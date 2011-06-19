Interview: ‘The Killing’ showrunner Veena Sud on the season finale

“The Killing” just concluded its first season and… well… I’m not a very happy camper right now. But you can go read my review for all of that.
I had the chance to speak to producer Veena Sud after I saw the finale, to discuss not only the way the episode went down, but to get her take on the season as a whole and some of the complaints people have had with it. Obviously significant spoilers for the finale and the season coming up after the jump…
First of all, at what point did you realize the season was going to end this way?
We knew from the very beginning we didn’t want to do a formula cop show. In the original Danish series, as you might be aware, the investigation lasted for 20 episodes. There are pieces of that show that I think we still need to tell and to use, and are great.
But when you started out, you didn’t know for sure if there would be a second season. Was there ever an alternate version of the ending, just in case – like, Linden and Jack just get on the plane without incident, Richmond’s the killer, The End?
There wasn’t. From the very beginning, there was a long long long discussion with all the partners in “The Killing.” Again, let’s not do a formula, let’s not do the 45 minute formula, season formula, let’s let the season be what it is organically, and this is where we see it going, and that’s great. So there was no alternate ending written or shot.
Well, just anecdotally, I have a lot of readers who are expecting closure on Sunday, and they’re not going to get it. Is it fair for them to be expecting closure?
We never said you’ll get closure at the end of season 1. We said from the very beginning this is the anti-cop cop show. It’s a show where nothing is what it seems, so throw out expectations. We will not tie up this show in a bow. There are plenty of shows that do that, in 45 minutes or whatever amount of time, where that is expected and the audience can rest assured that at the end of blank, they will be happy and they can walk away from their TV satisfied. This is not that show.
The other thing, too, I want to remind our readers is that every episode is one day. This season 1 is 13 days in a high-profile murder investigation. And for the most part, most high-profile investigations don’t get solved in 13 days.
So if you’re trying to be the anti-formula show and mess with expectations, would we find out the result of this case in, say, episode 3 of next season? Or is this something where we’re again going to have to wait the entire season to learn more?
I can tell you there will be a resolution to this investigation in season 2 and there will also be the emergence of another case in season 2, but I can’t tell you specifically where either of those happen.
The other thing I just want to say is that the show itself is a real invitation to try something really new. And I know that some people may not be so happy that we didn’t tie it up in a bow at the end of the season, but we never promised that, and we’re trying to do something different here.
Did you know all along that Holder would have this hidden agenda?
Yes.
Okay, because when we spoke before the season, you said that there might be certain parts of the story that you would figure out as you go, depending on how the work was going. But this wasn’t one of those parts.
I didn’t want to reveal too much about Holder. What we did with Holder was create a sense and a perception of he’s one thing, then the revelation, “Oh no, he’s not,” and then another twist on that idea.
Just in looking at reviews and comments on the Internet, the reaction to this show has been mixed. Some people have loved it, and others have been frustrated with it. How much, if any, of either side of that have you been aware of?
My philosophy has been not to read too much, and not to read too much into stuff. I don’t follow fan forums and don’t read a lot of stuff on the Internet. I haven’t read a lot about the show, expressly because I don’t want to know. I’ve heard anecdotally that people are excited about the show, and I think that’s great. But I also think it’s very important for writers to preserve their inner compass and not get influenced by people who may like it or may not.
So if you’ve been operating by your inner compass, then what parts of these 13 episodes did you feel worked more strongly than others? What did you find were your strengths and weaknesses and how that might inform season 2?
Hmm… That’s a good question. The great pleasure for me, and I’ll couch it in terms of that versus positives and negatives, was for the first time as a writer of this genre to invest and really get to know characters. I love that, I loved the experience of that, I loved getting to know all these people, I loved creating perceptions of them, which is very true to life. That was a great pleasure for me.
Well, in terms of getting to know the characters better, we had that episode a few weeks ago, “Missing,” where you essentially put the case on hold for an entire hour and just follow Holder and Linden around. Why did you decide to do that episode, and why place it at that specific point in the season?
I always wanted to do an episode where we would get to know our lead better, and would get to spend time, and in fact be forced to spend time in a situation with both these characters, and the sparing amounts of information we were given with Sarah, finally start to get some answers about who this woman is, why she does what she does, why she’s a cop, ultimately. Her inner nature. It was also deeply inspired by the “Mad Men” episode with Don and Peggy in one night and the “Breaking Bad” episode where Jesse and Walter are stuck in the desert and dying. It’s very much an AMC tradition, to take this rapid, unexpected detour from what we think might be a linear story, and find ourselves, as Walter and Jesse did, lost and trying to make sense. I loved that, I thought that was such a brilliant episode, and I wanted to do something like that.
How do you feel you did in terms of keeping Rosie present as a character, since she died right at the beginning of the series?
My intention was to get to know Rosie the way an investigator would get to know their victim. What I’m perpetually fascinated with, in researching cases like this, is that some cops will just become obsessed with them. These cops destroy their marriages, neglect their children and leave their families for a dead person they’ve never met, and in the course of the investigation they’re just getting pieces of a person’s life. That, to me, is fascinating, because what it really ultimately says is that Sarah Linden, like these detectives that become obsessed, are ultimately looking for something in themselves. That’s why it’s structured this way.
