Katy Perry visits ‘Raising Hope,’ but is that enough to save it?

While “Glee” takes its annual spring break until April 10, FOX is trying something a little different on Tuesdays, with a four comedy line-up featuring “Raising Hope” moving to 8, “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” at 8:30, “New Girl” remaining at 9 and “Breaking In” returning from the dead at 9:30.
Dan and I discussed “Breaking In” on yesterday’s podcast (short version: I still appreciate its references to things like “They Live” and “The Breakfast Club” but wish they would be turned into actual jokes), and I’ll have a review of a sweet, change-of-pace “New Girl” up at 9:30. At the moment, though, I want to say a few words – and ask a question – about “Raising Hope.”
“Raising Hope” is a show that snuck up on me. I laughed at a few of the baby-endangerment gags in the pilot, and was happy for Garret Dillahunt’s continued employment, but otherwise thought very little of the show when it debuted. Like the rest of the TV press, I was fixated on its lead-in, “Running Wilde,” and why the “Arrested Development” guys couldn’t be funny together in other projects. And it was the failure, commercially and artistically, of “Running Wilde” that was the best thing to happen to “Raising Hope” in its early days. While everyone was scrutinizing “Wilde,” Greg Garcia and company got to make a few smart tweaks to their show in relative anonymity, specifically in the way that Dillahunt and Plimpton quickly moved to equal status with Lucas Neff, as the show became as much a story of Burt and Virginia getting a second chance at parenting as it was about the son they screwed up getting his first shot. That was a sturdy structure for a comedy, and one that allowed the show to be insane or sweet at any moment, with the three leads carrying the show between its different tones. (Though the adults in the Chance family aren’t what anyone would call smart, the show loves them far, far more than it mocks them, and that enables so much of the humor and emotion to work.) And when they were given the chance to air after “Glee,” they wound up doing much better than “Running Wilde” had. A season-plus later, Will Arnett’s on a new show and “Raising Hope” is still going on FOX.
That said, the ratings haven’t been good for quite a while now, and moving to 8 p.m. – even on a night when “NCIS” is airing a repeat – without a successful lead-in like “Glee” or “New Girl” probably isn’t a good sign for the show’s future. Tonight’s episode is a good one, in which the Occupy movement comes to Natesville, Virginia and Burt make friends with the town’s mayor (played by Mary Birdsong from “Reno 911”) and Sabrina winds up in jail as a result of her protest. That last story features an opportunity for Shannon Woodward’s good friend Katy Perry to make a guest appearance, all but unrecognizable – but quite funny (as she’s demonstrated on “SNL” and “HIMYM,” she’s game for anything) – as a red-headed, prison guard with a facial hair problem. Stunt-casting rarely moves the ratings needle in this day and age, and I don’t know that Perry fans are going to want to tune in to see her so de-glammed, but at least it gives FOX something to promote.
But let me repeat a question I asked Dan on the podcast: why hasn’t this show done better? Even in the early days, it wasn’t so much that the numbers were great, just that they were better than what “Running Wilde” was doing, and they’ve been poor overall for a long time. The show feels very much like a continuation of “My Name Is Earl,” and not just because Garcia keeps bringing in different actors from that show (Eddie Steeples is back tonight), and that was a show that was a genuine hit once upon a time (though even then for only a year or two). Was Jason Lee’s star power really that bright? Was the “Earl” premise an easier hook than “simpleton has to raise a baby he fathered with an executed serial killer”? “New Girl,” though it’s dipped since its debut, shows that FOX isn’t incapable of launching a successful live-action comedy, so I don’t think we can blame the network.
I’m stumped. Mainly, though, I just wish more people would watch “Raising Hope.” It’s clever, it’s sweet, it makes me laugh quite often, and in the new timeslot it makes a fine cross-network lead-in for “Cougar Town” (which itself could use some more viewers).
What does everybody else think?
I think you meant one plus year later. This is only Raisibg Hopes second season
You are correct, yes. My math skills, as always, are questionable.
This show is so awesome and I wish more people watched. The funniest scene I’ve seen so far in 2012 was in the gambling episode, when they were betting on the special needs kids. I laughed so hard! I’m so glad I checked the schedule this morning cause I had no idea it was moving times and would have missed it.
I agree that Raising Hope is another hilarious comedy from genius Greg Garcia. Why the viewership isn’t larger remains a mystery but the folks who tune in every week are behind it 100%.
I think its hard for any family comedy to take off in today’s world. Modern family can claim to be “modern” but it’s about as formulaic as any multicam sitcom from the hayday of those stories. People who also generally herald shows that are good for family viewing also aren’t going to get behind a show with a family of kids born out of wedlock that don’t aspouse “good family values”. So you’re left with the people who enjoy it (like me), people who just like good comedy in whatever form it arrives in.
