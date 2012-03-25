Season premiere review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘A Little Kiss’

“Mad Men” is finally back after 17 months, and I have a review of the premiere episode coming up just as soon as I have tickets to the bean ballet…
“What is wrong with you people? You’re all so cynical! You don’t smile; you smirk!” -Megan
A lot of people try to mark their territory in one way or another over the course of “A Little Kiss.” Megan throws a party for Don to show their fantastic marriage off to the world. Pete hauls the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce senior partners into his pathetic office and demands a workspace commensurate with his value to the agency. Joan gets all dolled up and marches her baby son into the building to reassert the position she fears she’s lost during maternity leave. Don and Roger take out a fake ad in the New York Times to stick it to Young & Rubicam. (And Y&R gets in trouble for responding poorly to a nearby civil rights protest, a much more serious, historical marking of territory.)
Some of these demonstrations backfire (Don and Megan have a major fight over the party, and the fake ad inspires a lobby-ful of real black job applicants to appear in the SCDP lobby), and others are unnecessary (Joan finds out that the office misses her even more than she misses it). But the episode as a whole is a very bold, funny, effective demonstration that “Mad Men” is back at the top of its game – and, therefore, back at the top of the whole TV pyramid.
Though “A Little Kiss” was technically two episodes for accounting purposes (there will only be 11 episodes remaining this season as a result), Matthew Weiner and director Jennifer Getzinger (aka “The Suitcase” team) achieved their goal of making it feel like a seamless two-hour experience. There’s a clear break where the episode will be split in future repeats (right after Megan goes out on the balcony, upset about how the party night ended), and the second hour introduces a brand-new subplot about Lane and the wallet, but most of the second hour spills out of what happened at the party in the first, and almost every story revolves around illusions of happiness: how we can construct an ideal happy ending in our head, then have to live with the messier, often disappointing realities that come with it. In one way or another, everyone wanted the pristine white carpet Megan saw in the magazine, and everyone wound up with the dirty one in Don and Megan’s apartment that survived the party.
It’s a very Megan-heavy episode, which makes sense given the huge transformation she inspired in Don at the end of last season. Don and Megan’s engagement seemed like a flash of madness, or Don having the cliche midlife crisis he mocked Roger for with Jane. (More on that in a minute.) Each of them has idealized the other, and Don’s birthday party forces them to confront how little they truly understand their new partner. Don thought Megan would be easy and uncomplicated, but she has her own past, and her own beliefs; she’s not French-Canadian Barbie. Megan looked at Don as the dashing hero of the agency, when he’s a moody, unpredictable man nearly twice her age, and with even more baggage than she expected. She shut him down when he tried to tell her about his past last season, but by now she knows all about Dick Whitman – knows enough, in fact, that she can make a sarcastic joke about her husband’s true identity. But still she doesn’t know him, and he doesn’t know her. She can’t fathom why someone wouldn’t want to get a sexy serenade of “Zou Bisou Bisou”(*) in front of all his friends and co-workers; he can’t fathom why any wife of his would think he wanted all these people inside his home, getting even the tiniest glimpse of what they have together.
(*) We’ve talked in the past about how even though the show began in 1960, all the characters back then were stuck in the styles and mores of the 1950s. We’ve been gradually edging into what’s more traditionally thought of as “The Sixties,” and with Megan singing “Zou Bisou Bisou” in fishnets, I think we’ve had our most unequivocally Sixties moment yet.
But if Don and Megan’s marriage isn’t exactly what they imagined in “Tomorrowland,” there are parts that are clearly genuine, not least of which is the powerful sexual chemistry they share. Megan can’t get Don to respond to her after the party on Saturday night, so she puts on a big, angry show for him by cleaning the living room in her bra and panties, knowing that at least this will provoke a reaction from him, which it does. (And a far stronger reaction than when Betty tried to stir him up with her underwear in season 2.)
Still, it’s not hard to look at them having sex on that carpet and not think back to four years (and three seasons) earlier, when it was Roger head over heels in love with his much younger secretary, and she madly in love with him. And where are Roger and Jane now? They’re constantly bickering and insulting each other – Roger: “Why don’t you sing like that?” / Jane: “Why don’t you look like him?” – and he cracks resigned jokes about her at work. Is that what Don and Megan have in store by the time the 1970s roll around?
Roger’s love life hasn’t turned out like he dreamed it would in 1962, and his professional life isn’t in much better shape. Without Lucky Strike, Roger is even more of a fossil than he was before, and only relevant in comparison to Bert Cooper. He seems to know his position in the lean-and-mean firm is becoming precarious, and he’s hanging on for dear life, but whatever gift he had for pursuing new business has long since atrophied, and the only move he has is to bigfoot in on meetings with Pete-acquired potential clients.
As for Pete, he thought he wanted Don’s life back in 1960, and now he practically has it: the wife and the kid and the house in
Westchester Connecticut (with a kitchen that even looks like the one at the old Draper house, in color scheme if not layout). And his accounts work is keeping the agency afloat in this lean post-Lucky Strike era, which all the other partners recognize. But Pete Campbell is still not happy because Pete Campbell never really knows what he wants; just that he wants more. He gave Trudy the baby she wanted (even if he wasn’t so keen on the idea) and is getting impatient for her to go back to being the doting, always-composed woman he married. He resents Roger trying to piggyback on his work, and makes a play for the big office Roger has and doesn’t need, only to be foiled when Roger cleverly arranges for him to move into a bigger office that isn’t the bigger office. In the end, though, he’s at least better off than he was before, and he gets to take a measure of childish revenge on Roger by sending him to Staten Island at 6 a.m. (And that Roger actually goes shows just how desperate he is to maintain his position in the agency.)
Joan wanted a baby more than Pete did, and she got one, only to learn what many new moms learn, even the ones whose husbands are off in Vietnam (and who aren’t the father, anyway): caring for a newborn is exhausting and it is lonely and it can make you desperately miss the life you had before. Dr. Greg is thousands of miles away, and the office feels almost that far, especially when the only regular companionship Joan has comes from her mother Gail, as we see in their acidic relationship (“And how did that work out for you?”) how Gail turned Joan into the tough but at times cruel woman she is today.
Joan misunderstands the Times ad that Don and Roger cook up to mock Y&R, and her return to the office to reassert her claim to the throne is an even more masterful, funny sequence than Don’s disaster of a birthday party. Every interaction with Joan and/or the baby is gold, particularly Roger terrifying Joan by jokingly calling out, “There’s my baby!” as he walks up(**) and then Pete and Peggy bickering over who has to take the baby like the parents they could have been together. Everyone on this show knows so much about each other in different combinations, and everyone at home knows it all, and Matt Weiner trusts us to remember the details so they can play out beautifully in a sequence like that.
(**) Roger’s no dummy. He has to know the kid is his and that Joan backed out of the abortion, right? Would he really buy a bicycle for a child belonging to that idiot Greg?
Lane wasn’t dreaming for the return of his wife Rebecca like some other characters were about their partners (he was perfectly happy with his chocolate bunny before she left him for Eddie Cibrian), and so his fantasy isn’t about her, but Delores, the kept woman whose picture he finds in an abandoned wallet in the back of a cab. (And note that in the middle of an episode bookended by civil rights scenes, Lane insists on holding onto the wallet because he doesn’t trust it with the black cabbie.) He knows what Delores looks like in a picture, and what she sounds like on a phone, but she’s not real; just someone he can daydream about while envying the life of the man who has her – and who turns out to be a rumpled fat guy in a straw hat(***).
(***) Discussion topic I had with several people who saw the episode in advance: there were hints in the conversation with Delores that Mr. Polito was some kind of big shot – perhaps a businessman or even a wiseguy – and while he seems unassuming when he turns up in the SCDP lobby, this show, and this episode, have taught us not to make assumptions based on how people look.
And then there are the civil rights protestors(****), and the black job applicants who turn up in response to the fake ad. The job applicants see in that ad the dream of opportunity in a field that’s largely been closed to them; they don’t realize that the firm can’t afford to hire anyone, and doesn’t much want to hire someone of color, anyway. Though the civil rights movement was a huge part of the decade, the lives of these characters have only been occasionally touched by it to this point (a conversation or two between Betty and Carla, or Paul and his girlfriend going on a Freedom Ride). By opening and closing the premiere with those scenes, though, you have to imagine Weiner is acknowledging that we’ve reached the point in the ’60s when even Don Draper and Roger Sterling’s lives won’t be unaffected by matters of race.
(****) The incident below the Y&R offices really happened in late May of 1966, and Weiner based most of those scenes on a New York Times account, which included the “And they call us savages” line.
If so, I look forward to what the show has to say on the subject. And if I’m wrong (the series pilot did, after all, open up with Don chatting up a black busboy, and not much came of that), then we’re still in very promising territory for these characters – and “A Little Kiss” suggests a show still in top form to tell their stories.
Some other thoughts:
* I interviewed Matt Weiner earlier this week, and he agreed to discuss the events of the premiere on the condition that I not publish the interview til Monday morning. So look for that when you wake up tomorrow. (UPDATE: Here is the interview.) Among other things, he discusses why Betty’s not in the episode (though it’s easy to imagine her as the ice queen hiding in the castle turret of her new home). Sally gets a little more screen time, and you can see that her feelings for Megan are a bit more ambiguous now that she’s her stepmom than when she was just the awesome babysitter in “Tomorrowland.” Loved, by the way, the wistful look on Don’s face as the kids walk back to Betty and Henry’s house; he may not always do right by them, but he does love them, and he misses them when they go.
