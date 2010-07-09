LeBron James’ ‘The Decision’: A review

I went to sleep last night not sure if I should write anything about “The Decision,” the bizarre, excruciating one-hour special that ESPN carried last night so LeBron James could announce that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Miami Heat. This isn’t a sports blog (though I did, on rare occasions, write about the Yankees and Giants at the old blog) and actual sportswriters like Joe Posnanski and Will Leitch have already offered up more thoughtful takes than anything I’ve got. Plus, as a Knicks fan, I worried that I’d just come across as someone bitter about being jilted.
But this is a TV story, in the end, as LeBron was involved in one of the lamest, most obnoxious hours I’ve ever had to witness (and remember, I watch “American Idol” weekly). And while I’m disappointed (and have already moved on to hoping the David Lee/Anthony Randolph trade turns out to be the opposite of all the moves Isiah Thomas made during his nightmarish tenure), I had reached a place by Wednesday afternoon (i.e., before the Miami reports came in and it looked like LeBron was either staying home or coming to New York) where I began to wonder if I wanted this guy on my team.
Okay, let’s be real: I really, really wanted him. He’s the most talented player on the planet, the entire Knicks roster was constructed as a bunch of complementary pieces to the King (and desperately needs a point guard without him), etc., etc., etc. But he had come across so badly in the way he handled free agency – not helped by a sports news media(*) that treated every rumor as gospel, setting the concept of the reliable source back several decades and making LeBron look even more indecisive than he was – that I would have felt like my team and its fans were making a deal with the devil by this point. I’d have taken him, obviously, but not with nearly the enthusiasm as I would have before this process began.
(*) One of the few exceptions to this was Alan Hahn, the outstanding Knicks beat writer for New York Newsday, who stayed out of the fray and didn’t report every stray piece of gossip he had heard as if it was wisdom from the mountaintop. So when he became the first to report that LeBron had chosen Miami, I felt confident it was true. The work of Hahn and a handful of other reporters (like Brian Windhorst from the Cleveland Plain Dealer, who knew LeBron since high school and put out this telling tweet earlier in the week) on this story was in stark contrast to the likes of ESPN’s Chris Broussard, who changed LeBron’s destination every five seconds, and who, after also ultimately staking his claim to Miami as the pick, looked miserable and terrified at the start of “The Decision,” knowing that if LeBron’s people had been playing him, he’d look like even more of a clown than he had over the previous week. Just a bad period all around for the media.
Not only did the timing and the idea of doing a solo primetime show come off badly, but the execution by both LeBron and ESPN was horrid. I understand why ESPN would agree to this – ratings were huge – but both the athlete and the channel came out looking terrible. I wrote a joking blog post on Wednesday about the idea that LeBron and ESPN might need to copy some reality show results show tropes to fill the time, and most of those suggestions would have been denser and more entertaining than what ESPN and LeBron ultimately chose to do. Jim Gray? Really? One of the most tone-deaf interviewers in the history of televised sports? A man who never seems to make a human connection with either his subject or audience? This is who you want asking the first questions about LeBron leaving his home state heartbroken so he can go play for an all-star team? And LeBron comes into this without any kind of clear talking points about the appeal of Miami (besides the chance to win) or his regrets about leaving Cleveland? Did no one prepare him in any way? Did he have no idea how stiff and robotic and cruel he came across as throughout that special?
Look, LeBron was always going to be criticized in some corners for this move by people who suggested (as Knicks Hall of Fame guard Walt Frazier did) he was taking the easy way out by linking up with Wade, who had already won a title. And Cleveland was always going to be miserable no matter how LeBron pulled this off. The team will slide back into mediocrity, if not ’00s Knicks-level badness, and the area will lose a lot of money that came from 41 sold-out games a season.
But the way it actually went down, it’s not hard to understand why Cavs fans were burning his jersey in the street, or why Cavs owner Dan Gilbert went to Defcon-1 and issued an amazing, juvenile, incendiary open letter to the team’s fans that, among other things, promised, in all-caps (and Comic Sans!): “I PERSONALLY GUARANTEE THAT THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS WIN AN NBA CHAMPIONSHIP BEFORE THE SELF-TITLED FORMER ‘KING’ WINS ONE.” It’s not hard to understand how LeBron went from one of the most-liked players in the league to someone whose polling turned unfavorable seemingly overnight.
As a TV show, “The Decision” was both nasty and boring (a tough combination to pull off). As an attempt to build the brand of LeBron James, it was a catastrophe. The pressure on this trio to win multiple championships will be huge and unforgiving: if they win, it’s because they were expected to, and if they lose, it’s embarrassing. And the biggest target will be on the back of the man who sat stone-faced in Greenwich, CT last night.
