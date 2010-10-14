’30 Rock’ – ‘The Live Show’: Live from New York, it’s Thursday night

A review of tonight’s “30 Rock” live episode (the East Coast version, anyway) coming up just as soon as my lizard’s album drops…
A few minutes after I finished watching “The Live Show,” I mentioned on Twitter that it was about as awkward as I had feared it would be. One of my followers asked, “You didn’t at least admire the way they converted their show into a stage show?”
Well, sure. This wasn’t like when multi-cam sitcoms like “Roc” and “The Drew Carey Show” have done live episodes that didn’t look much different from an episode that was taped in advance. Given how completely non-stage-y a regular “30 Rock” episode is, making it work as a live event on a stage in front of an audience was an incredible challenge, and one that Tina Fey and company managed to pull off. On yesterday’s podcast, I asked Dan what the show would be like without the cutaways they can edit in in post-production, and was amused and impressed that they figured out a way, involving Julia Louis-Dreyfus (herself an “SNL” alum) as Cutaway Liz. They threw in some topical humor (Chilean miners, Brett Favre pix) and a couple of “SNL”-style parody commercials (the Dr. Spaceman one was by far the funniest part of the episode). They offered a vaguely character-related explanation for the change by suggesting it was all a function of Jack’s forced sobriety, and they laid on the meta by making Tracy’s plot be about his desire to break during a live sketch(*).
(*) Near as I can tell, nobody actually broke during the episode. Liz briefly forgetting the end of a joke could have been, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Fey and Robert Carlock scripted that.
So A for effort, sure. But it was a silly, completely counter-productive effort. It would be like if you had a friend who chose to run a marathon wearing Crocs and a Storm Trooper costume, finished two hours behind everyone else with a ton of blisters and asked to be congratulated for finishing at all given the circumstances. Sure, it’s an achievement of a sort, but when you have sneakers and sweats available, you’re just giving yourself an unnecessary obstacle so you can say you did it.
So much of what makes “30 Rock” the show that it is comes from the pace, and from the mix of reality and cartoon logic that the filmed look creates. Doing it live in front of an incredibly enthusiastic audience who were hooting and clapping at everything (they even, for a while, cheered at the end of each scene), completely ruined the pacing, and the look and the laughter also took away the structure of the world, even an absurd one like life backstage at “TGS.” The whole thing played out like an “SNL” parody, only played straight, and very little of it worked. (Like I said on the podcast yesterday, I gained a new appreciation for both Fey and Tracy Morgan once they got away from the constraints of “SNL.”)
I appreciate the energy, and the way they had to work around the limitations of the format. And I never, ever want to see “30 Rock” try this again.
What did everybody else think?
Well I thought it was fun (and funny) as hell.
Sure, it wasn’t a true 30 Rock episode, and it was far from necessary, but it made me laugh a lot.
Snap! First time we’ve had the exact same topic line in our reviews.
Pretty much agree with you. It was an interesting experiment – but unlike Science, which repeats an experiment two or three times for good measure, I hope they never do 30 Rock Live again.
Me too! I didn’t need to see that. Though I loved Julia Louis Dreyfus.
I completely agree with your assessment. There were a few very funny moments, and I thought Julia Louis-Dreyfus killed it as bizarro Liz. But everything just seemed “off.” And I know they tried to poke fun of that fact in order to make it okay, but it just didn’t work for me.
Thinking back to Tina Fey’s Emmy acceptance speech about just acting like Julia Louis-Dreyfus would when in doubt, I thought this live show proved that the wrong person won the Emmy that year. Tina’s okay, but Julia was a WAY funnier Liz Lemon!
JLD was waaaay funnier than Tina Fey in this episode.
If I know Tina (and, of course, the odds are much better that you do :), that’s exactly the reaction she’d want to hear.
“The bear waltzes at all…”
Cheyenne Jackson couldn’t help smiling during Tracy’s Oprah freak-out, but that’s arguably in character.