* Another topic Weiner and I discuss is the period. We open on Memorial Day weekend of 1966, after last season ended in the fall of ’65. That’s a considerably shorter gap than the show itself was off the air, though some of that is the result of AMC’s scheduling needs. Even with Weiner’s contract negotiation, they were back in production in time to be on the air sometime in the fall; AMC just wanted to wait until “The Walking Dead” and “Hell on Wheels” were done.
* Though the Heinz guys (who, remember, were steered to the firm by Dr. Faye) don’t like her bean ballet pitch, Peggy continues to be awesome in general, and among the funniest characters on the show. Loved the duck-like expression she made on hearing how old Don would be (especially on the heels of discussing Duck himself), for instance. Peggy and Don’s relationship at the moment is another case of someone getting what they thought they wanted, only for the reality to be less impressive than the fantasy. She and Don finally have a healthy working relationship, but it’s come at a time when his interest in work seems incredibly low. It’s not hard to assume that the parts of Don’s personality that made him such a bold, driven ad man aren’t wholly compatible with his new happy persona – Peggy: “I don’t recognize that man. He’s kind and he’s patient.” – and I wonder if Peggy would rather have the jerk from season 3 back. At the very least, the jerk wouldn’t make Peggy navigate the minefield of being his wife’s direct supervisor. And he wouldn’t coast through the day and tell his wife things like, “I don’t really care about work.”
* I love that Cooper (who quit in a huff after Don wrote the letter to the Times) is back without any explanation at all. He just missed the place, even though he has no office, and is so irrelevant that the other partners don’t bother to include him in their business meeting – or even tell him that it happened.
* Also got a big kick out of the various comedy bits tied to the support column in Pete’s office, whether the slapstick of Pete bloodying his nose on it or Roger and Don entering the office and immediately disappearing behind it.
* In my recap of the “Mad Men” panel at PaleyFest, I noted that Rich Sommer and Jay R. Ferguson seemed to be having a dispute over whether Harry or Stan is the bigger douchebag. On the evidence of “A Little Kiss,” I’d say Harry still holds the crown, and it’s still very funny to watch. His negotiation with Roger over the office swap was a delight. (Harry: “You’re going to owe me.” Roger: “No, I’m not. I just gave you a lot of money. This is a transaction.”)
* Also, per the Inflation Calculator, Roger gave Harry more than $7,000 in contemporary dollars – which is, indeed, a whole lot of cash to be carrying around.
* They’re not dwelled on for very long, but Peggy and Abe are still going strong. Also, we get our second glimpse of Ken’s wife Cynthia (played by Larisa Oleynik), and in other family casting, Hey! It’s That Girl character actress Christine Estabrook makes what I hope is only her first appearance as Joan’s mom.
* Matt Weiner didn’t come to “The Sopranos” for another few seasons, but every time I hear the phrase “toodle-oo” (which Lane clumsily uses on Delores), I think of Dr. Melfi beating herself up for using it with Tony: “Toodle-fucking-oo?”
So that’s that tonight for “A Little Kiss.” I’ll have interviews with both Weiner and John Slattery in the morning. As happened last season, AMC isn’t going to send out future episodes to critics, so the rest of this season’s reviews will be appearing sometime on Monday, most likely sometime in the morning. Better to get it done right than done fast.
What did everybody else think?
A fantastic episode (and the first live episode I’ve seen). I loved all the tension between characters especially Peggy and Don and Roger and Pete. I also despised Joan’s mother. Very funny moments included Roger and Harry’s talk and Roger pretending to be Lane’s secretary. This season’s going to be great!!!!
First live episode I’ve seen as well (I watched the first 4 seasons in a marathon on my computer in the past year or two), and I was really happy to get the chance to see how much better the show looks on my bigger tv screen. I’ve loved the show even on my little laptop, but the episode was aesthetically beautiful, and I better understand the praise regarding that aspect of the show. Great episode!
FYI – Jessica Pare’s version of “Zou Bisou Bisou” is available on iTunes (that’s a smart business decision). That song will be stuck in my head all day
That shot of Roger holding the baby with a cigarette dangling was priceless.
Yeah, and Roger smokes Camels now.
Joan coming to the office was pure gold. Every interaction told a story. I thought for a second Peggy was going to be her new best friend, but the baby was a barrier for Peggy.
All I can say is watching these two fantastic hours—the first time Mad Men’s been in hi-def, right?—was like having my eyeballs scrubbed. The best set-designed show of all time.
It’s been in hd since the first season I think
First time for us DirecTV’ers. At least in the first running of episodes. Just completed the re-watch in HD.
It wasn’t in HD for me!? on DirecTV? I must look over my recordings…
Sorry for the double post. I’m a directv customer and my dvr recorded the non-HD AMC because that’s what my season recordings were set for in previous seasons. I just set up a new season recording and it’s now in HD, though I was disappointed watching in SD last night.
After Lane got all hot-and-bothered by the photo of Delores I thought for a moment he and Joan might get together. What an interesting pairing that would make.
Yeah, I agree, Lane is looking for some strange and he seems not so keen that his wife is in NYC. I thought this was the biggest shock of the season premiere to be honest. I didn’t think a second about Lane and his wife being back together.
Well, Lane did go back to England to patch things up with her after his daddy hit him with his pimp cane late last season.
He mentions that his family moved back after Don got his letter published.
“Tally ho!”
There was a time in this show, where I hated Pete and liked everyone else. Now I like Pete and hate everyone else.
I guess I’m supposed to care about Don’s interior psychology, but it’s too personal now.
The racial bookends, while maybe historically accurate, didn’t work for me either.
“The racial bookends, while maybe historically accurate, didn’t work for me either.”
It was a little ham-fisted. I am curious to see if the show will address the Civil Rights movement. I don’t necessarily think that it has to because that’s not what the show is. But it would be odd to give us this glimpse and then retreat completely.
I tuned in about 5 seconds into the Y&R prank sequence, and it honestly took me until the protesters marched angrily into the office to realize that it was actually Mad Men and not one of those Mad Men-like promos or something.
So far, the only “Negroes” on the show are a very well-dressed well-spoken middle-class bunch. Kind of the definition of “tokens.”
So… the kind of people who would apply to work at a Madison Avenue advertising firm?
Yes, if they hire a black secretary she’s going to seem “token” because… SCDP would only hire a token black secretary.
Amazing how Pete is the only one who seems to look at them like they ‘don’t get it’ when they’re making racial slurs. Or is that my imagination? I’m surprised that Lane isn’t more sensitive – or even more interested since he was so willing to give up everything for his Playboy Bunny. He could hire the ‘girl’ of his dreams. i think Faye was the only Jewish hire, and she was a freelancer/outsider, so SCDP is def. not into hiring minorities for any positions of importance.
“I think Faye was the only Jewish hire, and she was a freelancer/outsider, so SCDP is def. not into hiring minorities for any positions of importance.”
I think that Jane is Jewish. Her maiden name is Siegel. And she was hired as a secretary in 1962. Also, agreed about Pete being more likable than the rest of the cast. Even Peggy was pretty mean about Joan. When Megan suggests that Joan looked good at 9 months, Peggy made a face and said “I don’t know about that.” Could be some lingering resentment for the often cruel comments Joan made to Peggy for the first few seasons, but it seemed like Peggy’s definitely lost her sweet innocence that she used to have.
Thanks EHDF – I forgot about JANE!!
Was it ever determined whether or not Harry is Jewish? Alan and Dan discussed it once on their podcast after he was using Yiddish. The debate was over whether he was actually Jewish, or if that was just a way of showing how he was assimilating into Hollywood.
@TJ It is unusal for applicants to “self-select” so perfectly. Usually you get plenty of unsuitable candidates along with the good ones. But I was also referring to the crowds outside. But whatever.
Like they would hire someone who wasn’t a crisply dressed secretarial/business school grad or college grad, black or white? And BTW NYC was full of nicely-dressed middle class or aspiring Negroes back in the day. Look at how the women are dressed in photos of integration rallies, meetings, etc. Hats, gloves, hose, tasteful pumps and conservative dresses. Discrete costume jewelry. Processed hair.
ELizabeth Hofstadt Draper Francis, I wondered if Peggy’s rude comment about Joan’s hugely pregnant body was coming more from her own issues about pregnancy than any deeply felt criticism of Joan. I could see Peggy finding any pregnant woman off-putting.
I could have sworn a poster on the Window of the Water Bombing scene in the beginning said ’68. It was facing out so it was reversed so I could very well be wrong but that had made me think it was 1968.
That makes sense. Thanks.
Goldwater wasn’t running in 1968. I think the sign was meant as a middle finger to the protesters. All of the signs on the window were in that vein.
Love the demographic that watches this show. Anytime I am rethinking something I saw in the episode I see someone comment with a bright answer. Good call on the Goldwater ’68 signs.
I agree with Ben. Bravo!
I agree with Ben and Ritz. Reading this blog/comments is a MM education in itself.
1) this episode started off extremely clumsily and I don’t know Alan if you saw this episode w/ commercials but everything before the first commercial break was just off and the show did a poor job getting us right back in
2) this was a really disappointing episode. I loved Pete Campbell in this episode and Roger is always great no matter what but a very poor way to start this season
3) Is it just me or was Delores and the fat man really the same person
4) Did the show replace the actor who played Bobby? Looks completely different
I think Alan had a tidbit about the “old” Bobby leaving. When Jared Gilmore left he had a comment about January Jones that made her sound like a bitch to work with.
The first part had to explain what everybody was up to. While it wasn’t Mad Men at it’s best I still liked it. Good to see our old friends.
Uhm, can I just say this is the last time I watch Mad Men on AMC. Good GOD, there had to have been 45 minutes of commercials. I understand this is the state of things… but sheesh!
