the people on Madison Avenue. If you look back at this period, you’d think every conversation would be about the war and economy, and it’s not. Life is going on as it should. It doesn’t mean change isn’t happening, and that these people aren’t going to wake up in five years to realize that the world has become incredibly different from what they’re accustomed to.
We find out that Don has told Megan at least something about Dick Whitman. Exactly how much does she know?
I just want the audience to know that he’s told her that that exists and he’s told her about his childhood. If they were expecting for the tension of the season to be about him keeping a secret from her the way he did from Betty, it’s not going to happen. How much he’s told her? You can see from the judgment and their conversation. It’s everything. She jokes about it.
It’s a different relationship. It’s obviously more straightforward and honest. There are a couple of things Don says that should shock you, and one is that this woman knows more about him than anyone else.
But he told Faye about Dick, too, and you’ve said that this is one of the reasons he chose Megan instead – that he wanted someone who wasn’t touched by that knowledge. What changed his mind?
We’ll have to see. Something about telling Megan did not scare him. I think you can see it symbolized by that white carpeting, but he is trying to make his life with her. It’s integrated into the office, and that’s complex, but he’s trying to make his life with her, and that requires a new level of intimacy, beyond the relationship with the people at work. She’s both places, which is part of the story, but I love the idea that “I don’t want those people in my house. I don’t want them to see what we have. I like locking the door and having you flash me, I don’t need them to see your youthful sexuality.”
When last we saw Bert Cooper, he was leaving the agency in a huff over Don’s New York Times ad, vowing never to return. Now, he’s just back. Is this something you intend to explain later, or do you just trust that this one’s pretty easy for the audience to fill in the blanks?
I think so. I do not feel bad, or that it’s a hanging thread, that that man would have just come back. I think it’s completely within character. If anything, he is one of the most capricious people in the show. That fits the behavior.
In the premiere, we see that there are some people like Pete and Peggy who are continuing to work very hard, and then others who are just lurking around. What kind of shape is the agency in at this point?
I think you can always judge it by the amount of typing and phones ringing you hear. There’s a very specific statement made by Ken about where they are. We see that Pete is dissatisfied despite their stability. To me, the question is about ambition, and the most important thing is to look at how much work Don is doing – or how much he isn’t. Pete says, “You have nothing on your schedule,” and Don says to Megan, “I don’t care about work.” I don’t think we expected those words to come out of his mouth, whether or not he actually means them.
Yeah, the Don from “Tomorrowland” on seems very different from the man we got to know earlier.
I guess so, yeah. We’ve had this conversation many times. To me, one of the defining truths about the human condition is we are always in the process of trying to change. And one of the endearing things about Don is that despite his behavior, he is trying to be a better person. He got very far last year, and then had to write the Lucky Strike letter to save it, and part of it comes off as business genius and part as an act of real selfishness. This relationship may be selfish, but maybe it’s time for him to focus on that part of his life.
Interesting that he was purposefully trying to avoid the “checking in one everyone” thing when that’s how the first half-hour felt.
One of the more interesting parts of the episode, that you touch on, is Megan’s knowledge about Dick Whitman. I think Don told her exactly BECAUSE of what her reaction would be. Faye challenged him on it and tried to get him to deal with it. Megan jokes about it and is basically on board with helping him keep it quiet. Perfect illustration of why Don chose Megan (and why those of us rooting for positive change in the character wanted him to choose Faye).
Thank you, TJ. I am really disappointed to read this interview and it makes me worry about the show going forward. I do not see any real “growth” in Don and am surprised that Weiner frames his behavior as “change” because its good he’s focusing on that part of his life. Faye challenged him and would have helped him grow as an adult and made an actual responsible life with him. Megan lets him just keep his head in the sand (in Faye’s words from the finale) and rewards him for doing so. And to me it was so clear that she does not a) know or b) care who he is as a whole person. As she said, she doesn’t love Dick Whitman, she loves only the Don persona he is at the mometn. I just do NOT believe this is a deep honest relationship the way Weiner portrays it here, and I find so much of his behavior out of character for the person we’ve learned about over the past 6 years. I’m trying to have faith in him, but this just didn’t help.
AMG: Matt is correct in that this is the most honest relationship that Don has ever had. He clearly told Megan who he is of his own free will and their pillow talk conversation at the end seemed honest and tender. I don’t know how deep the relationship is yet, and Weiner acknowledge that it may be a selfish relationship, but I think this is the best relationship Don has been in. Regardless of whether you think Faye may have been better for him, Don seems more relaxed with Megan. As Weiner says, she doesn’t scare him.