One of the ways in which the story progressed was that it seemed like Holder and Linden would settle in on one person at a time. This person would seem like the obvious suspect, the end of an episode would point at them as clearly the one who did it, and we’d come back at the start of the next episode, learn that it was a misunderstanding, and move on to the next one. In your research of these kinds of investigations, did you find that the cases tended to unfold in that way, or was it something that simply dramatically expedient?
We based a lot of the red herrings on what the Danes did. They did an excellent job, and we did that until they locked in on Bennet Ahmed, and he became a suspect for multiple episodes, and the suspicion deepened. I does feel like, initially, there’s a bit of juggling between the “he did it,” “she did it,” “he said,” “she said,” the natural course of an investigation, and then landing on someone who the cops think potentially did it. And then we spent a while on that, until the twist that happened.
Obviously you can’t talk about what’s going to happen to Richmond with Belko right there, but you leave the Larsens themselves kind of up in the air. Beyond the cops, what characters are going to continue into season 2?
Unfortunately, we’re not announcing any casting decisions right now for season 2.
In terms of the Larsens, is it challenging to write characters where – because this has covered only 13 days and their daughter died less than two weeks ago – they’re trapped in their own grief? Is that a difficult thing to write to keep it from being repetitive?
I find it fascinating to write. I find what happens to a family fascinating and tragic, and not something we get to spend any time on ever, in television, except for this show. Usually families are shuttled in and out, and they’re cliches. To be able to spend some time on a family and express their experience authentically, that was very important to me.
During that long stretch of the season when the cops weren’t looking at Richmond as a suspect but we were still spending a lot of time following the campaign, what did you want viewers to take out of that?
I’m interested in people like Richmond who are, in the very beginning, falsely accused, and what are the ramifications, not only in your personal life, but in your professional life – especially if you are a political figure less than three weeks away from an important election. So seeing the triumphs and defeats that happen in the election, and amongst the people in the campaign, with a day as an episode, was really really intriguing to me. And the big twist, of course, is that towards the end of this season that Richmond is not the boy scout, the man of principle and morals that either we the audience or even his lover thought he was.
You brought up the “one episode equals one consecutive day” idea again. Is that something you’re going to stick with next season?
I can’t say anything about season 2 creatively right now.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
As much as she is probably good at her job overall, all the responses here just reinforce all of my complaints about this show. Almost as though she is spitting in the face of people complaining about the show. All responses come off very pretentious.
I agree. Her interview makes me regret watching the show.
I read her to be more deluded about how great the show is going than she is dismissive of criticism.
God forbid a writer doesn’t cow to the almightty blogosphere critics! Bust out the torches.
She needs to be fired.
Just curious Alan, when doing an interview like this, prior to asking any questions, do you just give a friendly warning along the lines of “By the way, I hated the finale and I’m about to unload on you with both barrels”?
Yea I’m just picturing Alan’s reactions to some of her answers but it seems like he kept it really professional
I think he has far more class than that as he showed appropriate restraint in the interview.
All the ego of David Simon with 1/4 of the talent. It’s like belief in one’s own infallibility is a prerequisite for making it in tv drama (the Lost guys, Milch, Simon).
She has perhaps 1/64 of Simon’s talent and intellect. What a travesty this show turned out to be.
I’d argue you need to love and appreciate your work to make it in the industry, especially as a writer… and a female one. May not objectively be the best, but it’s what needs to happen.
Good interview, terrible interviewee…
Hahahahahaha . That was high comedy . She thinks her show is way better than it is. Please don’t compre the career development to BREAKING BAD and MAD MEN. Delusional.
Agreed!
Also, does anyone remember the trailer(s) at the beginning of the season on amctv.com that said, “Who killed Rosie Larsen?” again and again? That “teaser” sequence basically implied that everyone would be talking about this amazing show and that that question would be answered if you watched this season of The Killing. I can’t believe that they didn’t answer it! If the writer/producer wanted to emulate the Danish show completely, then they should have made all 20 episodes in one season.
Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case. Cold Case.
A twist is good when it’s clever (see the Usual Suspects). This was not clever. Just stupid.
there’s a fine line between clever and stupid.
No, actually, there’s not — it’s a pretty clear distinction, and this show crossed the line into stupid a long time ago.
I’m not afraid of god, but I am afraid of this terrible show.
Think Spacey is dropping a Spinal Tap reference, Webdiva….
I had to stop reading this I was getting so angry. I can’t stand when people say they don’t read or hear feedback. Really? You are that arrogant? Every one of her comments just sounds absurdly obnoxious. If you don’t want to solve it in one season, fine. I disagree, but fine. But what about everything else? You gave us zero depth on every single character out there. Ugh. Why am I writing this? Why am i wasting my time. This show has already wasted 13 hours of my life.
Seriously, she thought we got to know these characters?
Awesome interview. As someone who is also frustrated, I laughed as I was reading your questions. You went at her guns hot!
I tell ya, this would have been my last professional interview if I was in your shoes. You were way, way too easy on her. After about the eighth or ninth time of her saying she she made an original, non formulaic show, I would have stormed out, purchased Twin Peaks on DVD, come back, and thrown it in her face. I’m usually indifferent to shows/actors/writers I don’t like(who has the energy, ya know?), but I’m developing a real hatred for Sud.