The time given was 128 minutes and most shows run about 42 minutes with 45-60 seconds for credits and the preview of the next episode so if you take 41 minutes for the first part and 42 for the second incl. credits you’ll get 45 minutes of commercials, but that is what happens in modern tv, that’s why there are things like DVRs and Tivo’s, so you don’t have to watch the commercials.
It seems like there have been a lot of Bobby’s by now. I just think of the kid as “Bobby,” generically. Try not to look to closely.
The way to watch AMC is to set your DMV recorder and start watching 20-30 minutes into the program,as it’s still taping. That way you can fast forward through all the ads and still finish the same time as everyone watching live, and get onto this blog right away. Though for this 2-hour special the time lag would have had to 45 minutes. And in future weeks Alan’s recap won’t appear until Monday morning so there’s no rush. (Well, there are some other live blogs where it still helps.)
I heard (I can’t remember where) that there have been 5 different actors that played Bobby. The Bobby from last night was Bobby number 3 who came back to reprise the role.
According to IMDB, Bobby was played by Jared Gilmore who has been in 20 episodes.
It definitely wasn’t Jared Gilmore. You can’t always trust IMDB. According to the credits, the actor’s name is Mason Vale Cotton. This is the fourth or fifth actor to play Bobby.
Suprised you didn’t mention Megan’s comment to Peggy about leaving the baby on the church stairs. That seemed like a low blow, and surprised Peggy didn’t flip out on Don for telling her
Wow, didn’t really catch that. But you’re right–very low blow.
I’m willing to bet Megan doesn’t know and was simply repeating a cliche. As Alan said, we know the details, so we could put that together. But regardless of whether or not it was intentional, it is interesting that Peggy doesn’t respond. Perhaps the baby is nearly no longer a part of her life.
That was borderline for me, too — a cliche, but still, after knowing Megan knows the darkest secret Don has, I wondered whether he told her that.
I think not, because Megan knowing that about her boss would distort their relationship beyond repair — and if Don’s serious about grooming Peggy for leadership, he wouldn’t sabotage her that directly and obviously. The situation’s bad enough, really.
But, all in all, this is why HR departments freak about fraternization and sexual harassment. Even though it’s progress to have boinkable women gain progress in the workplace, the fact that they still have to be boinkable is still a problem, then and now. The only way Sterling Cooper can keep a secretary in place for top management is for her to be so plain that a senior partner chips in for “a hat, or a mask”? Yeah, it’s Roger, but note that they’re so hard up they can’t fully staff their secretarial pool even with temps, while Joan’s on leave. Weiner may focus on race for these few moments, until he finds something shiny again (like the girl they actually do hire will be lighter than a paper bag (which I thought was the real Y&R scandal, since I missed a few minutes of the first run)), but gender is at MM’s core. I’m just shocked Megan’s allowed to have cool friends, including queers.
Oh, and one more thing: Morticia and Lurch. After the seasons I ached with the second Mrs. Draper, I was ashamed I laughed. For several seconds. At each showing. “YOU RANG?”
Reply to comment…@Danny I didn’t put that together -do you really think Don told Megan? That’s douch-y
I don’t think don told her. I think that was just an offhand comment.
Agree with ‘spoiled’ – I think it was merely supposed to be an odd coincidence that Megan make that specific remark in front of Peggy given what we the audience know about Peggy’s history. I also think that 7-8 minute scene when Joan strolled into the office with her baby was the payoff of the entire two hours. The writing, the interaction of all the characters, and us knowing all the secrets these characters are hiding – to me it made up for what seemed like a slow-paced episode otherwise.
BTW on an unrelated note, I’d like to know what exactly the Heinz Bean executive wants in an ad. Peggy came up with a great concept considering the product, and the guy was a total wet fish.
I’d be really surprised, and really disappointed, if Don was careless about Peggy’s privacy. Remember, he is a man who KNOWS how to keep a secret.
I didn’t make the connection with Megan’s comment, but I definitely noticed the look on Pete’s face when he first saw Peggy with the baby, then the relief when she said it was Joan’s. Very subtle.
I highly doubt Don told Megan about Peggy’s baby – Peggy didn’t even flinch. It will shock you how much that never happened.
Dick Whitman never happened either. But looking back I do think Peggy would of reacted differently if she thought Megan was taking a dig at her.
I thought it was more of the writers’ ironic allusion to Peggy’s baby than it was Megan’s jab at Peggy. There were a lot of inside commentary moments in that Joan scene that newer viewers wouldn’t understand.
I struggle to believe that a man who has told his secret volitionally to ONE person would be glib enough to share a secret of which he is one of 2 having said knowledge. He can be an ass, but that’s just not in character.
I wonder what the commentary is through the scene at the office. Really, no one wants the baby around or wants anything to do with it. I think it might go to what the original recap said about the illusions of happiness. Everyone claims to want a baby, like a baby, but when one is around, no one wants to be by it or just hold it. (they could have put it in the carriage and started work w/ him next to a secretary’s desk)
obviously a big fan of mad men. obviously have huge hopes for this season to be as good if not better than all of the other previous season. but i found myself… bored? … with the majority of this episode. i know that mad men builds and builds throughout the season, but still– felt underwhelmed with this episode. did anyone else agree or am i alone on this?
I agree. Love the show and have watched all four seasons. But this just seemed dull and a bit off, as if it was an early spring training exhibition game. I’m sure the talented writers and actors will get it together soon, but this was the weakest two hours I’ve seen.
I agree too. Parts of it were boring and beyond the usual slow pace. I couldn’t decide if it was because I haven’t seen it in 17 months (too much time has gone by and maybe we have lost interest in the characters) or the 2 hour show format doesn’t work for MM. Maybe it’s meant to be taken in smaller 1 hour doses.
I completely agree. I was underwhelmed overall, though there were a couple of choice moments. otoh, i don’t know what could possibly live up to the anticipation of a 17-month absence. And I’m guessing they’re just laying a lot of groundwork and things will pick up as they always do.
This reminded me of the first episode of Sopranos season 3 …
Every season ramps up slow, guys…
Thank you Sam, you’re absolutely right. It’s a slow start, but I bet it will tie in to the rest of the season in ways we can’t predict. I remember so clearly thinking that Megan was a minor character early in Season 4. I thought that Matt had changed her character because the actress was so good, only to find out, that proposal was the one thing he knew for sure about the Season finale.
I remember being underwhelmed by last season’s premiere, but that was mostly due to all the changes I hadn’t been expecting. Taken as a whole, that premiere made more sense. The Civil Rights stuff, Don’s new apartment, the changes in how people look and act (after just 9 months) is pretty off-putting.
Plus, Alan has mentioned this before, but the office stuff is always more interesting than Don’s personal life. True, he meant that referring to Betty and Don’s old life, but I still think an episode about Don and Megan fighting is going to be less interesting than Don, Roger, and the Gang gearing up to do battle on Main St.
I think that’s partly why people were dissatisfied with last season’s finale. The “big reveal” was Don getting engaged rather than something major happening at the office (like getting a big client).
I agree, I was bored too but I was for last season’s premiere as well. A combination of too high expectations and the traditional nature of mad men starting out slow. I also expected more time to have elasped and therefore bigger changes. I think if I watched it again, I’d appreciate it more. Loved the nuanced jokes as usual. Harry and Roger scene was great…as Harry was leaving he asked Roger if he was going to get paid every year…
Not every episode is going to have someone’s leg chopped off by a lawnmower.
17 months of anticipation and my wife and I were left bored and totally disappointed. Really felt it all culminating at the end of the show. Usually, when the music starts and the screen fades to black, there is a need to say “wow”. We just looked at each other and yawned.
I felt something was a little ‘off.’ I decided it gave us a display of ‘personalities’ rather than a ‘storyline.’ All the same folks on the screen but they all seem a little bit different!
This episode was also a disappointment to me, even though I’ve always known it was coming. While I adore the stories and the characters, about 65% of why I watch, is “the look.” And, sadly, “the look” has obviously crossed the year wherein we go from awesome mid-century fashion and design, to cold austere furniture and shapeless, migraine-inducing clothes. RIP Seasons 1-4. You will be missed.
I completely agree with you but I’ll continue to watch faithfully.
I was also a little bored. I always mute the TV during the ads and keep a book handy. More than once I just kept reading, while glancing up to see if anything interesting was going on. I surprised myself by doing that. I was also talking to an old friend on FB chat & missed the first minute and didn’t really care. I had the TV on and I could hear shouting/demonstration sounds rather than MM characters talking. These are not good signs. I’m just so not into the Megan-Don thing so far.
Totally, absolutely, 100% agree. I get it…sometimes you get what you want and it’s not the way you thought it would be. So…I don’t want to watch this show because it looks good and…well, because that is what I watch on Sunday. Give me a compelling story to care about!
Is this the new Show About Nothing? What would Breaking Bad have done with a 2 hour premier?
Can you loan an hour to Luck’s finale?
Disagree with everyone who was bored.
I thought that too, but then again, isn’t it classic Mad Men style to present understated premieres? They don’t have big Bam! Pow! season openers like other shows. I agree that this is more of a “Where were we?” kind of episode, and I think it did a good job of showing us where the characters are at personally and where the country is at culturally.
I think the media PR was a big problem. Mad Men was EVERYWHERE for two weeks prior to the premiere, so of course it just builds up anticipation that only leads to a limp noodle when you don’t get any big surprises or events.
signs of it being anytime soon. Not sure what all of you e I was never bored. I believe the show is at its best when it’s at its most subtle. There was plenty of humor and the pacing was great as always. The show may lose its way someday, but I don’t see it happening anytime soon. Not sure what you all expected.