…i thought jim gray was awesome.
Well, sure. The moment where he asked LeBron if he still bites his nails? That was teh awesome.
Alan – I think he thinks Jim Gray is awesome because he is Jim Gray
Great take, and I totally agree. I have no problem not being upset by the outcome (Wade, Bosh, and Lebron all going to Miami). But, the process was such a mess and I can’t seem to get the bad taste out of my mouth.
Sadly much more of this to come from ESPN. I saw the bottom line being the NBA Dan’s changed the dress code and the posse changed the dance.
It was my understanding that Jim Gray was handpicked by LeBron.
Add that to the list of “cowardly” moves on his part, I guess.
Terrible call. He should have just talked to Wilbon from the start. Not that Wilbon exactly covered himself in glory, either, but if Wilbon was carrying the whole interviewing load, maybe he and LeBron establish more or a rapport, LeBron comes more to life, etc. It’s hard to seem human talking to Gray, because Gray himself always seems so uncomfortable out there.
According to Gray himself, who appeared on the Dan Patrick radio show yesterday, it was his idea from the start. He claimed to have approached Maverick Carter, LeBron’s “manager,” at the NBA Finals in LA and proposed packaging an interview together and selling it to ESPN. He also said Ari Emmanuel was there (of course) and thought it was a great idea. Gray’s freelance, though after that sham last night, he should never be permitted to refer to himdelf as a “journalist” again.
To me, the interesting thing was what terrible TV it was. I wasn’t surprised how poorly LeBron handled it all, or how tone deaf it was to Cleveland fans (a group to which I belong, and as such have been conditioned to expect such treatment). But the 15 minute lead-in, the fake jerseys, the Stu Scott bloviating, Chris Broussard sweating like a fool, etc. Then the interview started and for 6 MINUTES Gray wasted more time, even asking one question twice!
I feel like I could talk about all of this for hours, but at the same time it left me so sick that I never want to think of it again.
Jim Gray Paid By LeBron Entity, Not ESPN
[www.cnbc.com]
I didn’t watch The Decision. I’m a Lakers fan (ducks), and I don’t have a pony in this race. But between The Decision and accompanying hype, followed by The Open Letter, this truly must be the most bizarre story of ego and infantile behavior in sports history.
Haha, no need to duck! I’m not a Lakers fan, but everyone out here is already making weak comments along the lines of, “We’ll just beat him again” (um, you’ve never met in the Finals) or “Silly LeBron, rings are for Kobe!”
I didn’t even know it was on until my brother (Baylink) mentioned something on Facebook about Twitter melting down.
I was watching a rerun of Glee.
Granted, I’m not the target audience, but still… I almost missed the hoopla as well as the show. Perhaps that’s cause the most verbal of my Facebook friends are all people who own pet ducks?
The world we live in is what created this whole mess, in my opinion. Celebrity obsession, 24/7 news days, and social networking all contributed to this mess, LeBron gets some blame, but I don’t hate the guy over this. He’s a product of his generation and the environment that generation grew up in. I don’t care for how he handled this, but I don’t hold it against him, and it doesn’t make me think any less of him as a person. My only question is, where was the person to tell him “don’t do the TV special”. People forget that he is still only 25 years old. Hell, I’m 24 and I can’t imagine making a choice like that.
I thought it was weird how Lebron talked about his “team” sitting down across from the other “team” to see if he wanted to be a part of their “team.” Showed where his head was really at. Also, not that championships won at Miami will be tarnished in any way, but say he wins 3 or 4 or 8. You won’t say “Lebron won 8 championships in Miami,” the way you say “Jordan won 6 in Chicago.” I guess he doesn’t care about them being HIS. He is no longer the King. Maybe the Grand Vizier?
Shoulda come to NY.
This is the kind of thing that happens when you start paying your posse to do the kinds of things that professionals should be handling.
Obviously I didn’t watch it. So it was just an hour of him being interviewed? And he waited until the end of the show to announce who he signed with? Or did he at least start off saying who he signed with and the rest of the hour was an interview giving his reasons for the move? Did they at least break it up a bit with some clips?
He revealed what team he was going to about a half hour in.
I guess the only way he could have looked liked more of a jerk is if he had Drew Carey interview him.
Hey, I actually like Drew Carey. His show was great. Back me up Sepinwall. Sepinwall…?
Carey’s show had its moments. I think Ed was more suggesting that having a man so identified with Cleveland do the interview would have been even crueler than having the Gray-bot 2000 do it.
Thank you, Alan. That’s exactly what I meant.
(Gray-bot, ahahahahahahaha!)