Right after you throw the original Danish show in her face I hope…I stopped watching around episode 5 or 6 because I felt we were not getting anything out of it, I think everyone enjoys TV because it builds characters the way movies can’t but there has to be some sort of reward in the end.
I also commend you on not cussing her for being so arrogant, it must have been a chore to interview her.
Quick question for Alan….Did Sud give an interview to a large group of critics about the finale? Browsing twitter I saw other critics w very similar questions and answers about the finale, just seemed kind of odd
She spoke to several people, but they were all individual interviews. I just think her talking points were well-rehearsed, which is why the answers are fairly similar throughout.
that was unbelievably obtuse hahaha i can’t believe how ridiculous that interview was. WOW
as some have mentioned already, COMPARING YOURSELF TO “THE SUITCASE” and “FOUR DAYS OUT”!! ARE YOU SERIOUS?!?!? ARE YOU FREAKIN SERIOUS?!?!?! you’re lucky to even HAVE a television show, let alone having one of the worst season finales i’ve ever watched. and then comparing yourself to mad men and breaking bad. wow this woman is looney.
i can’t believe i wasted my life on this show.
So based on her feeling toward the show, everything worked, and nothing was irrelevant? Is there anyway that I can have her job so that I too can have a dog pick out my dialogue from a book of television cliches, or perhaps draw the killer’s name out of a hat at the start of the season and then complete undermine the best character of the series by making him in on the scandal.
You have destroyed what should have been a quality series Veena Sud, and have you ever even been to Washington State?
Done with this show too, Alan. Disaster alert!
Really disappointed in the reaction to this interview in the comment comments. They are unnecessarily sexist and insulting. Those who went there are less intelligent than the allegedly crappy television they are deriding.
I think you’re being a bit sensitive and preemptive. If she was a man, they’d be saying this guy is crazy.
How do you want people to refer to her? As person?
It doesn’t seem that they’re using her sex against her, just her intelligence and arrogance. If you want to get into semantics and psychoanalyze the thread, by all means.
Yeah. Clearly you haven’t seen the responses to the (hundreds of) Tim Kring interviews.
I’ve also deleted some of the more blatantly sexist comments, which are specifically dismissive of her because she’s a woman and/or include various misogynist epithets.
Well, I can tell you this: I’ve been a devotee of many varieties of murder mystery since I was a kid, and those authors include plenty of prominent women — I grew up on Agatha Christie, and my library includes plenty of Patricia Cornwell along with some Patricia Highsmith — and I still think Veena Sud created a dud that is worth swearing about. I don’t mind stories that are unconventional (quite the opposite!), but you have to give me at least one character I can care about and enough about that character along the way to keep me interested. It can be the victim, the investigator, an accused, or a bystander — I don’t care who it is, but give me SOMETHING at regular points to keep my interest. Veena Sud didn’t do that. She’s basing her impressions of who likes the show on ratings alone (and so is AMC, I’m betting) when a good percentage of those viewers were watching simply for closure. And now they didn’t get it, and they’re pissed. I predict those ratings will plummet next season because you can’t let months go by and still have that many people care about who killed the girl; the audience will have forgotten key clues after merely a month’s absence, let alone several months (and don’t count on too many viewers rewatching episodes in their free time, not when they’re this pissed off!). This arrogant wench and her masters all need to be smacked upside the head and fired … but it won’t happen because of the ratings: AMC doesn’t care why people watch as long as they do. But that phenomenon won’t repeat. Wait and see. Season 2 will be a ratings dud as well as an artistic one.
And I say this as a fiercely intelligent woman: you’ve insulted MY intelligence, bitch, and I don’t take that lightly. My eyes will be elsewhere next season … possibly on a new mystery novel or on reruns of PBS’s Poirot, but *not* on your show. It’s shite.
Goodness, she’s either arrogant or tone deaf. Either she truly has no clue why so many people hate her show now, or she’s putting up a very good front.
I suppose from an objective point of view, that there’s something admirable about a showrunner sticking to her beliefs and being willing to stand so completely behind the work she has put forward. But I’ll be damned if I can appreciate it right now. In my current mood, Veena Sud’s answers come across as obstinate and stubborn at their best, arrogant and even contemptuous at their worst. While it’s perfectly fine – even justifiable – not to listen to what critics have to say about your work, you can’t act like it’s unassailable, or that viewers are somehow at fault for having unreasonable expectations. It’s just very unpleasant to see those words on the page.
I won’t say I feel cheated by “The Killing” and its finale, because that implies a sense of entitlement that I’m not comfortable with. However, I will freely admit to being frustrated, disappointed, and even a little bit angry that Veena Sud holds no such reservations, and that she would treat the expectations of her viewers with such careless indifference. Maybe she didn’t come up with the marketing campaign “Who Killed Rosie Larsen?”, but if character and extended plot development were going to be the calling card for this series, then it was her responsibility as a showrunner to inspire her viewers to invest in those qualities – and she failed. To see her namedrop Mad Men and Breaking Bad like that perfectly encapsulates her apparent lack of awareness for how to build those moments and characters that make for great television drama. Just because your show airs on the same network as two of the best dramas on TV does not entitle you to the benefit of the doubt. You have to earn your viewers’ trust in a relatively quick fashion, or risk them defecting when payday comes.