Mad Men is not about giving you what you want – it’s about giving you what Weiner will give. This has worked very well for four seasons. For my money, there was a lot to like on first view and even more on rewatch. This show was about setting up the rest of the season – and it will ramp up in a hurry. Trust me on this.
“(And note that in the middle of an episode bookended by civil rights scenes, Lane insists on holding onto the wallet because he doesn’t trust it with the black cabbie.) ”
That surprised me, given his past with his “chocolate bunny.” Although I guess “chocolate bunny” was a hint…
Great ep/s. Looking forward to the rest of the season.
IMO he was keeping it because he might keep the money with his personal money problems, not because the cabbie was black
I think it was because the cabbie was black. He never made a move to keep the money.
I thought so, too, Terry – I’m not sure if he ever meant to keep the money but the thought crossed my mind even before we learned he was broke. But that line of thought dead ends when he doesn’t keep it – unless he meant to steal the money for financial reasons (selfish and unethical, yet practical) and got sidetracked by developing a fantasy around the photo he found (defiantly impractical “gentleman’s club Lane” we met last year.) His money’s going somewhere – and I know SCDP had hard times last year and he pitched in, but that’s not enough to explain complete financial bust.
There’s a difference between having his “chocolate bunny” girlfriend and trusting an African American cab driver in Lane’s world. Just because he can show off a girl (that’s safe and also makes him look “progressive” in front of others) doesn’t mean he actually is progressive in his thoughts and attitudes. Not trusting the cab driver let us see that he does have some racist tendencies. Just another great example of a multi-dimensional character, even though it makes for an uncomfortable moment.
I knew he’d distrust the cabbie before it even happened. Said out loud to the room, “He’s not going to give that cabbie the wallet ’cause he’s Black.” And the cabbie knew it. I thought the cabbie actor did a good job going through a quick sequence of emotions — anticipating the insult, then insulted, then resigned and then moved on. Nothing new here for him He conveyed a lot in a very short scene.
Alan- I believe Pete and Trudy actually moved to CT, not Westchester. Pete’s train companion mentioned Rocky Hill.
Definitely CT. I’d even guess a little farther up the line than Greenwich. (Maybe even as far as Darien or off the spur to New Canaan.) Pete was settled into his seat reading the paper when the announcement was made for Greenwich followed by Port Chester. Also, the train is audible from his house, but he lives within walking distance to the stop and Trudy says they have an acre of land. Even in 1966, I’d be surprised to find that combination around the rail line in Greenwich or Stamford (maybe Cos Cob, though).
Correct – the ad on the wall of the train shows that Pete is riding on the New Haven Railroad.
There are three other train stations in the town of Greenwich that come before the once that is actually called Greenwich. They are Old Greenwich, Riverside and Cos Cob, so it’s still possible Trudy got her top choice of towns, if not neighborhoods within the town.
Thanks for the review, Alan.
I immediately thought that the wallet belonged to a member of the mob. Delores could be his mistress (“I’m like his wife, only I can’t call myself that”) and I especially thought that when he slipped the money into Lane’s jacket pocket (“This is how we do things around here”)
He must’ve been pretty low on the totem poll — a not so wise Wise guy. Two days ago I met a doorman who used to work at — I think he said NY Athletic Club — in the 60’s and 70’s and he said John Gotti used to put $200 in his jacket pocket every time he walked in the door. Just a hello.
probably Uncle Junior Soprano’s cousin.
Really enjoyed this one. Also first live ep ive seen, the long break allowed newer fans like me to watch every season via Netflix streaming, so I’m appreciative of that. I am curious about that guy in the straw hat too, would be a nice twist if he ended up being a big shot that gave the company some business thanks to Lanes noble efforts
You think SCDP wants an olive oil or trucking company for a client? nah.
Loved Bobby’s response when Don asked him old he’d be when Bobby was 40 and Bobby said, “you’ll be dead.”
In fact, Don could be dead by the time Bobby is 40. Bobby then corrected himself with the accurate age: was it 73? The way Don’s living he probably won’t live to a much riper age.
Angry Birds meets Mad Men – [duckduckgrayduck.com]
Write aI’m really tired of watching Roger Sterling be incompetent. He’s the most likable character yet season after season we get to watch him spiral into bigger and bigger ineptitude. I’d really like to root for him, at least once. I thought they’d have that last year when he was trying to save the Lucky Strike account but here we are and he’s even more pathetic than ever.
It makes him ripping and quipping not resonate because I can’t imagine anyone taking that guy seriously, ever. comment…
He’s not the most likable character, he’s a scumbag and should be actively disliked. He just has the best lines.
Seriously, though, Roger isn’t wholly incompetent. He was able to prime the Mohawk guys because he has great interpersonal skills. However, he’s falling behind Pete at the moment because Pete cares a great deal more about the success of SCDP, despite lacking both Roger’s innate social skills and connections to old money. Hopefully someone or something gives Roger a kick in the pants to get him to care again.
As to him quipping all the time, I think it’s been shown that his quips are both a: getting increasingly lazier (see: all the plane puns he pulled out in the Mohawk meeting) and b: annoying to everyone who has to deal with him regularly (Don, Pete, Bert, etc.)
“he’s a scumbag and should be actively disliked. He just has the best lines.” HA! I laughed out loud.
I agree, Roger has become 1-dimensional. I think even his brilliant quips are going to start falling flat with the audience just because no one is taking him seriously. I really hope he is being setup to be more than just a cautionary tale for the used-up ad man that Don could become.
The one thing I’ll add to this thread is that Roger represents the old way of doing business and he along with that method are rapidly becoming obsolete. It is easier and easier to see how progress in society as well as in the ad business are not-so-slowly replacing Roger’s way of getting and keeping business. This is supported by Pete’s response to drinking at lunch when he hits his nose on the support beam in his office and then says how much he would like to not drink. You’d never catch Roger saying anything close to this.
you’re right Amylavi, that was the point of the 60’s, the revolutionary changing of the old guard. The Babyboomers taking over the Silent Generation.
Agree that Roger has become a dinosaur… and isn’t that why he was seen more than once opening his wallet and throwing cash money around? To keep people’s attention?
Could it be that he’s becoming a rummy? His instincts and wit are falling apart from being perpetually steeped in alcohol. That might explain why he looks both older and sounds more lame. His “shut up” to Janie was nasty, although he was up at an ungodly early hour and setting out on an unpleasant journey to a place he’d rather not go to. I think he’s just drunk all the time and it’s catching up to him.
Is Pete in Westchester? I could have sworn they put the Campbells in the Greenwich area
Trudy mentions the house being on an acre of land. That would be, well, quite an accomplishment in the village.
Not Greenwich Village in downtown NYC, Greenwich CT. Pete definitely lives there now, on the far side of the Greenwich station from NYC because there was a call for that station while he was on the train going into work. But the rail line that is now Metro North has several stations within the town of Greenwich.
Greenwich CT. THE suburb — it said in no uncertain terms that you were on the wealth track.
In the second paragraph you mean “SCDP.”
I liked the episode..second hour especially. I don’t know why but the “we all went water skiing and made a human pyramid” comment cracked.. me… up .
When Megan told Don something like “nobody loves Dick Whitman” I said out loud in my best J Walter Weatherman voice “and that’s why you don’t marry a 25 year old.” Not to mention I could have been saying that at any moment that night. She is so ridiculous. I can’t even comment on the carpet scene. What a petulant child.
I’m glad they showed the cracks in that and how these two people do not know each other at all. But I was still disgusted by it. I’m with Peggy. Yuck. Good to see Sally sees how inappropriate this is too. Faye totally would have been a better stepmom in the long run. (Ok, I’ll stop beating that horse).
LOVED the Joan scene in the office, heck, all the Joan scenes were so perfect. And the racism to the cabbie, after the irony of Lane’s last relationship, and then the room full of Black applicants–that’s what I want to see more of. Very incisive, and not letting these characters be more progressive than they would have been. Which is not much. We’ll see where this is going…
BUT — I think that’s why they’re so hot for each other. It’s a carryover from his whore-renting days, when he needed a hard slap before getting it on.
Her opposing him, calling him old, physically resisting him, is now their ritual, when for Betty arguing — and telling the truth — was the worst thing a couple could do.
How did Megan learn this? How did Don accept her knowing his emotional and sexual secrets, then mellow out, once he got that? Is that burden too dangerous for an ambitious women to carry?
The carpet scene was her calling Don out for being a downer about the party. Obviously, he has his reasons (properly), but they didn’t clear the air until after it happened; and it’s not totally clear they would have been honest with each other with out it.
Especially for Don, who’s previous wife, Betty, is extremely passive agressive, I can’t help but think that Meghan is a refreshing change. And the fact that Don seems genuinely happy and is developing a life away from work, are definite pluses.
And Meghan’s Dick Whitman comment wasn’t immature, it shows that she accepts his whole past; something that Betty never could do.
I really like Megan for Don. She’s a smart cookie who has great chemistry with Don. I’m hoping Don doesn’t blow it with her.
There is little comparison between Don’t relationship with Betty and Don’s relationship with Megan. One big difference: Don can’t separate private and public like he used to because she works there. And much as he tries, I think he’ll find that it’s futile.
When she left and Peggy told him she was upset, he went after her. Betty’s husband never would have – he’d be content to finish up business and deal with it at home – but Megan’s does.
Still, while I think that strict seperation between private and public isn’t necessarily good for Don so this may be positive for him, I think Megan’s right when she says that her working at SCDP is a really bad idea. I think she wants respect for herself and this is absolutely not the way to get it.
Well she’s going to have a difficult time being taken seriously when she seduces her husband with a song and dance in front of them all. Was it her cluelessness or a reflection of the times when proper behavior outside the walls of the office wasn’t considered….