Oh, so it would be kind of like the Emmys tapping Joel McHale to present the nominations?
Let’s not forget the utter abomination that is Stu Scott. “can you be my personal coach” What an embarrassing, token joke of a so called reporter/anchor/celebrity wannabe
Good lord this thing was just appalling from top to bottom. First, Team LeBron approached ESPN about doing the special so any blame about EgoFest 2010 must fall at LeBron’s feet. And what was this about donating the commercial revenue to the Boys and Girls Clubs? LeBron can’t afford to donate money out of his own pocket? Disgusting. I hope he never wins a championship.
THEY SHOULD HAVE GOTTEN MIKE TYSON 2 CONDUCT THE INTERVI3W.
I am slowly turning on ESPN like I did with MTV 14 years ago. This was bad TV and Lebron needs to move on from his buddy Maverick Carter (his E from entourage). Still my Heat will be must see TV next fall =)
As a New Yorker looking at the hatred the Heat have inspired – I wonder if this is how people view the Yankees when they assemble their all-star roster every year
YES!!!!
Well, there are clearly a lot of ARod parallels to LeBron here: the need for attention and affection, going to play with a slightly inferior contemporary who’s already won a title when he hasn’t… all we need to do is find a painting of LeBron as a centaur, and it’s down.
Double yes (coming from a Mets fan). And, as a Bulls fan, I’m now kind of glad James didn’t come to Chicago. Better that he remains a rival than booed for the home team.
I didn’t watch the show (seeing as what news was coming out of the special would be reported everywhere), and you’ve done a great job of painting a picture of something I’m glad I missed. In fact, I was watching season 3 of The Wire to follow along with the summer columns here while the show was progressing, and I feel confident that I made the right choice.
Still, great article, Alan!
Um, the comment I posted here earlier has up and disappeared. I don’t think anything I said was inflammatory or against the rules?
mac35 – Crap! Sorry, man. That was my fault. I was deleting duplicate and empty comments and I totally didn’t realize that your actual comment was a reply with the empty comment. If you delete a comment, replies to that comment vanish as well. VERY SORRY!!!
-Daniel
mac’s profile picture perfectly fits the tone of his comment, and makes me happy.
No problem Dan. Just wanted to make sure I wasn’t in hot water.
I don’t know how he didn’t go into this with a better game plan. I thought he was all about his “brand.” If that’s the case, maybe he shouldn’t be letting his friends make decisions for him and organize things.
Or at least get a WRITER or PR person to help with how to approach it. When he actually said where he was going, it was half-mumbled gobbledegook. Ugh.
Bill Simmons has the best take on what Lebron James has become. He’s Hulk Hogan turned bad. I can’t remember such a beloved superstar turning into a “heel” overnight. No one saw this vain, egocentric side of Lebron prior to “The Decision.” Maybe having your friends run your career isn’t a good “decision” after all.
About to post bout how great Simmons’ take was on the situation as well. Kudos to you sir
I didn’t think I could be more tired of hearing about someone than I am of hearing about Lady Gaga. Thank you, LeBron, for confirming that even at my age, I still have the capacity to surprise myself.
:) I am not a sports fan and decided to see how long I could go without finding out what sport this guy played – so much of the top line media coverage was about him, but not about the game itself. An interesting experiment that ended last night when a headline included “NBA” (I’m savvy enough to know that’s basketball.)
To me there are 2 separate and distinct parts to this whole situation.
First, the show itself which was indeed a bad idea all the way around (compounded by ESPNs horrible execution of said idea). While LBJ is ultimately responsible for going through with the show I think his management and PR folks have a lot of culpability here. He’s still a young guy and if his people said it would be good for him to do it, how would he know any better? He’s an athlete not a scholar.
The second issue that everyone really seems to be up in arms over is this supposed “betrayal” of Cleveland. I don’t get that part AT ALL. He’s an athlete who gave his all to the team for seven years. He didn’t and doesn’t owe Cleveland a damn thing. Cavs management had seven years to give him enough quality teammates/coaches to win a championship and failed utterly at every opportunity. If I was a Cavs fan I’d be more upset at ownership for mismanaging the cap and mismanaging their talent acquisition so badly that Lebron felt his best opportunity to win was to leave.
Yo, the betrayal thing goes like this…….we all knew he could and likely would leave. We never, ever, ever, ever, etc. thought he would do it on national tv without so much as a personal phone call to say goodbye to the team that gave him his start in the NBA. We were betrayed because it was disrespectful. It was unclassy, rude and pretentious, something many of us in the area have been convincing ourselves LeBron was not. We were wrong.