Yes, I still want to know “who killed Rosie Larsen?” – no thanks to Veena Sud. But the beauty of the modern viewing landscape is that now I can put off on watching Season 2 until I know if she and her creative team have garnered greater humility and knowledge over the hiatus, and applied those concepts to this series. If not, then a quick click of the mouse will eventually tell me who the murderer was, so that I can close the book on this series with no regrets. In the meantime, I might have to check out the Danish series, to see how this format works when its done right, and how this creative team managed to twist it up so badly.
At least we’ll have Breaking Bad this summer to remind us what AMC can do at its best. Here’s hoping they can resume their streak of creative excellence when “Hell on Wheels” debuts this fall.
Well said.
A mystery is not just a series of “gotcha” revelations arbitrarily thrown into a story.
Everything Don Draper does flows from his history and identity. The late season revelations about Rosie, Richmond and Holder have no foundation in the first 8 episodes.
Well said x2. You encapsulated your feelings (and mine) with excellent points. Cheers!
I like the statment… a mystery is not just a series of “gotcha” revelations. Exactly!
As a big Lost fan, I am a little bit sympathetic to Veena Sud as everyone attacks her for being arrogant. I agree that a showrunner should (at least mostly) stay true to his or her compass and create the show that was always intended. Unfortunately, in this case, that show just wasn’t that good, but I don’t really have any reason to believe that it would have been better if she’d had more input from unhappy viewers. I’m unfamiliar with Ms. Sud’s other work, so I don’t have anything else to build an opinion on, but based on “The Killing,” I don’t really think I’m a fan. Congrats to her (honestly) for getting to make the show she wanted to make. I now know that that isn’t anything I’m interested in watching.
“There are plenty of shows that do that…where that is expected and the audience can rest assured that at the end…they will be happy and they can walk away from their TV satisfied. This is not that show.”
What do you guys mean she’s deluded? She summed the show up perfectly.
Yeah, she did — the part where the delusion comes in is that she thought any of this actually **worked** when clearly, it didn’t. David Simon she’s NOT.
This is the anti-cop show? What does that mean beyond the fact that the cops don’t know how to do their fracking jobs?
She somehow managed to make things even worse
“I can’t saying anything about Season 2 creatively right now”
Because NOTHING creative happens.
You dont want to wrap it all up in season 1, this is not that show, u wanted to do something different? Thats not different, plenty of shows leave things open for following seasons. Difference is, your show isnt good enough and your characters not nearly interesting enough to do that. And now in reading her responses, it makes perfect sense why this show was what it was. Awful
Sounds like she thinks she’s written The Wire when she wouldn’t be able to pull off a decent episode of Scooby Doo.
Hey, why do you have to bring Scooby into this?
Actually I would have preferred a Scooby Doo ending for the finale. “Yes I killed Rosie Larson…and I would have gotten away with it too if it wasn’t for you meddling kids!”.
Sud sucks
The fact that her answers were so vague and that she doesn’t seem to respond to feedback are pretty depressing for the future prospects of this show, imo. Compare that interview to the ones Alan’s done with David Simon, Vince Gilligan, et. al. Her answers had little to no substance behind them.
Sud sounds like a poor excuse for a showrunner. While some of the best shows come from their creators sticking to their original beliefs, Sud has done nothing yet in the show to hint at any quality the show’s future could offer. The characters on the show should have a hint of depth to justify such stubbornness from the showrunner. FAIL.
That Sud sounds like a smug, entitled mug only makes this worse. Also doesn’t do favors for those who were planning on sticking with the show in the second season. How did she end up in charge of this show? It’s baffling, given the talent that others could actually have applied to a winning formula.
My problem is not with the format of the show, but with the failure to execute. You can take a cow and make steak or burnt hamburger. No question which one the Killing is…
…a cow patty?
YES!
Haha, yes, cow patty it is. And here I thought I was being too harsh with “burnt hamburger”:)
I find it particularly hysterical that she talks about the importance of “getting to know the characters” since everything we learned about the characters was basically false. Mitch abandons her husband and children at their moment of greatest need? Holden is a conspirator?
Glad to hear she’s not bothering with any actual viewer opinions on the show. Makes ignoring her show next seasonl that much sweeter.
*rolls eyes* Whatever, girl.
Jeez, is it any wonder that Sud doesn’t read feedback on the internet? So far in these comments alone, we’ve got names such as ‘bitch’ a couple times and ‘girl’ to refer to a grown woman, plus the accusation that Sud literally prostituted herself in order to get better reviews for her show. Believe it or not, a television show’s ineptitude is not due to its producer being female!
I guess I’ll go ahead and add race. She reminds me of M. Night Shymalan. I remember watching interviews and he had the same stubbornness and arrogance about Lady In The Water and The Happening.
If you’re someone who tends be easy on shows or defensive once they’ve given you a reason to like them or just protective of work by women or that are woman-centralized…I get it.
But this is bad. This is less than it should have been, and all the flashes of goodness in it were teases and lies as to what it would become. People are taking it out on her, because it can only be her fault.
They gave her Deadwood, The Shield, Mad Men, Sopranos, The Wire, House, Lost and Dexter directors, so she’d never want for direction. This show was well casted as the first 3 or 4 episodes and last 2 or 3 proved, but this is bad.