Emma, good comment. Yeah, way to be taken seriously: prance around half naked in a dress like a negligee singing a sexy song in French and showing off your ass-ets. OTOH, I’m wondering if she’ll come up with some hot new idea for Heinz. We haven’t seen her talk shop with Don. She’s just been whining. Let’s see if she figures out that she’s married to a so-called creative genius — then why not tap it for her own use?
“Petulant child”, indeed. Did you see how defiant she was? In a creepy way, she reminded me of Sally throwing a tantrum.
Defiant? Like a child? Those words are creepy to me, in that I don’t see anything petulant about a grown woman being angry at her petulant husband and cynical coworkers.
I think the party was a massive misjudgment, but I don’t necessarily think Megan was a villain for being more open and uninhibited than the uptight bundles of neuroses around her. This relationship probably isn’t going to end well, but I don’t think Megan is necessarily going to be solely to blame.
I’m getting kind of creeped out by how viciously some people–mainly women, I’ve noticed–are reacting toward this character who has barely been introduced at this point.
Great analogy Kimberly. That was indeed a tantrum. And Kitty O, the problem is not that she was angry or hurt, it was her immature way of expressing it.
Megan certainly will not be solely to blame when this ends (sooner rather than later, I hope)–Don did propose to someone he knew for all of 2 seconds just because she was a good babysitter, and would make another perfect trophy wife. Megan is not a villain, and I have no intention of being vicious, but this relationship is a joke, and not based on the deep honesty and intimacy others seem to see. I just don’t buy it, and I don’t think Don’s behavior with her is in character; however much he has supposedly “changed”. If they wanted to show that, they haven’t, and any little moments in which they tried to (i.e.; the post carpet romp scene) just wasn’t earned at all in my opinion.
Kitty O: I know you’ll assume typical female jealousy is to blame for all the hate towards Megan. Actually, I thought I was the only one who didn’t like her much now.
I actually really enjoyed her character in Season 4. You saw that there was a lot more under the pretty surface. She was smart and perceptive. The way she acted in this episode was either her finally showing that she really is just a typical 20something floozy or it was just completely out of character–maybe the writers wanted to go a different way with her or something.
I just don’t want her to be another Don Draper conquest. It’s obvious she and Don won’t last, but I hope at least there’ll be more than just Don dumping her. And I hope we can start to see more of the mature Megan.
I’m just happy to have Mad Men back in my life. I loved loved LOVED the sequence with Joan’s baby in the office!
Good episode, was I the only one who could have done without the Joan subplot? Her character arc is tired. It was cool when they brought her back in to restore order… but once the whole Joan/Peggy/50s Sultry/60s Intelligence thing played out…
Watching Joan struggle with the door made me think she’s never had to open a door for herself in her adult life.
Watching Joan struggle with the door reminded me of how unwieldy those damn prams were!! They were VERY heavy. Shortly after this they introduced smaller, more lightweight strollers, and it changed everything. Moms – at least in New York City – were more mobile. I honestly can’t think of how she even got up there. I forget where her apartment is, maybe she walked, because transportation – even with Checker cabs – was extremely hard. Public transportation not an option.
Did you notice the line from Joan to Roger when he was holding the baby? Something like, “Yes, he needs constant care and attention.” That’s virtually exactly what she said to Roger last year about himself — seems a clear “like-father, like-son” reference from her, kidding him.
I agree, a little too much time spent on the Joan subplot as the isolated Mom.
Loved Joan’s scenes, and thanks Evie, that line went over my head, but I remember it now that you mention it. Great catch.
@Evie Yes! And ‘keeping me awake at night.’ Actually, for a second the three of them looked very much like a happy family.
I love Joan. Thought she was pitch perfect with hormonal, insecure new mother. I keep wondering what is in store for she and unhappy Roger.
Am I the only person out there who finds Don’s infantile, pouty withdrawals (e.g., post-party bedroom scene) so utterly charmless that it’s hard not to want to throw a remote at the TV when four scenes later Charming Don shows up and is somehow able to strong arm his woman back into spreading her legs? I mean, seriously. Give me a break. I don’t know if it’s the writers or Jon Hamm’s more limited acting abilities, but Don Draper is definitely no Tony Soprano. This “complex character” always feels so forced to me.
Remember, it’s the 60’s! That was normal behavior back then.
The show’s always tried to show that Don’s a little immature. Obviously he’s nowhere near the level of Betty. But the paradox of Don is that while he always looks like the charming, debonair man of mystery, he actually has a side that is very immature, childish, and cowardly.
Popular culture always presents Don Draper as the archetype of the suave put-together ubermensch, while ignoring that the show takes the conscious effort to subvert that archetype. If you expect to be charmed by him in most scenes, you’re not going to be.
@Ilyrio — That was a very insightful analysis, and I think you make a good point. Conventional wisdom sees Don as the debonair “ubermensch” that we’re supposed to be impressed by and perhaps jealous of. But really, when you get past the hair grease and penetrating stares, he is often just an immature child who has figured out how to manipulate everyone around him.
Frankly, I’ll never figure out why the show is centered around him. The immaturity, which is pretty fundamental to his character, is both inexplicable and monotonous. I mentioned Tony Soprano, who was capable of truly erratic and atrocious behavior (e.g., strangling a former associate while taking his daughter to tour a college), but I think we always understood where Tony was coming from. Even when he was terribly ugly, he made sense, psychologically and emotionally, and was always a terribly fascinating human being. By comparison, Don Draper/Dick Whitman often just seems like a layer of cement poured over a layer of jello.
@ ILYRIO ur killin it on the MM analysis tip yo
Maybe Tony “made sense” because he’s a man of our time; even if we can’t relate to his thought processes or reality these still have a foundation in our recent history and current zeitgeist…. Don is a man of a time gone by and those men of that time often are hard to relate to….especially to women (?). I watch this show with my Mom who is Sally Draper’s age (then…and now) and my mom is often spooked and a little unnerved by how much her reality is mirrored in Sally’s life and experience (a glamourous -I’m Canadian, that’s how we spell that – but completely cold and detatched mother who epitomized womanhood at a time when motherhood didn’t epitomize warmth and selflessness; a father who was completely heroic and glorified despite his utter lack of presence or knowledge of domestic/family issues; gender roles and expectations which demanded much and reflected little in the ways of reality…) I like to think that Don is so completely foreign to us because he represents a masculinity that not many of us women find appropriate now.
So…just to sum it up: it’s not the Mad Men writers who fail to reach the viewer but rather it’s the viewer with modern sensibilities who lacks an understanding of a time in history so different from our own. I love that the characters are sometimes totally bizarre and repugnant; it’s not that they are lacking in morals and sensibilities that I find attractive but that they are showing me a time and place I’m relieved is long gone.
I was screaming at the screen. I mean, obviously Don doesn’t like being in the spotlights and he has a right to, but to go all the way from there to punishing her for not knowing him – which is what he did – is so far from adult behavior it’s maddening.
It’s not her fault. She tried. Punishing someone for not being a mindreader when they try to make you happy is cruel and childish.
This is an excellent thread that, IMHO, really hits on one of the essential elements of Mad Men. This show is depicting a bygone era: a time when women were just beginning to assert themselves and realize that they can have an identity outside of how men see them, and men were serious dolts, insensitive, immature, childish and selfish. Of course, those are generalizations and I like to think that Peggy’s boyfriend represents a somewhat more enlightened guy. And, Betty certainly represents the same kind of immaturity that Don represents. I like that the men are giving us permutations on these traits: Roger’s being so out of touch, Don not understanding his wife, Pete, etc.
Something else about the bygone era: the white carpet. Megan thought Don wanted it. Don only went along with it because he thought she wanted it. How classic a miscommunication is that?
Don is used to ponying up for whatever his wife wants without question, because he a) gets to make her happy and b) doesn’t have to be involved in the decision making. He never got that Betty didn’t want that – she wanted him to be involved. And here Megan thought he was involved in the decision for the carpet, but, again, he wasn’t – he didn’t ever say how useless he found it. Same thing all over again. If Don wants this marriage to succeed, he can’t stay out of all the household decisions and just throw money at it, as is his wont. Betty tried, but never clearly got to state her wishes in that regard – I am not sure she could see through her own upbringing and traditions enough to realize it. Being a lot more modern, Megan seems to *expect* it: more of a partnership without the clearly defined roles.
Interesting to see how that pans out.
@Raerae – You make a reasonable point, and I imagine that that is exactly the argument that the show’s writers would make. And for the first season, I actually readily accepted that argument. But now, as we’re entering the *fifth* season of this smart, psychological TV drama, I cannot figure out why the central character is still so emotionally hidden from us. We, as the viewers of this art, have an advantage that the real-life people of the time didn’t have. We are omnipresent. We can follow the characters into their most intimate places and see them at their most vulnerable. And through those moments, we should be able to see enough of their inner lives to understand what fuels their behavior the rest of the time–even if the other characters on screen are confused about what the hell is going on.
The fact that the writers haven’t shown us more about this guy after so many seasons makes me wonder if Anthony Weiner, as a baby-boomer, still has not come to an adequate understanding of certain men from that time in his own past. It’s the only thing that makes sense to me because, at this point, I certainly see no artistic reason for it.
Not to beat a completely dead horse here, but David Chase did figure out how to do this in the Sopranos. In the scene that I mentioned above, there was a perfect moment just after Tony finished strangling the man when a flock of geese flew overhead and he stood there, silent and still, watching it. It was beautiful and open-ended, but it hinted at the deep fear Tony had that he was losing his family (as conveyed through previous, equally private moments).
It’s moments like this that I wish we had with Don Draper.