I agree with these two comments… but I also think that in real life, people may want to change and may even think they’re changing… but few actually do change. Even though I agree that Faye is the better woman for Don in helping him grow, I also think that in many ways, Don does not want to admit that part of him that needs to grow and admit the truth. He’s much more comfortable in perpetuating the lie… and what’s better than having an accomplice in that lie.
Despite his flaws, Don loves his children, and Megan appears to be a better match for Sally than Faye. Despite Sally’s ambiguous response to Megan, I think Don’s choice of Megan demonstrates some growth in that regard.
There’s something a little off-putting about the way Weiner prefaces every answer with a “we’ll see” and then goes on to say something as openly explanatory as that white carpet statement, though I don’t know what exactly.
As you guys always say, personal foibles aside he is one hell of a writer and any insight into that process is appreciated.
I’m interested to see how Betty and Henry’s relationship is. Towards the end of season 4 we saw that it wasn’t exactly perfect and now they live in a big, dark, Gothic mansion. I have a feeling it won’t be all smiles and sunshine.
I miss Paul.
I do too. There’s nobody I want to show up again more, not even Sal.
Paul was a total douche.
The thing about don and meghan is what I got out of the season 4 finale is he pretty much only asked her to marry him because she was hit, and could take care of the kids.
I think Betty probably knows more about Don than anyone else. Somehow, I doubt that he has told Megan about his brother’s suicide or the whole story about how he became Don Draper or his “divorce” from Anna. It’s bit too sordid to joke about. But we’ll see. And Peggy also knows more about Don than Megan–not his past, necessarily, but more about who he is.
YES. That line about Megan knowing him better than anyone else just breaks with everything else the show has ever shown. I don’t get it. She is closer to him and knows him better than Ana or Peggy? If so, that’s not a show I care to watch. Even if Weiner just means Don thinks that, how on earth could he? It makes no sense. Last season’s question was “who is Don Draper.” He made progress on that until he got to CA with Megan, then threw it all out the window. This relationship is more of an avoidance of facing that than all the drinking was last season. (As you can see, I feel a little too strongly about this!)
AMG: To be fair, the show has made a real point of showing that Don is best at lying to himself over everyone else, and Peggy is an excellent enabler without really trying to be.
I think Weiner is saying that Megan is currently the person who knows him better than anyone else. Anna was probably the one who knew him best. And how well does Peggy really know Don? She knows what kind of work he likes, how he likes to handle clients, etc, but the first time Don was really open with Peggy was in “the Suitcase”. Before that they had a decent work relationship, but that was about it. Peggy thought Don didn’t like her and told someone as much in season 3. I think people view them as being closer than what they are. Don and Megan have been married for 9 months, he’s told her who he is of his own free will (never been done) and they seem very honest with each other.
Jay, I just really don’t think its as simple as her knowing basic facts. I would argue that even know Peggy doesn’t exactly know all the facts that Megan may know, she knows him in a deeper way by virtue of having been with him through one of the darkest moments of his life (Ana’s death). They simply have a deeper connection based on a profound respect and unspoken understanding and shared values. I don’t see that at all with Megan. Again, that she could look at him and say “nobody loves Dick Whitman” spells out exactly how little she understands that part of him, and how much a part of his life it is. Peggy, knowing less, gets and respect it (see diner scene when he talks about his father’s death, his plane ride to Korea, etc.) Megan is not capable of having a conversation that heavy, deep, and real.
For that matter, Faye too was with him during one of his darkest moments. I just can’t imagine Megan doing anything competent beyond being sweet and demure and just trying to calm him down by lying to or flattering him if she’d been with him during that panic attack–whereas Faye stepped up, listened seriously to him, and accepted and supported him for who he is in FULL at that moment.
Then again, the Campbell marriage wasn’t much different when it started, and that turned out well.
I don’t think you’re giving Megan very much credit, just because she’s light and fun. I think she’s much deeper than you may realize and will expand through the course of the show. You all should know better about Matt’s characters. She’s a smart cookie and has smart, young and progressive friends.
I would agree that Megan probably hasn’t had the chance to share those certain moments with Don that make people closer, but I also agree that some of you aren’t giving Megan enough credit.
I think Megan has an independent streak in her as well. She reminds Don that her money is her own and genuinely wanted to stay and work with Peggy, though she gave in to Don. The whole “Dick Whitman” tease seemed more playful to me than anything. Megan definitely has depth to her and her calling out Peggy for being rude is another example of her assertive side.
And its not just that Megan knows facts about Don, but Don lets his guard down around her. Hes very comfortable and honest with her in a way that he isn’t with anyone else. Don has never told anyone who he is without being forced and I think that fact is very telling.
I think the proposal was obviously impulsive and we still don’t know much about Megan, but I see no reason to dismiss her already. I have no doubt that there are going to be further problems in the marriage, but I don’t think it’s going to be all Megan’s fault for not “knowing” Don Draper as well as Peggy or whatever.