This show, with the Danish original as a template and cheat sheet could’ve been made on autopilot with the talent given to it. This however was given strong direct choices that hurt and ruined what it could’ve been. And the lack of focus on what should’ve been payoffs on the show aren’t bold, they’re anti-story, anti-character and anti-narrative.
She sucks, because she was given so many tools and so much trust to produce something great, and she made something less than the bare minimum.
If you, Erin had been writing and working in television for half a decade and were given this oppurtunity, I promise you could have made a better show than this woman and you’d be savvy enough to know whether you’re pissing in your own fans’ faces while you half-defend/half-condescend your show against people.
This is how LeBron James would defend his television show.
“This is how LeBron James would defend his television show.”
Damn you, Hitfix-Comment-System!
Just wanted to point out how thoroughly I enjoyed that line.
Veena Sud rocks, and I just want her to know that a lot of us out here get it and are quite satisfied with the way the show is going. Can’t wait for next season!
I went to school with Veena at Barnyard (er..excuse me.. mean Columbia). She was pretentious then, always plageurizing
themes from “the ghetto” and coming off as someone who spent time on the poor side of town. Not surprised at the way this turned out at all.
I agree with Erin. You might not agree with how the show ended tonight or how Sud has handled it but the name calling and sexist remarks bring down this whole comment section.
So when she says she doesn’t really follow what people are saying, does that mean she isn’t aware of what an epic joke Sarah Linden has become? She doesn’t know that she’s written her lead character as though Linden is almost clueless at how to properly do her job?
Because if she doesn’t know that, someone should really try telling her. I mean, slip her an anonymous note or something, Alan.
Anything to the idea that Linden grew increasingly obsessed with the case and became emotionally attached to Rosie Larsen as a victim? We knew earlier in the season that she had almost lost her mind in the past and that she gets too focused on major investigations, to the detriment of her family. I remember the social worker remarked about it. She seemed to be acting more impulsively, with reckless abandon of someone losing control (of her life and job) and almost with a deep seeded desire that overshadowed the “job” itself. Just my opinion.
The problem is that Linden’s failings as a cop aren’t actually part of the show’s story, it’s just a terribly bad job by the writers.
Take the finale. They noticed that the gas tank of the car that Rosie was found in had more gas in it than the Richmond campaign’s notes indicated it did. OK, great. The problem is that this information, and the subsequent revelation that the killer stopped for gas somewhere, was available to Linden and Holder THE ENTIRE TIME.
Yet they didn’t notice it for 12-13 days. They could have done all those interviews at the gas station and that search of the woods just a day or two after Rosie’s death. Instead, they didn’t do it until two weeks had passed. In the real world, stuff like that is the difference between catching a guy or not.
And instead of being ashamed that she hadn’t noticed the difference in the gas readings for two weeks, Linden was actually proud of herself for catching it at all.
There are dozens of other examples. The fact that they didn’t check the phone records (Belko had to tell them that Rosie made a phone call that night) is another glaring one. In a real investigation, checking the phones is something they would do immediately. Especially with a teenage girl involved!
It’s just horrendous. Sud and the other writers appear to have no clue how a police investigation of this nature is actually handled, and it’s one of the worst aspects of the show.
Accordingly, it’s why Linden has become such a joke. Just google “Sarah Linden” and the word “worst” and there’s a tresure trove of writings pointing out what a terrible police officer she’s been written to be.
I made the decision not to watch this show when Alan posted an interview prior to the show with Bill Campbell. At that point he was quite proud of not knowing whether he was the killer and quite happy to act without understanding the motivations of his character.
I came back here tonight to see if I had missed the boat. Having read this interview, as well as the review of the finale, all I can say is thank you Alan for that initial interview and the time saved in giving this show a try.
If the actors want to walk blindly through a show and a producer chooses to throw things up on the wall (and blame the Danes along the way) without figuring out whether they worked for anyone other than her, well, I’m glad I didn’t watch.
I also found that incongruity weird. In one instance, she says that she wants the show to proceed “organically” and follow the characters. Yet, she defends the first season’s ending by saying that the original series did it, too. It’s seems so sadly unaware.
I came back to HitFix to see people’s thoughts or theories going forward…after about a month ago writing off a lot of this stuff. My reasons are simply that I enjoy television quite a bit more when I can have my own opinion and it seems that far too many people just fall in lockstep with Alan, who I’ve been a big fan of, to the point that they often throw out any objectivity.
It’s certainly fine to have opinions on Sud or The Killing or any other show, but I’m quite frankly stunned at the level of vitriol both by a reviewer, who for the first time ever I would call unprofessional, not for this post, but for the actual finale review. My issue here is that I realized Alan didn’t like The Killing a while back and stopped reading those reviews, because I wanted to watch the show without that negativity on my brain. I can’t believe that a professional writer, one I respect by the way, who does this for a living, would throw a tantrum about a finale of a show he had been condemning more and more (at least until I stopped reading those entries) and clearly had decided he didn’t like. What did he expect, to be blown away by an ending to a first season of a show that relies on mystery and intensely cryptic and methodical build? He didn’t dig it, so why would that change for the finale? A thirteen day real time murder investigation…almost never brings a true conclusion in real life. I expect by Episode 5 of Season 2, that chapter closes and we move on. It isn’t the first show to do it and it won’t be the last. I wanted to get the resolution also, but I realize why that decision was made and what the purpose is…I’m also unsure of character motivations and who is deceiving who and what lurks behind the scenes. The reason I enjoyed The Killing was that outside of Mitch, who I loathed, it felt like someone just turned a camera on to a murder investigation on all sides, with flawed characters across the board. Arguments on depth or whatever else are up to the viewer clearly, and in some cases I would agree and others I would have a dissenting thought. That’s human nature.