I was less bothered by the “live” than the studio audience. Agreed. One and (hopefully) done.
agreed. the cheering, laughing, and clapping threw me off more than anything. that said, i don’t think the actors would like it as much if it weren’t in front of an audience.
i was really impressed by the cutaways to j.l.d. as liz.
Agreed. It was a frustrating night for NBC, and save the Spaceman spot there was nothing to take away from tonight. After a couple of better episodes than the series provided all of last year it’s frustrating.
I dunno. It wasn’t necessary, that’s for sure, but it made me laugh more than most of last season’s episodes. That’s obviously not a function of the live format, but I’m not complaining.
Didn’t despise the episode, but wasn’t awe Inspiring. I did like seeing Hader, Matt Damon, Dreyfus, etc playing along. But agree bout the raucous audience. Kinda threw the flow off of the show
I thought it was funny enough, though not close to a a good episode, but I could have done without it. Like you (or Dan) said on the podcast, I watched it just to get through it so next week will be a normal episode of 30 Rock. The worst part is that I think the storyline of Liz’s 40 birthday would have been much better, funnier, and more important if it were in a normal episode.
Kenneth was giggling a LOT in his first scene with Liz
Some good stuff, but overall not worth it, I’d say. Tracy Morgan was exactly the same, which I guess is a testament to the way they wrote a character around his limitations. Seemed to me the people who had spent the most time on SNL seemed the most comfortable in the format. I like that people like John Hamm, Matt Damon and Julia Louis Dreyfuss are game for this kind of stuff. I guess Betty White was unavailable. The pay off at the end was the best part, but again, not worth the work it took to get there.
Oy, Jane Krakowski is even more painful to watch live, and Jack McBreyer was really off his game (not that he had much to do).
I love the way they make fun of Alec Baldwin’s faded heart throb status, and even more the way he paid it back tonight.
I actually though Krakowski was one of the few who turned in a performance as polished and in character as in the taped shows – she was very strong, as was Tracey Morgan (but I take your point about the character being written for him) The others seemed off – especially my beloved Tina Fey. It definitely makes me appreciate the editing process. Her reaction shots in a typical taped show are much funnier.
It’s funny how people think that Tracy Morgan is “that guy” all the time. Anyway, I thought his bit was the funniest, given what he said about Jimmy Fallon’s breaking back in 2007
I enjoyed it a lot and while I wouldn’t want 30 Rock to become that way permanently, if there were another series that was well written that was live each week like that I’d be interested. It is sloppy sure but it seems braver, less timid than the usual way of doing a show.
I feel like your being unnecessarily harsh. The show had its clunky bits to be sure (most disappointing was the way in which Jon Hamm was shoehorned into the episode), but I thought that overall it was pretty funny, and the cast and crew did a great job. Even more so considering the change in style. You can make the “why do a live episode?” argument for any show, but I think it works a lot better and makes a lot more sense for a show like “30 Rock” than “ER,” or even other sitcoms, like “Drew Carey.”
I agree. Sure I can admire the achievement and appreciate the winks about how the look of the live show was different (Mexican soap opera)but in the end I don’t know what the point was. JLD was truly a highlight but I think she would have been had this episode been filmed.
The next time a show does a live show, I want there to be something experimental and at stake. Tracy talked about the brilliant Carol Burnett show and I realized I wanted someone to go Tim Conway on the cast and aim for a Siamese Twin elephant moment. Or the next time someone goes live, why not have the show semi-scripted and do more improv?
Theoretically, anything could have gone wrong but the likelihood was pretty low since it was well rehearsed, the script was tightly written and the actors have live experience. There was little gained and a lot lost.
Perhaps it’ll work better on the West Coast showing; they may have worked out the kinks using their experience of the East Coast showing by then.
Other than telling the studio audience to calm down – which I’m guessing they did during one of the commercial breaks on the East Coast – I’m not sure what else they can do. It is what it is.
@sepinawall: Nope. the West Coast broadcast had the studio audience laughing and cheering at almost every line. I thought at the beginning of the episode that the show was doing a meta satire of shows taped in front of audiences, and had instructed the people to laugh at the unfunny jokes. But no, they were sincere and the lines were just not funny, not even close to the creative, zany material they usually have.