Go ahead and leave our team-you were still born and raised here and did give us 7 great years of wonderful basketball. But don’t treat your first team the way you just did-your hometown just may not forgive you for spitting in its face on your way to bigger and better things.
He does owe them common decency, for all the support and for helping to pay millions of dollars a year for him to play basketball. He also owes the common decency of telling his teammates and coworkers and Cleveland fans that he is leaving, and why. He didn’t do that, and the reason he didn’t do that was to make that stupid reality tv abortion on ESPN have more drama. Let that sink in. The fans who loved him for years, attended his games, and his teammates who worked with him every day for years – he didn’t respect these people enough to tell them any sooner than he told the rest of the world on live TV special, and he didn’t tell them to increase dramatic effect. That is awful.
Add to that there was no real dramatic effect, 48 states in the country predicted he was gone to Miami, if that even makes a difference. Cavs management didn’t give him quality teammates? They led the league in wins the past two years! Who failed this past May? Pretty sure you should rewatch games 4, 5 and 6 of the Boston series. No one failed worse than Lebron. Get real
1.) Everyone recognizes that he was a free agent and therefore completely within his rights to sign with anyone he wanted. However, he was supposed to be a guy who understood the plight of the Cleveland sports fan and how much The Drive, the Fumble, the Shot, and Jose Mesa destroyed that city. At the very least, if he left, he owed them a little common decency, i.e., not dragging them out into public and humiliating them on national television.
2.) As for having a better chance to win titles in Miami: a. Why exactly does he have a better chance to win now than with the Cavs, who have had the best record in the NBA each of the past two seasons and were picked by most pundits to win the title this year; b. if winning is so important that he (and Wade and Bosh) is willing to take less money to join forces, then why didn’t he ever take less money in Cleveland so that they could lure any marquee free agents the past seven years?; and c. Cavs management gave LeBron whatever he wanted, as alluded to in Dan Gilbert’s (admittedly insane and counter-productive) letter. He couldn’t get the job done, and now the “King” wants to be Robin to Wade’s Batman. Have fun becoming a “global icon” now.
Still wish he’d freaked everyone out by announcing he’d signed with the Harlem Globetrotters due to their New York location and global exposure.
That, or that he’d decided to take on the greatest challenge in professional basketball and join the Washington Generals in a quest to make them a winning team.
ROFLMAO! Speaking as the daughter of a man who had a 32-year career in the Globetrotters’ front office, you have no idea how happy this comment makes me.
BTW, the Globetrotters were never from NY. Abe Saperstein was a Chicagoan.
I’ve been thinking that once the lockout hits next year, he’s going to take his nucleus of 3, then get together with a bunch of other superstars and form a player-owned league. Kind of like United Artists. Or, more likely, Image Comics.
I find myself agreeing with your posts on television shows all the time. I agree with your view on Lebron as well! :)
After what Lebron did last night to Cleveland, I (as a Raptors fan) can honestly tell Vince Carter… “We’re okay now”
Oh my gosh! Another Raptors fan who reads this blog!
I agree with you on VC. Looking forward to the first Raptors-Heat game to boo Batman, Robin, and Batgirl.
lol I want Nash to join the Lakers. Let’s have two super teams. Lakers/Heat, that should be fun.
And yup. Raps/Heat at the ACC will be great.
Well, since Fisher is in talks with Miami, maybe he will go to the Heat also, leaving room for Nash to team up with Kobe and the Lakers.
Of course, I would love it if Nash joined the lone Canadian NBA team but I guess that’s never happening. :)
Alan, I’m a big fan. I just finished re-watching season 3 of the Wire and have been reading your season 3 recaps. I’m also a huge sports fan and have been following the LeBron decision. In your last Wire review, you wrote how Marlo is strictly a product of “the game” and how this has made him much more one deminisional in his focus comparted to Avon and Stringer. He doesn’t care about/understand the outside world. I think there is a comparison to be made with LeBron. He’s grown up post Jordan, post ESPN and ESPN2. His whole career has been during the internet era. All he’s known is athletes being beloved, not because of what team they play for, but because of the brand name they have created for themselves. I don’t think he could conceive people not loving him no matter what decision he made because he sees himself as a Jordan-like icon that is supposed to be loved. Much the same way Marlo couldn’t imagine anything more important than power and street cred because that’ all he knows to strive for.
I went to sleep last night not sure if I should write anything about “The Decision,” the bizarre, excruciating one-hour special that ESPN carried last night so LeBron James could announce that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Miami Heat. Dude – you should have stayed asleep. If the negative opinions of James and his EGO were currency – we could pay off the National Debt. He wanted his own reality show and he got it and now he will pay for it … but not with my money. NBA – I am OUT!