I understand that Alan (and an occasional commenter) made a point to mention that not everyone felt the same way he or they did, but also called it a “silent minority,” which I took exception to in some ways. My bigger problem is that some shows are completely written off while others are given passes because of an inherent bias. Shawn Ryan has done good stuff, but it isn’t all gold for basically anybody. The Chicago Code, had it been done by anybody else, even if the show were the exact same, with no changes at all (in a figurative world) would have dropped off Sepinwall’s weekly rotation. I sincerely believe that. It got better at the end, but by that point it wouldn’t have mattered. To me, The Killing should have gone the way of Dexter in later seasons for Alan.
My objection isn’t with people’s opinions, and many of Alan’s (a huge majority) I agree with and love to see written. BUT – this is a television show and people are acting personally offended by a creative decision. I’m not claiming Sud isn’t arrogant or anything else people have said, I’m simply disappointed by the tone of said disgust, because it comes across as rude and somewhat juvenile. It’s beneath the usual conversation here. Pile on me if you feel I need it, but some of this stuff really felt way over the top tonight.
Almost always, Alan and the community that follows him engage in good discussion and I enjoy being a part of it. I’ve had bad moments in reviews and comments as well, but tonight to me feels like a low that shouldn’t ever happen again.
“Of course that’s just my opinion, I could be wrong.”
Alan” review and interview were both professional and–under the circumstances–restrained. As much as I hated the finale, I was considering coming back until I read the review. Sud came across as an arrogant incompetent with contempt for the viewers and the medium in which she’s working. As much as I liked the performances, I hated the story.
Wow, seriously? I don’t read tv blogs much. I haven’t really since Lost ended. That said, I got a lot of non-tv blog reading people onto The Killing and I apologized to most of them by the 10th episode. I only remembered about hitfix, because someone tweeted me a link.
I hated the finale before I read his review and was ready to roll my eyes as he tried to justify the finale. I’m happy he didn’t and I’m mad I read this interview. It made me hate both the show and the showrunner. I’m done.
I don’t understand you people saying Alan was unprofessional. If that were true he would have called her an idiot, told her she needs to be fired, every third word would have been a curse word. Seriously Alan could and should have lost his shit over this terrible show and its oblivious creator. Also if they do solve the murder by episode 5 of season 2 that would be even worse. They could have dropped the 5 episode tangent involving Bennet and circumsiom and moved the story along and solved it this season.
I’d say that any critic–in any medium–who doesn’t have the capacity to show passion, in both positive and negative ways, should probably find another line of work.
@JMRTNWA
Absolutely 100% agree with you.
I am not satisfied with the show either, but the aggressiveness of Allan’s review socked me.
Not to mention the lynching attitude of many of the commentators.
@jmartnwa – There’s a difference between simply dissing a show and offering no data to back up your opinion — that’s your ‘negativity’ right there — and actually analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of a show with examples of each, which is what Alan does. when you do the latter, it’s fair and expected to come to a conclusion about the show, and in this case, Alan decided (as did a wealth of others) that the show isn’t worth crap and the ‘finale’ confirmed that. If you cannot distinguish between mere venting and analysis, I suggest to you that a) you flunked logic in school or never took it, and b) you also flunked debating/rhetoric or never took it, because you have no idea of what constitutes a good argument.
And if you don’t want to be presented with solid arguments that are contrary to your own point of view, that suggests that you don’t really want to think about whether or not your own viewpoint has holes in it. You’re content to not think. In which case, why are you watching a mystery??? And why read a blog that you know will have dissenting opinions in it?? Your own argument here against what you perceive to be ‘negativity’ is an example of sloppy thinking. Alan’s comments are not. They’re on point, and he’s right. Get over it.
There are some top to bottom writing problems going on with this show. The first episode was very well done, and I feel like the season failed to live up its potential. Most groan inducing line of the finale? Linden (upon finding Rosie’s other shoe): “Bag it. Mark it as evidence.” well, obviously.
My biggest problem with that scene, and the going over of the park in general, was that it did almost nothing to further the case against Richmond. It’s almost as if the entire sequence in the park was there to give Linden the opportunity to opine about how if Rosie just went left instead of right.
The plot holes and inconsistencies are too numerous to recount, but the producers are acting like they solved some great unsolved mathematical problem when all they did is come up with the answer to X+5=7. The twists weren’t clever, the evasions not that interesting and the writing was abysmal.
There were so many logic problems, like why would Holder be shocked to see Richmond ID’d as Orpheous by the hooker when he’s involved in a conspiracy to get him arrested?