I wonder why studio audiences lately seem to exhibit a lower threshold for comedy than people watching at home. SNL audiences are like this too. It must be the excitement of watching the show in person.
Bob, I think you’re right about the thrill of watching in person, but I’m not sure that this is exclusive to current studio audiences. It seems to be a (painful) practice that live audiences partake in with any established sitcom or characters.
Every time Kramer or George entered a room, the audience went nuts. Whenever a celebrity did a surprise walk-on, they go crazy.
While I don’t have any stats or research to prove it, it seems that after the second or third year, the show’s audience begins to follow and anticipate the character first, and considers the plot, story, gags, etc. second. Maybe this is why so many non-laugh track/non-audience shows hold up better as they get older.
I live in San Diego so I saw the west coast version and yes, they worked out a lot of the kinks in the second go-round, even rewriting a bunch of the jokes. Tracy flubbed a couple of his lines, but overall I guess it was better than the east version according to the differences noted here:
I enjoyed it a lot more than I expected to. Would I want every episode of 30 Rock to be done this way? No but it made me wish there were a couple of comedies on each week that were live. What it loses in polish it gains in feeling braver and more demanding of “in the moment” smarts.
Apologies to all for commenting twice. The first one didn’t seem to stick so I thought I’d done something wrong and took another stab at it. :)
why so bitter? i’m a sucker for gimmicks, so i’m biased, but it’s not like the show gave us a live episode by sacrificing a week of important plot or character development. they kept their trademark randomness, cut-aways, and cameos, the cast handled it extremely well, and it was funny. i agree that this should probably be kept as a one-off stunt, but i guess where you see counter-productivity i see “30 rock” just being “30 rock”.
Exactly. I think Baldwin was particularly insane and I loved it, as well as Louis-Dreyfus’s Bizarro!Liz. And if loving Jon Hamm’s creepy girl hand is wrong, I don’t want to be right
This is how I feel. Who cares if it wasn’t necessary, and I don’t agree with the “counter-productive” jab at all. I love that they took the risk, and for the most part, succeeded. Jon Hamm KILLED on the West coast version, he was so damn funny. I had a great time watching it. The weak spot for me was Kenneth the page who I found waayyyy too hammy. Baldwin was perfect. Loved the JLD cameo and the joke about Seinfeld money. Dr. Spaceman was a scream, too.
Right on! I don’t get Sepinwall’s eternal bitterness towards 30 Rock that he’s had over the past few years. It’s as if they can do no right in his eyes. Ligthen up Alan. Not everything can be as hilarious as your beloved Cougar Town.
And for the record, I watched both versions. The West coast version was a lot finer tuned. They had much improved sound levels. The audience was much too loud on the East coast version. It also seemed as if they told the West coast audience to not give giant Kramer-esque ovations to all the guests. That helped a good deal as in the East coast feed, the audience was constantly drowning out jokes and dialogue.
Also, Jon Hamm’s bit in the West coast version was much funnier. Instead of a black hand, he had a womans hand that carressed his face and they went down on him. Very funny stuff from Hamm.
I agree that live is not the optimal way to enact the show, but I actually thought it was brilliant, esp. considering all the obstacles. Really enjoyed Louis-Dreyfus, and Hamm, Damon, Dratch, et al, were great fun. Everyone got into the spirit of capturing the “live” experience.
I agree with everything Alan wrote, it really was embarrassing to watch. I also found “Kenneth the Page” especially awful on a live show.
It had its moments (Krakowski, Hamm, Parnell), but it wasn’t a true 30 ROCK episode. If you recommended it to a friend who had never seen the show, they’d wonder what the hell was going on. And it was a sad reminder of how far SNL has fallen.
I thought it was funny and I think it almost worked, but I think it would have been better without an audience clapping or hooting every few seconds!