Yeah, Megan really misjudged Don with this party. But the point, I think, is that her lack of cynicism is not foolish but refreshing. She doesn’t understand why the hell everybody around her is so damn cynical, Don included, and what’s wrong with not being cynical? And the “nobody loves Dick Whitman” line? You know, Don has been a brooding, moody bastard for such a long time, and maybe it is time somebody tries to get him to lighten up and stop agonizing over his not-so-shocking past as a poor kid who assumed a new name. He’s always thought that secret was a lot more momentous than anyone else who ever found about it did. Even Betty recovered from the surprise pretty quickly; it was mainly the decade of lies and cheating–and especially a kinder new man–that made her finally throw him out.
As for “knowing Don,” how much did Anna really know? Yeah, she knew the stupid name change secret, but when he was lamenting to Anna how Betty didn’t love him, did he mention how many nights he spent away from her and the kids? How many affairs he had? How he walked out of his kid’s birthday party, how he colluded with his wife’s psychiatrist, how when his boss hit on Betty, he blamed her and called her a whore? How much did Anna really know Dick Whitman?
Maybe I simply don’t like Don as much as other people.
I also noticed a lot of strange, sexual behavior between Don and Joan…is that going somewhere? (fingers are crossed that Joan will clean in her bra and panties)
Huh? They were on screen together for all of 30 seconds. A peck on the cheek and a kind word equals “a lot of strange, sexual behavior??”
I picked up on that as well, Alex. Couple that with that throw away shot from S4 with the two of them holding hands under the table at the Clios…Interesting.
Honestly, I think it’s just that Jon Hamm and Christina Hendricks have ridiculously amazing chemistry. I don’t read anything into it, but I can see why Megan might, since the writers can’t exactly ignore what the actors are putting on the screen.
While I do think that Don and Joan have a non-romantic affection and mutual appreciation for each other [going back to the hospital scene in “A Man Walks Into An Ad Agency”] The hand-holding at the Clios was all Joan. Even at awkward moments, she’s very good at knowing the appropriate thing to do and when to do it. It was a gesture of support for Don, and/or to quell his nerves.
That was probably the wrong choice of words on my part…but there was also the line that Joan said when talking to Lane regarding Don: she said something that Don blushing must look really handsome, or something along those lines. I’m very interested to see if they(the writers)are going anywhere with this.
I hate to say “I told you so,” but… y’know.
Back in the last season finale, a whole lot of voices were crying out that Don choosing Megan was a retreat of some kind, a regression. That he was running away from his past, and/or choosing the bimbo (Megan) over a woman of substance (Dr. Faye). (Some were slightly less harsh in their characterizations, but still critical of Don for choosing Megan because she was the more maternal–and therefore the more “traditional” type of wife– than Faye, who had a hard time relating to kids.) But just as things usually aren’t as simple as they seem on the surface in life, so it is with this show.
This is a drama with some artistic aspirations, and none of the characters are so simple. Megan was never the soap-opera villainess many made her out to be, any more than Faye was the “hero.” Both have their good points and bad points. Don chose Megan because he honestly believed he had fallen in love with her. Now did they jump into marriage way too quickly? Well duh. But then a lot of people jump into marriage too quickly. Such is the stuff drama (and life) are made of.
Yes, when Don let himself view Megan in a different light, I think it was due to her maternal instncts. The milkshake fell and so did he. However, I never thought it was the contrast between Faye and Megan… it was the contrast between Megan and Betty!!
I disagree EYECUE, the fact that Faye was bad with children, while Megan did a good job was probably very important in Don’s choice.
Oh Bert! I loved that he was just there and they did not try to explain it. It just was and it was just BERT! I hope Pete and Trudy are okay. I want them to keep having a good marriage. I don’t know why. I guess because it offsets Pete’s tendency to still be a jerk at times. Why doesn’t Don like Harry Crane? I am trying to recall anything from past seasons…
I don’t buy Matt Weiner’s reasoning behind not having Betty in a two-hour season opener. He “checked in” with everyone else. I think it’s something more personal than that.
She was on one of the late night shows. Believe she said she was 8 months pregnant when filming began.
Was that a different actor playing Bobby? Did the ol Bobby grow too much?
I see that answered in the other thread. I wish the two Bobbys looked more alike, but not top big a deal.
Regarding the state of the agency, it almost seems like Matthew Weiner is either being duplicitous, or intentionally misleading. He mentions both the background sound of calls as well as Don’s schedule. I did actually notice how many phones I heard in the background, which seemed to be present frequently, and watching live, I took it to mean business had picked up.
Good interview, thx Alan. Weiner’s supposed to be a guest on Bill Maher this Friday, March 30.