I have to say, and I never thought I’d write this, but this show’s finale actually made me hate Lost’s series finale a bit less. Yes, it was a cop out to bs logic and the “sideways world” didn’t really work, but at least they tried. Sure, they were holding a pair of 2’s when nothing short of a full house would have worked, but at least they didn’t fold like Sud.
And as a fan of BSG, I can see how she thinks the idea of not resolving things and writing by the seat of her pants might be a good idea. Some of the BSG twists worked, others seemed a bit too on the nose. But this show was trying to be too clever by a half and wound up being a dullard.
On Holder’s turn and shock that Richmond is Orpheus:
Here’s why I ask: At the end of the finale, we find out that Holder [Joel Kinnaman] turned in false evidence against Richmond, so Holder could be out to get the congressman. But Holder also seemed genuinely stunned â€” while he was alone in that phone booth — when he discovered that the Beau Soleil girl was ID’ing Richmond as Orpheus.
Sud: I think that’s the great thing about Holder. Ultimately, Holder is an undercover cop, and he’s a chameleon and he’s an actor. He knows how to play a part. The turn at the end is revealing something shocking and new about him that we’ll find out about in Season 2.
Just one question: Holder was alone in the phone booth. Who was he acting for? Who was he trying to trick? The audience? This is grade-A nonsense. Earlier in the TV guide interview I excerpted the quote above from, Sud said she’s really excited about the season and thinks the fans will love the finale. Clearly, her misguided sense of story and her inability to gauge any kind of reaction are related. But, wow. Talk about clueless.
Okay, folks. I woke up to a lot of comments, which is good; to a lot of angry comments, which is understandable; and to a lot of comments that were specifically derogatory of Veena Sud for being a woman, which is NOT okay. Those comments have been deleted.
Complain about the finale all you want, but including various misogynist epithets in those complaints is unacceptable.
Thanks. I read it after you cleaned it up and was wondering what all the hubbub was about. I’m grateful you personally moderate your comments and can decide what is acceptable and not, rather than having some schmoe approve every comment by hand.
Wow. Just…wow. First of all, whenever someone says “I don’t read feedback on my work,” I always figure they’re leaving out the rest of the sentence, which is “Because I hate when people tell me I suck or am wrong.” Athletes do this all the time. You’re 1 for your last 66, you haven’t won a start in 4 months, you throw four interceptions, you have a crapTV show. People ALWAYS read the feedback, until it gets to a point where they can’t take the negative criticism. I’m sorry, this show just wasn’t GOOD. No chance I’m in on season 2, AMC can keep ms Sud’s work. Did she just invoked “The Suitcase?” SERIOUSLY?
I love how she continues to spit on the “formula,” I read her as saying it with snide disdain, like the way we all say “keep watching 2 1/2 Men then” when someone says “Arrested Development wasn’t funny!” I’m all for originality, for ignoring conventions or even better, twisting them, but you have to be able to execute everything well, characters, narrative, etc to make yourself a GOOD SHOW no matter if you’re a formula or not. Just because you no one’s ever eaten a shit salad, inventing one doesn’t make you a great chef. Wow, I hate this show and Sud is now on my list of “Avoid this work” players.
Someone has an ego she didn’t earn. I am flabbergasted by how she thinks she created something so great and new. The first two episodes were good but still borrowed HEAVILY from Mystic River, so not really that new. After that you could make a drinking game out of how many times the cops did something that they wouldn’t really do in real life or when they didn’t do something that they should have done immediately. So disappointed. Made even worse by her horrible attitude.
“I can’t say anything about season 2 creatively right now.”
I can! I won’t watch one single minute of it.
Yes. So much to dislike. My sheer astonishment that a sex scandal is suddenly splashed across the pages of the newspaper “that controls the city”–and that the only effect it has on the Richmond campaign is to upset Gwen (not to mention the fact that threats to reveal the previous campaign manager’s affair to her husband ignore the fact that the story is on the FRONT PAGE of the oh-so-important newspaper) beggars belief. I was going to rewatch this section and go back to see if I’d missed something in the last episode (since I dozed off a bit during it and kept it on my DVR as a result), but I realized–as Alan the rest of you all have–that it’s just more dumb-as, lazy plotting and writing. Geez.
Sud is arrogant and deluded. It’s not wrapping things up in a bow to respect the viewer’s intelligence and investment of time, emotion and thought to provide a cohesive resolution of SOMETNHING about a plot. To say the show was “something new” and the “anti-cop cop show” is to give credit to oneself where it isn’t due– so many contrivances, manipulations and dazzlingly bad police work can’t be offset by the grim “stylings” of the show. It’s also a lie to claim this status when all you’re doing with a “cliffhanger” ending is delaying the inevitable “standard” bow tie-up anyway. A truly clever producer and lead writer would look at what Breaking Bad and Mad Men do and see it is entirely possible to provide both satisfaction and lead-in to the next season without pissing everyone of for your own aggrandizement. You should read viewer comments, Sud– you might learn something about audiences.
What does it mean when she mentions an “anti-cop cop show”?? Does this mean she really hates cops and therefore is going to make them all seem either senselessly incompetent or criminally conspiratorial?? It’s one thing to say you’re striving to subvert type or go against the expectations of genre; it’s quite another to assume that both your characters and the viewers are complete morons and you can foist any absurdity you want on them and have it go unnoticed. What CHUTZPAH!