I thought it was a hoot and it was fun to see all the SNL vets and Matt Damon and Jon Hamm cameos. Yeah, the pacing felt a little odd and the use of all hand-held cameras (SNL uses rostrum cams) made it feel a little chaky, but I think the people who are chin-stroking and crapping all over this for even trying it as a goof are killjoys. Lighten up, Francises!
Don’t be such a spoil sport
Reminds me of the Arrested Development episode S.O.B.s where the show did a faux live airing to make fun of shows that do it a lame attempt to boost ratings. I never thought 30 Rock was gonna be that show.
That was the best SNL episode I’ve seen in a long time. :-)
I thought it was pretty funny, from the framing device of Jack’s sobriety to the use of JLD for the Liz Lemon cutaways. The smashup of the ending of live 30 Rock with live TGS oddly slowed things down a bit (and may have hammered home the SNL roots/similarity a bit too much.)
Tracy’s scenes seemed a little flat; in an effort to make him go crazy on “live tv” they actually toned him down to much for live tv. Or maybe it’s just the type of comedy that character brings works better with closely framed camera shots (where his mania/insanity is more in your face and seems more likely to spin out of control), whereas in the live show they did a lot of his scenes as more distant shots on the TGS sets, so he seemed more contained, and less a comedic loose cannon.
I dunno. It was the funniest SNL episode I’ve seen in years, that’s for sure.
I think it worked better by just sitting back and relaxing. I enjoyed it all even the audience which I wasn’t expecting.
It was probably cheaper to do with regular TV cameras which is why they had the obvious video look.
ER did a love show and it also had a video look and actually added to the drama because it felt like the documentary gimmick they used to explain the cameras in the room.
I give the 30 Rock crew and their special guests an A++++ and is one of the best episodes I’ve seen this year.
Kind of harsh, especially since you are judging on hindsight. I loved that the show dared to go out on a limb and change things up. And they did it in their own unique way and didn’t follow the traditional multi-cam sitcom style; I mean they went through 4 sets! It’s not only the effort they put in but how they dared to experiment with a completely different format. I think it’s great that a show in its 5th season is still enthusiastic about trying something new, compared to other 5th-season shows that usually just phone it in.
Do I want to see a live 30 Rock again? No. But I am really glad that they did this because it was a lot of fun.
I’m currently watching the west coast live version. this is REALLY awkward and weird. The only thing I’ve enjoyed so far is Cheyenne Jackson singing the theme song
Anyone else notice Fey saying “You stole the cleaning lady’s birthday…” instead of birthday cake?
“Stole her birthday” as in appropriated the cake, party, and decorations that were meant for the cleaning lady.
The show has shown that they can kill in front of a live audience if you watched their performance at UCB during the writer’s strike. Main differences: they had the benefit of time (it ran for 40 minutes) and they didn’t need to change sets whereas they only had 22 here and had to go through 4 sets. So it’s not like they were doing it solely for the sake of the gimmick. I love that the show went out on a limb to experiment how it could be done on live tv. Sure some elements didn’t work as well but to fault them for even trying? Way too harsh.
I appreciate that a show in its 5th season is still enthusiastic about taking chances when most other shows would have already phoned it in by now. Do I want another live show? No. But I am really glad they did it because it was a lot of fun.
Live audience was awkward, SNL feel was out of place, but, bottomline, I thought it was fun. I hope they do it again.
I thought the first few minutes were clunky, and it was weird seeing it on a stage instead of filmed, but it picked up after a bit. For me anyway. I was actually surprised at how well Tracy worked live – he is more often than not my least favorite part of the show, with some exceptions, but was my favorite part tonight. The only person I thought stunk up the joint was Kenneth. Whether or not it’s that the character has outlived his usefulness, or Jack MacBrayer’s interpretation is up in the air. Perhaps it’s both. He was just way too broad for me, which does not work well live.
Who knew that JLD was such a ringer for Tina Fey?
And yes, he was shoehorned in, but as someone who just spent the last month watching all of Mad Men, I enjoyed the heck out of Jon Hamm.