*espouse… the day we can edit our posts is a day I will rejoice
Also, “heyday”
Raising Hope is another hilarious comedy from genius Greg Garcia. Why the viewership isn’t larger remains a mystery but the many fans who watch each week are behind it 100%.
Alan,
For me, I thought the initial concept was horrible and didn’t watch as a result. Probably much like the Cougar Town problem.
Cougar Town benefited from being on after MF that first season and my residual love for Courtney Cox, so I stuck with it long enough to see the show become what it is today. Raising Hope never got that chance from me, and I didn’t realize until this review that anything had significantly changed.
The move to 8 tonight gives me a good reason to check in, as the 8-8:30 timeslot is a wasteland until Cougar Town comes on. So, I’ll give it a shot tonight. My assumption is that someone who’s never seen the show won’t have any trouble picking up story lines?
Yes, it’s not complicated. Three slow-witted but decent people try to make a better life for the baby than they’ve had.
I was a “My Name is Earl” fan, but I never really made the connection between that and “Raising Hope”, and at the beginning, the show’s concept (“Idiot raises a baby”) really didn’t interest me at all.
I’ll give it a shot tonight, though.
It’s the premise. I have zero interest in any show about raising a baby, period. Does not matter who is in it or how great the star talent is, that premise alone makes me have zero interest in seeing it.
And I really like redneck stuff (I don’t know why, all right?) and liked Earl until the writers got bored with their own premise and started abandoning it/crapping it up. But I just don’t even care about trying this once.
Jen,
I’ve been watching the show since the beginning, and the baby is barely the center of the show anymore.
Basically its a sweet and funny ensemble show that is consistenly funny, it rarely has a dud episode.
I’d say give it at least give it a shot, its a funny show.
I agree with Jobin that they rearely have a dud episode.
Also, Hope the baby is probably the cutest baby ever on TV. They also get some good reaction shots of her that are really funny or fit the sweet moments of the show. Way better than baby Lilly on MF.
Jim “I agree with Jobin that they rearely have a dud episode.
Also, Hope the baby is probably the cutest baby ever on TV. They also get some good reaction shots of her that are really funny or fit the sweet moments of the show. Way better than baby Lilly on MF.”
I actually liked Baby Lilly, but I don’t like the child playing her now. And I agree: Hope is the best baby with the best reactions on TV right now.
Love this show, Alan. I hope that your kind words about it will encourage people who haven’t seen it to give it a chance.
You must care about the show a bit else why take the time to read & reply on the forum…? It’s great now in the 4th season still so funny
I’ve been asking this same question since I was bored one night more than a year ago and watched a bunch of S1 episodes on Netflix and thought, “This show is really good. Why isn’t anyone talking/writing about it?”
I shared my love of it with a co-worker, and as I was trying to explain the premise (“a serial killer chick hooks up with a dumb guy and gets pregnant, then goes to jail and she’s executed, but the cute little baby goes to live with a white trash family”), he looked REALLY wary of it. I think the only thing that caused him to try it was I added in that the “guy who plays two characters on ‘Deadwood’ is in it.”
So I don’t know if people just can’t get over that back story and think it’s going to be really dark humor or if it does actually have a darker side to it and I just like that stuff. But the co-worker eventually came around and really enjoys the show now, so it can be successful.
Raising Hope’s a show that snuck up on me as well. I didn’t watch it live as I never really liked My Name Is Earl and was turned off by the early reviews, but I caught up on the show when it moved to Netflix and burned through the first season. I thought it had a lot of heart and a lot of absurd humor, and Garrett Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton are the best married couple on TV currently.
I too really wish the show could garner a bigger fanbase, but I think (like with Parks and Rec and Cougar Town) it’s a show where people and critics didn’t like it to start out, and after that sort of backlash you can’t win people back over. And it makes me sad, because it’s a show that deserves better than it gets.
Also, the show took a really wonderful turn a couple of weeks ago when Jimmy finally won Sabrina from her awful boyfriend. At the time, I was thinking it’d make a nice series finale. But the follow-up episode was great, as well. It really seems to be hitting its stride right now, so it’d be a shame if it was cancelled.
I, too, was wary of having the two of them get together, but I think they’re doing a good job so far. And after seeing Garrett Dillahunt as a villain so many times, it’s nice to see he has a real flair for comedy.
I watched the first few episodes, but I couldn’t get past the baby endangerment humor. That seemed to be the show’s go to move and that stuff bothers me too much for me to enjoy the rest of the show.
Plus the crazy grandma stuff was really stupid.
Cloris Leachman as the crazy grandma was the weakest part of the show to start the series, and she still is now, but she’s barely gets much screen time anymore.
She is much more lucid this season, I’d really recommend you check back in.
I think the problem is that the show has never really been promoted well at all.
