Keeping things in moderation: ‘Boardwalk Empire’

Just a heads-up about both a TV-related event I’ll be involved in tomorrow night, as well as how that’ll affect the blog for the next few days.

Tomorrow night, I’ll be in LA to moderate a “Boardwalk Empire” panel featuring Terence Winter and a good chunk of the season 2 cast: Steve Buscemi, Kelly Macdonald, Gretchen Mol, Vincent Piazza and all the Michaels: Pitt, Shannon, Stuhlbarg and Kenneth Williams. It’s for members of the TV Academy as part of the show’s Emmy campaign, but it will also be streamed live on Emmys.com and Emmys.tv, from around 7:30 to 9 p.m. Pacific. It’s rare to have this many castmembers from the show together (even the first press tour session was, I believe, just Winter, Buscemi and Macdonald), so we’ll be talking about a lot of stuff from both seasons, and not just the Nucky/Jimmy events from the end of season 2.

Because of my travel schedule, I’m not going to have time to do episode write-ups of anything on Wednesday or Thursday I haven’t already seen in advance. So I’ll have “Community” and “Parks and Rec” going up tomorrow, but “Suburgatory” (and the other ABC comedies) “Don’t Trust the (Broccoli) in Apt. 23,” “Awake,” and the “30 Rock” live show are all going to be skipped. (Someone on Twitter reminded me the other ABC sitcoms are repeats tonight.) I may come back to the “30 Rock” episode several days late, but given my feelings about the first live show, it may not be worth anyone’s time to wait.