As you said in your audiocast, obviously there’s no need to do a sitcom live, and as such it was always going to be a gimmick. That being said, the framing device was a good one, with the scene after Jack has a drink a nice finish. I enjoyed the jokes and 30 Rock did their usual bang-up job of poking fun at itself and the medium (in this case, the conceit of a live show). As you have alluded to in the past, it’s nice for shows to not always do the same-old same-old and try something different from time to time.
Speaking as a west-coaster, I did a lot of tongue-clicking and not a lot of laughing. My ONLY comfort are the lukewarm reviews here… Alan was on point as usual.
I enjoyed it thoroughly, the most jarring thing was the laughter from the audience. But overall, I could see the jokes totally working in a standard episode. Nothing felt to forced.
But still the best part: JON HAMM!!! Can’t wait for him to host SNL in a few weeks.
People have called this gimmicky, but consider that Tina Fey has done live stuff her whole life, as has Judah Friedlander, and I’ve heard Scott Adsit referred to as one of the best improv actors anyone has ever seen.
Good episode, but I agree, they maybe should leave this in their bag of tricks from here on out.
I agree it didn’t really work. Kenneth in particular was painfully unfunny live. But it was nice to see Rachel Dratch back for an episode that involved some of the sketch spirit that the show ultimately phased out (even if the Fonzie jokes felt recycled from a decade plus old episode of Friends.) I found it a little odd that Matt Damon’s storyline kept him apart from Liz all night given that during his last appearance she said “see you October 14th!” But I actually thought the Jon Hamm bit was hysterical and for me it was the biggest laugh of the night. Also, I ended up watching the episode twice and thought it was better the second time around. I suggest watching the west coast version online tomorrow to not only see what if anything was different, but also to see if you appreciate it more on a second viewing.
The only parts I really laughed at was JLD standing in for Liz Lemon (clever way to still have those cutaway scenes in a live show). I would love to see her again in 30 Rock.
What bothered me most were the laughs from the audience. I think that threw me off for most of the show. I know 30 Rock is a comedy, but since the show never had a laugh track, why have it in the live show?
To conclude, I suppose it was a pretty good episode of SNL, but a pretty bad bizzaro one of 30 Rock.
Hahaha yeah dude I absolutely hated it … the pacing was off, the laugh track sounded SO wrong, and somehow the jokes weren’t even good. They were all SUPER cheese-tastic, it was like a really bad ep of SNL (which I think is almost every ep of SNL these days). I don’t even know how you could have thought the Dr. Spaceman bit was funny, I thought that was just as bad as everything else!!
I didn’t get out more than a chuckle for the whole ep … I laughed a little more when Tracy pulled up his shirt, but that was a cheap one. ;-)
The most impressive part to me is that they somehow got the Happy Days live audience.
Jesus, what a train wreck. Pointless. The Croc-trooper marathon analogy is apt.
“Filmed?” The show is shot in digital, for clarification.
Yikes, what a misfire.
Crazy thought: Professional comedy writers thought the Rachel Dratch bits were worth putting on television – multiple times.
Porno Carol Burnett is funnier.
God forbid the show does something out of the box after 5 seasons. What monsters! I think saying this episode was unnecessary was unnecessarily harsh.
I had a great time watching the episode, and I’m a little surprised at this reaction. Sure, it wasn’t “necessary,” but this *is* season five, andâ€”in addition to it being a fun little change of pace for the audienceâ€”I’m sure the theatricality of it all was very exciting for the past and current SNL/Second City people involved.
I thought it was fun to see what 30 Rock would look like as a multi-camera, studio audience show (with the live aspect thrown in too, obviously, but that’s almost beside the point) and it’s nice to see that it’d probably still be one of the funniest shows on TV if it were in that format. A large percentage of the humor would’ve worked perfectly well (and for the same reasons) had the episode thing been shot like a “normal” one, and I think that’s a testament to the show’s writing.
Fey didn’t forget the end of a joke: the punchline was “brains,” suggesting that the mental lapse was Liz’s side effect — while having the meta-humor of making the audience worried that Fey had forgotten a line.
Yes, thank you!
I also enjoyed getting to see more of TGS.