The show has always been an afterthought, it was always the other new show that was promoted around the epically awful Running Wilde.
Now this year it’s paired with The New Girl, which I don’t think it really pairs well with. Nor again did Fox really promote the show on its own, it was again the show after New Girl.
I think the problem with lack of viewership is that the type comedy and sweetness aspect of the show is similar to an ABC comedy, and Fox doesn’t really have a comedy similar to it (or is know for a sweet comedy like this) to pair it with.
Alan, Do you agree? Wouldn’t Raising Hope fit tonally with The Middle and Modern Family?
It’s much stranger than either of those two shows, particularly in the material involving Mee-Maw. Then again, Cougar Town is pretty damn strange, as is Happy Endings, and both have performed acceptably after Modern Family for quite a while.
I think a lot of people didn’t give this show much of a chance because so many critics dismissed it when it premiered as nothing more than laughing at its core characters. In addition, it was never a ‘hip’ show to like – not like Community or Cougar Town – so it’s been just chugging along on its own without anyone on the sidelines really cheering it on.
I think there’s something about the fact that it focuses on a lower-middle-class family that has resulted Hope getting a little overlooked. A similar thing can be said about The Middle, which is a great family show that gets little to no critical coverage even though it does better numbers than Cougar Town (and is quite funny as well!) The fact is that most comedies focus on the lives of the upper middle class and present them as the norm (no doubt because this is the norm for most television writers and critics). However, as demonstrated with Earl and Raising Hope, Greg Garcia is not interested in this standard sitcom milieu and would rather look at the lives of the people bagging groceries at Howdy’s or working at the Crab Shack.
Well, Garcia did also spend 5 years writing “Yes, Dear,” and while those characters weren’t rich by any means, still seemed of a higher class (and level of intelligence) than Earl and the Chances.
I wonder how many people have tried to watch and couldn’t get past the opening credits? The “Here We Go-O-O-O” theme song is just godawful, and in conjunction with the sort-of-animated title sequence is a real turnoff.
With all that said, the show is one of my favorites on right now. I think it would be a huge hit if it was on CBS.
See, I like the theme song, I like the animations, and I LOVE the show overall.
CSI Natesville?
I think the theme song is fun (especially the “Birth control? No no no!” refrain) and the book-like drawings fit perfectly with the premise of the show.
Yeah, I love the opening. Here we gooooo….. something funny and crazy is about to happen.
I think it would be a dud on CBS. There’d be no other single-cam to pair it with, and even if it didn’t wind up creatively compromised Worst Week-style, they’d have no idea how to promote it.
And I’ve always been rather fond of the theme song, and the storybook opening (which they’ve used maybe once this season in full form).
I love the theme song, too. To each his own, I guess.
I was home sick a while back and watched the entire Season 1 of Raising Hope in one day on Netflix. It is a great show and I’ve been trying to convince my friends and family to give it a chance! (Heh, no pun intended.)
I actually prefer the show back in its first episodes than in its current state. It was just funnier, I guess, and had a lot more dark humor (I still laugh just remembering one of the gags of the pilot, in which Jimmy goes with Hope to watch Hope’s mother be executed in the electric chair). In the second season, the show found for itself a very repetitive formula for its stories: every week, Jimmy finds out that his parents (or even Sabrina) hid for him an enormous secret about their past and that comes back to haunt them. Honestly, I can’t remember one episode which didn’t envolve somebody hiding from someone an enormous lie that would come out at the climax of the episode.
Hope turned into an okay-ish show this year and I can’t say I would be sad if it didn’t return next fall (I would certainly feel bad for the cast, which’s by far the best part of the show, but not for Greg Garcia).
Sepinwall – Running Wilde was the lead-out from Raising Hope, not the lead-in to it. Fox actually sensed that Hope was the better of the two, or at least that’s what I attribute the first season getting the 9pm half-hour (and Glee lead-in) to.
And it was the full first season, too.
Let’s be real. It has crappy ratings because it doesn’t have a laugh track.
I love the show, it’s probably the most underrated show on TV. However, it just doesn’t have any buzz or It factor. It seems most people have made up their mind about the show and have decided its not for them without checking out. It is also a hard show to market since most of the great moments of the show come from knowing the characters so well. The New Girl has benefited from having a big star and a ton of buzz. I bet the big difference between The New Girl and Raising Hope’s audiences is a loss of almost all 18-34 females.
Raising Hope is brilliant. It’s probably the most under-rated, under-watched show at present.
I watched the first 2 or 3 episodes of New Girl. The pilot was alright but I hardly laughed in the next couple of episodes and I gave up. I do like Zoey Deschanel but the guy who replaced Damon Wayans Jr. was not funny at all. Did it get any better since then?
not really. i’m in the same boat with you except i have a rule where i will commit to new show for at least a season, so i’m pretty sure i won’t be watching New Girl next season. it’s not horrible, but it’s just not all that engaging.