The greatest insult to the viewers is that she’s being rewarded with another season. AMC, mark my words: you will yet regret and do penance for this next season when the ratings plummet. Only then, it’ll be too late to save your sorry asses.
Two things:
1. Sud comparing her show to “The Suitcase” or “Four Days Out” is one of the most laughable things I’ve ever heard.
2. Producers should be willing to listen to criticism and respond if the accusations are correct. Lindelof and Cuse both realized that “Stranger in a Strange Land” wasn’t going to cut it, so they instigated the three year plan that gave Lost direction.
Reading that comparison makes me cringe. This show is dogshit.
If I could talk to Veena Sud, I would ask her why oh why she didnt have faith in the original show.
But the attacks on her today look more like letting out personal steam and venting out and other things I find insulting even to mention. Some commentators react like if Sud had them fired in the past or something.
It makes me wanna defend her and I don’t even like what she has done with the show!!
“It’s a show where nothing is what it seems, so throw out expectations.”
I agree, in that you must throw out any expectations that the Killing will be logical, have plot twists that aren’t thoroughly ludicrous, and have characters that behave remotely like actual human beings.
I know somebody brought this up on the other thread there’s a NYTimes “review” that stated the case was solved. Here’s the link –
[www.nytimes.com]
Last week in Entertainment Weekly they also wrote the killer was revealed. The review was NOT complementary but they for sure said there was completion to the story.
So, in regards to Suds insistence that they never said the case would be solved – maybe they didn’t but somebody in her PR camp put out the word that it was and somehow got at least two different reviewers to go along with the ploy.
The way she’s talking we may not get a clear closure Veena Sud said: “We will not tie up this show in a bow” well if that’s the case I’m not investing my time for another Sopranos ending! I’m cutting my losses now and season two will air without me wasting more of my time on someone that like to play head games with viewers!!!
I can understand not wanting to read fan feedback. To a point. But she’s kind of delusional, no? I have to agree with another commenter. Reading this pretentious interview makes me angry I spent 13 hours watching this in the first place.
Personally I prefer writers/creators that have a strong idea in their head and go for it no matter what are the reactions. After all it is THEIR show, THEIR idea, THEIR creation no matter how we would love to be.
I respect these people more than the ones who let reviews and comments from anonymous internet users or fanboys to intervene with their creation.
Like every piece of art at the end, we decide what to see, visit, buy, like.
A whole hell of a number of professional critics feel that same way, so to be dismissive of them by calling them names like “anonymous internet fanboys” is pretty disingenuous.
I can respect someone who doesn’t compromise creative vision for public opinion. I can’t respect someone who seems to be so fundamentally tone-deaf as to what makes good television, and so fundamentally deluded as to what she is doing.
THEBGT– Have you seen the original Danish version? Technically this is an adaptation of that work and all Sud had to do was cultivate that work in the American version. Instead she deviated at a lot of critical moments and as a result, her show is being roundly panned.
If it weren’t an adaptation, it would be a different situation altogether.
@SAM
forbrydelsen is one of my favorite series. Ever.
I think Sud and her coworkers did a bad work here.
HOWEVER, the whole anger, trashing and personal attacks at her have nothing to do with her work.
Nothing on the Killing is justifying this “lynching”.
And in any case, she has no one to apologize to except her bosses.
We are the ones deluded if we believe that creators take our opinions seriously just because we use blogs to vent out some steam.
So if her work it is bad their bosses will deal with it.
I find the whole reaction of many reviewers and commentators to her and her show really disturbing. Fire her, some ppl wrote. Really? pathetic…
oh and NATH I dont care if 999 per 1000 TV reviewers say that SUD is the DEVIL. I can have my own judgment and opinion thank you.
Wow. What a conceited, pompous woman. I was extremely disappointed by the “finale” and I am dismayed by her responses. I was under the impression that this would be an intelligent, creative show, akin to a “Damages.” The first few episodes were great, but ones like “Missing” should have come much sooner. This show has left me feeling as if they were (despite Sud’s comments) making things up as they went along, and I am terribly disappointed. What happened to Jasper and his friend and Sterling? What was up with Aunt Terry and Jasper’s father and how does that pertain to the plot (or was it a red herring)? I hate Linden and her limited range of emotions, and what was with her putting herself alone with the guy she thinks killed Rosie (although we all know he didn’t)? I like Holder, so I am hoping it turns out there’s a good reason for the fake photo.
Overall, I’m pissed. I loved shows like “Lost” and “The X-Files,” because they treated viewers with respect, even if they never did provide the answers we all wanted. “The Killing” has not given us enough to love the characters and story to warrant the total lack of answers. A better ending would have been something shocking that at least suggests who the real killer was, not even more red herrings and frayed plotlines.
Shocking arrogance.
Screw her.
After reading this interview and wasting 13 hours of my busy life on this frustrating, inconsistent, sloppy mess of a show, I can say that I really really don’t like this woman. She is clearly not very smart or nice. Someone else already said it best – she needs to be fired.
Ms. Sud may be pleased with her production enough to not pay attention to viewer reaction, but it was a mistake because this show does not begin to compare to the Danish original and because there are so many lackluster elements already in place, I find I have lost all interest in seeing how it plays out.