Mandman — I totally agree. MM has never been about Don for me. I actually find him an annoyance a good part of the time he’s on screen, except for his scenes with Anna and when he’s on fire at work. His scenes with women — Betty, all the GFs over the seasons, now Megan — just bore me. Wooden.
@jzzy55 — Totally!
I find Don compelling, but I’ve seen so many viewers of the show hero-worshiping him from the beginning–and I’ve always thought they were missing the point. Don is *literally* a Dick! Nobody likes Betty–including me, after last season–so it seems like everyone conveniently forgets how downright cruel he was to her in the first and second seasons. People call him a good father, forgetting that he only rarely spent any time with his kids; he spent so many nights away from home, skipped out on Sally’s party, was ready to leave them all at one point in season 1. People talk about how deep and brooding he is, but he’s just kind of vaguely dissatisfied with his life in an embarrassingly emo kind of way. That identity switch thing that everyone seems to believe is of staggering importance, the key to the essence of this character? It’s nothing. Nobody on the show ever really cares about it half as much as Don does.
So I thought this episode really showcased how shitty Don’s attitude is. While all of us viewers knew the party was a bad idea from the beginning–because we’ve seen moody, private Don for five seasons–Megan didn’t because she’s not *cynical.* She truly couldn’t understand why somebody wouldn’t want a party, why it’s so important for Don to hold onto his “I’m sad and mysterious!” persona, why everyone thinks constant smirking and sniping is preferable to just being open and content.
I’m not saying I want to see open, happy-go-lucky Don–like I said, I think he’s compelling for whatever reason–but I’m glad the show kind of addressed how annoying his malaise can be. Now I’m just shocked that so many people (IRL and on other sites) think Megan is a psycho bunny boiler because she dared throw this party.
I don’t get the bunny boiler thing, either. She’s upset and immature and throws a tantrum, which probably a lot of people would have done had their husband reacted to their kindness the way Don did to hers. Doesn’t make her the star of the next “Fatal Attraction.”
To sum it all up: Don is an asshole. He is a huge asshole. He has been this huge asshole from day one, and most of his misery would go away if he just stopped being such an asshole. There’s at least three an episode where I think to myself, “this guy is such as asshole.” This goes back to the first season, and why I think the show is good. The main character is the worst character on the show.
@ Kitty O: Perfectly stated.
@Matt — I agree and disagree. Yes, Don’s a huge asshole, obviously. And I’m fine with on-screen assholes–as long as they are psychologically interesting. My beef is that Don Draper is a *one-dimensional* asshole. (Ok, with Dick Whitman, we’ll say he’s a two-dimensional asshole.) He is a fundamentally underdeveloped character.
To me, this is just so glaring, especially in contrast to the many other richly textured characters on the show, that I cannot understand why more people don’t criticize/comment on it. It seems like most people find his inexplicable colickiness (intercut with “suave” woodenness) to be a fascinating enigma (or “compelling” as Kitty O wrote above). I truly don’t. He is tedious and profoundly unsatisfying, and, as far as the first four seasons plus one episode have gone so far, I think he is just not a worthy character to center this otherwise fascinating show around.
@Madman – IMO, you couldn’t possibly be more wrong. Don is a one-dimensional character? What television show are you watching? Honestly, your analysis is the thing that’s one-dimensional – and makes you sound as if you’re envious of this fictional character’s charisma.
There are so many things that are clearly incorrect in your comments, I don’t know where to begin – but I’ll name a few:
1) Don didn’t ‘strong arm his woman back into spreading her legs’ – that tryst was set-up and stage-managed by Megan – it was her exerting control over Don – not the other way around. Watch the scene again.
2) “Frankly, I’ll never figure out why the show is centered around him.”
It’s centered around Don because he’s a complex, fascinating character – and he’s a perfect metaphor for late 20th century America – seemingly handsome and confident on the outside – but an abused, terrified and insecure child within.
3) “The immaturity, which is pretty fundamental to his character, is both inexplicable and monotonous.”
Being afraid to let your guard down and let co-workers know you intimately is not inexplicable – and it’s certainly not immature. The way he expresses that to his wife could be termed immature – but that’s a different discussion.
4) “I mentioned Tony Soprano, who was capable of truly erratic and atrocious behavior (e.g., strangling a former associate while taking his daughter to tour a college), but I think we always understood where Tony was coming from.”
Don is much more relatable to me than Tony Soprano – because he’s a character constructed of parts I recognize in myself and others – he’s not a violent sociopath.
5) “But now, as we’re entering the *fifth* season of this smart, psychological TV drama, I cannot figure out why the central character is still so emotionally hidden from us.”
No – he appears to be hidden from YOU – not us (or at least not me). I understand Don VERY well, and I’ve seen many, many, many shades of Don. Here are just a few of the moments/examples which have occurred (focusing on Don NOT being immature):
Don asking for the thoughts and opinion of an African-American waiter in 1960 – when most white people simply ignored them.
Don giving a female (Peggy) a job as a copywriter – to the consternation of some in his firm.
Don helping Peggy pull herself together and get out of the pyschiatriatic ward of the hospital.
Don crying as he confesses to his wife about the terrible way he treated his step-brother – coincidentally, quite similar to the way he was treated by his ‘mother’.
Don as a sweet, but maltreated child, witnessing his father’s death.
Don comforting his children on many occasions – after various outbursts from Betty or himself.
Don sending a book of poetry to his close, dear friend.
Don, breaking down and crying in front of Peggy – even after all he’s done to isolate his work and his private life – because his dear friend has died.
I could go on and on and on – but I think I’ve made my point. You seem to have selectively blocked-out all that Matthew Weiner has done to make Don a rich, EXTREMELY well-developed, alternately both sympathetic and detestable, flawed human being – as we all are in real life.
I strongly suggest you go back and rewatch seasons 1 – 4 of Mad Men.
And not to beat a dead horse but you even get your Sopranos reference mixed-up:
‘It was beautiful and open-ended, but it hinted at the deep fear Tony had that he was losing his family (as conveyed through previous, equally private moments).’
The scene with the geese flying overhead after the murder harkens back to the scene from the Pilot episode of the flight of ducks from his swimming pool – which Dr. Melfi TELLS him (no hinting involved – it was dialogue in a psychiatrist’s office) might have to do with his fear of somehow losing his family.
@MadManMan — Good rebuttal. You obviously feel a strong, personal connection to Don’s character. Sorry if if I hit a nerve! :)
Great review Alan. The thing I love most about Mad Men are the awkward scenes. The Party. Joan’s comeback scenes. Hilarious.
It felt really weird not opening with Don. I thought the pacing was very strange in the beginning. And Don being happy and not cruel and cutting is bizarre.
Yes! It was awkward starting off , not only not with don, but with another office!! And seeing don like this with Meghan was off putting. I yearned for Ossining, disturbing as that is. We’re meant to see that there’s something to think about don and her being together, made evident thru Sally’s eyes in the beginning. I’m sure these happy days are short lived….
In the vein of Pete trying to be like Don, there are two very noticeable shots of the back of Pete’s head in classic Jon Hamm fashion, one on the train at the beginning and one in his new office. I have to assume that was intentional and made a lot of sense given where Pete is now in his life and in the firm.
Great episode overall. I really want to see Don and Megan last – there’s something about her I really like. It certainly won’t be anything but a bumpy ride though.
I missed the shots of the back of Pete’s head. Always happy when someone catches stuff i miss. Thanks. Weiner is brillant!!!
Did anyone else think that Roger should have yelled “That’s what the money is for!” at Harry?
Great call! That would have been an awesome reference!
Yes. Absolutely. I was waiting for it too.
That would have been funny, but not really the show’s style
Yeah. A bit meta for a show like this. As it stands, I think that scene with Harry was the best of the show anyway.
Yes! That was the line I yelled at the television!
Wow….Great Episode overall. At first it felt a bit rushed, as if MW and company wanted to bring us all up to date before the first commercial break. And those commercials ! The length of the breaks seemed endless and at least to me seemed to break up the flow of the episode.
Don and Megan are in love and you can see it on Don’s face when he looks at her. We haven’t seen that look since the flashback in S2 of when he was about to marry Betty. And Megan clearly loves him. That said- she is a free spirit with an independent mind and it seems a completely different set of friends. I kept expecting Warhol to show up.
Alan alluded to Megan knowing a lot about Don/Dick. True enough. But she also knows about Don’s sexual preferences. There was a bit of role playing in their makeup, with hints of previous dalliances brought the the present. Is this another sign that Don and Dick are merging or have merged ?
SCDP is still viable and conditions seemed to have improved since the end of S4. Clients no longer vie them as tainted and it seems they have passed bottom and are starting to move uphill again.
Roger is no fool. He knows he is more irrelivent with each passing day. But he appreciates what Pete is doing so while he will not let Pete win the pissing contest, he does accede that Pete does deserve the better office. The bigger picture will have to wait. That said, Roger could still have a role if he and Pete would reach a truce. Let Pete do the legwork and Roger do the entertaining. They would make a good team.
In giving Pete a new office, we get to Harry. Alan alluded to whether Stan or Harry is the bigger A**hole. It is Harry without any doubts. Stan is a fratboy. Harry is the guy who was blackballed for 3 years then let in as a senior when the house needed money.
Enough for now. I will probably have more after I sleep on it (and have dreams of French Canadian brunettes wearing black underwear serenading me).
Exactly. When Megan is crawling on the carpet in her underwear telling Don he “can’t have any of this” and to “sit over there and watch” it brought be back to the scene with the prostitute and the face slapping.
Harry is a huge tool.
Oh, yeah. That went from a boring marital spat to a clearly premeditated (on her part) bdsm scene in a hurry.
Can someone explain why Meghan hates Joan so much?