I’m watching too many shows right now that I’m not able to give one full season to a show that’s not giving me any laughs. I watched a couple of episodes of 2 Broke Girls (laugh track put me off), Up All Night (was nothing special), and more than a few episodes of New Girl (not funny) and Suburgatory (was hoping this would get better but unfortunately didn’t). The comedies I’m watching right now are: Community, Parks & Rec, Modern Family, Happy Endings, Cougar Town, Raising Hope, Breaking in.
I love the show and tape it every week so I don’t miss an episode.
I agree this is one of the most underrated shows on TV right now. Of course, this title will be reclaimed by Community once it comes back. I remember how disdainful Dan Fienberg was about the premise of this show on one of your podcasts, and how unfunny the “child endangerment humor” was. Obviously this phrase stuck, as several posters here confirm, and maybe that’s part of the problem Yet, that that was never a prominent part of the show, and as you mention, these people all have good hearts. I mainly checked it out to see how the terminator, Garret Dillahunt, would be in a comedy, and the answer is brilliantly. Let me know if you ever figure out why many great shows, let’s see, Community, Parks and Rec, Chuck, struggle, while idiotic laugh track commedies garner huge ratings as they churn out the same jokes ad-infinitum.
SpyTV – I had concerns. I also wrote and talked multiple times about how I laughed more at the “Raising Hope” pilot than any other new network comedy of that fall. My problem was always about the potential over-reliance on a certain kind of humor that played more heavily in the pilot than in most subsequent episodes. Greg Garcia and company didn’t have the balance exactly right in the pilot. They found it subsequently. That’s how it goes sometimes…
-Daniel
it’s a shame that Raising Hope doesn’t get the attention it deserve. it has been so consistently funny and engaging, much much better than New Girl in its execution week after week.
One of my favorite things about last night’s episode was Burt’s insistence on wishing (heh) for a stop sign in front his house so he could engage people in the town and spread friendliness. It’s that kind of goofy sweetness that keeps me coming back to the show. Well, that and it’s really damn funny.
FOX executives, please don’t cancel this! I want to see Hope grow up. Renew it for another…15? seasons.
This is better than Modern Family (in its current state).
Alan, forgive me for posting this here if you do a subsequent RH post today.
I watched RH for the first time last night, and I think it has potential. I think I would’ve laughed more if I knew the characters already. I got a strong “this would be hilarious because X usually does this” vibe, much like why I find the wine jokes funny on Cougar Town.
I had a few genuinely laugh-out-loud moments. The 65 mph speed limit sign and the No Parking area in the driveway cracked me up, as did Cloris Leachman’s bra burning. I’m easily amused I guess!
I didn’t find it nearly as distracting as I thought to see Garrett Dillahunt in a comedy. Hope herself seemed fine — not too distracting, but also an existing member of the family. I did NOT really find the Katy Perry stuff funny, but I didn’t really like the setup more than I didn’t like her.
So, all in all, if they keep it on at 8, I’ll probably continue to watch it.
Regarding laugh track comedies, I think that most comedy is enhanced by others around you finding the same thing funny. A stand-up comedian is funnier in person than watching on TV. A movie comedy is often funnier in the theater because you are sharing a common laugh with a bunch of people instead of just you or you and your partner sitting on a couch. Laughter breeds laughter. So it might be that subconsciously a laugh track on a sitcom actually makes people think the comedy is funnier than it would be otherwise. If the laugh track is well done and not distracting and annoying, it can have people thinking that a joke is hilarious simply because the viewer is laughing with other people.
I think that maybe people were a bit tired of “Earl” by the time it was canceled and thought that Raising Hope would be the same kind of “make fun of how ignorant the hillbillies are” humor.
I remember not liking the idea that Virginia mispronounced so many words in the pilot. Now I love it when she (or Jimmy or Burt) do it. I can’t explain why other than I grew to love the characters.
I think Raising Hope is one of the better shows out there. I even don’t mind when the plot barely involves Hope and is more about the parents. Garrett Dillahunt is so good that I have trouble remembering how serious/smart he really is.
Not sure how to make the ratings rise. Have there been many shows that have big ratings surges later on?
I love it when people who are SUPPOSED to identify good shows and promote them to others write off a show after one viewing– never write about it again and then plaintively wonder why nobody watches it.
RAISING HOPE is better than any of the slop NBC shovels onto Thursday nights, because I actually care about the people and hope good things happen to then (even though I know it won’t). But everyone is so busy fawning over that no-talent show that used to precede it– with the annoying twirp who can’t do comedy– that one is lucky if the words “raising” and “hope” appear in the same paragraph.
The last sentence refers to “Old Rehash of Ditsy Girl Sitcom”, if the comment isn’t clear