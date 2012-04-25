Keeping things in moderation: ‘Boardwalk Empire’

Just a heads-up about both a TV-related event I’ll be involved in tomorrow night, as well as how that’ll affect the blog for the next few days.
Tomorrow night, I’ll be in LA to moderate a “Boardwalk Empire” panel featuring Terence Winter and a good chunk of the season 2 cast: Steve Buscemi, Kelly Macdonald, Gretchen Mol, Vincent Piazza and all the Michaels: Pitt, Shannon, Stuhlbarg and Kenneth Williams. It’s for members of the TV Academy as part of the show’s Emmy campaign, but it will also be streamed live on Emmys.com and Emmys.tv, from around 7:30 to 9 p.m. Pacific. It’s rare to have this many castmembers from the show together (even the first press tour session was, I believe, just Winter, Buscemi and Macdonald), so we’ll be talking about a lot of stuff from both seasons, and not just the Nucky/Jimmy events from the end of season 2.
Because of my travel schedule, I’m not going to have time to do episode write-ups of anything on Wednesday or Thursday I haven’t already seen in advance. So I’ll have “Community” and “Parks and Rec” going up tomorrow, but “Suburgatory” (and the other ABC comedies) “Don’t Trust the (Broccoli) in Apt. 23,” “Awake,” and the “30 Rock” live show are all going to be skipped. (Someone on Twitter reminded me the other ABC sitcoms are repeats tonight.) I may come back to the “30 Rock” episode several days late, but given my feelings about the first live show, it may not be worth anyone’s time to wait.
Have fun. I respect the hell out of Terrence Winter for having the guts to kill off Jimmy (it felt true to the story) but it does make me less likely to stay with the show. I was much more invested in Jimmy than I am in Nucky.
Similarly, on Breaking Bad (a much better show that I’m much more invested in) it’s Walt’s story but to me Jesse is the heart.
Is Michael Pitt up for Best Supporting Actor?
Presumably that’s where he’s submitting himself, yes.
I hope you have a great time, and frankly envy the fact that you’ll be as far away from what’s turning out to be a horrible end to Season 8 of “The Office” as possible.
I managed to watch Parks and Recreation the debate that will be airing tomorrow. I will say this…please, please, p,ease watch it ! It is tremendous, fantastic, wonderful, funny, heartwarming, brilliant, excellent, superb!
Itnis everything that a comedy episode should be and is a stellar example of this show at it’s best!please watch!
Oh and it’s sweet, charming, sincere, epic, beautiful…everything I can think of it is! Go Leslie!
Will I watch it? Knope I will!
The nominations for best drama are Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Justified, Homeland, Boardwalk Empire, dexter….Baddum dum!
Er sorry..I thought Dexter was a joke!
Hehehe!
You know that P&R has already been on this week, right?
Canada (I guess) yes, I know.
UK actually, I get the download. Wondered why P&R was on Tuesday without any announcement.
Because it didn’t air in US. Aired in Canada. Nobody follows Canadian sked.
Have fun tomorrow! I’ll be across town seeing Bruce…hee hee!
Please give Gretchen Mol a hug for me.
I’m surprised Pitt joins the panel. I was under the impression he left the show on bad terms, like he was fired.
If you’re skipping 30 Rock, then maybe you’d have time for “Awake”?
I missed the streaming. Is the video still available anywhere?
Any chance you’ll be posting clips from this panel Alan?
As for 30 Rock, you may as well skip it. Thanks to Jon Hamm & Tracey Morgan (in a funny/ballsy/un-pc moment) and Chris Parnell (again), it did have some good moments, but too few all in all. If Tina Fey wants to write a sketch show, she should just go back to SNL from time to time. It was mostly just plain bad Alan. Not good for the streak they have been on.
Alan, I just wanted to let you know that was awesome last night-you really did a great job moderating that panel and coaxing some great answers out of all the actors, especially Pitt and Buscemi. The fact that Buscemi had to actually be coached through that whole finale scene and reminded of the reasoning behind it shows just how unusual of a choice it was.
I guess I can now respect Winter’s decision to go there in a tv show since it’s so unexpected, but I still think perhaps that was a bigger motivator-let’s do something outrageous-instead of “this is how the story is supposed to go”. I particularly get that feeling because Winter himself admitted that killing Jimmy off was always in the cards, just not so soon in the show. It feels like maybe they wrote themselves into a corner and decided to go for the shock value now instead of drawing it out and keeping their most compelling character around for a little while longer and then kill him, say, in season 4 instead.
Still not sure if I will return as a viewer next season though. But this panel did help me put the show and those final episodes into better perspective as art and not just entertainment. Kudos to you Alan, for keeping that bunch of loopy jet-lagged actors on track, despite Michael Shannon’s attempts to turn the whole thing into a comedy show. I hope the video does get posted somewhere so others can watch it too, it was definitely worth the time for a fan of the show and anyone else seeking better understanding on last year’s storyline.