Also I didn’t see lane as keeping the wallet because he didn’t trust the driver. At first I took it as he someone who was rich, who may be able to help the firm.
Meghan was so unhappy to see her, and hated when they baby came. We haven’t seen anything to their relationship, unless I missed something last season.
I got the sense that Megan dislikes Joan as well. She seemed to have to make herself come and speak to her. And seemed very cold to her later on.
I also can see that Meghan and Peggy are going to have major problems this year. Major.
Have you seen Joan?
Meghan didn’t want to go over there because Don was there and she was mad at him.
Yes, she was avoiding Don, not Joan.
Megan is avoiding Joan because she knows Joan doesn’t respect her. She got engaged to Don after being his secretary for, like, 2 minutes! Joan thinks she’s a joke. Joan totally intimidates Megan.
About Joan not respecting Megan: it is interesting how cynical Joan has become about these things, because it is so far removed from the Season 1 philosophy she explained to Peggy, that marrying up through work or otherwise was a viable goal for women at work or should maybe even be the main one.
Joan married partly for status and see where it got her. But she couldn’t respect Jane openly fishing for it and she might not respect Megan having done it. (or Roger and Don, for that matter)
I think Alan is right that Megan was avoiding Don, not Joan. But that scene did read at first like Megan was avoiding Joan.
Also, the reason Joan wasn’t (really) invited to the party was probably 100% Sterling-related.
On the other hand, in an episode where some of the characters felt a bit off, the second Joan and Don saw each other–instant chemistry. Megan has to at least be aware of this, even if a Joan – Don hookup is pretty unlikely at this point.
Joan was invited in the same way everyone else is. The difference is, because she’s at home and doesn’t have easy access to Megan or the rest of the office, she doesn’t realize that *everyone* got a last-minute invite, and she (with a lot of help from her mom) took it as, in Seinfeld parlance, an unvitation that she wasn’t expected to accept.
OK, I was a little confused about that. While there was talk of last-minute invites, I took it that that was not everyone. Didn’t Stan make his “big plans this weekend?” gaffe on Tuesday? And I thought Joan got her invitation on Thursday or Friday. At any rate, Megan would know there’s no way a new mom could attend a party on a day or two notice, so even giving Joan the same notice as everyone else would be giving her less time. On this one, I’m with Joan’s mom.
I don’t think Megan thought that through any more than she thought any of this through. She wanted to throw a party, and didn’t think of its impact either on Don or on all the people she was inviting at the last possible minute.
I wish someone would clear up this cabbie thing. It seems to me it was intended to be a “I don’t trust you because you’re Black” scene.
“Megan is impulsive. We know that.”
I think it was Cosgrove’s wife who said that, or Trudy.
I thought the whole invitation ruckus also served to underscore that Megan wasn’t really aware of the old establishment rules of ‘entertaining’ – the complete opposite of Betty (and Trudy, and, in some respects, Joan).
@Ritz, I took it as an “I don’t trust you because you’re black” thing, but not necessarily on purpose. We know Lane doesn’t think of himself as racist, but I thought they did a good job of showing how some people who convince themselves that having black friends or dating people of different backgrounds makes them not racist can still instinctively lock the car door or clutch their purse tighter when they see a certain type of person.
@TJ@Ritz I believe it was totally (can’t believe i said that) black thing. He hesitated AFTER he counted the money. And, remember this is the 60s. Just because Lane had a black mistriss doesn’t mean he respected her.
And from a technical view, there were other ‘black’ situations in this episode.
No mention of Roger’s dance in the office? Best moment!
Yes! Loved that, too. So very Roger, and an example of why I love him and the show.
Which dance was better? Roger’s or Lane’s?
Roger’s dance in the office was the best moment.
Honestly, Lane re-creating Megan’s dance for Joan was equally as good!
Great show, although like always, it leaves you feeling so glad you don’t work in that office or live in that world of 1966. Megan is right — they are a cynical unhappy lot, with the possible exception of Roger.
I hope the rest of the season isn’t as predictable as it seems: Greg dies in Vietnam; the agency hires a black secretary who creates all sorts if uncomfortable moments around the issue if the civil rights movement; Roger tires of Jane and dumps her; Roger tries to get Joan back who continues to resist him despite her dead husband; Lane has an affair with this Dolores woman……I could go on and on. One thing I always appreciated about Mad Men is that the show always managed to surprise. Here is hoping it still does.
I don’t know. Having Doctor McRapey die in ‘Nam just seems like such an obvious thing that I doubt Weiner would do it.
I think it’s more likely that we just don’t see him at all this season.
Kinda’ doubtful that Greg will die, knowing MW’s insistence on historical detail. I read that no surgeons were killed during the Vietnam War.
Okay, If no surgeons were killed during the war then that puts to rest the speculation of his death. It would have seemed too easy….
I want to know how a doctor was able to be fooled into thinking that this baby was his. He may not be a good surgeon, but he undoubtedly should be able to count, no? I
“… even Don Draper and Roger Sterling’s lives won’t be [un]affected by matters of race.”
#corrections
I normally just ignore typos, but I had to read that sentence a few times. So I though you might want to change it, just to avoid confusion.
I enjoyed the civil rights book ends, am surprised to see others here complaining about it. It’s Weiner’s finger on the pulse and relevant today.
I think I love douchetastic Harry, he makes me laugh every time he’s on screen. Asking Roger if he’s going to get a wad of cash every month was hilarious. And freaky Lane is great, too. (And yes, I think Mr. Polito was a goombah.)
Betty’s new house is positively terrifying; it looked like a haunted house (insert witch joke about Betty here).
The only thing I didn’t enjoy were the abundant commercials. Honestly, it felt like a 60:40 ratio show:ads.
It’s so satisfying to have this show back.
“I enjoyed the civil rights book ends, am surprised to see others here complaining about it. It’s Weiner’s finger on the pulse and relevant today.”
I would LOVE for the show to address civil rights. To be completely honest, I’d be a little disappointed if it was never brought up. But at the same time, I wouldn’t want it brought up just because, “Oh, it’s the 60s so we have to talk about it.” If it is a plot line, I hope it’s organic.
I started watching at 8:40 and finished right at 10:08. 40 minutes or so of commercials. Love the DVR.
‘relevant today’?! This is the USA. When are civil rights ever not relevant?
Write a comment…I don’t know if I agree with you, Alan, about Lane’s reasoning for holding onto the wallet. He is clearly having money problems (recall his son’s tuition and telling Rebecca not to write checks for the grocer). It seems more probable to me that he kept the wallet for the money and not due to his mistrust due to the cabbie’s skin color – note both his intimate relationship with his ‘chocolate bunny’ and the fact that the English (even in the mid-1900s) were never as racist as Americans.
But he didn’t take any of the money, so…
That’s because he gave the wallet back. Who knows what would have happened if no one ever called for it.
He’s not a racist ; he’s just a thief. Good, I can like him again.
While some people might think of the English as the most progressive, egalitarian and unprejudiced race on earth, Lane Pryce is a very polite snob. He probably thought he was doing a good deed by keeping the wallet safe from the cabby’s sticky fingers.
I think everyone might be a bit hard on Lane here. If you found a wallet and wanted to make sure it got back to its owner, do you leave with someone else you don’t know, or take care of it yourself? Lane was just being safe, as there’s similar risks as leaving the wallet with the cabbie as there is sending it in the mail. (Though he obviously had ulterior motives when he was stating the dangers of the mail.)
I think everyone might be a bit hard on Lane here. If you found a wallet and wanted to make sure it got back to its owner, do you leave with someone else you don’t know, or take care of it yourself? Lane was just being safe, as there’s similar risks as leaving the wallet with the cabbie as there is sending it in the mail. (Though he obviously had ulterior motives when he was stating the dangers of the mail.)
Actually, back in the day driving a cab was a sort of profession and you did get your stuff back if you remembered which cab company’s car you lost your stuff in. The driver — someone licensed — was probably a better bet for returning the wallet as lost then some stranger from an office building. It’s only in Lane’s mind that he is the “more honest” fellow. And the English are horribly racist. Ever hear of National Front? Paki-bashing? Colonialism?
The end of the episode had me wondering if Matt Weiner has taken certain criticisms of his show to heart — namely, that it’s not acceptable that the show has had no substantive non-white characters. (And no, Carla and the Chocolate Bunny don’t count as “substantive.”) I won’t actually believe he’s taken it to heart until there’s a black main cast member, but still — it would be an improvement if the holier-than-thou ad resulted in the actual hiring of a person of colour.
Who will fill Rogers’ empty secretary desk.
@JIM Oh please no. That would be the cruelest thing.
Matt can’t “fix” the 60’s, it was what it was, they were who they were. He’s doing a great job of exposing who those people were, and what they said behind closed doors. That’s so important.
I started working in NYC white collar “creative” offices in 1978. You didn’t see many blacks outside the mailroom or maintenance, and that’s a fact. There were some very talented black professionals but few and far between. We’ll see just how “progressive” SCDP gets or how well it turns out.
I don’t know if I agree with you, Alan, about Lane’s reasoning for holding onto the wallet. He is clearly having money problems (recall his son’s tuition and telling Rebecca not to write checks for the grocer). It seems more probable to me that he kept the wallet for the money and not due to his mistrust due to the cabbie’s skin color – note both his intimate relationship with his ‘chocolate bunny’ and the fact that the English (even in the mid-1900s) were never as racist as Americans.
perhaps, but how was he to know the cabbie was going to give him a hard time about it rather than just letting him hold on to it? it was worth the gamble if he is really hurting that bad for cash. also, Lane did nothing to really find out what kind of business the owner of the wallet was in (to the extent of my memory).
I think the writers are trying to show that since Lane’s knock on the head, he has buried his identity and become the person his father wants him to be (racial intolerance being a part of that). It’s a reversion in his character from a guy who was “progressive” to a guy who looks just like the old guard. In addition, it seems that he is looking for more knocks to the head to help remind himself to hide his real identity/desires. Maybe he wants to be punished for his desires to step out of the mold his father set for him. He was practically begging the wallet guy to punch him by taking the photo. That seems to me the only reasonable reading of his actions.
It was interesting to me that Lane told the driver about the wallet at all. He could have just pocketed it and then decided later what to do with it. Instead, he tells the driver and then refuses to surrender it to him. That seemed kind of strange. And regarding Dolores: I thought the picture of her could have been taken in the 1940s (it seemed kind of dated); so I figured she’d show up and be a middle-aged, frumpy woman and dash all of Lane’s fantasies.
Seems that people are forgetting what an awful predicament this cabbie was put in – I don’t care if we think Lane was being noble or not; I could see this guy losing his job if a call simply came in asking about it and he didn’t not have the wallet – I mean, it was 1966 and this was a black man. and $100 is considerable cash itself.
Meanwhile, I really thought this was hinting perhaps at how Lane has been able to stay on the straight and narrow path now – but that it may not continue. Between the wallet and discussion about how messed up the books are, I started to wonder if dear Lane would ever embezzle…
I am completely…UNDERWHELMED. After 17 months, this is IT? Are you kidding me? What a boring episode. Nothing happened! Nothing! I don’t understand where this season is going, but they got to do something better than what I saw tonight. This is supposed to be the best show on TV. It’s had an incredible impact on pop culture, the likes of which we haven’t seen since Dallas in the 80s. And this was it? Really disappointed.
“It’s had an incredible impact on pop culture, the likes of which we haven’t seen since Dallas in the 80s.”
—
Do you really think so? What about Seinfeld, Friends, The Sopranos or Lost?
Mad Men is not some pop culture behemoth – it’s been a niche show from the beginning. And the relevant 80’s comparison would be Hill Street Blues, not a trashy show like Dallas.
C’mon, *everybody* wanted to know “Who Shot J.R.?” Mad Men has that same level of buzz around it, on a general basis. It’s a HUGE show. It won an Emmy. Everybody throws some sort of 60s-themed party every couple of months. It’s huge, y’all.
I don’t think anybody ever threw “Hill Street Blues” themed parties.
“C’mon, *everybody* wanted to know ‘Who Shot J.R.?'”
—
If that’s what you’re using as a comparison, then I have to double down on “Lost.” EVERYONE wanted to know what was in the hatch. And Jim D. is absolutely right, “Mad Men” is beloved by critics and its devoted followers but it is nowhere near as popular as “Dallas” or “Lost” were in their day. Alan has even said it here, if “Mad Men” drew the ratings it does on a broadcast network, it would have never lasted this long.
Actually its 80s counterpart would be the offices of McKenzie, Brackman in “L.A. Law.” Weren’t Don and Megan doing the Venus Butterfly?
Many times I too feel this underwhelmed feeling … until I come here and read the analysis. I just think so much slips by me because I’m used to … well… crap. But I also can see where the Nytimes review is coming from when it says that it’s sort of played out… that the setting has become more interesting than the characters.
>What a boring episode. Nothing happened! Nothing! I don’t understand where this season is going, but they got to do something better than what I saw tonight.
Huh? “Mad Men” has always moved at a glacial pace.
>This is supposed to be the best show on TV. It’s had an incredible impact on pop culture, the likes of which we haven’t seen since Dallas in the 80s. And this was it? Really disappointed.
Huh? You’re talking about a show that ranges from 2M to 2.5M viewers (using Season 4’s numbers). Just for comparison (using the most recent figures posted at TV By The Numbers), a *repeat* episode of “Mike & Molly” got 7.27M last week to finish just inside the top 25. If you want to use cable numbers, the No. 25 show on cable last week was the 7 pm Monday NCIS on USA, which got 3.27M. Jersey Shore got 5M; the Walking Dead finale was tops with just under 9M
“Mad Men” is a niche show. It’s a great show, worthy of the critical praise. But it’s like the old joke about the Velvet Underground, that hardly anyone bought their albums but everyone who did went out and started a band.
If “Mad Men” is suffering from anything it’s the combination of the 17-month layoff (too long for us to remember what’s gone on before), and its stablemate “Breaking Bad” ascending into the pantheon of Greatest Shows of All Time. I’ve always liked them both, but was always a little more pro-“Mad Men.” Now, if I had new episodes of both sitting on the DVR, I’d probably watch a “Breaking Bad” episode before one of “Mad Men.” Nothing against “Mad Men,” it’s “Breaking Bad” became that good.
I thought Delores’ voice sounded strange, like a bad actress in a production of “Guys and Dolls.” (And not at all like the natural beauty in the photo.) If that plot line continues, I imagine we’ll find out that she’s not at all what she seems.
Speaking of Lane, do we know why he’s having such severe money problems? He doesn’t seem to live a more extravagant life than the other partners. Yet he’s afraid to write checks? For a minute, I thought he was going to swipe the money from the lost wallet.
About the swiping, yes. I thought so too. I expect we haven’t seen the last of it. Lane is the only one – besides Joan – who knows anything about money at the firm (I’m reminded of “can you do what he does?” at the end of Season 3). A guy in his position with money problems…
I thought Delores’ voice sounded strange, like a bad actress in a production of “Guys and Dolls.” (And not at all like the natural beauty in the photo.) If that plot line continues, I imagine we’ll find out that she’s not at all what she seems.
Speaking of Lane, do we know why he’s having such severe money problems? He doesn’t seem to live a more extravagant life than the other partners. Yet he’s afraid to write checks? For a minute, I thought he was going to swipe the money from the lost wallet.
I could be wrong….
but I think there was not one shot of Don with a drink in his hand, the entire 2 hours….
unless he had one at his party, I forget…
definitely not in the office….
He poured a drink before he ravaged his wife on the carpet. He was also quite drunk after the party.
That scene with Joan and Lane was just adorable. I hope we get an episode that’s just the two of them hanging out.
Lane got so close to Joan on the couch that I thought he was going to make a move on her! I was hoping he wouldn’t of course b/c that would have been ridiculous. They have a nice relationship, it’s certainly evolved as Lane has realized Joan’s worth to the company.
Looks like Megan and Henry Hill used the same interior decorator.
LoL
and it looks like Pete shot a couch and made a party jacket out of it’s skin.
Zou Bisou Bisou is now one of my all time favorite songs…
That said, I’m curious if Megan was faking her anger at Harry’s comments. After all, she WANTED everyone to go home and have sex. She absolutely knew what her ‘show’ would stir. Her real anger was she was the only one who DIDN’T get sex.
Don is such an ass.
Y’know, that makes perfect sense. A woman who’s angry at her man, and knows his mentor, her boss, lives in fear of his disapproval, would report her displeasure and early leave. And, he’d come chasing after. Would such a thing happen with Betty? Hell, no.
And the anger wasn’t over Harry’s comments — as far as we know, she didn’t mention that to anyone, ’cause that’s a chip she wants to cash in later. Nope, she focused on manipulating Peggy, and succeeded.
She doesn’t mind being provocative, and on the edge, but only if it drives her man crazy.
And I bet we hear more about her capabilities as an actress, which possibly frighten Don as much as intrigue….
Whether or not she hoped to inspire such thoughts with her performance, she still gets to be offended by what Harry said in the office because it was, you know, offensive and inappropriate.
I was confused by that. So she was actually comfortable with the idea of her co-workers all going home so turned on by her dance that they’d want to have sex? What did she think their reaction would be if not something like Harry’s? And if she knew the reaction would be like Harry’s, why didn’t she realise it would be unprofessional?
Yes, it was unprofessional and she didn´t realize it.
But it´s one thing to think about sex and have it with your wife. It’s another to talk about all the hows and whats of sex with your co-worker to another co-worker.
Harry’s grossness – and hey, who is actually the more unprofessional! – wasn’t her fault, though she did make a mistake there.
The Mike Gundy reference in your title might be better than any sports talk you’ve ever had in your podcast.
Quick question … and an odd one … What ever became of Pete taking the box from Don’s brother? I feel like there was never any resolution or reveal of that fact, especially after the stuff with the background check a while back, but I’m probably just not remembering something correctly. Or, are we supposed to just have that stored in the back of our minds for use one of these days? (Thanks in advance for any replies.)
The box given to Don by his brother, that is.
Pete gave it back to Don (or at least didn’t bother to take it again). After Pete confronted Cooper with the box and nothing happened, he sucked up his pride and has come into his own as the head of accounts. He has no more reason to blackmail Don with the information in that box because he’s not gunning for the head of creative position anymore.
Bert used his knowledge to force Don to sign a contract.
In season four, Don was concerned the government was going to find out and Pete helped him out.
Ahhh … now I remember. Thanks Ilyrio and Matt!! Big help!
My jaw dropped when Megan casually referenced Dick Whitman when chatting with Don after the party.
I thought the entire episode worked extremely well in bringing us back into the Mad Men world. I’m not sure what some of the folks who have commented that ‘nothing happened’ were looking for – I thought the party scene and Joan’s visit to the office were terrific fun to watch.
I was that same! What is Don thinking sharing that information?! Seems a long way from the man we know.
Alan, how was Magic City? Does it surpass Mad Men in quality or not come close?
Jessica Pare on all fours in her underwear and I’m the first to mention it?
We all wondered how the show would open and once again it was a master stroke. It opened in the here and now. The weight of the OWS movement might seem trivial compared to that of civil rights but the juxtaposition and sentiment is a relevant parallel.